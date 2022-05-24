Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Metronom
Metronom
Metronom
Drama
Romantic
Synopsis
Romania, the autumn of the year 1972. Ana, a 17 year-old teenager, finds out that her boyfriend will flee the country for good in a few days. The two lovers decide to spend their last days together.
Country
France / Romania
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
24 May 2022
Release date
11 January 2023
France
21 September 2023
Greece
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
4 November 2022
Romania
6 January 2023
Turkey
Worldwide Gross
$139,738
Production
Strada Film, Midralgar, Chainsaw Europe
Also known as
Metronom, Metronóm, Metrónomo, Radio Metronom, Ράδιο Μετρονόμ, Метроном, 嚴密監視的派對, 派對有罪
Director
Alexandru Belc
Cast
Mara Bugarin
Alina Brezunteanu
Mara Vicol
Serban Lazarovici
Vlad Ivanov
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Metronom
7.3
Queen Marie of Romania
(2019)
6.3
Soldiers. Story from Ferentari
(2017)
6.7
Anderswo
(2014)
Film rating
6.7
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
