Palme d'Or
6.8
Anora
Sean Baker
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.2
Caught by the Tides
Feng liu yi dai
Jia Zhangke
5.5
Oh Canada
Paul Schrader
Watch trailer
6.5
Parthenope
Paolo Sorrentino
Watch trailer
7.2
The Girl with the Needle
Pigen med nålen
Magnus von Horn
Watch trailer
7.0
All We Imagine as Light
Payal Kapadia
Watch trailer
6.6
Beating Hearts
L'Amour ouf
Gilles Lellouche
Watch trailer
6.2
Wild Diamond
Diamant brut
Agathe Riedinger
Watch trailer
6.2
Grand Tour
Migel Gomesh
Watch trailer
5.7
Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie
Kirill Serebrennikov
Watch trailer
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Watch trailer
6.2
Motel Destino
Karim Aïnouz
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
6.5
The Apprentice
Ali Abbasi
Watch trailer
6.7
Three Kilometres to the End of the World
Trei kilometri pâna la capatul lumii
Emanuel Parvu
Watch trailer
7.1
Kinds of Kindness
Yorgos Lanthimos
7.1
The Most Precious of Cargoes
La plus précieuse des marchandises
Michel Hazanavicius
Watch trailer
5.6
Marcello Mio
Christophe Honoré
Watch trailer
5.8
The Shrouds
David Cronenberg
Watch trailer
7.0
Bird
Andrea Arnold
Watch trailer
5.2
Megalopolis
Francis Ford Coppola
Watch trailer
7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Grand Prize of the Festival
7.0
All We Imagine as Light
Payal Kapadia
Winner
Watch trailer
Cinefondation Award / Best Short Film
All nominees
Banished Love
Banished Love
Xiwen Cong
It'll Pass
Praeis
Dovydas Draksas
Show all nominees
/ Best Immersive Work Award
Colored
Colored
Stéphane Foenkinos, Tania de Montaigne, Pierre-Alain Giraud
Winner
All nominees
En amour
En amour
Laurent Bardainne, Adrien Mondot, Claire Bardainne
En amour
En amour
Laurent Bardainne, Adrien Mondot, Claire Bardainne
Telos I
Telos I
Dorotea Saykaly, Emil Dam Seidel
Maya: Birth of a Superhero
Maya: Birth of a Superhero
CJ Clarke, Poulomi Basu
Traversing the Mist
Traversing the Mist
Tung-yen Chou
Telos I
Telos I
Dorotea Saykaly, Emil Dam Seidel
The Roaming
The Roaming
Mathieu Pradat
Human Violins - Prelude
Human Violins - Prelude
Ioana Mischie
Show all nominees
/ Un Certain Regard - Youth Prize
6.1
Holy Cow
Vingt dieux
Louise Courvoisier
Winner
Watch trailer
Special Mention / Palme d'Or - Short Film
Bad for a Moment
Mau por um momento
Daniel Soares
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actor
Abou Sangare
Souleymane's Story
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actress
Anasuya Sengupta
The Shameless
Winner
/ Directors' Fortnight Audience Award
6.8
Universal Language
Matthew Rankin
Winner
Watch trailer
/ Critics' Week - Next Step Award
A Girl Unknown
A Girl Unknown
Jing Zou
Winner
/ Fipresci Award
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
François Chalais Award / Best Film
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Covjek koji nije mogao sutjeti
Nebojsa Slijepcevic
Winner
All nominees
Les belles cicatrices
Les belles cicatrices
Raphaël Jouzeau
Bad for a Moment
Mau por um momento
Daniel Soares
On the Way
Rrugës
Samir Karahoda
Sanki Yoxsan
Sanki Yoxsan
Azer Guliev
Perfectly a Strangeness
Perfectly a Strangeness
Alison McAlpine
Tea
Tea
Blake Rice
Volcelest
Volcelest
Eric Briche
Amarela
Amarela
André Hayato Saito
Ootid
Ootidé
Egle Razumaite
Across the Waters
Across the Waters
Viv Li
Show all nominees
Best Actor
7.1
Kinds of Kindness
Jesse Plemons
Winner
Best Actress
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz
Ensemble Cast
Winner
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz
Ensemble Cast
Winner
Best Director
6.2
Grand Tour
Migel Gomesh
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
7.0
The Substance
Korali Farzha
Winner
Watch trailer
Canal+ Award
Absent
Noksan
Cem Demirer
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know...
Sunflowers Were the First Ones to Know...
Chidananda S Naik
Winner
All nominees
Elevación
Elevación
Gabriel Esdras
It's Not a Time for Pop
It's Not Time for Pop
Amit Vaknin
Bunnyhood
Bunnyhood
Mansi Maheshwari
Third Prize
It'll Pass
Praeis
Dovydas Draksas
The Chaos She Left Behind
To Chaos Pou Afise Piso Tis
Nikos Kolioukos
Joint Second Prize
In spirito
In spirito
Nicolò Folin
The Deer's Tooth
The Deer's Tooth
Saif Hammash
Out the Window Through the Wall
Out the Window Through the Wall
Asya Segalovich
Joint Second Prize
Weeds
Plevel
Pola Kazak
Us and Them
Mauvais coton
Nicolas Dumaret
Three
Three
Amie Song
Withered Blossoms
Withered Blossoms
Lionel Seah
Echoes
Echoes
Robinson Drossos
Crow Man
Crow Man
Yohann Abdelnour
Forest of Echos
Forest of Echos
Yoori Lim
Banished Love
Banished Love
Xiwen Cong
Terminal
Terminal
East Elliott
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
6.1
Armand
Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Sister Midnight
Sister Midnight
Karan Kandhari
The Kingdom
Le royaume
Julien Colonna
6.2
Wild Diamond
Diamant brut
Agathe Riedinger
Watch trailer
6.1
Dog on Trial
Le procès du chien
Laetitia Dosch
6.2
Locust
Chong
KEFF
7.3
Eephus
Carson Lund
6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet
Julie zwijgt
Leonardo Van Dijl
Watch trailer
6.0
Queens of Drama
Les reines du drame
Alexis Langlois
6.9
Good One
India Donaldson
Watch trailer
Mongrel
Mongrel
Wei Liang Chiang, Aimee Yin
6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Constance Tsang
5.9
September Says
Ariane Labed
The Village Next to Paradise
The Village Next to Paradise
Mo Harawe
Block Pass
La Pampa
Antoine Chevrollier
Mongrel
Mongrel
Wei Liang Chiang, Aimee Yin
6.1
Holy Cow
Vingt dieux
Louise Courvoisier
Watch trailer
6.6
Ghost Trail
Les fantômes
Jonathan Millet
Watch trailer
Gazer
Gazer
Ryan J. Sloan
5.7
Niki
Celine Sallette
Watch trailer
Norah
Norah
Tawfik Alzaidi
6.6
Simon of the Mountain
Simón de la montaña
Federico Luis
Show all nominees
Jury Prize
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard Award
6.6
Black Dog
Gou zhen
Guan Hu
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
5.9
September Says
Ariane Labed
6.2
My Sunshine
Boku no ohisama
Hiroshi Okuyama
The Shameless
The Shameless
Konstantin Bozhanov
6.1
Holy Cow
Vingt dieux
Louise Courvoisier
Watch trailer
5.9
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Rungano Nyoni
Watch trailer
The Kingdom
Le royaume
Julien Colonna
The Village Next to Paradise
The Village Next to Paradise
Mo Harawe
7.8
Flow
Gints Zilbalodis
Watch trailer
7.1
Santosh
Sandhya Suri
Souleymane's Story
L'histoire de Souleymane
Boris Lojkine
5.7
Niki
Celine Sallette
Watch trailer
7.0
When the Light Breaks
Runar Runarsson
Watch trailer
6.1
Armand
Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel
Watch trailer
6.3
Viet and Nam
Trong lòng dat
Minh Quy Truong
Norah
Norah
Tawfik Alzaidi
The Damned
The Damned
Roberto Minervini
6.1
Dog on Trial
Le procès du chien
Laetitia Dosch
Show all nominees
Jury Special Prize
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
SACD Award
6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet
Julie zwijgt
Ruth Becquart, Leonardo Van Dijl
Winner
Watch trailer
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Mongrel
Mongrel
Wei Liang Chiang
Winner
AFCAE Award
7.8
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Watch trailer
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Meryl Streep
Winner
George Lucas
Winner
Meryl Streep
Winner
George Lucas
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Souleymane's Story
L'histoire de Souleymane
Boris Lojkine
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
7.1
The Other Way Around
Volveréis
Jonás Trueba
Winner
Watch trailer
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Sophie Wilde
Winner
Sophie Wilde
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Mike Faist
Winner
Mike Faist
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Norah
Norah
Tawfik Alzaidi
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
The Damned
The Damned
Roberto Minervini
Joint winner
Winner
5.9
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl
Rungano Nyoni
Joint winner
Winner
Watch trailer
Queer Palm
6.7
Three Kilometres to the End of the World
Trei kilometri pâna la capatul lumii
Emanuel Parvu
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Jacques Audiard
6.6
The Balconettes
Les femmes au balcon
Noémie Merlant
Watch trailer
6.0
Queens of Drama
Les reines du drame
Alexis Langlois
Baby
Baby
Marcelo Caetano
6.2
Motel Destino
Karim Aïnouz
6.1
Most People Die on Sundays
Los domingos mueren más personas
Iair Said
6.3
Viet and Nam
Trong lòng dat
Minh Quy Truong
To Live, to Die, to Live Again
Vivre mourir renaître
Gaël Morel
6.8
Miséricorde
Alain Guiraudie
Block Pass
La Pampa
Antoine Chevrollier
Across the Sea
La mer au loin
Saïd Hamich
6.1
The Belle from Gaza
La belle de Gaza
Yolande Zauberman
6.3
Eat the Night
Kerolayn Podzhi, Dzhonatan Vinel
6.2
My Sunshine
Boku no ohisama
Hiroshi Okuyama
5.6
Marcello Mio
Christophe Honoré
Watch trailer
7.0
Bird
Andrea Arnold
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet
Julie zwijgt
Leonardo Van Dijl
Winner
Watch trailer
Palm Dog
6.1
Dog on Trial
Le procès du chien
Kodi
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Southern Brides
Las novias del sur
Elena López Riera
Winner
All nominees
Immaculata
Immaculata
Kim Lêa Sakkal
My Senses Are All I Have to Offer
As minhas sensações são tudo o que tenho para oferecer
Isadora Neves Marques
Sauna Day
Sannapäiv
Tushar Prakash, Anna Hints
Three
Three
Amie Song
Show all nominees
Golden Eye
The Brink of Dreams
The Brink of Dreams
Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir
Winner
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
Ernest Cole: Lost and Found
Raoul Peck
Winner
All nominees
The Falling Sky
A Queda do Céu
Erik Rosha, Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
Olympics! The French Games
Olympiques! La France des Jeux
Mickaël Gamrasni
7.9
Faye
Laurent Bouzereau
Watch trailer
Walking in the Movies
Walking in the Movies
Lyang Kim
6.6
Filmlovers!
Spectateurs!
Arnaud Desplechin
The Invasion
The Invasion
Sergey Loznica
8.4
Jim Henson Idea Man
Ron Howard
Lula
Lula
Oliver Stone, Rob Wilson
The Falling Sky
A Queda do Céu
Erik Rosha, Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
8.4
Nasty
Tudor Zhyurzhiyu, Tudor D. Popescu, Cristian Pascariu
7.2
Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes
Nanette Burstein
Watch trailer
6.8
An Unfinished Film
Lou Ye
Jacques Demy, the Pink and the Black
Jacques Demy, le rose et le noir
Florence Platarets
8.0
Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron
Kaku Arakawa
Watch trailer
6.1
The Belle from Gaza
La belle de Gaza
Yolande Zauberman
Savanna and the Mountain
A savana e a montanha
Paulo Carneiro
Jacques Rozier: From One Wave to Another
Jacques Rozier, d'une vague à l'autre
Emmanuel Barnault
François Truffaut, My Life, a Screenplay
François Truffaut, le scénario de ma vie
David Teboul
Il était une fois Michel Legrand
Il était une fois Michel Legrand
David Dessites
Elementary
Apprendre
Claire Simon
Show all nominees
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
6.2
Emilia Perez
Emilia Pérez
Camille, Clément Ducol
Winner
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Sophie Fillières
This Life of Mine
Winner
All nominees
Mahdi Fleifel
To a Land Unknown
Wei Liang Chiang
Mongrel
You Qiao Yin
Mongrel
Paulo Carneiro
Savanna and the Mountain
Cristóbal León
The Hyperboreans
Joaquín Cociña
The Hyperboreans
Carson Lund
Eephus
Matthew Rankin
Universal Language
Kerolayn Podzhi
Eat the Night
Dzhonatan Vinel
Eat the Night
Erik Rosha
The Falling Sky
Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
The Falling Sky
Thierry de Peretti
In His Own Image
Ryan J. Sloan
Gazer
Patricia Mazuy
Visiting Hours
Yôko Yamanaka
Desert of Namibia
Frederico Lobo
When the Land Runs Away
Wei Liang Chiang
Mongrel
You Qiao Yin
Mongrel
Cristóbal León
The Hyperboreans
Joaquín Cociña
The Hyperboreans
Erik Rosha
The Falling Sky
Gabriela Carneiro da Cunha
The Falling Sky
Hala Elkoussy
East of Noon
Kerolayn Podzhi
Eat the Night
Dzhonatan Vinel
Eat the Night
Jonás Trueba
The Other Way Around
Karan Kandhari
Sister Midnight
Tyler Taormina
Christmas Eve in Miller's Point
Nobuhiro Yamasita
Ghost Cat Anzu
Yôko Kuno
Ghost Cat Anzu
Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Plastic Guns
India Donaldson
Good One
Inês Lima
The Moving Garden
Show all nominees
Kering Women in Motion Award
Donna Langley
Winner
Donna Langley
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
6.6
Simon of the Mountain
Simón de la montaña
Federico Luis
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Julie Keeps Quiet
Julie zwijgt
Leonardo Van Dijl
Watch trailer
6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Constance Tsang
6.2
Locust
Chong
KEFF
Block Pass
La Pampa
Antoine Chevrollier
Baby
Baby
Marcelo Caetano
The Brink of Dreams
The Brink of Dreams
Nada Riyadh, Ayman El Amir
Show all nominees
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Baby
Baby
Marcelo Caetano
Winner
Baby
Baby
Ricardo Teodoro
Winner
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Montsouris Park
Montsouris
Guil Sela
Winner
All nominees
My Senses Are All I Have to Offer
As minhas sensações são tudo o que tenho para oferecer
Isadora Neves Marques
Absent
Noksan
Cem Demirer
Radikals
Radikals
Arvin Belarmino
She Stays
Ella se queda
Marinthia Gutierrez
Dancing in the Corner
Taniec w narozniku
Jan Bujnowski
Alazar
Alazar
Beza Hailu Lemma
The Girl and the Pot
A Menina e o Pote
Valentina Homem
Show all nominees
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
6.7
Blue Sun Palace
Constance Tsang
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
The Shameless
The Shameless
Anasuya Sengupta
Winner
Souleymane's Story
L'histoire de Souleymane
Abou Sangare
Winner
