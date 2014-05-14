Menu
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2014

Date 14 May 2014 - 25 May 2014
Palme d'Or
Winter Sleep 7.2
Winter Sleep Kis uykusu
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Winner
All nominees
Still the Water 6.7
Still the Water Futatsume no mado
Naomi Kawase
The Search 6.9
The Search
Michel Hazanavicius
Wild Tales 7.7
Wild Tales Relatos salvajes
Damián Szifron
The Homesman 6.5
The Homesman
Tommy Lee Jones
Clouds of Sils Maria 7.1
Clouds of Sils Maria
Olivier Assayas
Timbuktu 6.8
Timbuktu
Abderrahmane Sissako
Jimmy's Hall 6.7
Jimmy's Hall
Ken Loach
The Captive 5.8
The Captive Queen of the Night
Atom Egoyan
Goodbye to Language 5.9
Goodbye to Language Adieu au langage
Jean-Luc Godard
Saint Laurent 6.5
Saint Laurent
Bertrand Bonello
Mommy 7.6
Mommy
Xavier Dolan
The Wonders 6.9
The Wonders Le meraviglie
Alice Rohrwacher
Maps to the Stars 6.3
Maps to the Stars
David Cronenberg
Foxcatcher 7.1
Foxcatcher
Bennet Miller
Mr. Turner 6.7
Mr. Turner
Mike Leigh
Two Days, One Night 7.4
Two Days, One Night Deux jours, une nuit
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Two Days, One Night 7.4
Two Days, One Night Deux jours, une nuit
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Leviathan 7.1
Leviathan
Andrej Zvyagincev
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Winter Sleep 7.2
Winter Sleep Kis uykusu
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Love at First Fight 6.6
Love at First Fight Les combattants
Thomas Cailley
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Jauja 6.4
Jauja
Lisandro Alonso
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Wonders 6.9
The Wonders Le meraviglie
Alice Rohrwacher
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Leidi Leidi
Simón Mesa Soto
Winner
All nominees
Happo-en Happo-en
Seki Yutaro, Sato Masiko, Ohara Takayoshi, Toyota Masayuki, Hirase Kentaro
Les corps étrangers Les corps étrangers
Laura Wandel
Happo-en Happo-en
Seki Yutaro, Sato Masiko, Ohara Takayoshi, Toyota Masayuki, Hirase Kentaro
Yes We Love Ja vi elsker
Hallvar Witzø
The Execution A kivégzés
Petra Szöcs
Aïssa Aïssa
Clément Tréhin-Lalanne
The Last One Sonuncu
Sergey Pikalov
The Administration of Glory The Administration of Glory
Ran Huang
Invisible Spaces Ukhilavi sivrtseebi
Dea Kulumbegashvili
Special Mention / Short Film
Yes We Love Ja vi elsker
Hallvar Witzø Ex-aequo with Aïssa (2014).
Winner
Aïssa Aïssa
Clément Tréhin-Lalanne Ex-aequo with Ja vi elsker (2014).
Winner
Best Actor
Mr. Turner 6.7
Mr. Turner
Timothy Spall
Winner
Best Actress
Maps to the Stars 6.3
Maps to the Stars
Julianne Moore
Winner
Best Director
Foxcatcher 7.1
Foxcatcher
Bennet Miller
Winner
Best Screenplay
Leviathan 7.1
Leviathan
Andrej Zvyagincev, Oleg Negin
Winner
Leviathan 7.1
Leviathan
Andrej Zvyagincev, Oleg Negin
Winner
Canal+ Award / Best Short
All nominees
Safari Safari
Yayo Herrero
Canal+ Award
Crocodile Crocodile
Gaëlle Denis
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Skunk Skunk
Annie Silverstein
Winner
All nominees
Niagara Niagara
Chie Hayakawa
The Bigger Picture The Bigger Picture
Daisy Jacobs Tied for third place with Lievito madre (2014).
The Visit The Visit
Inbar Horesh
Our Blood Our Blood
Max Chan
Home Sweet Home Home Sweet Home
Romain Mazevet, Pierre Clenet, Alejandro Diaz, Stéphane Paccolat
The Aftermath of the Inauguration of the Public Toilet at Kilometer 375 Ma baad wadea hagar el asas l mashrou el hammam bel kilo 375
Omar El Zohairy
Home Sweet Home Home Sweet Home
Romain Mazevet, Pierre Clenet, Alejandro Diaz, Stéphane Paccolat
Breathe Soom
Hyun-ju Kwon
Sourdough Lievito madre
Fulvio Risuleo Tied for third place with The Bigger Picture (2014).
Oh Lucy! Ô Rûshî!
Atsuko Hirayanagi
Thunderbirds Les oiseaux-tonnerre
Léa Mysius
Last Trip Home Last Trip Home
Fengyu Han
Stone Cars Stone Cars
Reinaldo Marcus Green
A Radiant Life Une vie radieuse
Meryll Hardt
Provincia Provincia
Dyord Mor Karpati
Moonless Summer Leto bez meseca
Stefan Ivancic
Critics Week Grand Prize
The Tribe 6.4
The Tribe Plemya
Miroslav Slaboshpickiy
Winner
All nominees
Hope Hope
Boris Lojkine
Darker Than Midnight Più buio di mezzanotte
Sebastiano Riso
Gente de bien Gente de bien
Franco Lolli
It Follows 7.3
It Follows It follows
David Robert Mitchell
When Animals Dream Når dyrene drømmer
Jonas Alexander Arnby
Self Made Boreg
Shira Gefen
Golden Camera
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
Winner
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
Winner
All nominees
Snow in Paradise Snow in Paradise
Andrew Hulme
Catch Me Daddy Catch Me Daddy
Daniel Wolfe
Lost River 6.6
Lost River
The Tribe 6.4
The Tribe Plemya
Miroslav Slaboshpickiy
Run Run
Philippe Lacôte
When Animals Dream Når dyrene drømmer
Jonas Alexander Arnby
Titli Titli
Kanu Behl
Big Bad Wolves 5.0
Big Bad Wolves
Asaf Korman
Gente de bien Gente de bien
Franco Lolli
A Girl at My Door Dohee-ya
July Jung
These Final Hours 6.1
These Final Hours
Zak Hilditch
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them 6.8
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby
Ned Benson
Darker Than Midnight Più buio di mezzanotte
Sebastiano Riso
Love at First Fight 6.6
Love at First Fight Les combattants
Thomas Cailley
Jury Prize
Mommy 7.6
Mommy
Xavier Dolan Ex-aequo with Adieu au langage (2014).
Winner
Goodbye to Language 5.9
Goodbye to Language Adieu au langage
Jean-Luc Godard Ex-aequo with Mommy (2014).
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Timbuktu 6.8
Timbuktu
Abderrahmane Sissako This film tells the story of the life and dignified resistance of men and women in Timbuktu who seek to live according to their culture and traditions while at the same time integrating modern communication media. The film is a strong yet nuanced denunciation of an extremist interpretation of religion. The Ecumenical Jury Prize honours the film's high artistic achievement and its humour and restraint. While offering a critique of intolerance, the film draws attention to the humanity inherent in each person.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Beautiful Youth Hermosa juventud
Jaime Rosales A young Spanish couple with a baby seeks to survive the currrent crisis. This documentary-style fiction shows us men and women seeking to make choices when confronted with situations that undermine their personal dignity.
Winner
The Salt of the Earth 8.0
The Salt of the Earth
Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado This documentary masterpiece about photographer Sebastião Salgado is a compelling testimony of our time and a reflection of the human condition worldwide that shows the possibility of hope for humankind.
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
White God 5.6
White God Fehér isten
Kornél Mundruczó
Winner
All nominees
Snow in Paradise Snow in Paradise
Andrew Hulme
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
Xenia Xenia
Panos H. Koutras
Titli Titli
Kanu Behl
The Salt of the Earth 8.0
The Salt of the Earth
Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado
Jauja 6.4
Jauja
Lisandro Alonso
Lost River 6.6
Lost River
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them 6.8
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Them The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby
Ned Benson
Amour Fou Amour fou
Jessica Hausner
Fantasia Huan xiang qu
Chao Wang
Force Majeure 6.3
Force Majeure Turist
Ruben Östlund
Misunderstood 7.2
Misunderstood Incompresa
Asia Argento
Run Run
Philippe Lacôte
Bird People 6.1
Bird People
Pascale Ferran
Beautiful Youth Hermosa juventud
Jaime Rosales
The Blue Room 6.3
The Blue Room La chambre bleue
Mathieu Amalric
A Girl at My Door Dohee-ya
July Jung
That Lovely Girl Harcheck mi headro
Keren Edayya
Charlie's Country 7.2
Charlie's Country
Rolf de Heer
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
SACD Award
Hope Hope
Boris Lojkine
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Hope Hope
Boris Lojkine
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Back Alley La contre-allée
Cécile Ducrocq
Winner
François Chalais Award
Timbuktu 6.8
Timbuktu
Abderrahmane Sissako
Winner
Golden Coach
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Force Majeure 6.3
Force Majeure Turist
Ruben Östlund
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Love at First Fight 6.6
Love at First Fight Les combattants
Thomas Cailley
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Love at First Fight 6.6
Love at First Fight Les combattants
Thomas Cailley
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Adele Exarchopoulos
Adele Exarchopoulos
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Logan Lerman
Logan Lerman
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
Charlie's Country 7.2
Charlie's Country
David Gulpilil
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
The Salt of the Earth 8.0
The Salt of the Earth
Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Love at First Fight 6.6
Love at First Fight Les combattants
Thomas Cailley
Winner
France 4 Visionary Award
The Tribe 6.4
The Tribe Plemya
Miroslav Slaboshpickiy
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Mr. Turner 6.7
Mr. Turner
Dick Pope For bringing to light the works of Turner in the movie.
Winner
Illy Prize
Heartless Sem Coração
Nara Normande, Tião
Winner
Illy Prize - Special Mention
It Can Pass Through the Wall Trece si prin perete
Radu Jude
Winner
Queer Palm
Pride 7.4
Pride
Matthew Warchus
Winner
All nominees
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
Darker Than Midnight Più buio di mezzanotte
Sebastiano Riso
Xenia Xenia
Panos H. Koutras
FLA (Faire: l'amour) FLA (Faire: l'amour)
Djinn Carrénard
Girlhood Bande de filles
Céline Sciamma
A Girl at My Door Dohee-ya
July Jung
Saint Laurent 6.5
Saint Laurent
Bertrand Bonello
Whiplash 7.9
Whiplash
Damien Chazelle
Mommy 7.6
Mommy
Xavier Dolan
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
Breathe 7.1
Breathe Respire
Mélanie Laurent
Love at First Fight 6.6
Love at First Fight Les combattants
Thomas Cailley
When Animals Dream Når dyrene drømmer
Jonas Alexander Arnby
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
The Tribe 6.4
The Tribe Plemya
Miroslav Slaboshpickiy
Winner
Discovery Award
Young Lions of Gypsy A Ciambra
Jonas Carpignano
Winner
All nominees
Back Alley La contre-allée
Cécile Ducrocq
Goodnight, Cinderella Boa Noite Cinderela
Carlos Conceição
A Blue Room Niebieski pokój
Tomasz Siwinski
The Chicken The Chicken
Una Gunjak
Crocodile Crocodile
Gaëlle Denis
Little Brother Petit frère
Rémi St-Michel
I Made My Own Course Down the Passive Rivers Les fleuves m'ont laissée descendre où je voulais
Laurie Lassalle
TrueLoveStory TrueLoveStory
Gitanjali Rao
Safari Safari
Yayo Herrero
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
Winner
Party Girl Party Girl
, Claire Burger, Samuel Theis
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Award
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Winner
Luc Dardenne
Luc Dardenne
Winner
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Jean-Pierre Dardenne
Winner
Luc Dardenne
Luc Dardenne
Winner
Palm Dog
White God 5.6
White God Fehér isten
Luke, Body
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Goodbye to Language 5.9
Goodbye to Language Adieu au langage
Roxy Miéville
Winner
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Saint Laurent 6.5
Saint Laurent
Moujik For doggy death scene.
Winner
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
The Salt of the Earth 8.0
The Salt of the Earth
Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado
Winner
The Salt of the Earth 8.0
The Salt of the Earth
Wim Wenders, Juliano Ribeiro Salgado
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist - Special Mention
The Search 6.9
The Search
Emile Ghigo For the sets of the film.
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Maps to the Stars 6.3
Maps to the Stars
Howard Shore
Winner
Palme de Whiskers
Misunderstood 7.2
Misunderstood Incompresa
-Dac
Winner
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Cinematographer
Vilmos Zsigmond
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Vilmos Zsigmond
Winner
