Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1957

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1957

Site France
Date 2 May 1957 - 17 May 1957
Palme d'Or
Friendly Persuasion Friendly Persuasion
William Wyler
Winner
All nominees
Battle Hell Yangtse Incident: The Story of H.M.S. Amethyst
Michael Anderson
Gotoma the Buddha Gotoma the Buddha
Rajbans Khanna
Betrogen bis zum jüngsten Tag Betrogen bis zum jüngsten Tag
Kurt Jung-Alsen
Where To? Ila Ayn
Georges Nasser
Sissi: The Young Empress Sissi - Die junge Kaiserin
Ernst Marischka
Canal 7.9
Canal Kanal
Andrzej Wajda
Last of the Nomads Same Jakki
Per Høst
The Seventh Seal 7.6
The Seventh Seal Det sjunde inseglet
Ingmar Bergman
Watch trailer
The Harvest Month Elokuu
Matti Kassila
Guendalina Guendalina
Alberto Lattuada
The Bachelor Party The Bachelor Party
Delbert Mann
The Line of Destiny Rekava
Lester James Peries
High Tide at Noon High Tide at Noon
Philip Leacock
Don Quixote 7.7
Don Quixote Don Kikhot
Grigori Kozintsev
Earth Zemya
Zahari Zhandov
Qivitoq Qivitoq
Erik Balling
Two Confessions Két vallomás
Márton Keleti
Valley of Peace Dolina miru
France Stiglic
Shiroi sanmyaku Shiroi sanmyaku
Sadao Imamura
The Sins of Rose Bernd 6.8
The Sins of Rose Bernd Rose Bernd
Wolfgang Staudte
A Man Escaped 8.2
A Man Escaped Un condamné à mort s'est échappé ou Le vent souffle où il veut
Robert Bresson
The Mill of Good Luck 7.6
The Mill of Good Luck La 'Moara cu noroc'
Victor Iliu
Nights of Cabiria 8.0
Nights of Cabiria
Federico Fellini
The Forty-First 7.7
The Forty-First Sorok pervyy
Grigoriy Chuhray
Casa del ángel, La 7.2
Casa del ángel, La
Leopoldo Torre Nilsson
Faustina Faustina
José Luis Sáenz de Heredia
He Who Must Die Celui qui doit mourir
Jules Dassin
Rice Kome
Tadashi Imai
Lost People Ztracenci
Miloš Makovec
Funny Face 7.3
Funny Face
Stanley Donen
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
A Brief History Scurta istorie
Ion Popescu-Gopo
Winner
Special Mention
Gotoma the Buddha Gotoma the Buddha
Rajbans Khanna
Winner
Best Actor
Valley of Peace Dolina miru
John Kitzmiller
Winner
Best Actress
Nights of Cabiria 8.0
Nights of Cabiria
Giulietta Masina
Winner
Best Director
A Man Escaped 8.2
A Man Escaped Un condamné à mort s'est échappé ou Le vent souffle où il veut
Robert Bresson
Winner
Jury Special Prize
Canal 7.9
Canal Kanal
Andrzej Wajda Tied with Det sjunde inseglet (1957).
Winner
The Seventh Seal 7.6
The Seventh Seal Det sjunde inseglet
Ingmar Bergman Tied with Kanal (1957).
Winner
Watch trailer
Award / Romantic Documentary
Shiroi sanmyaku Shiroi sanmyaku
Sadao Imamura
Winner
Special Award
The Forty-First 7.7
The Forty-First Sorok pervyy
Grigoriy Chuhray
Winner
OCIC Award - Special Mention
He Who Must Die Celui qui doit mourir
Jules Dassin
Winner
Nights of Cabiria 8.0
Nights of Cabiria
Federico Fellini
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more