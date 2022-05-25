Menu
Poster of Butterfly Vision
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Butterfly Vision

Butterfly Vision

Bachennya metelyka 18+
Synopsis

After spending months as a prisoner in Donbass, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance expert Lilia returns home to her family. But the trauma of captivity continues to torment her and surface in dreamlike ways. Something growing deep within Lilia will not allow her to forget, yet she refuses to identify as a victim and will fight to liberate herself.
Country Ukraine / Croatia / Czechia / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 17 May 2023
World premiere 25 May 2022
Release date
14 September 2023 Czechia
12 October 2022 France
10 November 2022 Lithuania N18
6 April 2023 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $1,466
Production 4 Film, Masterfilm, Sisyfos Film Production
Also known as
Bachennya metelyka, Butterfly Vision, Kelebek Görüşü, Spas, Vizija leptira, Wizja motyla, Το όνειρο της πεταλούδας, Бачанне матылька, Бачення метелика, Видение бабочки, Спас
Director
Maksym Nakonechnyi
Cast
Marharyta Burkovska
Valivots Liubomyr
Myroslava Vytrykhovska-Makar
Daria Lorenci Flatz
Natalya Vorozhbit
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
