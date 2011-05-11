Paolo Sorrentino Through the story of Cheyenne, a fallen and aching rock star, Paolo SORRENTINO proposes to follow the inner voyage and odyssey of a man searching for his Jewish roots, maturity, reconciliation and hope. A classic drama of great richness and elaborate aesthetics, the film gracefully opens deep and serious paths of reflection.
Nadine Labaki The women of a small isolated village are ready to do anything to preserve peace between the two communities that are living there together. With much delicacy, Nadine LABAKI succeeds in offering a poetic tale balancing carefully between comedy and tragedy, provoking an emotion that is turned towards hope.
Aki Kaurismäki An ode to hope, solidarity and brotherhood: using sophisticated filmmaking, Aki KAURISMÄKI invites us in a world which he transforms through the magic of the colours, the humour of the dialogues, the humanity of the characters - with "The Sermon on the Mount" in the background.