Thomas Vinterberg In "The Hunt", Lucas, an inherently good man becomes the target of a community torn apart by lies, manipulation and betrayal ; where he continually fights for his lost friendship's, forgiveness and reputation. Thomas Vinterberg's direction gives us a strong statement: showing us a new way of looking at modern society where men and children are concerned; things are not always what they seem!
Ben Zaytlin "Beasts of the Southern Wild", a brilliant film debut from Benh Zeitlin illustrates the fundamental issues of freedom, human life and parental love with boundless emotion and true originality. The authenticity of the acting and cinematography are present from beginning to end. A true ode to the meaning of life, love and hope!