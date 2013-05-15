Menu
Cannes Film Festival 2013

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2013

Site France
Date 15 May 2013 - 26 May 2013
Palme d'Or
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color La vie d'Adèle / Blue is the Warmest Color
Abdelatif Kechiche, Léa Seydoux, Adele Exarchopoulos For the first time ever the prize was also officially awarded to two of the actors.
Winner
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color La vie d'Adèle / Blue is the Warmest Color
Abdelatif Kechiche, Léa Seydoux, Adele Exarchopoulos For the first time ever the prize was also officially awarded to two of the actors.
Winner
All nominees
Venus in Fur 7.3
Venus in Fur
Roman Polanski
Only Lovers Left Alive 7.5
Only Lovers Left Alive
Jim Jarmusch
Nebraska 6.6
Nebraska
Alexander Payne
Young & Beautiful 6.8
Young & Beautiful Jeune et jolie
Francois Ozon
Heli 6.8
Heli
Amat Escalante
The Past 7.5
The Past Le passé
Asghar Farhadi
Only God Forgives 6.8
Only God Forgives
Nicolas Winding Refn
A Touch of Sin 7.1
A Touch of Sin Tian zhu ding
Jia Zhangke
A Castle in Italy 5.9
A Castle in Italy Un château en Italie
Valeria Bruni Tedeschi
Grigris 6.4
Grigris
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Steven Soderbergh
Like Father, Like Son 7.8
Like Father, Like Son Soshite chichi ni naru
Hirokazu Koreeda
The Immigrant 6.6
The Immigrant
James Gray
The Great Beauty 7.2
The Great Beauty La grande bellezza
Paolo Sorrentino
Inside Llewyn Davis 7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Watch trailer
Borgman 6.1
Borgman
Alex van Warmerdam
Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas 6.8
Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Michael Kohlhaas
Arnaud des Pallières
Jimmy P. 6.1
Jimmy P.
Arnaud Desplechin
Inside Llewyn Davis 7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Watch trailer
Shield of Straw 6.2
Shield of Straw Wara no tate
Takashi Miike
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color La vie d'Adèle / Blue is the Warmest Color
Abdelatif Kechiche
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Jeremy Saulnier
Blue Ruin
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Manuscripts Don't Burn Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Inside Llewyn Davis 7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Winner
Watch trailer
Inside Llewyn Davis 7.4
Inside Llewyn Davis
Ethan Coen, Joel Coen
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Safe Safe
Byoung-gon Moon
Winner
All nominees
Ophelia Ophelia
Annarita Zambrano
The Metorite and Impotence Inseki to inpotentsu
Omoi Sasaki
Olena Olena
Elzbieta Benkowska
Mont Blanc Mont Blanc
Gilles Coulier
Whale Valley Hvalfjörður
Gutmundur Arnar Gudmundson
37°4 S 37°4 S
Adriano Valerio
Condom Lead Condom Lead
Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser
Bishtar az do saat 6.9
Bishtar az do saat
Ali Asgari
Special Mention / Short Film
Whale Valley Hvalfjörður
Gutmundur Arnar Gudmundson Ex-aequo with 37°4 S (2013).
Winner
37°4 S 37°4 S
Adriano Valerio Ex-aequo with Hvalfjörður (2013).
Winner
Best Actor
Nebraska 6.6
Nebraska
Bruce Dern
Winner
Best Actress
The Past 7.5
The Past Le passé
Bérénice Bejo
Winner
Best Director
Heli 6.8
Heli
Amat Escalante
Winner
Best Screenplay
A Touch of Sin 7.1
A Touch of Sin Tian zhu ding
Jia Zhangke
Winner
Canal+ Award
Pleasure Pleasure
Ninja Thyberg
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Needle Needle
Anahita Ghazvinizadeh
Winner
All nominees
Danse macabre Danse macabre
Malgorzata Rzanek
The Line Seon
Kim Soo-jin
Mañana todas las cosas Mañana todas las cosas
Sebastián Schjaer
The Pandas Pandy
Matus Vizar Ex-aequo with În acvariu (2013) for third place.
Duet Duet
Navid Danesh
Fable of a Blood-Drained Girl Contrafábula de una niña disecada
Alejandro Iglesias Mendizabal
O sunce O sunce
Eliska Chytková
Stepsister Stepsister
Joey Izzo
In the Fishbowl În acvariu
Tudor Cristian Jurgiu Ex-aequo with Pandy (2013) for third place.
Waiting for the Thaw En attendant le dégel
Sarah Hirtt
Going South Going South
Jefferson Moneo
Asunción Asunción
Camila Luna Toledo
The Magnificent Lion Boy The Magnificent Lion Boy
Ana Caro Sabogal
Babaga Babaga
Gan De Lange
The Norm of Life Norma zhizni
Evgeniy Byalo
After the Winter Au-delà de l'hiver
Zhi Wei Jow
Exile Exil
Vladilen Vierny
Critics Week Grand Prize
Salvo Salvo
Antonio Piazza, Fabio Grassadonia
Winner
Salvo Salvo
Antonio Piazza, Fabio Grassadonia
Winner
All nominees
The Auction Le démantèlement
Sébastien Pilote
The Lunchbox 7.8
The Lunchbox
Ritesh Batra
The Major 7.4
The Major Mayor
Yuri Bykov
For Those in Peril 6.4
For Those in Peril For Those In Peril
Paul Wright
The Owners Los dueños
Agustín Toscano, Ezequiel Radusky
Our Heroes Died Tonight Nos héros sont morts ce soir
David Perrault
Golden Camera
Ilo Ilo 7.2
Ilo Ilo
Entoni Chen
Winner
All nominees
Salvo Salvo
Antonio Piazza, Fabio Grassadonia
The Last Days on Mars 6.2
The Last Days on Mars Last Days on Mars
Rori Robinson
The Lunchbox 7.8
The Lunchbox
Ritesh Batra
Our Heroes Died Tonight Nos héros sont morts ce soir
David Perrault
Otdat kontsy 5.1
Otdat kontsy
Taisiya Igumenceva
After the Night Até Ver a Luz
Apaches Les Apaches
Thierry de Peretti
Fruitvale Station 7.7
Fruitvale Station
Ryan Coogler
Sarah Prefers to Run Sarah préfère la course
Chloé Robichaud
You and the Night Les rencontres d'après minuit
Yann Gonzalez
Salvo Salvo
Antonio Piazza, Fabio Grassadonia
Stop-Over L'escale
Kaveh Bakhtiari
La fille du 14 juillet 6.4
La fille du 14 juillet aFille de 14 Juillet
Antonin Peretzhatko
Jodorowsky's Dune 8.0
Jodorowsky's Dune
Frank Pavich
Me, Myself and Mum 6.1
Me, Myself and Mum Les garçons et Guillaume, à table!
Guillaume Gallienne
Bends Bends
Flora Lau
The Golden Dream La jaula de oro
Diego Quemada-Diez
Honey Miele
Valeria Golino
The Owners Los dueños
Agustín Toscano, Ezequiel Radusky
Nothing Bad Can Happen 6.9
Nothing Bad Can Happen Tore tanzt
Katrin Gebbe
For Those in Peril 6.4
For Those in Peril For Those In Peril
Paul Wright
Monsoon Shootout Monsoon Shootout
Amit Kumar
Jury Prize
Like Father, Like Son 7.8
Like Father, Like Son Soshite chichi ni naru
Hirokazu Koreeda
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
The Past 7.5
The Past Le passé
Asghar Farhadi How do we take responsibility for our past mistakes? In a thriller style, the director shows the daily life of a stepfamily, where everyone's secrets and the complex relationships gradually disentangle. A dense, deep and engaging film that illustrates this verse: "The truth will make you free" (John, 8:32)
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Honey Miele
Valeria Golino The film offers a complex and unprejudiced view on the issue of euthanasia. The filmmaker shares with discretion and mastery the doubts and the torments of a young woman who helps terminally ill people to die, leaving to the audience the freedom and the responsibility to take a stand. Tied with Soshite chichi ni naru (2013).
Winner
Like Father, Like Son 7.8
Like Father, Like Son Soshite chichi ni naru
Hirokazu Koreeda At what point does a father actually become a father? Two couples from different social backgrounds discover that their sons have been exchanged at the maternity ward. The film deals in a simple and subtle way with a human dilemma: are blood ties more important than the love which bonded them for seven years? Tied with Miele (2013).
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
The Missing Picture 7.3
The Missing Picture L'image manquante
Riti Panh
Winner
All nominees
Grand Central 5.1
Grand Central
Rebecca Zlotowski
Fruitvale Station 7.7
Fruitvale Station
Ryan Coogler
Death March Death March
Adolfo Alix Jr.
Sarah Prefers to Run Sarah préfère la course
Chloé Robichaud
Bastards 5.4
Bastards Les salauds
Claire Denis
The German Doctor 7.1
The German Doctor Wakolda
Lucía Puenzo
Honey Miele
Valeria Golino
Bends Bends
Flora Lau
The Golden Dream La jaula de oro
Diego Quemada-Diez
Stranger by the Lake L'inconnu du lac
Alain Guiraudie
The Bling Ring 6.2
The Bling Ring
Sofia Coppola
As I Lay Dying 5.6
As I Lay Dying
Omar 7.5
Omar
Hany Abu-Assad
Norte, the End of History Norte, hangganan ng kasaysayan
Lav Diaz
Manuscripts Don't Burn Dast-neveshtehaa nemisoosand
Mohammad Rasoulof
My Sweet Pepper Land My Sweet Pepper Land
Huner Saleem
Nothing Bad Can Happen 6.9
Nothing Bad Can Happen Tore tanzt
Katrin Gebbe
SACD Award
The Auction Le démantèlement
Sébastien Pilote
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
The Lunchbox 7.8
The Lunchbox
Ritesh Batra
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Vikingar Vikingar
Magali Magistry
Winner
François Chalais Award
Grand Central 5.1
Grand Central
Rebecca Zlotowski
Winner
Golden Coach
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Me, Myself and Mum 6.1
Me, Myself and Mum Les garçons et Guillaume, à table!
Guillaume Gallienne
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
The Selfish Giant The Selfish Giant
Klio Barnard
Winner
SACD Short Film Award
All nominees
Mirage.net Sarab.net
Savas Alatis, Paul Hopkins, Saeed Al Zaabi, Amanda Hopkins, Mansoor Al Dhaheri
Mirage.net Sarab.net
Savas Alatis, Paul Hopkins, Saeed Al Zaabi, Amanda Hopkins, Mansoor Al Dhaheri
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Blanca Suárez
Blanca Suárez
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Jeremy Irvine
Jeremy Irvine
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Omar 7.5
Omar
Hany Abu-Assad
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Me, Myself and Mum 6.1
Me, Myself and Mum Les garçons et Guillaume, à table!
Guillaume Gallienne
Winner
All nominees
The Last Days on Mars 6.2
The Last Days on Mars Last Days on Mars
Rori Robinson
Ugly Ugly
Anurag Kashyap
After the Night Até Ver a Luz
A Strange Course of Events A Strange Course of Events
Raphaël Nadjari
Ain't Misbehavin Un voyageur
Marcel Ophuls
La fille du 14 juillet 6.4
La fille du 14 juillet aFille de 14 Juillet
Antonin Peretzhatko
Tip Top 4.7
Tip Top
Serge Bozon
Blue Ruin 7.1
Blue Ruin
Jeremy Saulnier
Magic Magic 5.2
Magic Magic
Sebastián Silva
Stop-Over L'escale
Kaveh Bakhtiari
The Congress 6.9
The Congress
Ari Folman
The Selfish Giant The Selfish Giant
Klio Barnard
The Summer of Flying Fish El Verano de los Peces Voladores
Marcela Said
We Are What We Are We Are What We Are
Jim Mickle
The Dance of Reality 7.6
The Dance of Reality La danza de la realidad
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Henri Henri
Yolande Moreau
On the Job 6.9
On the Job
Erik Matti
Apaches Les Apaches
Thierry de Peretti
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Short Film
All nominees
Private War Private War
Richard Gasparian, Holly Kaplan
Private War Private War
Richard Gasparian, Holly Kaplan
Critics Week - Special Mention
The Owners Los dueños
Agustín Toscano, Ezequiel Radusky
Winner
France 4 Visionary Award
Salvo Salvo
Antonio Piazza, Fabio Grassadonia
Winner
Salvo Salvo
Antonio Piazza, Fabio Grassadonia
Winner
Nikon Discovery Award
Come and Play 6.4
Come and Play Komm und spiel
Daria Belova
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Grigris 6.4
Grigris
Antoine Héberlé For a result showing remarkable finesse and humility, with the sole intention of serving the film, in conditions that we imagine were very difficult.
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight) - Special Mention
Tip Top 4.7
Tip Top
Serge Bozon
Winner
Illy Prize
Wild Haggis Gambozinos
João Nicolau
Winner
Illy Prize - Special Mention
About a Month Pouco Mais de um Mês
André Novais Oliveira
Winner
Queer Palm
Stranger by the Lake L'inconnu du lac
Alain Guiraudie
Winner
All nominees
Blue Is the Warmest Color 7.5
Blue Is the Warmest Color La vie d'Adèle / Blue is the Warmest Color
Abdelatif Kechiche
Bombay Talkies Bombay Talkies
Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee
You and the Night Les rencontres d'après minuit
Yann Gonzalez
Me, Myself and Mum 6.1
Me, Myself and Mum Les garçons et Guillaume, à table!
Guillaume Gallienne
Bombay Talkies Bombay Talkies
Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Steven Soderbergh
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
The Golden Dream La jaula de oro
For the ensemble.
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Fruitvale Station 7.7
Fruitvale Station
Ryan Coogler
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Stranger by the Lake L'inconnu du lac
Alain Guiraudie
Winner
Discovery Award
Come and Play 6.4
Come and Play Komm und spiel
Daria Belova
Winner
All nominees
Vikingar Vikingar
Magali Magistry
Butter Lamp La lampe au beurre de yak
Wei Hu
Tau Seru Tau Seru
Rodd Rathjen
Breathe Me Breathe Me
Eun-young Han
Pátio Pátio
Aly Muritiba
Pleasure Pleasure
Ninja Thyberg
The Opportunist The Opportunist
David Lassiter
Agit Pop Agit Pop
Nicolas Pariser
Océan Océan
Emmanuel Laborie
Palm Dog
Behind the Candelabra 7.5
Behind the Candelabra
Baby Boy
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
The Bling Ring 6.2
The Bling Ring
A pampered pack of Hollywood hounds.
Winner
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
The Golden Dream La jaula de oro
Diego Quemada-Diez For the strength of the visual aspect, the violence of truth and the emotional intensity of the tragic story of the journey of three teenagers from Guatemala to the American dream.
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Only Lovers Left Alive 7.5
Only Lovers Left Alive
Jozef van Wissem, Sqürl
Winner
Only Lovers Left Alive 7.5
Only Lovers Left Alive
Jozef van Wissem, Sqürl
Winner
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Cinematographer
Filip Russelo
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Filip Russelo
Winner
Year
Nominations

