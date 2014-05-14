6.8

Timbuktu

Abderrahmane Sissako This film tells the story of the life and dignified resistance of men and women in Timbuktu who seek to live according to their culture and traditions while at the same time integrating modern communication media. The film is a strong yet nuanced denunciation of an extremist interpretation of religion. The Ecumenical Jury Prize honours the film's high artistic achievement and its humour and restraint. While offering a critique of intolerance, the film draws attention to the humanity inherent in each person.