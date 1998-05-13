Menu
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Events
Cannes Film Festival 1998
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1998
Site
France
Date
13 May 1998 - 24 May 1998
Palme d'Or
7.9
Eternity and a Day
Mia aioniotita kai mia mera
Theo Angelopoulos
Unanimously.
Winner
All nominees
8.0
The Celebration
Festen / The Celebration
Thomas Vinterberg
7.4
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Terry Gilliam
Foolish Heart
Corazón iluminado
Héctor Babenco
6.5
Khrustalyov, My Car!
Khrustalyov, mashinu!
Aleksey German
The Rose Seller
La vendedora de rosas
Víctor Gaviria
Class Trip
La classe de neige
Claude Miller
7.1
Henry Fool
Hal Hartley
7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Todd Haynes
Those Who Love Me Can Take the Train
Ceux qui m'aiment prendront le train
Patrice Chéreau
The Hole
Dong
Tsai Ming-liang
Flowers of Shanghai
Hai shang hua
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
The School of Flesh
L'école de la chair
Benoît Jacquot
7.5
My Name Is Joe
Ken Loach
6.3
The Idiots
Idioterne
Lars von Trier
9.0
Life Is Beautiful
La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni
Watch trailer
Dance Me to My Song
Dance Me to My Song
Rolf de Heer
7.0
Aprile
Nanni Moretti
Illuminata
Illuminata
John Turturro
The General
The General
John Boorman
7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels
La Vie rêvée des anges
Erick Zonca
Claire Dolan
Claire Dolan
Lodge Kerrigan
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
The Hole
Dong
Tsai Ming-liang
For its daring combination of realism and apocalyptic vision, desperation and joy, austerity and glamour.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
7.3
Happiness
Todd Solondz
For its bold tracking of controversial contemporary themes, richly-layered subtext, and remarkable fluidity of visual style.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
9.0
Life Is Beautiful
La Vita è bella / Life is Beautiful
Roberto Benigni
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
L'interview
L'interview
Xavier Giannoli
Winner
All nominees
Hsiao hai, tu ya, jia ting sheng huo chao
Hsiao hai, tu ya, jia ting sheng huo chao
Jun-hong Lin
El vento
El vento
Vincent Bierrewaerts
Fetch
Fetch
Lynn-Maree Danzey
Jonas
Jonas
Liviusz Gyulai
Hai zi wang
Hai zi wang
I Want You
I Want You
Greg Quail
Sin sostén
Sin sostén
Antonio Urrutia
9'8m/s²
9'8m/s²
Alfonso Amador, Nicolas Mendez
Skate
Skate
Eun-Ryung Cho
Horseshoe
Horseshoe
David Lodge
9'8m/s²
9'8m/s²
Alfonso Amador, Nicolas Mendez
Gasman
Gasman
Lynne Ramsay
Happy Birthday to Me
Happy Birthday to Me
Martin Mahon
Kiyida
Kiyida
Ebru Ceylan
Balkanska ruleta
Balkanska ruleta
Zdravko Barisic
Show all nominees
Technical Grand Prize
7.0
Tango
Vittorio Storaro
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Last Night
Last Night
Don McKellar
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Hinterland
L'arrière pays
Jacques Nolot
Winner
Best Actor
7.5
My Name Is Joe
Peter Mullan
Winner
Best Actress
7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels
La Vie rêvée des anges
Élodie Bouchez, Natacha Régnier
Winner
7.4
The Dreamlife of Angels
La Vie rêvée des anges
Élodie Bouchez, Natacha Régnier
Winner
Best Director
The General
The General
John Boorman
Winner
Best Screenplay
7.1
Henry Fool
Hal Hartley
Winner
Canal+ Award
Por un infante difunto
Por un infante difunto
Tinieblas González
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Jakub
Jakub
Adam Guzinski
Winner
All nominees
Tomorrow
Mangwana
Manu Kurewa
The Sheep Thief
The Sheep Thief
Asif Kapadia
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
7.1
Slam
Mark Levin
Winner
All nominees
6.6
High Art
Lisa Cholodenko
7.3
I Stand Alone
Seul Contre Tous
Gaspar Noé
Memory & Desire
Memory & Desire
Niki Caro
The Apple
Sib
Samira Makhmalbaf
7.0
All the Little Animals
Dzheremi Tomas
6.7
Slums of Beverly Hills
Tamara Jenkins
Babyface
Babyface
Jack Blum
Island, Alicia
Island, Alicia
Ken Yunome
Last Night
Last Night
Don McKellar
Show all nominees
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Horseshoe
Horseshoe
David Lodge
Winner
Gasman
Gasman
Lynne Ramsay
Winner
Jury Prize
Class Trip
La classe de neige
Claude Miller
Tied with Festen (1998).
Winner
8.0
The Celebration
Festen / The Celebration
Thomas Vinterberg
Tied with La classe de neige (1998).
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
7.9
Eternity and a Day
Mia aioniotita kai mia mera
Theo Angelopoulos
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
6.6
Killer
Жендет
Darežen Omirbajev
Winner
All nominees
Dis-moi que je rêve
Dis-moi que je rêve
Claude Mouriéras
Rehearsals for War
Teatro di guerra
Mario Martone
The Apple
Sib
Samira Makhmalbaf
The Impostors
The Impostors
Stanley Tucci
Places in Cities
Plätze in Städten
Angela Schanelec
River of Gold
O Rio do Ouro
Paulo Rocha
Divine
El evangelio de las maravillas
Arturo Ripstein
The Power of Kangwon Province
Kangwon-do ui him
Hong Sang-soo
6.9
Zero Effect
Jake Kasdan
Lulu on the Bridge
Lulu on the Bridge
Paul Auster
7.1
Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon
John Maybury
One Evening After the War
Un soir après la guerre
Riti Panh
The Mutants
Os Mutantes
Teresa Villaverde
7.2
The Apostle
Robert Duvall
The Man Who Couldn't Open Doors
The Man Who Couldn't Open Doors
Paul Arden
Island, Alicia
Island, Alicia
Ken Yunome
Leaf on a Pillow
Daun di Atas Bantal
Garin Nugroho
Tokyo Eyes
Tokyo Eyes
Jean-Pierre Limosin
6.4
Little Tony
Kleine Teun
Alex van Warmerdam
6.9
Larmar och gör sig till
Ingmar Bergman
For Sale
À vendre
Laetitia Masson
Passion
Szenvedély
György Fehér
7.0
All the Little Animals
Dzheremi Tomas
Louise (Take 2)
Louise (Take 2)
Zigfrid
The Shoe
Kurpe
Laila Pakalnina
August 32nd on Earth
Un 32 août sur terre
Denis Villeneuve
Show all nominees
Mercedes-Benz Award
7.3
I Stand Alone
Seul Contre Tous
Gaspar Noé
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
The Polish Bride
De Poolse bruid
Karim Traïdia
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Down, Across
Loddrett, vannrett
Erland Øverby
Winner
François Chalais Award
West Beirut
West Beyrouth (À l'abri les enfants)
Ziad Doueiri
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
Open Bodies
Les corps ouverts
Sébastien Lifshitz
Tied with Rue Bleue (1999).
Winner
Rue Bleue
Rue Bleue
Chad Chenouga
Tied with Les corps ouverts (1998).
Winner
Gras Savoye Award
Rue Bleue
Rue Bleue
Chad Chenouga
Winner
Best Artistic Contribution
7.5
Velvet Goldmine
Todd Haynes
Winner
