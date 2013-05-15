7.8

Like Father, Like Son

Soshite chichi ni naru

Hirokazu Koreeda At what point does a father actually become a father? Two couples from different social backgrounds discover that their sons have been exchanged at the maternity ward. The film deals in a simple and subtle way with a human dilemma: are blood ties more important than the love which bonded them for seven years? Tied with Miele (2013).