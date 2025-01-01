Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1989

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1989

Site France
Date 11 May 1989 - 23 May 1989
Palme d'Or
Sex, Lies, and Videotape 7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Steven Soderbergh
Winner
All nominees
Do the Right Thing 8.0
Do the Right Thing
Spike Lee
Francesco 6.6
Francesco
Liliana Cavani
Lost Angels Lost Angels
Hugh Hudson
Mystery Train 7.2
Mystery Train
Jim Jarmusch
Reunion Reunion
Dzherri Shatcberg
Rosalie Goes Shopping Rosalie Goes Shopping
Percy Adlon
Time of the Gypsies 8.1
Time of the Gypsies Dom za vesanje
Emir Kusturica
Black Rain Kuroi ame
Shohei Imamura
Chimère Chimère
Claire Devers
A Cry in the Dark 6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Fred Schepisi
The Women on the Roof Kvinnorna på taket
Carl-Gustav Nykvist
Splendor 7.1
Splendor
Ettore Scola
Kuarup Kuarup
Ruy Guerra
Sweetie Sweetie
Jane Campion
Spider's Web Das Spinnennetz
Bernhard Wicki
Jesus of Montreal 7.4
Jesus of Montreal Jesus de montreal
Denys Arcand
Monsieur Hire 7.6
Monsieur Hire
Patrice Leconte
Too Beautiful for You 6.9
Too Beautiful for You Trop belle pour toi
Bertrand Blier
Torrents of Spring Torrents of Spring
Jerzy Skolimowski
Moon Child El niño de la luna
Agustí Villaronga
Cinema Paradiso 8.3
Cinema Paradiso Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Giuseppe Tornatore
Watch trailer
FIPRESCI Prize
Yaaba Yaaba
Idrissa Ouédraogo Tied with Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989).
Winner
Sex, Lies, and Videotape 7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Steven Soderbergh Tied with Yaaba (1989).
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Too Beautiful for You 6.9
Too Beautiful for You Trop belle pour toi
Bertrand Blier Tied with Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (1988).
Winner
Cinema Paradiso 8.3
Cinema Paradiso Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Giuseppe Tornatore Tied with Trop belle pour toi (1989).
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
50 ans 50 ans
Gilles Carle The film was shown out of competition.
Winner
All nominees
Beau fixe sur Cormeilles Beau fixe sur Cormeilles
Gilles Lacombe
Segu janjo Segu janjo
Mambaye Coulibaly
Full Metal Racket Full Metal Racket
William Nunez
Performance Pieces Performance Pieces
Tom Abrams
Papa Carlo teater Papa Carlo teater
Rao Heidmets
Yes We Can Yes We Can
Faith Hubley
Blind Alley Blind Alley
Emmanuel Salinger
The Persistent Peddler The Persistent Peddler
Claude Cloutier
Manly Games Muzné hry
Jan Svankmajer
Kitchen Sink Kitchen Sink
Alison Maclean
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Performance Pieces Performance Pieces
Tom Abrams
Winner
Yes We Can Yes We Can
Faith Hubley
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
Black Rain Kuroi ame
Shohei Imamura
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Caracas Caracas
Michael Schottenberg
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Erreur de jeunesse Erreur de jeunesse
Radovan Tadic
Winner
Best Actor
Sex, Lies, and Videotape 7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
James Spader
Winner
Best Actress
A Cry in the Dark 6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Meryl Streep
Winner
Best Director
Time of the Gypsies 8.1
Time of the Gypsies Dom za vesanje
Emir Kusturica
Winner
Critics Week Grand Prize / Short Film
All nominees
Blind Curve Blind Curve
Gary Markowitz
Golden Camera
My 20th Century 7.0
My 20th Century Az én XX. századom
Ildikó Enyedi
Winner
Jury Prize
Jesus of Montreal 7.4
Jesus of Montreal Jesus de montreal
Denys Arcand
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Jesus of Montreal 7.4
Jesus of Montreal Jesus de montreal
Denys Arcand
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Black Rain Kuroi ame
Shohei Imamura
Winner
Yaaba Yaaba
Idrissa Ouédraogo
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
All nominees
Santa Sangre 6.8
Santa Sangre
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Waller's Last Trip Wallers letzter Gang
Christian Wagner
Winner
Piravi Piravi
Shaji N. Karun
Winner
Audience Award
Manika, une vie plus tard Manika, une vie plus tard
Fernando E. Solanas
Winner
Perspectives du Cinéma Award / Best short film
Les Petites Soeurs Les Petites Soeurs
Lorraine Darrow
Winner
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
Erreur de jeunesse Erreur de jeunesse
Radovan Tadic
Winner
Special Award
Best Artistic Contribution
Mystery Train 7.2
Mystery Train
Jim Jarmusch
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more