Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Metronom
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Metronom

Metronom

Metronom 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Romania, the autumn of the year 1972. Ana, a 17 year-old teenager, finds out that her boyfriend will flee the country for good in a few days. The two lovers decide to spend their last days together.
Country France / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 24 May 2022
Release date
11 January 2023 France
21 September 2023 Greece
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
4 November 2022 Romania
6 January 2023 Turkey
Worldwide Gross $139,738
Production Strada Film, Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
Also known as
Metronom, Metronóm, Metrónomo, Radio Metronom, Ράδιο Μετρονόμ, Метроном, 嚴密監視的派對, 派對有罪
Director
Alexandru Belc
Cast
Mara Bugarin
Alina Brezunteanu
Mara Vicol
Serban Lazarovici
Vlad Ivanov
Vlad Ivanov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Metronom
Queen Marie of Romania 7.3
Queen Marie of Romania (2019)
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari 6.3
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari (2017)
Anderswo 6.7
Anderswo (2014)

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more