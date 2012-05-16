Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2012

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2012

Site France
Date 16 May 2012 - 27 May 2012
Palme d'Or
Amour 7.4
Amour
Michael Haneke
Winner
All nominees
Paradise: Love 6.5
Paradise: Love Paradies: Liebe
Ulrich Seidl
Killing Them Softly 6.4
Killing Them Softly
Andrew Dominik
The Taste of Money Donui mat
Im Sang Su
Rust and Bone 7.6
Rust and Bone De rouille et d'os / Rust & Bone
Jacques Audiard
You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet 6.4
You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet Vous n'avez encore rien vu
Alain Resnais
The Hunt 8.1
The Hunt Jagten
Thomas Vinterberg
Post Tenebras Lux 6.8
Post Tenebras Lux
Carlos Reygadas
Cosmopolis 5.2
Cosmopolis
David Cronenberg
Mud 7.6
Mud
Jeff Nichols
Watch trailer
The Paperboy 6.3
The Paperboy
Lee Daniels
After the Battle Baad el mawkeaa
Yousry Nasrallah
Like Someone in Love Like Someone in Love
Abbas Kiarostami
Lawless 7.4
Lawless
John Hillcoat
The Angels' Share 7.2
The Angels' Share
Ken Loach
Beyond the Hills 7.0
Beyond the Hills Dupa dealuri
Cristian Mungiu
In the Fog 6.6
In the Fog V tumane
Sergey Loznica
Holy Motors 7.5
Holy Motors
Leos Carax
In Another Country 6.0
In Another Country Da-reun na-ra-e-suh
Hong Sang-soo
Moonrise Kingdom 7.5
Moonrise Kingdom
Wes Anderson
Reality 6.5
Reality
Matteo Garrone
On the Road 6.8
On the Road On the road
Walter Salles
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
In the Fog 6.6
In the Fog V tumane
Sergey Loznica
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Rachid Djaidani
Hold Back
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Ben Zaytlin
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Reality 6.5
Reality
Matteo Garrone
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Silent Sessiz - Be Deng
L. Rezan Yesilbas
Winner
All nominees
Night Shift Night Shift
Zia Mandviwalla
Herd Leader Chef de meute
Chloé Robichaud
The Chair The Chair
Grainger David
Mi santa mirada Mi santa mirada
Álvaro Aponte Centeno
Falastein, sandouk al intezar lil burtuqal Falastein, sandouk al intezar lil burtuqal
Bassam Sammy Chekhes
Cockaigne Cockaigne
Emilie Verhamme
Gasp Gasp
Eicke Bettinga
Yardbird Yardbird
Michael Spiccia
This Path Ahead Ce chemin devant moi
Hamé Bourokba
Award of the Youth
Holy Motors 7.5
Holy Motors
Leos Carax
Winner
Best Actor
The Hunt 8.1
The Hunt Jagten
Mads Mikkelsen
Winner
Best Actress
Beyond the Hills 7.0
Beyond the Hills Dupa dealuri
Cosmina Stratan, Cristina Flutur
Winner
Best Director
Post Tenebras Lux 6.8
Post Tenebras Lux
Carlos Reygadas
Winner
Best Screenplay
Beyond the Hills 7.0
Beyond the Hills Dupa dealuri
Cristian Mungiu
Winner
Canal+ Award
Circle Line Circle Line
Su-won Shin
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Road to... 5.6
Road to...
Taisiya Igumenceva
Winner
All nominees
The Hosts Los anfitriones
Miguel Angel Moulet
The Raptures Les ravissements
Arthur Cahn
Tambylles Tambylles
Michal Hogenauer
Abigail Abigail
Matthew James Reilly
Riyoushi Riyoushi
Shôichi Akino
Slug Invasion Slug Invasion
Casper Wermuth, Morten Baunbjerg Helgeland
Head Over Heels Head Over Heels
Timothy Reckart
Terra Terra
Piero Messina
The Ballad of Finn + Yeti The Ballad of Finn + Yeti
Meryl O'Connor
The Camp in Razoare Tabara din Razoare
Cristi Iftime
Could See a Puma Pude ver un puma
Eduardo Williams
Behind the Olive Trees Khalfi shajar al zaytoun
Pascale Abou Jamra
Dog Leash Resen
Eti Tsicko
Matteus Matteus
Leni Huyghe
Critics Week Grand Prize
Aquí y Allá: Here and There Aquí y allá
Antonio Mendez Esparza
Winner
All nominees
Sofia's Last Ambulance Poslednata lineika na Sofia
Ilian Metev
God's Neighbors 6.8
God's Neighbors Ha-Mashgihim
Meni Yaesh
In a Rush 5.8
In a Rush Au galop
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Peddlers Peddlers
Vasan Bala
The Wild Ones Los salvajes
Alejandro Fadel
Beyond the Walls Hors les murs
David Lambert
Golden Camera
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Ben Zaytlin
Winner
All nominees
In a Rush 5.8
In a Rush Au galop
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Room 237 6.2
Room 237
Rodney Ascher
God's Neighbors 6.8
God's Neighbors Ha-Mashgihim
Meni Yaesh
The King of Pigs Dwae-ji-ui wang
Yeon Sang-ho
Antiviral 5.6
Antiviral
Brandon Cronenberg
Watch trailer
The Wild Ones Los salvajes
Alejandro Fadel
Trashed 7.8
Trashed
Kandida Bredi
Gimme the Loot 4.9
Gimme the Loot
Adam Leon
Villegas Villegas
Gonsalo Tobal
Me and Me Dad Me and Me Dad
Red Tails 6.7
Red Tails
Anthony Hemingway
Augustine 6.1
Augustine
Alice Winocour
Beyond the Walls Hors les murs
David Lambert
Broken 6.9
Broken
Rufus Norris
Clandestine Childhood 6.7
Clandestine Childhood Infancia clandestina
Benjamin Avila
The Sapphires 7.1
The Sapphires
Wayne Blair
Sofia's Last Ambulance Poslednata lineika na Sofia
Ilian Metev
Hold Back Rengaine
Rachid Djaidani
The Towrope La sirga
William Vega
A Respectable Family Yek khanévadéh-e mohtaram
Massoud Bakhshi
Aquí y Allá: Here and There Aquí y allá
Antonio Mendez Esparza
Peddlers Peddlers
Vasan Bala
Aliyah Alyah
Elie Wajeman
La Playa D.C. La Playa D.C.
Juan Andrés Arango Garcia
Jury Prize
The Angels' Share 7.2
The Angels' Share
Ken Loach
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
The Hunt 8.1
The Hunt Jagten
Thomas Vinterberg In "The Hunt", Lucas, an inherently good man becomes the target of a community torn apart by lies, manipulation and betrayal ; where he continually fights for his lost friendship's, forgiveness and reputation. Thomas Vinterberg's direction gives us a strong statement: showing us a new way of looking at modern society where men and children are concerned; things are not always what they seem!
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Ben Zaytlin "Beasts of the Southern Wild", a brilliant film debut from Benh Zeitlin illustrates the fundamental issues of freedom, human life and parental love with boundless emotion and true originality. The authenticity of the acting and cinematography are present from beginning to end. A true ode to the meaning of life, love and hope!
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
After Lucia 6.8
After Lucia Después de Lucía
Michel Franco
Winner
All nominees
Le grand soir 4.6
Le grand soir
Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
Renoir 6.3
Renoir
Gilles Bourdos
Children of Sarajevo Djeca
Aida Begic
Gimme the Loot 4.9
Gimme the Loot
Adam Leon
7 Days in Havana 6.2
7 Days in Havana 7 días en La Habana
Benicio Del Toro, Laurent Cantet, Julio Medem, Gaspar Noé, Elia Suleiman, Juan Carlos Tabío, Pablo Trapero
Miss Lovely Miss Lovely
Ashim Ahluwalia
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Ben Zaytlin
Student Student
Darežen Omirbajev
Our Children 6.7
Our Children A perdre la raison
Joachim Lafosse
Laurence Anyways 7.0
Laurence Anyways
Xavier Dolan
Confession of a Child of the Century 4.4
Confession of a Child of the Century
Sylvie Verheyde
White Elephant 6.5
White Elephant Elefante blanco
Pablo Trapero
La Playa D.C. La Playa D.C.
Juan Andrés Arango Garcia
Horses of God Les chevaux de Dieu
Nabil Ayouch
Mystery Fu cheng mi shi
Lou Ye
The Pirogue 6.8
The Pirogue La pirogue
Moussa Touré
Three Worlds Trois mondes
Catherine Corsini
7 Days in Havana 6.2
7 Days in Havana 7 días en La Habana
Benicio Del Toro, Laurent Cantet, Julio Medem, Gaspar Noé, Elia Suleiman, Juan Carlos Tabío, Pablo Trapero
11.25: The Day He Chose His Own Fate 5.9
11.25: The Day He Chose His Own Fate 11.25 jiketsu no hi: Mishima Yukio to wakamono-tachi
Kōji Wakamatsu
Antiviral 5.6
Antiviral
Brandon Cronenberg
Watch trailer
Le grand soir 4.6
Le grand soir
Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
SACD Award
God's Neighbors 6.8
God's Neighbors Ha-Mashgihim
Meni Yaesh
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Beyond the Walls Hors les murs
David Lambert
Winner
Small Golden Rail
It's Not a Cowboy Movie Ce n'est pas un film de cow-boys
Benjamin Parent
Winner
François Chalais Award
Horses of God Les chevaux de Dieu
Nabil Ayouch
Winner
Golden Coach
Prix Regards Jeune
Beasts of the Southern Wild 7.5
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Ben Zaytlin
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
No 7.1
No
Pablo Larrain
Winner
All nominees
The Repentant El taaib
Merzak Allouache
Night Across the Street 6.1
Night Across the Street La noche de enfrente
Raul Ruiz
Room 237 6.2
Room 237
Rodney Ascher
Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine Ernest and Celestine
Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner
Dream and Silence Sueño y silencio
Jaime Rosales
Dangerous Liaisons Wi-heom-han gyan-gye
Hur Jin-ho
Operation Libertad Operation Libertad
Nicolas Wadimoff
Camille Rewinds Camille redouble
Noémie Lvovsky
3 3
Pablo Stoll
Hold Back Rengaine
Rachid Djaidani
A Respectable Family Yek khanévadéh-e mohtaram
Massoud Bakhshi
Clandestine Childhood 6.7
Clandestine Childhood Infancia clandestina
Benjamin Avila
The Towrope La sirga
William Vega
Gangs of Wasseypur Gangs of Wasseypur
Anurag Kashyap
Fogo Fogo
Yulene Olaizola
The King of Pigs Dwae-ji-ui wang
Yeon Sang-ho
Granny's Funeral 6.0
Granny's Funeral Adieu Berthe - L'enterrement de mémé
Bruno Podalydès
Aliyah Alyah
Elie Wajeman
Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine Ernest and Celestine
Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner
The We and the I 6.1
The We and the I
Michel Gondry
ACID Award
The Wild Ones Los salvajes
Alejandro Fadel
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
The Repentant El taaib
Merzak Allouache
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
Laurence Anyways 7.0
Laurence Anyways
Suzanne Clément
Winner
Our Children 6.7
Our Children A perdre la raison
Émilie Dequenne
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Le grand soir 4.6
Le grand soir
Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
Winner
Le grand soir 4.6
Le grand soir
Benoît Delépine, Gustave Kervern
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Camille Rewinds Camille redouble
Noémie Lvovsky
Winner
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase
All nominees
I Am Neda I Am Neda
Nicole Sadighi
Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury
Children of Sarajevo Djeca
Aida Begic
Winner
France 4 Visionary Award
Sofia's Last Ambulance Poslednata lineika na Sofia
Ilian Metev
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
The Hunt 8.1
The Hunt Jagten
Charlotte Bruus Christensen
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight) - Special Mention
Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine Ernest and Celestine
Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner
Winner
Ernest & Celestine 7.9
Ernest & Celestine Ernest and Celestine
Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, Benjamin Renner
Winner
Illy Prize
The Curse The Curse
Fyzal Boulifa
Winner
Illy Prize - Special Mention
Os Vivos Também Choram Os Vivos Também Choram
Winner
Queer Palm
Laurence Anyways 7.0
Laurence Anyways
Xavier Dolan
Winner
Discovery Award
Un dimanche matin Un dimanche matin
Damien Manivel
Winner
All nominees
Doppelgänger O Duplo
Juliana Rojas
Return Hazara
Shay Levi
Family Dinner Middag med familjen
Stefan Constantinescu
Yeguas y cotorras Yeguas y cotorras
Natalia Garagiola
Orizont Orizont
Paul Negoescu
It's Not a Cowboy Movie Ce n'est pas un film de cow-boys
Benjamin Parent
The Dickslap La bifle
Jean-Baptiste Saurel
Red River Fleuve rouge, sông hông
François Leroy, Stéphanie Lansaque
Circle Line Circle Line
Su-won Shin
Palm Dog
Sightseers 5.9
Sightseers
Ged, Smurf
Winner
Sightseers 5.9
Sightseers
Ged, Smurf
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Le grand soir 4.6
Le grand soir
Billy Bob
Winner
Discovery Award - Special Mention
Doppelgänger O Duplo
Juliana Rojas
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
It's Not a Cowboy Movie Ce n'est pas un film de cow-boys
Benjamin Parent
Winner
Palme de Whiskers
Moonrise Kingdom 7.5
Moonrise Kingdom
-Tabitha
Winner
Nominations

