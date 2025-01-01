Menu
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Events
Cannes Film Festival 1989
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1989
Site
France
Date
11 May 1989 - 23 May 1989
Palme d'Or
7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Steven Soderbergh
Winner
All nominees
8.0
Do the Right Thing
Spike Lee
6.6
Francesco
Liliana Cavani
Lost Angels
Lost Angels
Hugh Hudson
7.2
Mystery Train
Jim Jarmusch
Reunion
Reunion
Dzherri Shatcberg
Rosalie Goes Shopping
Rosalie Goes Shopping
Percy Adlon
8.1
Time of the Gypsies
Dom za vesanje
Emir Kusturica
Black Rain
Kuroi ame
Shohei Imamura
Chimère
Chimère
Claire Devers
6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Fred Schepisi
The Women on the Roof
Kvinnorna på taket
Carl-Gustav Nykvist
7.1
Splendor
Ettore Scola
Kuarup
Kuarup
Ruy Guerra
Sweetie
Sweetie
Jane Campion
Spider's Web
Das Spinnennetz
Bernhard Wicki
7.4
Jesus of Montreal
Jesus de montreal
Denys Arcand
7.6
Monsieur Hire
Patrice Leconte
6.9
Too Beautiful for You
Trop belle pour toi
Bertrand Blier
Torrents of Spring
Torrents of Spring
Jerzy Skolimowski
Moon Child
El niño de la luna
Agustí Villaronga
8.3
Cinema Paradiso
Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Giuseppe Tornatore
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize
Yaaba
Yaaba
Idrissa Ouédraogo
Tied with Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989).
Winner
7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
Steven Soderbergh
Tied with Yaaba (1989).
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
6.9
Too Beautiful for You
Trop belle pour toi
Bertrand Blier
Tied with Nuovo Cinema Paradiso (1988).
Winner
8.3
Cinema Paradiso
Nuovo cinema Paradiso
Giuseppe Tornatore
Tied with Trop belle pour toi (1989).
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
50 ans
50 ans
Gilles Carle
The film was shown out of competition.
Winner
All nominees
Beau fixe sur Cormeilles
Beau fixe sur Cormeilles
Gilles Lacombe
Segu janjo
Segu janjo
Mambaye Coulibaly
Full Metal Racket
Full Metal Racket
William Nunez
Performance Pieces
Performance Pieces
Tom Abrams
Papa Carlo teater
Papa Carlo teater
Rao Heidmets
Yes We Can
Yes We Can
Faith Hubley
Blind Alley
Blind Alley
Emmanuel Salinger
The Persistent Peddler
The Persistent Peddler
Claude Cloutier
Manly Games
Muzné hry
Jan Svankmajer
Kitchen Sink
Kitchen Sink
Alison Maclean
Show all nominees
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Performance Pieces
Performance Pieces
Tom Abrams
Winner
Yes We Can
Yes We Can
Faith Hubley
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
Black Rain
Kuroi ame
Shohei Imamura
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Caracas
Caracas
Michael Schottenberg
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Erreur de jeunesse
Erreur de jeunesse
Radovan Tadic
Winner
Best Actor
7.0
Sex, Lies, and Videotape
James Spader
Winner
Best Actress
6.9
A Cry in the Dark
Meryl Streep
Winner
Best Director
8.1
Time of the Gypsies
Dom za vesanje
Emir Kusturica
Winner
Critics Week Grand Prize / Short Film
All nominees
Blind Curve
Blind Curve
Gary Markowitz
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
7.0
My 20th Century
Az én XX. századom
Ildikó Enyedi
Winner
Jury Prize
7.4
Jesus of Montreal
Jesus de montreal
Denys Arcand
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
7.4
Jesus of Montreal
Jesus de montreal
Denys Arcand
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Black Rain
Kuroi ame
Shohei Imamura
Winner
Yaaba
Yaaba
Idrissa Ouédraogo
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
All nominees
6.8
Santa Sangre
Alejandro Jodorowsky
Show all nominees
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Waller's Last Trip
Wallers letzter Gang
Christian Wagner
Winner
Piravi
Piravi
Shaji N. Karun
Winner
Audience Award
Manika, une vie plus tard
Manika, une vie plus tard
Fernando E. Solanas
Winner
Perspectives du Cinéma Award / Best short film
Les Petites Soeurs
Les Petites Soeurs
Lorraine Darrow
Winner
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
Erreur de jeunesse
Erreur de jeunesse
Radovan Tadic
Winner
Special Award
Best Artistic Contribution
7.2
Mystery Train
Jim Jarmusch
Winner
