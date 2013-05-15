Asghar Farhadi How do we take responsibility for our past mistakes? In a thriller style, the director shows the daily life of a stepfamily, where everyone's secrets and the complex relationships gradually disentangle. A dense, deep and engaging film that illustrates this verse: "The truth will make you free" (John, 8:32)
Valeria Golino The film offers a complex and unprejudiced view on the issue of euthanasia. The filmmaker shares with discretion and mastery the doubts and the torments of a young woman who helps terminally ill people to die, leaving to the audience the freedom and the responsibility to take a stand. Tied with Soshite chichi ni naru (2013).
Winner
7.8
Like Father, Like SonSoshite chichi ni naru
Hirokazu Koreeda At what point does a father actually become a father? Two couples from different social backgrounds discover that their sons have been exchanged at the maternity ward. The film deals in a simple and subtle way with a human dilemma: are blood ties more important than the love which bonded them for seven years? Tied with Miele (2013).