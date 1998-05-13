Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1998

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1998

Site France
Date 13 May 1998 - 24 May 1998
Palme d'Or
Eternity and a Day 7.9
Eternity and a Day Mia aioniotita kai mia mera
Theo Angelopoulos Unanimously.
Winner
All nominees
The Celebration 8.0
The Celebration Festen / The Celebration
Thomas Vinterberg
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Terry Gilliam
Foolish Heart Corazón iluminado
Héctor Babenco
Khrustalyov, My Car! 6.5
Khrustalyov, My Car! Khrustalyov, mashinu!
Aleksey German
The Rose Seller La vendedora de rosas
Víctor Gaviria
Class Trip La classe de neige
Claude Miller
Henry Fool 7.1
Henry Fool
Hal Hartley
Velvet Goldmine 7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Todd Haynes
Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train Ceux qui m'aiment prendront le train
Patrice Chéreau
The Hole Dong
Tsai Ming-liang
Flowers of Shanghai Hai shang hua
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
The School of Flesh L'école de la chair
Benoît Jacquot
My Name Is Joe 7.5
My Name Is Joe
Ken Loach
The Idiots 6.3
The Idiots Idioterne
Lars von Trier
Life Is Beautiful 9.0
Life Is Beautiful La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni
Watch trailer
Dance Me to My Song Dance Me to My Song
Rolf de Heer
Aprile 7.0
Aprile
Nanni Moretti
Illuminata Illuminata
John Turturro
The General The General
John Boorman
The Dreamlife of Angels 7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels La Vie rêvée des anges
Erick Zonca
Claire Dolan Claire Dolan
Lodge Kerrigan
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
The Hole Dong
Tsai Ming-liang For its daring combination of realism and apocalyptic vision, desperation and joy, austerity and glamour.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Happiness 7.3
Happiness
Todd Solondz For its bold tracking of controversial contemporary themes, richly-layered subtext, and remarkable fluidity of visual style.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Life Is Beautiful 9.0
Life Is Beautiful La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
L'interview L'interview
Xavier Giannoli
Winner
All nominees
Hsiao hai, tu ya, jia ting sheng huo chao Hsiao hai, tu ya, jia ting sheng huo chao
Jun-hong Lin
El vento El vento
Vincent Bierrewaerts
Fetch Fetch
Lynn-Maree Danzey
Jonas Jonas
Liviusz Gyulai
Hai zi wang Hai zi wang
I Want You I Want You
Greg Quail
Sin sostén Sin sostén
Antonio Urrutia
9'8m/s² 9'8m/s²
Alfonso Amador, Nicolas Mendez
Skate Skate
Eun-Ryung Cho
Horseshoe Horseshoe
David Lodge
9'8m/s² 9'8m/s²
Alfonso Amador, Nicolas Mendez
Gasman Gasman
Lynne Ramsay
Happy Birthday to Me Happy Birthday to Me
Martin Mahon
Kiyida Kiyida
Ebru Ceylan
Balkanska ruleta Balkanska ruleta
Zdravko Barisic
Technical Grand Prize
Tango 7.0
Tango
Vittorio Storaro
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Last Night Last Night
Don McKellar
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Hinterland L'arrière pays
Jacques Nolot
Winner
Best Actor
My Name Is Joe 7.5
My Name Is Joe
Peter Mullan
Winner
Best Actress
The Dreamlife of Angels 7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels La Vie rêvée des anges
Élodie Bouchez, Natacha Régnier
Winner
The Dreamlife of Angels 7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels La Vie rêvée des anges
Élodie Bouchez, Natacha Régnier
Winner
Best Director
The General The General
John Boorman
Winner
Best Screenplay
Henry Fool 7.1
Henry Fool
Hal Hartley
Winner
Canal+ Award
Por un infante difunto Por un infante difunto
Tinieblas González
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Jakub Jakub
Adam Guzinski
Winner
All nominees
Tomorrow Mangwana
Manu Kurewa
The Sheep Thief The Sheep Thief
Asif Kapadia
Golden Camera
Slam 7.1
Slam
Mark Levin
Winner
All nominees
High Art 6.6
High Art
Lisa Cholodenko
I Stand Alone 7.3
I Stand Alone Seul Contre Tous
Gaspar Noé
Memory & Desire Memory & Desire
Niki Caro
The Apple Sib
Samira Makhmalbaf
All the Little Animals 7.0
All the Little Animals
Dzheremi Tomas
Slums of Beverly Hills 6.7
Slums of Beverly Hills
Tamara Jenkins
Babyface Babyface
Jack Blum
Island, Alicia Island, Alicia
Ken Yunome
Last Night Last Night
Don McKellar
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Horseshoe Horseshoe
David Lodge
Winner
Gasman Gasman
Lynne Ramsay
Winner
Jury Prize
Class Trip La classe de neige
Claude Miller Tied with Festen (1998).
Winner
The Celebration 8.0
The Celebration Festen / The Celebration
Thomas Vinterberg Tied with La classe de neige (1998).
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Eternity and a Day 7.9
Eternity and a Day Mia aioniotita kai mia mera
Theo Angelopoulos
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Killer 6.6
Killer Жендет
Darežen Omirbajev
Winner
All nominees
Dis-moi que je rêve Dis-moi que je rêve
Claude Mouriéras
Rehearsals for War Teatro di guerra
Mario Martone
The Apple Sib
Samira Makhmalbaf
The Impostors The Impostors
Stanley Tucci
Places in Cities Plätze in Städten
Angela Schanelec
River of Gold O Rio do Ouro
Paulo Rocha
Divine El evangelio de las maravillas
Arturo Ripstein
The Power of Kangwon Province Kangwon-do ui him
Hong Sang-soo
Zero Effect 6.9
Zero Effect
Jake Kasdan
Lulu on the Bridge Lulu on the Bridge
Paul Auster
Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon 7.1
Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon
John Maybury
One Evening After the War Un soir après la guerre
Riti Panh
The Mutants Os Mutantes
Teresa Villaverde
The Apostle 7.2
The Apostle
Robert Duvall
The Man Who Couldn't Open Doors The Man Who Couldn't Open Doors
Paul Arden
Island, Alicia Island, Alicia
Ken Yunome
Leaf on a Pillow Daun di Atas Bantal
Garin Nugroho
Tokyo Eyes Tokyo Eyes
Jean-Pierre Limosin
Little Tony 6.4
Little Tony Kleine Teun
Alex van Warmerdam
Larmar och gör sig till 6.9
Larmar och gör sig till
Ingmar Bergman
For Sale À vendre
Laetitia Masson
Passion Szenvedély
György Fehér
All the Little Animals 7.0
All the Little Animals
Dzheremi Tomas
Louise (Take 2) Louise (Take 2)
Zigfrid
The Shoe Kurpe
Laila Pakalnina
August 32nd on Earth Un 32 août sur terre
Denis Villeneuve
Mercedes-Benz Award
I Stand Alone 7.3
I Stand Alone Seul Contre Tous
Gaspar Noé
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
The Polish Bride De Poolse bruid
Karim Traïdia
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Down, Across Loddrett, vannrett
Erland Øverby
Winner
François Chalais Award
West Beirut West Beyrouth (À l'abri les enfants)
Ziad Doueiri
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
Open Bodies Les corps ouverts
Sébastien Lifshitz Tied with Rue Bleue (1999).
Winner
Rue Bleue Rue Bleue
Chad Chenouga Tied with Les corps ouverts (1998).
Winner
Gras Savoye Award
Rue Bleue Rue Bleue
Chad Chenouga
Winner
Best Artistic Contribution
Velvet Goldmine 7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Todd Haynes
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more