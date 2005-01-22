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Poster of Dear Wendy
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Dear Wendy
6.8

Dear Wendy

, 2005
Dear Wendy
Denmark / Drama / 18+
Poster of Dear Wendy
6.8

Synopsis

A young boy in a nameless, timeless American town establishes a gang of youthful misfits united in their love of guns and their code of honor.

Cast

Jamie Bell
Jamie Bell
Dick Dandelion
Bill Pullman
Bill Pullman
Krugsby
Michael Angarano
Michael Angarano
Freddie
Danso Gordon
Sebastian
Chris Owen
Chris Owen
Huey
Alison Pill
Alison Pill
Susan
Mark Webber
Mark Webber
Stevie
Novella Nelson
Clarabelle
Trevor Cooper
Dick's Dad
Matthew Géczy
Young Officer
Director Thomas Vinterberg
Writer Lars von Trier
Composer Benjamin Wallfisch
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 2 July 2005
World premiere 22 January 2005
Release date
4 February 2005 Denmark
Budget 50,000,000 DKK
Worldwide Gross $607,229
Production Lucky Punch, Nimbus Film, Zentropa Entertainments
Also known as
Dear Wendy, Querida Wendy, Calles peligrosas, Kallis Wendy, Kedves Wendy!, Moj milácik ráze 6,65, Moja droga Wendy, Muj milácek ráze 6,65, Sevgili Wendy, Дорогая Венди, Скъпа Уенди, ディア・ウエンディ, 亲爱的温迪, 性手槍俱樂部, 走火溫黛, 性、手槍、俱樂部, 枪的故事

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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