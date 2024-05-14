Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2024

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2024

Site France
Date 14 May 2024 - 25 May 2024
Palme d'Or
Anora 6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Caught by the Tides 6.2
Caught by the Tides Feng liu yi dai
Jia Zhangke
Oh Canada 5.5
Oh Canada
Paul Schrader
Watch trailer
Parthenope 6.5
Parthenope
Paolo Sorrentino
Watch trailer
The Girl with the Needle 7.2
The Girl with the Needle Pigen med nålen
Magnus von Horn
Watch trailer
All We Imagine as Light 7.0
All We Imagine as Light
Payal Kapadia
Watch trailer
Beating Hearts 6.6
Beating Hearts L'Amour ouf
Gilles Lellouche
Watch trailer
Wild Diamond 6.2
Wild Diamond Diamant brut
Agathe Riedinger
Watch trailer
Grand Tour 6.2
Grand Tour
Migel Gomesh
Watch trailer
Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie 5.7
Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie
Kirill Serebrennikov
Watch trailer
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Watch trailer
Motel Destino 6.2
Motel Destino
Karim Aïnouz
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
The Apprentice 6.5
The Apprentice
Ali Abbasi
Watch trailer
Three Kilometres to the End of the World 6.7
Three Kilometres to the End of the World Trei kilometri pâna la capatul lumii
Emanuel Parvu
Watch trailer
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
Kinds of Kindness
Yorgos Lanthimos
The Most Precious of Cargoes 7.1
The Most Precious of Cargoes La plus précieuse des marchandises
Michel Hazanavicius
Watch trailer
Marcello Mio 5.6
Marcello Mio
Christophe Honoré
Watch trailer
The Shrouds 5.8
The Shrouds
David Cronenberg
Watch trailer
Bird 7.0
Bird
Andrea Arnold
Watch trailer
Megalopolis 5.2
Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola
Watch trailer
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Grand Prize of the Festival
All We Imagine as Light 7.0
All We Imagine as Light
Payal Kapadia
Winner
Watch trailer
Cinefondation Award / Best Short Film
All nominees
Banished Love Banished Love
Xiwen Cong
It'll Pass Praeis
Dovydas Draksas
/ Best Immersive Work Award
Colored Colored
Stéphane Foenkinos, Tania de Montaigne, Pierre-Alain Giraud
Winner
All nominees
En amour En amour
Laurent Bardainne, Adrien Mondot, Claire Bardainne
En amour En amour
Laurent Bardainne, Adrien Mondot, Claire Bardainne
Telos I Telos I
Dorotea Saykaly, Emil Dam Seidel
Maya: Birth of a Superhero Maya: Birth of a Superhero
CJ Clarke, Poulomi Basu
Traversing the Mist Traversing the Mist
Tung-yen Chou
Telos I Telos I
Dorotea Saykaly, Emil Dam Seidel
The Roaming The Roaming
Mathieu Pradat
Human Violins - Prelude Human Violins - Prelude
Ioana Mischie
/ Un Certain Regard - Youth Prize
Holy Cow 6.1
Holy Cow Vingt dieux
Louise Courvoisier
Winner
Watch trailer
Special Mention / Palme d'Or - Short Film
Bad for a Moment Mau por um momento
Daniel Soares
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actor
Abou Sangare
Souleymane's Story
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actress
Anasuya Sengupta
The Shameless
Winner
/ Directors' Fortnight Audience Award
Universal Language 6.8
Universal Language
Matthew Rankin
Winner
Watch trailer
/ Critics' Week - Next Step Award
A Girl Unknown A Girl Unknown
Jing Zou
Winner
/ Fipresci Award
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
François Chalais Award / Best Film
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent Covjek koji nije mogao sutjeti
Nebojsa Slijepcevic
Winner
All nominees
Les belles cicatrices Les belles cicatrices
Raphaël Jouzeau
Bad for a Moment Mau por um momento
Daniel Soares
On the Way Rrugës
Samir Karahoda
Sanki Yoxsan Sanki Yoxsan
Azer Guliev
Perfectly a Strangeness Perfectly a Strangeness
Alison McAlpine
Tea Tea
Blake Rice
Volcelest Volcelest
Eric Briche
Amarela Amarela
André Hayato Saito
Ootid Ootidé
Egle Razumaite
Across the Waters Across the Waters
Viv Li
Best Actor
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
Kinds of Kindness
Jesse Plemons
Winner
Best Actress
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz Ensemble Cast
Winner
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz Ensemble Cast
Winner
Best Director
Grand Tour 6.2
Grand Tour
Migel Gomesh
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
The Substance 7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Winner
Watch trailer
Canal+ Award
Absent Noksan
Cem Demirer
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know... Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know...
Chidananda S Naik
Winner
All nominees
Elevación Elevación
Gabriel Esdras
It's Not a Time for Pop It's Not Time for Pop
Amit Vaknin
Bunnyhood Bunnyhood
Mansi Maheshwari Third Prize
It'll Pass Praeis
Dovydas Draksas
The Chaos She Left Behind To Chaos Pou Afise Piso Tis
Nikos Kolioukos Joint Second Prize
In spirito In spirito
Nicolò Folin
The Deer's Tooth The Deer's Tooth
Saif Hammash
Out the Window Through the Wall Out the Window Through the Wall
Asya Segalovich Joint Second Prize
Weeds Plevel
Pola Kazak
Us and Them Mauvais coton
Nicolas Dumaret
Three Three
Amie Song
Withered Blossoms Withered Blossoms
Lionel Seah
Echoes Echoes
Robinson Drossos
Crow Man Crow Man
Yohann Abdelnour
Forest of Echos Forest of Echos
Yoori Lim
Banished Love Banished Love
Xiwen Cong
Terminal Terminal
East Elliott
Golden Camera
Armand 6.1
Armand
Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Sister Midnight Sister Midnight
Karan Kandhari
The Kingdom Le royaume
Julien Colonna
Wild Diamond 6.2
Wild Diamond Diamant brut
Agathe Riedinger
Watch trailer
Dog on Trial 6.1
Dog on Trial Le procès du chien
Laetitia Dosch
Locust 6.2
Locust Chong
KEFF
Eephus 7.3
Eephus
Carson Lund
Julie Keeps Quiet 6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet Julie zwijgt
Leonardo Van Dijl
Watch trailer
Queens of Drama 6.0
Queens of Drama Les reines du drame
Alexis Langlois
Good One 6.9
Good One
India Donaldson
Watch trailer
Mongrel Mongrel
Wei Liang Chiang, Aimee Yin
Blue Sun Palace 6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Constance Tsang
September Says 5.9
September Says
Ariane Labed
The Village Next to Paradise The Village Next to Paradise
Mo Harawe
Block Pass La Pampa
Antoine Chevrollier
Mongrel Mongrel
Wei Liang Chiang, Aimee Yin
Holy Cow 6.1
Holy Cow Vingt dieux
Louise Courvoisier
Watch trailer
Ghost Trail 6.6
Ghost Trail Les fantômes
Jonathan Millet
Watch trailer
Gazer Gazer
Ryan J. Sloan
Niki 5.7
Niki
Celine Sallette
Watch trailer
Norah Norah
Tawfik Alzaidi
Simon of the Mountain 6.6
Simon of the Mountain Simón de la montaña
Federico Luis
Jury Prize
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard Award
Black Dog 6.6
Black Dog Gou zhen
Guan Hu
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
September Says 5.9
September Says
Ariane Labed
My Sunshine 6.2
My Sunshine Boku no ohisama
Hiroshi Okuyama
The Shameless The Shameless
Konstantin Bozhanov
Holy Cow 6.1
Holy Cow Vingt dieux
Louise Courvoisier
Watch trailer
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl 5.9
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Rungano Nyoni
Watch trailer
The Kingdom Le royaume
Julien Colonna
The Village Next to Paradise The Village Next to Paradise
Mo Harawe
Flow 7.8
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis
Watch trailer
Santosh 7.1
Santosh
Sandhya Suri
Souleymane's Story L'histoire de Souleymane
Boris Lojkine
Niki 5.7
Niki
Celine Sallette
Watch trailer
When the Light Breaks 7.0
When the Light Breaks
Runar Runarsson
Watch trailer
Armand 6.1
Armand
Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Watch trailer
Viet and Nam 6.3
Viet and Nam Trong lòng dat
Minh Quy Truong
Norah Norah
Tawfik Alzaidi
The Damned The Damned
Roberto Minervini
Dog on Trial 6.1
Dog on Trial Le procès du chien
Laetitia Dosch
Jury Special Prize
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
SACD Award
Julie Keeps Quiet 6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet Julie zwijgt
Ruth Becquart, Leonardo Van Dijl
Winner
Watch trailer
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Mongrel Mongrel
Wei Liang Chiang
Winner
AFCAE Award
The Seed of the Sacred Fig 7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Winner
George Lucas
George Lucas
Winner
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Winner
George Lucas
George Lucas
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Souleymane's Story L'histoire de Souleymane
Boris Lojkine
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
The Other Way Around 7.1
The Other Way Around Volveréis
Jonás Trueba
Winner
Watch trailer
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Sophie Wilde
Sophie Wilde
Winner
Sophie Wilde
Sophie Wilde
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Mike Faist
Mike Faist
Winner
Mike Faist
Mike Faist
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Norah Norah
Tawfik Alzaidi
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
The Damned The Damned
Roberto Minervini Joint winner
Winner
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl 5.9
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Rungano Nyoni Joint winner
Winner
Watch trailer
Queer Palm
Three Kilometres to the End of the World 6.7
Three Kilometres to the End of the World Trei kilometri pâna la capatul lumii
Emanuel Parvu
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
The Balconettes 6.6
The Balconettes Les femmes au balcon
Noémie Merlant
Watch trailer
Queens of Drama 6.0
Queens of Drama Les reines du drame
Alexis Langlois
Baby Baby
Marcelo Caetano
Motel Destino 6.2
Motel Destino
Karim Aïnouz
Most People Die on Sundays 6.1
Most People Die on Sundays Los domingos mueren más personas
Iair Said
Viet and Nam 6.3
Viet and Nam Trong lòng dat
Minh Quy Truong
To Live, to Die, to Live Again Vivre mourir renaître
Gaël Morel
Miséricorde 6.8
Miséricorde
Alain Guiraudie
Block Pass La Pampa
Antoine Chevrollier
Across the Sea La mer au loin
Saïd Hamich
The Belle from Gaza 6.1
The Belle from Gaza La belle de Gaza
Yolande Zauberman
6.3
Eat the Night
Kerolayn Podzhi, Dzhonatan Vinel
My Sunshine 6.2
My Sunshine Boku no ohisama
Hiroshi Okuyama
Marcello Mio 5.6
Marcello Mio
Christophe Honoré
Watch trailer
Bird 7.0
Bird
Andrea Arnold
Watch trailer
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Julie Keeps Quiet 6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet Julie zwijgt
Leonardo Van Dijl
Winner
Watch trailer
Palm Dog
Dog on Trial 6.1
Dog on Trial Le procès du chien
Kodi
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Southern Brides Las novias del sur
Elena López Riera
Winner
All nominees
Immaculata Immaculata
Kim Lêa Sakkal
My Senses Are All I Have to Offer As minhas sensações são tudo o que tenho para oferecer
Isadora Neves Marques
Sauna Day Sannapäiv
Tushar Prakash, Anna Hints
Three Three
Amie Song
Golden Eye
The Brink of Dreams The Brink of Dreams
Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir
Winner
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
Raoul Peck
Winner
All nominees
The Falling Sky A Queda do Céu
Erik Rosha, Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
Olympics! The French Games Olympiques! La France des Jeux
Mickaël Gamrasni
Faye 7.9
Faye
Laurent Bouzereau
Watch trailer
Walking in the Movies Walking in the Movies
Lyang Kim
Filmlovers! 6.6
Filmlovers! Spectateurs!
Arnaud Desplechin
The Invasion The Invasion
Sergey Loznica
Jim Henson Idea Man 8.4
Jim Henson Idea Man
Ron Howard
Lula Lula
Oliver Stone, Rob Wilson
The Falling Sky A Queda do Céu
Erik Rosha, Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
Nasty 8.4
Nasty
Tudor Zhyurzhiyu, Tudor D. Popescu, Cristian Pascariu
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes 7.2
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes
Nanette Burstein
Watch trailer
An Unfinished Film 6.8
An Unfinished Film
Lou Ye
Jacques Demy, the Pink and the Black Jacques Demy, le rose et le noir
Florence Platarets
Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron 8.0
Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron
Kaku Arakawa
Watch trailer
The Belle from Gaza 6.1
The Belle from Gaza La belle de Gaza
Yolande Zauberman
Savanna and the Mountain A savana e a montanha
Paulo Carneiro
Jacques Rozier: From One Wave to Another Jacques Rozier, d'une vague à l'autre
Emmanuel Barnault
François Truffaut, My Life, a Screenplay François Truffaut, le scénario de ma vie
David Teboul
Il était une fois Michel Legrand Il était une fois Michel Legrand
David Dessites
Elementary Apprendre
Claire Simon
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
Emilia Perez 6.2
Emilia Perez Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
Winner
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Sophie Fillières
This Life of Mine
Winner
All nominees
Mahdi Fleifel
To a Land Unknown
Wei Liang Chiang
Mongrel
You Qiao Yin
Mongrel
Paulo Carneiro
Savanna and the Mountain
Cristóbal León
The Hyperboreans
Joaquín Cociña
The Hyperboreans
Carson Lund
Eephus
Matthew Rankin
Universal Language
Kerolayn Podzhi
Eat the Night
Dzhonatan Vinel
Eat the Night
Erik Rosha
The Falling Sky
Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
The Falling Sky
Thierry de Peretti
In His Own Image
Ryan J. Sloan
Gazer
Patricia Mazuy
Patricia Mazuy
Visiting Hours
Yôko Yamanaka
Desert of Namibia
Frederico Lobo
When the Land Runs Away
Wei Liang Chiang
Mongrel
You Qiao Yin
Mongrel
Cristóbal León
The Hyperboreans
Joaquín Cociña
The Hyperboreans
Erik Rosha
The Falling Sky
Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
The Falling Sky
Hala Elkoussy
East of Noon
Kerolayn Podzhi
Eat the Night
Dzhonatan Vinel
Eat the Night
Jonás Trueba
The Other Way Around
Karan Kandhari
Sister Midnight
Tyler Taormina
Christmas Eve in Miller's Point
Nobuhiro Yamasita
Ghost Cat Anzu
Yôko Kuno
Ghost Cat Anzu
Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Plastic Guns
India Donaldson
Good One
Inês Lima
The Moving Garden
Kering Women in Motion Award
Donna Langley
Winner
Donna Langley
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Simon of the Mountain 6.6
Simon of the Mountain Simón de la montaña
Federico Luis
Winner
All nominees
Julie Keeps Quiet 6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet Julie zwijgt
Leonardo Van Dijl
Watch trailer
Blue Sun Palace 6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Constance Tsang
Locust 6.2
Locust Chong
KEFF
Block Pass La Pampa
Antoine Chevrollier
Baby Baby
Marcelo Caetano
The Brink of Dreams The Brink of Dreams
Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Baby Baby
Marcelo Caetano
Winner
Baby Baby
Ricardo Teodoro
Winner
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Montsouris Park Montsouris
Guil Sela
Winner
All nominees
My Senses Are All I Have to Offer As minhas sensações são tudo o que tenho para oferecer
Isadora Neves Marques
Absent Noksan
Cem Demirer
Radikals Radikals
Arvin Belarmino
She Stays Ella se queda
Marinthia Gutierrez
Dancing in the Corner Taniec w narozniku
Jan Bujnowski
Alazar Alazar
Beza Hailu Lemma
The Girl and the Pot A Menina e o Pote
Valentina Homem
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
Blue Sun Palace 6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Constance Tsang
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
The Shameless The Shameless
Anasuya Sengupta
Winner
Souleymane's Story L'histoire de Souleymane
Abou Sangare
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more