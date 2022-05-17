Menu
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Events
Cannes Film Festival 2022
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2022
Site
France
Date
17 May 2022 - 28 May 2022
Palme d'Or
6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.3
R.M.N.
Cristian Mungiu
5.4
Crimes of the Future
David Cronenberg
Watch trailer
6.7
Forever Young
Les amandiers
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
6.8
EO
Jerzy Skolimowski
6.4
Pacifiction
Tourment sur les îles
Albert Serra
6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
6.6
Mother and Son
Un petit frère
Léonor Serraille
6.5
Tchaikovsky's Wife
Kirill Serebrennikov
5.3
Stars at Noon
Claire Denis
6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
5.5
Frère et soeur
Arnaud Desplechin
7.7
Close
Lukas Dhont
7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook
Watch trailer
6.6
Nostalgia
Mario Martone
Watch trailer
6.9
Broker
Beurokeo / Broker
Hirokazu Koreeda
Watch trailer
7.6
The Eight Mountains
Le otto montagne
Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch
6.8
Boy from Heaven
Tarik Saleh
6.6
Armageddon Time
James Gray
Leila's Brothers
Baradaran-e Leila
Saeed Roustaee
7.0
Holy Spider
Ali Abbasi
6.7
Showing Up
Kelly Reichardt
Show all nominees
Grand Prize of the Festival
5.3
Stars at Noon
Claire Denis
Jointly Awarded
Winner
7.7
Close
Lukas Dhont
Jointly Awarded
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Leila's Brothers
Baradaran-e Leila
Saeed Roustaee
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
7.4
Love According to Dalva
Dalva
Emmanuelle Nicot
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
7.6
The Blue Caftan
Le bleu du caftan
Maryam Tuzani
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
The Water Murmurs
Hai Bian Sheng Qi Yi Zuo Xuan Ya
Story Chen
Winner
All nominees
Tsutsue
Tsutsue
Amartei Armar
Luz Nocturna
Luz Nocturna
Kim Torres
Cherries
Uogos
Vytautas Katkus
A Short Story
Po Sui Tai Yang Zhi Xin
Bi Gan
Persona
Gakjil
Moon Su-jin
Same Old
Same Old
Lloyd Lee Choi
Fire at the Lake
Le feu au lac
Pierre Menahem
Lori
Lori
Abinash Bikram Shah
Show all nominees
Best Actor
6.9
Broker
Beurokeo / Broker
Song Kang-ho
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Actress
7.0
Holy Spider
Zahra Amir Ebrahimi
Winner
Best Director
7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
6.8
Boy from Heaven
Tarik Saleh
Winner
Canal+ Award / Best Short
On Xerxes' Throne
Ston throno tou Xerxi
Evi Kalogiropoulou
Winner
Cinefondation Award
A Conspiracy Man
Il barbiere complottista
Valerio Ferrara
Winner
All nominees
Liquid Bread
Chlieb nás kazdodenný
Alica Bednáriková
Craze
Hajszálrepedés
Bianka Szelestey
Kinship
Sheherut
Orin Kadoori
Spring Roll Dream
Spring Roll Dream
Mai Vu
Glorious Revolution
Glorious Revolution
Masha Novikova
Joint Third Prize
All of This Belongs to You
Tout ceci vous reviendra
Lilian Fanara
We Are Not There Tomorrow
Jutro nas tam nie ma
Olga Klyszewicz
Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together
Les humains sont cons quand ils s'empilent
Laurène Fernandez
Joint Third Prize
Mistida
Mistida
Falcão Nhaga
MumLife
MumLife
Ruby Challenger
Somewhere
Di Er
Jiahe Li
Second Prize
That's Amore
100% Flået Kærlighed
Malthe Wermuth Saxer
Nauha
Nauha
Pratham Khurana
Feng Zheng
Feng Zheng
Li Yingtong
The Pass
The Pass
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
7.0
War Pony
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Winner
All nominees
7.4
Love According to Dalva
Dalva
Emmanuelle Nicot
7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
6.3
Everybody Loves Jeanne
Tout le monde aime Jeanne
Céline Devaux
6.6
Hunt
Heon-teu
Lee Jeong-jae
6.7
Plan 75
Chie Hayakawa
The Pack
La jauría
Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Marcel!
Marcel!
Jasmine Trinca
6.1
Metsurin tarina
Mikko Myllylahti
The Worst Ones
Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
7.4
Pamfir
Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
7.1
Little Nicholas
Le petit Nicolas: Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux ?
Benjamin Massoubre, Amandine Fredon
A Male
Un varón
Fabian Hernández
The Worst Ones
Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
Funny Pages
Funny Pages
Owen Kline
7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
7.1
Falcon Lake
Charlotte Le Bon
Chile '76
1976
Manuela Martelli
6.5
Butterfly Vision
Bachennya metelyka
Maksym Nakonechnyi
The Vagabonds
The Vagabonds
Doroteya Droumeva
The Dam
Al-Sadd
Ali Cherri
Summer Scars
Nos cérémonies
Simon Rieth
6.2
When You Finish Saving the World
Jesse Eisenberg
The Water
El agua
Elena López Riera
Imagine
Tasavor
Ali Behrad
6.8
Alma Viva
Cristèle Alves Meira
Show all nominees
Jury Prize
7.6
The Eight Mountains
Le otto montagne
Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch
Jointly Awarded
Winner
6.8
EO
Jerzy Skolimowski
Jointly Awarded
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
6.9
Broker
Beurokeo / Broker
Hirokazu Koreeda
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard Award
The Worst Ones
Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Winner
The Worst Ones
Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Winner
All nominees
7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
The Stranger
The Stranger
Thomas M. Wright
6.6
Corsage
Marie Kreutzer
Domingo and the Mist
Domingo y la niebla
Ariel Escalante
6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
7.3
Syk Pike
Syk pike
Kristoffer Borgli
7.0
War Pony
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
6.7
Plan 75
Chie Hayakawa
6.6
Return to Seoul
Retour à Séoul
Davy Chou
7.2
Volaða Land
Hlynur Palmason
7.1
More Than Ever
Plus que jamais
Emily Atef
Watch trailer
7.6
The Blue Caftan
Le bleu du caftan
Maryam Tuzani
5.8
Silent Twins
The Silent Twins
Agnieszka Smoczynska
6.7
Metronom
Alexandru Belc
6.7
Mediterranean Fever
Maha Haj
5.9
Tirailleurs
Mathieu Vadepied
6.7
Harka
Lotfy Nathan
7.5
Burning Days
Kurak Günler
Emin Alper
6.5
Butterfly Vision
Bachennya metelyka
Maksym Nakonechnyi
Show all nominees
SACD Award / Critics' Week
The Pack
La jauría
Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Winner
SACD Award / Directors' Fortnight
Thomas Salvador
The Mountain
Winner
Naïla Guiguet
The Mountain
Winner
Golden Camera - Special Mention
6.7
Plan 75
Chie Hayakawa
Winner
Cannes Junior Award / Cannes Ecrans Juniors
All nominees
7.4
Brother's Keeper
Okul Tirasi
Ferit Karahan, Kanat Dogramaci
Show all nominees
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Tom Cruise
Winner
Forest Whitaker
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
6.9
One Fine Morning
Un beau matin
Mia Hansen-Løve
Winner
Watch trailer
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Sheila Atim
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Jack Lowden
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
Winner
Queer Palm
7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Forever Young
Les amandiers
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
7.6
The Blue Caftan
Le bleu du caftan
Maryam Tuzani
Will-o'-the-Wisp
Fogo-Fátuo
João Pedro Rodrigues
A Male
Un varón
Fabian Hernández
6.4
Pacifiction
Tourment sur les îles
Albert Serra
7.5
Burning Days
Kurak Günler
Emin Alper
7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Dodo
Dodo
Panos H. Koutras
Riposte féministe
Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
Continental Drift (South)
La dérive des continents (au sud)
Lionel Baier
7.7
Close
Lukas Dhont
Irma Vep
Olivier Assayas
6.5
Tchaikovsky's Wife
Kirill Serebrennikov
6.7
Les cinq diables
Léa Mysius
6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
6.9
Diary of a Fleeting Affair
Chronique d'une liaison passagère
Emmanuel Mouret
Riposte féministe
Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
Show all nominees
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
6.7
Metronom
Alexandru Belc
Winner
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
6.1
Metsurin tarina
Mikko Myllylahti
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Will You Look at Me
Dang wo wang xiang ni de shi hou
Shuli Huang
Winner
All nominees
The Melting Creatures
Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol
Diego Céspedes
Persona
Gakjil
Moon Su-jin
MumLife
MumLife
Ruby Challenger
Swan in the Center
Swan dans le centre
Iris Chassaigne
Hideous
Hideous
Yann Gonzalez
Fire at the Lake
Le feu au lac
Pierre Menahem
Burial of Life as a Young Girl
Des jeunes filles enterrent leur vie
Maïté Sonnet
On Xerxes' Throne
Ston throno tou Xerxi
Evi Kalogiropoulou
Feng Zheng
Feng Zheng
Li Yingtong
Aribada
Aribada
Simon Jaikiriuma Paetau, Natalia Escobar
The Pass
The Pass
Show all nominees
Golden Eye
7.2
All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen
Winner
All nominees
6.8
The Super 8 Years
Les années Super-8
Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot
Christophe définitivement
Christophe définitivement
Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia
Riposte féministe
Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
Jane Campion: The Cinema Woman
Jane Campion, la femme cinéma
Julie Bertuccelli
6.7
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
Ethan Coen
Romy: A Free Woman
Romy, femme libre
Lucie Cariès
7.4
Mariupolis 2
Mantas Kvedaravichus
7.1
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
Patrick Jeudy
Riposte féministe
Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
6.9
Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel
L'ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière
José Luis López-Linares
Christophe définitivement
Christophe définitivement
Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia
6.8
The Super 8 Years
Les années Super-8
Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot
Patrick Dewaere, My Hero
Patrick Dewaere, mon héros
Alexandre Moix
My Imaginary Country
Mi país imaginario
Patricio Guzmán
7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
5.8
Salam
Diam's, Houda Benyamina, Anne Cissé
5.8
Salam
Diam's, Houda Benyamina, Anne Cissé
For the Sake of Peace
For the Sake of Peace
Thomas Sametin, Christophe Castagne
7.2
The Fabric of the Human Body
De humani corporis fabrica
Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Véréna Paravel
7.1
The Natural History of Destruction
Sergey Loznica
Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A
Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A
Naomi Kawase
A Daughter's Tribute to Her Father: Souleymane Cissé
Hommage d'une fille à son père
Fatou Cissé
Show all nominees
Golden Eye - Special Mention
7.4
Mariupolis 2
Mantas Kvedaravichus
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
6.8
EO
Pawel Mykietyn
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
6.7
Mediterranean Fever
Maha Haj
Winner
Kering Women in Motion Award
Viola Davis
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
The Pack
La jauría
Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Alma Viva
Cristèle Alves Meira
7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
6.1
Metsurin tarina
Mikko Myllylahti
Imagine
Tasavor
Ali Behrad
Summer Scars
Nos cérémonies
Simon Rieth
7.4
Love According to Dalva
Dalva
Emmanuelle Nicot
Show all nominees
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
7.4
Love According to Dalva
Dalva
Zelda Samson
Winner
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Ice Merchants
Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez
Winner
All nominees
Canker
Canker
Lin Tu
Chords
Cuerdas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
It's Nice in Here
It's Nice in Here
Robert-Jonathan Koeyers
Will You Look at Me
Dang wo wang xiang ni de shi hou
Shuli Huang
Swan in the Center
Swan dans le centre
Iris Chassaigne
I Didn't Make It to Love Her
Nisam je stigao voljeti
Anna Fernandez de Paco
Manta Ray
Raie Manta
Anton Bialas
On Xerxes' Throne
Ston throno tou Xerxi
Evi Kalogiropoulou
The Melting Creatures
Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol
Diego Céspedes
Show all nominees
CST Artist - Technician Prize
6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Andreas Franck, Jonas Rudels, Jacob Ilgner, Bent Holm
Winner
Watch trailer
CST Young Film Technician Award
6.6
Mother and Son
Un petit frère
Marion Burger
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Darius Khondji
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
Evelin van Rei
Winner
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
6.6
Corsage
Vicky Krieps
Jointly awarded. Tied with Adam Bessa for Harka (2022).
Winner
6.7
Harka
Adam Bessa
Jointly awarded. Tied with Vicky Krieps for Corsage (2022).
Winner
Short Film - Special Mention
Lori
Lori
Abinash Bikram Shah
Winner
75th Anniversary Prize
6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Interactive Experience
Glimpse
Glimpse
Michael O'Connor, Benjamin Cleary
Winner
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Story
All nominees
Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend
Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend
Morgan Ommer, Dan-Chi Huang
Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend
Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend
Morgan Ommer, Dan-Chi Huang
Show all nominees
