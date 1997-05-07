Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1997

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1997

Site France
Date 7 May 1997 - 18 May 1997
Palme d'Or
Taste of Cherry 7.8
Taste of Cherry Ta'm e guilass
Abbas Kiarostami Tied with Unagi (1997).
Winner
The Eel 7.4
The Eel Unagi
Shohei Imamura Tied with Ta'm e guilass (1997).
Winner
All nominees
The Prince of Homburg Il principe di Homburg
Marco Bellocchio
The Well The Well
Samantha Lang
The Truce La tregua
Francesco Rosi
Western Western
Manuel Poirier
Nil by Mouth 7.3
Nil by Mouth
Gary Oldman
L.A. Confidential 8.6
L.A. Confidential
Kertis Henson
Watch trailer
The Banned Woman 7.1
The Banned Woman Forbidden Woman
Philippe Harel
Kini & Adams Kini & Adams
Idrissa Ouédraogo
Happy Together 7.4
Happy Together Chun gwong cha sit
Wong Kar-Wai
The End of Violence The End of Violence
Wim Wenders
The Brave 6.2
The Brave
Johnny Depp
She's So Lovely 6.9
She's So Lovely
Nick Cassavetes
Funny Games 7.2
Funny Games
Michael Haneke
Destiny Al-massir
Yussef Shahin
The Ice Storm 7.6
The Ice Storm
Ang Lee
The Sweet Hereafter 7.2
The Sweet Hereafter
Atom Egoyan
Welcome to Sarajevo 6.8
Welcome to Sarajevo
Michael Winterbottom
Assassin(s) Assassin(s)
Mathieu Kassovitz
The Serpent's Kiss 5.6
The Serpent's Kiss
Filip Russelo
FIPRESCI Prize
The Sweet Hereafter 7.2
The Sweet Hereafter
Atom Egoyan
Winner
Voyage to the Beginning of the World Viagem ao Princípio do Mundo
Manoel de Oliveira
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Sweet Hereafter 7.2
The Sweet Hereafter
Atom Egoyan
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
...Is It the Design on the Wrapper? ...Is It the Design on the Wrapper?
Tessa Sheridan
Winner
All nominees
Final Cut Final Cut
Justin Case
Leonie Leonie
Livan Debroer
Quasi niente Quasi niente
Ursula Ferrara
Rubicon Rubicon
Gil Alkabetz
Joe Joe
Sasha Wolf
Birdhouse Birdhouse
Rich Zim
Camera obscura Camera obscura
Stefano Arduino
Over the Rainbow Over the Rainbow
Alexandre Aja
A Good Place to Be Makom Tov
Ayelet Bargur
Les vacances Les vacances
Emmanuelle Bercot
Technical Grand Prize
She's So Lovely 6.9
She's So Lovely
Thierry Arbogast This award was actually given for two films, the other being The Fifth Element (1997), not previously chosen for the official selection, but selected to be shown out of competition.
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Bent 7.1
Bent
Sean Mathias
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
I Hate Love J'ai horreur de l'amour
Laurence Ferreira Barbosa
Winner
Best Actor
She's So Lovely 6.9
She's So Lovely
Winner
Best Actress
Nil by Mouth 7.3
Nil by Mouth
Kathy Burke
Winner
Best Director
Happy Together 7.4
Happy Together Chun gwong cha sit
Wong Kar-Wai
Winner
Best Screenplay
The Ice Storm 7.6
The Ice Storm
James Schamus
Winner
Canal+ Award
The Signalman Le signaleur
Benua Maryazh
Winner
Golden Camera
Suzaku 7.4
Suzaku Moe no suzaku
Naomi Kawase
Winner
All nominees
The Good Life La buena vida
David Trueba
Kissed Kissed
Lynne Stopkewich
In the Company of Men In the Company of Men
Neil LaBute
Insomnia Insomnia
Erik Skjoldbjærg
The Life of Jesus La vie de Jésus
Bruno Dumont
The Brave 6.2
The Brave
Johnny Depp
Nil by Mouth 7.3
Nil by Mouth
Gary Oldman
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Leonie Leonie
Livan Debroer Tied with Les vacances (1997).
Winner
Les vacances Les vacances
Emmanuelle Bercot Tied with Leonie (1997).
Winner
Jury Prize
Western Western
Manuel Poirier
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
The Sweet Hereafter 7.2
The Sweet Hereafter
Atom Egoyan
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Lucky Star La buena estrella
Ricardo Franco
Winner
Voyage to the Beginning of the World Viagem ao Princípio do Mundo
Manoel de Oliveira
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
All nominees
The House 7.0
The House A Casa
Sharunas Bartas
12 Storeys 6.6
12 Storeys Shier lou
Eric Khoo
Mercedes-Benz Award
Junk Mail Budbringeren
Pol Sleton
Winner
Golden Camera - Special Mention
The Life of Jesus La vie de Jésus
Bruno Dumont
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Character 7.7
Character Karakter
Mike van Diem
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Muerto de amor Muerto de amor
Ramón Barea
Winner
François Chalais Award
The Perfect Circle Savrseni krug
Ademir Kenovic
Winner
50th Anniversary Prize
Yussef Shahin
Lifetime Achievement Award for his whole works.
Winner
Palm of the Palms
Ingmar Bergman
Ingmar Bergman
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more