Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2022

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2022

Site France
Date 17 May 2022 - 28 May 2022
Palme d'Or
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
R.M.N. 7.3
R.M.N.
Cristian Mungiu
Crimes of the Future 5.4
Crimes of the Future
David Cronenberg
Watch trailer
Forever Young 6.7
Forever Young Les amandiers
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
EO 6.8
EO
Jerzy Skolimowski
Pacifiction 6.4
Pacifiction Tourment sur les îles
Albert Serra
Tori et Lokita 6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Mother and Son 6.6
Mother and Son Un petit frère
Léonor Serraille
Tchaikovsky's Wife 6.5
Tchaikovsky's Wife
Kirill Serebrennikov
Stars at Noon 5.3
Stars at Noon
Claire Denis
Tori et Lokita 6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Frère et soeur 5.5
Frère et soeur
Arnaud Desplechin
Close 7.7
Close
Lukas Dhont
Decision to Leave 7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook
Watch trailer
Nostalgia 6.6
Nostalgia
Mario Martone
Watch trailer
Broker 6.9
Broker Beurokeo / Broker
Hirokazu Koreeda
Watch trailer
The Eight Mountains 7.6
The Eight Mountains Le otto montagne
Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch
Boy from Heaven 6.8
Boy from Heaven
Tarik Saleh
Armageddon Time 6.6
Armageddon Time
James Gray
Leila's Brothers Baradaran-e Leila
Saeed Roustaee
Holy Spider 7.0
Holy Spider
Ali Abbasi
Showing Up 6.7
Showing Up
Kelly Reichardt
Grand Prize of the Festival
Stars at Noon 5.3
Stars at Noon
Claire Denis Jointly Awarded
Winner
Close 7.7
Close
Lukas Dhont Jointly Awarded
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Leila's Brothers Baradaran-e Leila
Saeed Roustaee
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Love According to Dalva 7.4
Love According to Dalva Dalva
Emmanuelle Nicot
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
The Blue Caftan 7.6
The Blue Caftan Le bleu du caftan
Maryam Tuzani
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
The Water Murmurs Hai Bian Sheng Qi Yi Zuo Xuan Ya
Story Chen
Winner
All nominees
Tsutsue Tsutsue
Amartei Armar
Luz Nocturna Luz Nocturna
Kim Torres
Cherries Uogos
Vytautas Katkus
A Short Story Po Sui Tai Yang Zhi Xin
Bi Gan
Persona Gakjil
Moon Su-jin
Same Old Same Old
Lloyd Lee Choi
Fire at the Lake Le feu au lac
Pierre Menahem
Lori Lori
Abinash Bikram Shah
Best Actor
Broker 6.9
Broker Beurokeo / Broker
Song Kang-ho
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Actress
Holy Spider 7.0
Holy Spider
Zahra Amir Ebrahimi
Winner
Best Director
Decision to Leave 7.2
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
Boy from Heaven 6.8
Boy from Heaven
Tarik Saleh
Winner
Canal+ Award / Best Short
On Xerxes' Throne Ston throno tou Xerxi
Evi Kalogiropoulou
Winner
Cinefondation Award
A Conspiracy Man Il barbiere complottista
Valerio Ferrara
Winner
All nominees
Liquid Bread Chlieb nás kazdodenný
Alica Bednáriková
Craze Hajszálrepedés
Bianka Szelestey
Kinship Sheherut
Orin Kadoori
Spring Roll Dream Spring Roll Dream
Mai Vu
Glorious Revolution Glorious Revolution
Masha Novikova Joint Third Prize
All of This Belongs to You Tout ceci vous reviendra
Lilian Fanara
We Are Not There Tomorrow Jutro nas tam nie ma
Olga Klyszewicz
Humans Are Dumber When Crammed Up Together Les humains sont cons quand ils s'empilent
Laurène Fernandez Joint Third Prize
Mistida Mistida
Falcão Nhaga
MumLife MumLife
Ruby Challenger
Somewhere Di Er
Jiahe Li Second Prize
That's Amore 100% Flået Kærlighed
Malthe Wermuth Saxer
Nauha Nauha
Pratham Khurana
Feng Zheng Feng Zheng
Li Yingtong
The Pass The Pass
Golden Camera
War Pony 7.0
War Pony
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Winner
All nominees
Love According to Dalva 7.4
Love According to Dalva Dalva
Emmanuelle Nicot
Aftersun 7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
Everybody Loves Jeanne 6.3
Everybody Loves Jeanne Tout le monde aime Jeanne
Céline Devaux
Hunt 6.6
Hunt Heon-teu
Lee Jeong-jae
Plan 75 6.7
Plan 75
Chie Hayakawa
The Pack La jauría
Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Marcel! Marcel!
Jasmine Trinca
Metsurin tarina 6.1
Metsurin tarina
Mikko Myllylahti
The Worst Ones Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Pamfir 7.4
Pamfir
Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
Little Nicholas 7.1
Little Nicholas Le petit Nicolas: Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux ?
Benjamin Massoubre, Amandine Fredon
A Male Un varón
Fabian Hernández
The Worst Ones Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Rodeo 6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
Funny Pages Funny Pages
Owen Kline
Joyland 7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
Falcon Lake 7.1
Falcon Lake
Charlotte Le Bon
Chile '76 1976
Manuela Martelli
Butterfly Vision 6.5
Butterfly Vision Bachennya metelyka
Maksym Nakonechnyi
The Vagabonds The Vagabonds
Doroteya Droumeva
The Dam Al-Sadd
Ali Cherri
Summer Scars Nos cérémonies
Simon Rieth
When You Finish Saving the World 6.2
When You Finish Saving the World
Jesse Eisenberg
The Water El agua
Elena López Riera
Imagine Tasavor
Ali Behrad
Alma Viva 6.8
Alma Viva
Cristèle Alves Meira
Jury Prize
The Eight Mountains 7.6
The Eight Mountains Le otto montagne
Felix van Groeningen, Charlotte Vandermeersch Jointly Awarded
Winner
EO 6.8
EO
Jerzy Skolimowski Jointly Awarded
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Broker 6.9
Broker Beurokeo / Broker
Hirokazu Koreeda
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard Award
The Worst Ones Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Winner
The Worst Ones Les pires
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Winner
All nominees
Joyland 7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
The Stranger The Stranger
Thomas M. Wright
Corsage 6.6
Corsage
Marie Kreutzer
Domingo and the Mist Domingo y la niebla
Ariel Escalante
Rodeo 6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
Syk Pike 7.3
Syk Pike Syk pike
Kristoffer Borgli
War Pony 7.0
War Pony
Riley Keough, Gina Gammell
Plan 75 6.7
Plan 75
Chie Hayakawa
Return to Seoul 6.6
Return to Seoul Retour à Séoul
Davy Chou
Volaða Land 7.2
Volaða Land
Hlynur Palmason
More Than Ever 7.1
More Than Ever Plus que jamais
Emily Atef
Watch trailer
The Blue Caftan 7.6
The Blue Caftan Le bleu du caftan
Maryam Tuzani
Silent Twins 5.8
Silent Twins The Silent Twins
Agnieszka Smoczynska
Metronom 6.7
Metronom
Alexandru Belc
Mediterranean Fever 6.7
Mediterranean Fever
Maha Haj
Tirailleurs 5.9
Tirailleurs
Mathieu Vadepied
Harka 6.7
Harka
Lotfy Nathan
Burning Days 7.5
Burning Days Kurak Günler
Emin Alper
Butterfly Vision 6.5
Butterfly Vision Bachennya metelyka
Maksym Nakonechnyi
SACD Award / Critics' Week
The Pack La jauría
Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Winner
SACD Award / Directors' Fortnight
Thomas Salvador
The Mountain
Winner
Naïla Guiguet
The Mountain
Winner
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Plan 75 6.7
Plan 75
Chie Hayakawa
Winner
Cannes Junior Award / Cannes Ecrans Juniors
All nominees
Brother's Keeper 7.4
Brother's Keeper Okul Tirasi
Ferit Karahan, Kanat Dogramaci
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise
Winner
Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Joyland 7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
One Fine Morning 6.9
One Fine Morning Un beau matin
Mia Hansen-Løve
Winner
Watch trailer
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Sheila Atim
Sheila Atim
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Jack Lowden
Jack Lowden
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
Rodeo 6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
Winner
Queer Palm
Joyland 7.6
Joyland
Saim Sadiq
Winner
All nominees
Forever Young 6.7
Forever Young Les amandiers
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
The Blue Caftan 7.6
The Blue Caftan Le bleu du caftan
Maryam Tuzani
Will-o'-the-Wisp Fogo-Fátuo
João Pedro Rodrigues
A Male Un varón
Fabian Hernández
Pacifiction 6.4
Pacifiction Tourment sur les îles
Albert Serra
Burning Days 7.5
Burning Days Kurak Günler
Emin Alper
Moonage Daydream 7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Dodo Dodo
Panos H. Koutras
Riposte féministe Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
Continental Drift (South) La dérive des continents (au sud)
Lionel Baier
Close 7.7
Close
Lukas Dhont
Irma Vep
Irma Vep
Olivier Assayas
Tchaikovsky's Wife 6.5
Tchaikovsky's Wife
Kirill Serebrennikov
Les cinq diables 6.7
Les cinq diables
Léa Mysius
Rodeo 6.1
Rodeo
Lola Quivoron
Diary of a Fleeting Affair 6.9
Diary of a Fleeting Affair Chronique d'une liaison passagère
Emmanuel Mouret
Riposte féministe Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Metronom 6.7
Metronom
Alexandru Belc
Winner
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
Metsurin tarina 6.1
Metsurin tarina
Mikko Myllylahti
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Will You Look at Me Dang wo wang xiang ni de shi hou
Shuli Huang
Winner
All nominees
The Melting Creatures Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol
Diego Céspedes
Persona Gakjil
Moon Su-jin
MumLife MumLife
Ruby Challenger
Swan in the Center Swan dans le centre
Iris Chassaigne
Hideous Hideous
Yann Gonzalez
Fire at the Lake Le feu au lac
Pierre Menahem
Burial of Life as a Young Girl Des jeunes filles enterrent leur vie
Maïté Sonnet
On Xerxes' Throne Ston throno tou Xerxi
Evi Kalogiropoulou
Feng Zheng Feng Zheng
Li Yingtong
Aribada Aribada
Simon Jaikiriuma Paetau, Natalia Escobar
The Pass The Pass
Golden Eye
All That Breathes 7.2
All That Breathes
Shaunak Sen
Winner
All nominees
The Super 8 Years 6.8
The Super 8 Years Les années Super-8
Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot
Christophe définitivement Christophe définitivement
Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia
Riposte féministe Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
Jane Campion: The Cinema Woman Jane Campion, la femme cinéma
Julie Bertuccelli
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind 6.7
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
Ethan Coen
Romy: A Free Woman Romy, femme libre
Lucie Cariès
Mariupolis 2 7.4
Mariupolis 2
Mantas Kvedaravichus
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid 7.1
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
Patrick Jeudy
Riposte féministe Riposte féministe
Simon Depardon, Marie Perennès
Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel 6.9
Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel L'ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière
José Luis López-Linares
Christophe définitivement Christophe définitivement
Dominique Gonzalez-Foerster, Ange Leccia
The Super 8 Years 6.8
The Super 8 Years Les années Super-8
Annie Ernaux, David Ernaux-Briot
Patrick Dewaere, My Hero Patrick Dewaere, mon héros
Alexandre Moix
My Imaginary Country Mi país imaginario
Patricio Guzmán
Moonage Daydream 7.9
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Salam 5.8
Salam
Diam's, Houda Benyamina, Anne Cissé
Salam 5.8
Salam
Diam's, Houda Benyamina, Anne Cissé
For the Sake of Peace For the Sake of Peace
Thomas Sametin, Christophe Castagne
The Fabric of the Human Body 7.2
The Fabric of the Human Body De humani corporis fabrica
Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Véréna Paravel
The Natural History of Destruction 7.1
The Natural History of Destruction
Sergey Loznica
Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A Official Film of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Side A
Naomi Kawase
A Daughter's Tribute to Her Father: Souleymane Cissé Hommage d'une fille à son père
Fatou Cissé
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Mariupolis 2 7.4
Mariupolis 2
Mantas Kvedaravichus
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
EO 6.8
EO
Pawel Mykietyn
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Mediterranean Fever 6.7
Mediterranean Fever
Maha Haj
Winner
Kering Women in Motion Award
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
The Pack La jauría
Andrés Ramírez Pulido
Winner
All nominees
Alma Viva 6.8
Alma Viva
Cristèle Alves Meira
Aftersun 7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
Metsurin tarina 6.1
Metsurin tarina
Mikko Myllylahti
Imagine Tasavor
Ali Behrad
Summer Scars Nos cérémonies
Simon Rieth
Love According to Dalva 7.4
Love According to Dalva Dalva
Emmanuelle Nicot
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Love According to Dalva 7.4
Love According to Dalva Dalva
Zelda Samson
Winner
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Ice Merchants Ice Merchants
João Gonzalez
Winner
All nominees
Canker Canker
Lin Tu
Chords Cuerdas
Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
It's Nice in Here It's Nice in Here
Robert-Jonathan Koeyers
Will You Look at Me Dang wo wang xiang ni de shi hou
Shuli Huang
Swan in the Center Swan dans le centre
Iris Chassaigne
I Didn't Make It to Love Her Nisam je stigao voljeti
Anna Fernandez de Paco
Manta Ray Raie Manta
Anton Bialas
On Xerxes' Throne Ston throno tou Xerxi
Evi Kalogiropoulou
The Melting Creatures Las criaturas que se derriten bajo el sol
Diego Céspedes
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
Triangle of Sadness
Andreas Franck, Jonas Rudels, Jacob Ilgner, Bent Holm
Winner
Watch trailer
CST Young Film Technician Award
Mother and Son 6.6
Mother and Son Un petit frère
Marion Burger
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Darius Khondji
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
Evelin van Rei
Winner
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
Aftersun 7.1
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
Corsage 6.6
Corsage
Vicky Krieps Jointly awarded. Tied with Adam Bessa for Harka (2022).
Winner
Harka 6.7
Harka
Adam Bessa Jointly awarded. Tied with Vicky Krieps for Corsage (2022).
Winner
Short Film - Special Mention
Lori Lori
Abinash Bikram Shah
Winner
75th Anniversary Prize
Tori et Lokita 6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Tori et Lokita 6.9
Tori et Lokita
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Interactive Experience
Glimpse Glimpse
Michael O'Connor, Benjamin Cleary
Winner
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Story
All nominees
Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend
Morgan Ommer, Dan-Chi Huang
Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend Madame Pirate, Becoming a Legend
Morgan Ommer, Dan-Chi Huang
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more