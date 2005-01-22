Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Dear Wendy
6.8
Dear Wendy
, 2005
Dear Wendy
Denmark / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
6.8
Synopsis
A young boy in a nameless, timeless American town establishes a gang of youthful misfits united in their love of guns and their code of honor.
Expand
Cast
Jamie Bell
Dick Dandelion
Bill Pullman
Krugsby
Michael Angarano
Freddie
Danso Gordon
Sebastian
Chris Owen
Huey
Alison Pill
Susan
Mark Webber
Stevie
Novella Nelson
Clarabelle
Trevor Cooper
Dick's Dad
Matthew Géczy
Young Officer
Director
Thomas Vinterberg
Writer
Lars von Trier
Composer
Benjamin Wallfisch
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2005
Online premiere
2 July 2005
World premiere
22 January 2005
Release date
4 February 2005
Denmark
Budget
50,000,000 DKK
Worldwide Gross
$607,229
Production
Lucky Punch, Nimbus Film, Zentropa Entertainments
Also known as
Dear Wendy, Querida Wendy, Calles peligrosas, Kallis Wendy, Kedves Wendy!, Moj milácik ráze 6,65, Moja droga Wendy, Muj milácek ráze 6,65, Sevgili Wendy, Дорогая Венди, Скъпа Уенди, ディア・ウエンディ, 亲爱的温迪, 性手槍俱樂部, 走火溫黛, 性、手槍、俱樂部, 枪的故事
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Write review
Quotes
[Huey has just shot Marshall Walker in the head]
Huey
Officer d-d-down, I'm afraid!
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Dear Wendy
The Commune
Drama
2016, Denmark
6.0
Submarino
Drama
2010, Denmark / Sweden
7.0
The Celebration
Drama
1998, Denmark / Sweden
8.0
The Biggest Heroes
Comedy, Drama
1996, Denmark
6.0
It's All About Love
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2003, USA / Germany / Denmark / Sweden / Canada / France / Japan / Great Britain / Netherlands / Italy / Spain
5.0
Your Name Here
Drama, Biography
2008, USA
4.0
Undertow
Drama, Thriller
2004, USA
6.0
Life During Wartime
Comedy, Drama
2009, USA
5.0
When a Man Comes Home
Comedy
2007, Sweden / Denmark
6.0
The Boss of It All
Comedy
2006, Denmark / Sweden / Iceland / Italy / France / Norway / Finland / Germany
5.0
Manderlay
Drama
2005, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / France / Germany / Great Britain
6.0
Far from the Madding Crowd
Drama
2015, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree