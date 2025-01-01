Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1971

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1971

Site France
Date 12 May 1971 - 27 May 1971
Palme d'Or
The Go-Between 7.1
The Go-Between
Joseph Losey
Winner
All nominees
Drive, He Said Drive, He Said
Jack Nicholson
Death in Venice 7.0
Death in Venice
Luchino Visconti
Yami no naka no chimimoryo Yami no naka no chimimoryo
Kô Nakahira
Love 7.4
Love Szerelem
Károly Makk
Lady Caliph La califfa
Alberto Bevilacqua
Murmur of the Heart 7.6
Murmur of the Heart Le souffle au coeur
Louis Malle
Swashbuckler 6.5
Swashbuckler Les mariés de l'an deux
Jean-Paul Rappeneau
The Flight 7.4
The Flight Beg
Aleksandr Alov, Vladimir Naumov
Goya, historia de una soledad Goya, historia de una soledad
Nino Quevedo
The Boat on the Grass Le bateau sur l'herbe
Gérard Brach
Pindorama Pindorama
Arnaldo Jabor
The Panic in Needle Park 7.1
The Panic in Needle Park The Panic In Needle Park
Dzherri Shatcberg
Mira Mira
Fons Rademakers
Apokal Apokal
Paul Anczykowski
Joe Hill 7.3
Joe Hill
Bo Widerberg
Taking Off 7.4
Taking Off
Milos Forman
Sick Animals Printre colinele verzi
Nicolae Breban
Outback 7.6
Outback Wake in Fright
Ted Kotcheff Festival title: Outback.
Between Miracles Per grazia ricevuta
Nino Manfredi
Walkabout 7.6
Walkabout
Nicolas Roeg
Raphaël ou le débauché Raphaël ou le débauché
Michel Deville
Loot Loot
Silvio Narizzano
Family Life 7.1
Family Life Zycie rodzinne
Krzysztof Zanussi
Johnny Got His Gun Johnny Got His Gun
Dalton Trumbo
Sacco & Vanzetti Sacco e Vanzetti
Giuliano Montaldo
FIPRESCI Prize
Johnny Got His Gun Johnny Got His Gun
Dalton Trumbo
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Quinzaine des réalisateurs
All nominees
THX 1138 6.8
THX 1138
George Lucas
Grand Prize of the Jury / Best Short Film
Star Spangled Banner Star Spangled Banner
Roger Flint
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Taking Off 7.4
Taking Off
Milos Forman Tied with Johnny Got His Gun (1971).
Winner
Johnny Got His Gun Johnny Got His Gun
Dalton Trumbo Tied with Taking Off (1971).
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
All nominees
Une statuette Une statuette
Carlos Vilardebó
Hans Hartung Hans Hartung
Christian Ferlet
Fair Play Fair Play
Bronislaw Zeman
Memorial Memorial
James Allen
Jardin Jardin
Claude Champion
La fin du jeu La fin du jeu
Renaud Walter
Marble Stuiter
Jan Oonk
I mari della mia fantasia I mari della mia fantasia
Ernesto G. Laura
Paul Delvaux ou les femmes défendues Paul Delvaux ou les femmes défendues
Henri Storck
Sentinels of Silence Centinelas del silencio
Robert Amram
Patchwork Patchwork
Claude Luyet, Manolo Otero, Gérald Poussin, Georges Schwizgebel, Daniel Suter
Star Spangled Banner Star Spangled Banner
Roger Flint
Mixed-Double Mixed-Double
Bent H. Barfod
Astronaut Coffee Break Astronaut Coffee Break
Edward Casazza
Le coeur renversé Le coeur renversé
Maurice Frydland
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Marble Stuiter
Jan Oonk
Winner
Une statuette Une statuette
Carlos Vilardebó
Winner
Special Mention
Love 7.4
Love Szerelem
Lili Darvas, Mari Törőcsik To the film's lead actresses.
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
The Hellstrom Chronicle The Hellstrom Chronicle
Walon Green
Winner
Best Actor
Sacco & Vanzetti Sacco e Vanzetti
Riccardo Cucciolla
Winner
Best Actress
The Panic in Needle Park 7.1
The Panic in Needle Park The Panic In Needle Park
Kitty Winn
Winner
Jury Prize
Love 7.4
Love Szerelem
Károly Makk Unanimously. Tied with Joe Hill (1971).
Winner
Joe Hill 7.3
Joe Hill
Bo Widerberg Tied with Szerelem (1971).
Winner
Best First Work
Between Miracles Per grazia ricevuta
Nino Manfredi
Winner
OCIC Award
Love 7.4
Love Szerelem
Károly Makk
Winner
25th Anniversary Prize
Death in Venice 7.0
Death in Venice
Luchino Visconti Also for his whole works.
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more