Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2011

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2011

Site France
Date 11 May 2011 - 22 May 2011
Palme d'Or
The Tree of Life 6.7
The Tree of Life
Terrence Malick
Winner
All nominees
Footnote 7.0
Footnote Hearat Shulayim / Footnote
Joseph Cedar
Hanezu 6.3
Hanezu Hanezu no tsuki
Naomi Kawase
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai 6.8
Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Ichimei / Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samura
Takashi Miike
The Skin I Live In 7.6
The Skin I Live In The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Pedro Almodóvar
This Must Be the Place 6.8
This Must Be the Place
Paolo Sorrentino
Le Havre 6.2
Le Havre
Aki Kaurismäki
Melancholia 7.2
Melancholia
Lars von Trier
Polisse Polisse
Maïwenn
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Michel Hazanavicius
The Kid with a Bike 6.1
The Kid with a Bike Gamin au vélo, Le
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Drive 7.8
Drive
Nicolas Winding Refn
House of Tolerance 6.6
House of Tolerance L'Apollonide (Souvenirs de la maison close)
Bertrand Bonello
We Need to Talk About Kevin 7.5
We Need to Talk About Kevin
Lynne Ramsay
Watch trailer
We Have a Pope 4.9
We Have a Pope Habemus Papam
Nanni Moretti
Michael 6.9
Michael
Markus Schleinzer
Once Upon a Time in Anatolia 7.6
Once Upon a Time in Anatolia Bir zamanlar Anadolu'da
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
The Kid with a Bike 6.1
The Kid with a Bike Gamin au vélo, Le
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Sleeping Beauty 6.1
Sleeping Beauty
Julia Lee
The Source 7.3
The Source La source des femmes
Radu Mihăileanu
Pater Pater
Alain Cavalier
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Le Havre 6.2
Le Havre
Aki Kaurismäki
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
Jeff Nichols
Jeff Nichols
Take Shelter
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
The Minister L'exercice de l'État
Pierre Schöller
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Kid with a Bike 6.1
The Kid with a Bike Gamin au vélo, Le
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne Tied with Bir Zamanlar Anadolu'da (2011).
Winner
The Kid with a Bike 6.1
The Kid with a Bike Gamin au vélo, Le
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne Tied with Bir Zamanlar Anadolu'da (2011).
Winner
Once Upon a Time in Anatolia 7.6
Once Upon a Time in Anatolia Bir zamanlar Anadolu'da
Nuri Bilge Ceylan Tied with Le gamin au vélo (2011).
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Cross Cross
Maryna Vroda
Winner
All nominees
Swimsuit 46 Badpakje 46
Wannes Destoop
Ce n'est rien Ce n'est rien
Nicolas Roy
Kjøttsår Kjøttsår
Lisa Marie Gamlem
Paternal Womb Paternal Womb
Megumi Tazaki
Meathead Meathead
Sam Holst
I Am So Happy Soy tan feliz
Vladimir Durán
Ghost Ghost
Dahci Ma
Bear Bear
Nash Edgerton
Award of the Youth
The Skin I Live In 7.6
The Skin I Live In The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
Best Actor
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Jean Dujardin
Winner
Best Actress
Melancholia 7.2
Melancholia
Kirsten Dunst
Winner
Best Director
Drive 7.8
Drive
Nicolas Winding Refn
Winner
Best Screenplay
Footnote 7.0
Footnote Hearat Shulayim / Footnote
Joseph Cedar
Winner
Canal+ Award
Blue Blue
Stephen Kang
Winner
Cinefondation Award
The Letter Der Brief
Doroteya Droumeva
Winner
All nominees
Till Summer Comes L'estate che non viene
Pasquale Marino
Tigre z klietky Tigre z klietky
Aramisova
Fly by Night Ya-gan-bi-hang
Son Tae-gyum
A Viagem A Viagem
Simão Cayatte
Duel Before Nightfall Duelo Antes da Noite
Alice Furtado
La fiesta de casamiento La fiesta de casamiento
Gastón Margolin, Martín Morgenfeld
Salsipuedes Salsipuedes
Mariano Luque
Big Muddy Big Muddy
Jefferson Moneo
On My Doorstep Befetach Beity (On My Doorstep)
Anat Costi
The Agony and Sweat of the Human Spirit The Agony and Sweat of the Human Spirit
D. Jesse Damazo, Joe Bookman
Changeling Der Wechselbalg
Maria Steinmetz
The Agony and Sweat of the Human Spirit The Agony and Sweat of the Human Spirit
D. Jesse Damazo, Joe Bookman
Suu et Uchikawa Suu et Uchikawa
Nathanael Carton
Bento Monogatari Bento Monogatari
Pieter Dirkx
Martha Must Fly Al Martha Lauf
Maayan Rypp
Drari Drari
Kamal Lazraq
Critics Week Grand Prize
Take Shelter 5.5
Take Shelter
Jeff Nichols
Winner
All nominees
Sauna on Moon Chang'e
Zou Peng
Avé 5.9
Avé
Konstantin Bozhanov
The Slut The Slut
Hagar Ben-Asher
17 Girls 17 filles
Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin
Las Acacias 6.9
Las Acacias Las acacias
Pablo Giorgelli
The Snowtown Murders Snowtown
Justin Kurzel
Golden Camera
Las Acacias 6.9
Las Acacias Las acacias
Pablo Giorgelli
Winner
All nominees
Avé 5.9
Avé
Konstantin Bozhanov
Labrador Labrador
Frederikke Aspöck
17 Girls 17 filles
Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin
My Little Princess 6.9
My Little Princess
Eva Ionesco
The Snowtown Murders Snowtown
Justin Kurzel
Volcano Eldfjall
Runar Runarsson
The Other Side of Sleep The Other Side of Sleep
Rebecca Daly
17 Girls 17 filles
Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin
The End of Silence La Fin du silence
Roland Edzard
Michael 6.9
Michael
Markus Schleinzer
Days of Grace Días de gracia
Everardo Gout
Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel Corman's World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel
Alex Stapleton
Martha Marcy May Marlene 5.8
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Sean Durkin
The Slut The Slut
Hagar Ben-Asher
Return 6.0
Return
Liza Johnson
Sleeping Beauty 6.1
Sleeping Beauty
Julia Lee
Iris in Bloom En ville
Valérie Mréjen, Bertrand Schefer
No More Fear La khaoufa baada al'yaoum
Murad Ben Cheikh
Bachelor Days Are Over Pourquoi tu pleures?
Katia Lewkowicz
Breathing Atmen
Karl Markovics
Corpo Celeste Corpo celeste
Alice Rohrwacher
Hard Labor Trabalhar Cansa
Marco Dutra, Juliana Rojas
Heat Wave Après le sud
Jean-Jacques Jauffret
Hard Labor Trabalhar Cansa
Marco Dutra, Juliana Rojas
Iris in Bloom En ville
Valérie Mréjen, Bertrand Schefer
Jury Prize
Polisse Polisse
Maïwenn
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
This Must Be the Place 6.8
This Must Be the Place
Paolo Sorrentino Through the story of Cheyenne, a fallen and aching rock star, Paolo SORRENTINO proposes to follow the inner voyage and odyssey of a man searching for his Jewish roots, maturity, reconciliation and hope. A classic drama of great richness and elaborate aesthetics, the film gracefully opens deep and serious paths of reflection.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Where Do We Go Now? Et maintenant on va où?
Nadine Labaki The women of a small isolated village are ready to do anything to preserve peace between the two communities that are living there together. With much delicacy, Nadine LABAKI succeeds in offering a poetic tale balancing carefully between comedy and tragedy, provoking an emotion that is turned towards hope.
Winner
Le Havre 6.2
Le Havre
Aki Kaurismäki An ode to hope, solidarity and brotherhood: using sophisticated filmmaking, Aki KAURISMÄKI invites us in a world which he transforms through the magic of the colours, the humour of the dialogues, the humanity of the characters - with "The Sermon on the Mount" in the background.
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Arirang 6.7
Arirang
Kim Ki Duk Tied with Halt auf freier Strecke (2011).
Winner
Stopped on Track 7.8
Stopped on Track Halt auf freier Strecke
Andreas Dresen Tied with Arirang (2011).
Winner
All nominees
Goodbye Be omid-e didar
Mohammad Rasoulof
Restless 6.8
Restless
Gus Van Sant
Martha Marcy May Marlene 5.8
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Sean Durkin
Bonsái 6.2
Bonsái
Christian Giménez
Toomelah 6.2
Toomelah
Ivan Sen
The Snows of Kilimanjaro Les neiges du Kilimandjaro
Robert Guédiguian
The Day He Arrives Book chon bang hyang
Hong Sang-soo
The Minister L'exercice de l'État
Pierre Schöller
Outside Satan Hors Satan
Bruno Dumont
The Yellow Sea Hwanghae
Na Hong-jin
Elena 7.2
Elena
Andrej Zvyagincev
Oslo, August 31st 7.4
Oslo, August 31st Oslo, 31. august
Joachim Trier
Where Do We Go Now? Et maintenant on va où?
Nadine Labaki
Hard Labor Trabalhar Cansa
Marco Dutra, Juliana Rojas
Beauty Skoonheid
Oliver Hermanus
Tatsumi Tatsumi
Eric Khoo
Miss Bala Miss Bala
Gerardo Naranjo
The Hunter 6.1
The Hunter Okhotnik
Bakur Bakuradze
Loverboy Loverboy
Cătălin Mitulescu
SACD Award
Take Shelter 5.5
Take Shelter
Jeff Nichols
Winner
Young Critics Award
Las Acacias 6.9
Las Acacias Las acacias
Pablo Giorgelli
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Las Acacias 6.9
Las Acacias Las acacias
Pablo Giorgelli
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Junior Junior
Julia Ducournau
Winner
François Chalais Award
Where Do We Go Now? Et maintenant on va où?
Nadine Labaki
Winner
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Bernardo Bertolucci
Bernardo Bertolucci
Winner
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Jean-Paul Belmondo
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune
Martha Marcy May Marlene 5.8
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Sean Durkin
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
The Giants Les géants
Bouli Lanners
Winner
All nominees
O Abismo Prateado 6.5
O Abismo Prateado
Karim Aïnouz
Iris in Bloom En ville
Valérie Mréjen, Bertrand Schefer
The Fairy 6.3
The Fairy La fee
Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon, Bruno Romy
The End of Silence La Fin du silence
Roland Edzard
Breathing Atmen
Karl Markovics
On the Edge Sur la planche
Leila Kilani
Iris in Bloom En ville
Valérie Mréjen, Bertrand Schefer
Code Blue Code Blue
Urszula Antoniak
Porfirio Porfirio
Alejandro Landes
Heat Wave Après le sud
Jean-Jacques Jauffret
The Silence of Joan Jeanne captive
Philippe Ramos
The Fairy 6.3
The Fairy La fee
Dominique Abel, Fiona Gordon, Bruno Romy
Play 7.1
Play
Ruben Östlund
Return 6.0
Return
Liza Johnson
The Other Side of Sleep The Other Side of Sleep
Rebecca Daly
Corpo Celeste Corpo celeste
Alice Rohrwacher
Blue Bird Blue Bird
Gust van den Berghe
Palawan Fate Busong
Auraeus Solito
Volcano Eldfjall
Runar Runarsson
The Island The Island
Kamen Kalev
Mushrooms Chatrak
Vimukthi Jayasundara
Kids of Töday Des jeunes gens mödernes
Jérôme de Missolz
Unforgivable 5.5
Unforgivable Impardonnables
André Téchiné
ACID Award
Las Acacias 6.9
Las Acacias Las acacias
Pablo Giorgelli
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Breathing Atmen
Karl Markovics
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Astrid Berges-Frisbey
Astrid Berges-Frisbey
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Niels Schneider
Niels Schneider
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Elena 7.2
Elena
Andrej Zvyagincev
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
The Giants Les géants
Bouli Lanners
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
The Snowtown Murders Snowtown
Justin Kurzel
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
All nominees
Anonymous (Street Meat) Anonymous (Street Meat)
Migdia Skarsgård Chinea
Critics Week - Special Mention
The Snowtown Murders Snowtown
Justin Kurzel
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
The Skin I Live In 7.6
The Skin I Live In The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
José Luis Alcaine
Winner
Queer Palm
Beauty Skoonheid
Oliver Hermanus
Winner
All nominees
Declaration of War 7.4
Declaration of War La guerre est déclarée
Valérie Donzelli
My Little Princess 6.9
My Little Princess
Eva Ionesco
Mushrooms Chatrak
Vimukthi Jayasundara
Kids of Töday Des jeunes gens mödernes
Jérôme de Missolz
O Abismo Prateado 6.5
O Abismo Prateado
Karim Aïnouz
Old Cats Gatos viejos
Pedro Peirano, Sebastián Silva
The Snowtown Murders Snowtown
Justin Kurzel
The Skin I Live In 7.6
The Skin I Live In The Skin That Inhabit / Piel que Habito, La
Pedro Almodóvar
Palawan Fate Busong
Auraeus Solito
Walk Away Renee Walk Away Renee
Jonathan Caouette
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Goodbye Be omid-e didar
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Discovery Award
Sundays Dimanches
Valéry Rosier
Winner
All nominees
Bul-myul-ui-sa-na-ie Bul-myul-ui-sa-na-ie
Byoung-gon Moon
In Front of the House In Front of the House
Tae-ho Lee
Permanências Permanências
Ricardo Alves Jr.
Alexis Ivanovitch, You're My Hero Alexis Ivanovitch vous êtes mon héros
Guillaume Gouix
Junior Junior
Julia Ducournau
The Inviolability of the Domicile Is Based on the Man Who Appears Wielding an Axe at the Door of His House La inviolabilidad del domicilio se basa en el hombre que aparece empuñando un hacha
Alex Piperno
Boy Boy
Topaz Adizes
Blue Blue
Stephen Kang
Black Moon Black Moon
Amie Siegel
Palm Dog
The Artist 7.8
The Artist
Uggie
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Le Havre 6.2
Le Havre
Laïka
Winner
Discovery Award - Special Mention
Alexis Ivanovitch, You're My Hero Alexis Ivanovitch vous êtes mon héros
Guillaume Gouix
Winner
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Goodbye Be omid-e didar
Mohammad Rasoulof
Winner
Séance "Coup de coeur"
Play 7.1
Play
Ruben Östlund
Winner
Jury Prize - Short Film
Swimsuit 46 Badpakje 46
Wannes Destoop
Winner
