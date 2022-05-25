After spending months as a prisoner in Donbass, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance expert Lilia returns home to her family. But the trauma of captivity continues to torment her and surface in dreamlike ways. Something growing deep within Lilia will not allow her to forget, yet she refuses to identify as a victim and will fight to liberate herself.
CountryUkraine / Croatia / Czechia / Sweden
Runtime1 hour 47 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere17 May 2023
World premiere25 May 2022
Release date
14 September 2023
Czechia
12 October 2022
France
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N18
6 April 2023
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross$1,466
Production4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos Film Production