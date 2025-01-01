Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1992

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1992

Site France
Date 7 May 1992 - 18 May 1992
Palme d'Or
The Best Intentions Den goda viljan
Bille August
Winner
All nominees
Dark at Noon L'oeil qui ment
Raul Ruiz
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
James Ivory
Hyenas Hyènes
Dzhibril Diop Mambeti
The Return of Casanova Le retour de Casanova
Edouard Niermans
Léolo 7.4
Léolo
Jean-Claude Lauzon
Simple Men 7.1
Simple Men
Hal Hartley
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me 6.8
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me
David Lynch
The Player 7.2
The Player
Robert Altman
The Journey 7.1
The Journey El viaje
Fernando E. Solanas
The Long Day Closes The Long Day Closes
Terence Davis
Of Mice and Men 7.4
Of Mice and Men
Gary Sinise
Basic Instinct 6.5
Basic Instinct
Paul Verhoeven
La sentinelle 6.6
La sentinelle Sentinelle, La
Arnaud Desplechin
The Stolen Children Il ladro di bambini
Gianni Amelio
A Stranger Among Us 5.6
A Stranger Among Us
Sidney Lumet
An Independent Life Samostoyatelnaya zhizn
Vitali Kanevsky
Au pays des Juliets Au pays des Juliets
Mehdi Charef
Luna Park Luna Park
Pavel Lungin
Crush Crush
Alison Maclean
Dream of Light 7.6
Dream of Light El sol del membrillo
Víctor Erice
FIPRESCI Prize
Dream of Light 7.6
Dream of Light El sol del membrillo
Víctor Erice
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury / Best Short Film
La sensation La sensation
Manuel Putt
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Stolen Children Il ladro di bambini
Gianni Amelio
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Omnibus Omnibus
Sam Karmann
Winner
All nominees
Daumier's Law Daumier's Law
Geoff Dunbar
Le métro Le métro
Catherine Montondo
La sensation La sensation
Manuel Putt
Ghalb Ghalb
Sa'ied Mojaveri
No Problem No Problem
Craig Welch
L'échange L'échange
Vincent Perez
Encolure 42 Encolure 42
Willy Kempeneers
Az út Az út
Nikolai Neikov
Keine besonderen Vorkommnisse Keine besonderen Vorkommnisse
Jürgen Schönhoff
A Passion Play A Passion Play
Tony Twigg
Cheating, Inc Cheating, Inc
William Lorton
Technical Grand Prize
The Journey 7.1
The Journey El viaje
Fernando E. Solanas For technical visual and aural excellence.
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Strictly Ballroom 7.4
Strictly Ballroom
Baz Luhrmann
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Sans un cri Sans un cri
Jeanne Labrune
Winner
Best Actor
The Player 7.2
The Player
Tim Robbins
Winner
Best Actress
The Best Intentions Den goda viljan
Pernilla August
Winner
Best Director
The Player 7.2
The Player
Robert Altman
Winner
Canal+ Award
Floating Floating
Richard Heslop
Winner
Golden Camera
Mac Mac
John Turturro
Winner
Jury Prize
Dream of Light 7.6
Dream of Light El sol del membrillo
Víctor Erice Tied with Samostoyatelnaya zhizn (1992).
Winner
An Independent Life Samostoyatelnaya zhizn
Vitali Kanevsky Tied with El sol del membrillo (1992).
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
The Stolen Children Il ladro di bambini
Gianni Amelio
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Au pays des Juliets Au pays des Juliets
Mehdi Charef
Winner
The Journey 7.1
The Journey El viaje
Fernando E. Solanas
Winner
SACD Award / Best Feature
Man Bites Dog 6.5
Man Bites Dog Man bites dog
Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoit Poelvoorde
Winner
Man Bites Dog 6.5
Man Bites Dog Man bites dog
Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoit Poelvoorde
Winner
SACD Award / Best Short
The Room The Room
Jeff Balsmeyer
Winner
Special Award of the Youth
Man Bites Dog 6.5
Man Bites Dog Man bites dog
Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoit Poelvoorde
Winner
Man Bites Dog 6.5
Man Bites Dog Man bites dog
Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoit Poelvoorde
Winner
45th Anniversary Prize
Howards End 7.1
Howards End
James Ivory
Winner
