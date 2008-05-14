Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2008

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2008

Site France
Date 14 May 2008 - 25 May 2008
Palme d'Or
The Class 7.4
The Class Entre les murs
Laurent Cantet
Winner
All nominees
Che: Part Two 6.5
Che: Part Two
Steven Soderbergh
Che Part 1: The Argentine 7.3
Che Part 1: The Argentine Che: Part One
Steven Soderbergh
A Christmas Tale 6.9
A Christmas Tale Un conte de Noel
Arnaud Desplechin
Lorna's Silence 6.2
Lorna's Silence Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Linha de Passe Linha de Passe
Walter Salles, Daniela Thomas
Lion's Den 7.0
Lion's Den Leonera
Pablo Trapero
Delta Delta
Kornél Mundruczó
24 City 7.1
24 City
Jia Zhangke
The Headless Woman 6.6
The Headless Woman Mujer sin cabeza, La
Lucrecia Martel
Service 6.1
Service Serbis
Briyante Mendosa
Palermo Shooting 6.7
Palermo Shooting The Palermo Shooting
Wim Wenders
My Magic 6.4
My Magic
Eric Khoo
Three Monkeys 6.9
Three Monkeys Üç Maymun
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Lorna's Silence 6.2
Lorna's Silence Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Waltz with Bashir 7.6
Waltz with Bashir
Ari Folman
Gomorrah 7.2
Gomorrah Gomorra
Matteo Garrone
Blindness 6.9
Blindness
Fernando Meirelles
Two Lovers 7.1
Two Lovers
James Gray
Linha de Passe Linha de Passe
Walter Salles, Daniela Thomas
Il Divo 7.0
Il Divo Il divo
Paolo Sorrentino
Synecdoche, New York 6.4
Synecdoche, New York
Charlie Kaufman
Adoration 6.3
Adoration
Atom Egoyan
Frontier of the Dawn 6.5
Frontier of the Dawn Frontiere de l'aube, La
Philippe Garrel
Changeling 7.6
Changeling The Changeling
Clint Eastwood
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Delta Delta
Kornél Mundruczó
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
Bouli Lanners
Bouli Lanners
Eldorado
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Hunger 7.0
Hunger
Steve McQueen
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Gomorrah 7.2
Gomorrah Gomorra
Matteo Garrone
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Megatron Megatron
Marian Crișan
Winner
All nominees
Jerrycan Jerrycan
Julius Avery
De moins en moins De moins en moins
Mélanie Laurent
Two Birds Smáfuglar
Runar Runarsson
411-Z 411-Z
Dániel Erdélyi
El deseo El deseo
Marie Benito
Good Trip Buen viaje
Javier Palleiro, Guillermo Rocamora
Love You More Love You More
Sam Taylor-Johnson
My Rabit Hoppy My Rabit Hoppy
Anthony Lucas
Award of the Youth
Tulpan 7.4
Tulpan
Sergey Dvortsevoy
Winner
Best Actor
Che: Part Two 6.5
Che: Part Two
Benicio Del Toro
Winner
Che Part 1: The Argentine 7.3
Che Part 1: The Argentine Che: Part One
Benicio Del Toro
Winner
Best Actress
Linha de Passe Linha de Passe
Sandra Corveloni
Winner
Best Director
Three Monkeys 6.9
Three Monkeys Üç Maymun
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Winner
Best Screenplay
Lorna's Silence 6.2
Lorna's Silence Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Lorna's Silence 6.2
Lorna's Silence Le Silence de Lorna / The Silence of Lorna
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Canal+ Award
Next Floor Next Floor
Denis Villeneuve
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Anthem Himnon
Elad Keydan
Winner
All nominees
Stop Stop
Jae-ok Park Tied with Kestomerkitsijät (2007) for third place.
Interior. Scara de bloc Interior. Scara de bloc
Ciprian Alexandrescu
O Som E O Resto O Som E O Resto
André Lavaquial
Blind Spot Blind Spot
Yvon Jardel, Cecile Dubois-Herry, Nicolas A. Chauvelot, Olivier Clert, Simon Rouby, Johanna Bessiere
The Maid Il shaghala
Heidi Saman
August 15th August 15th
Xuan Jiang
Illusion Dwellers Illusion Dwellers
Robb Ellender
And I'll Keep in My Heart Et dans mon coeur j'emporterai
Sung-a Yoon
Forbach Forbach
Claire Burger
Blind Spot Blind Spot
Yvon Jardel, Cecile Dubois-Herry, Nicolas A. Chauvelot, Olivier Clert, Simon Rouby, Johanna Bessiere
The Other Day in Eden Gestern in Eden
Jan Speckenbach
Roadmarkers Kestomerkitsijät
Juho Kuosmanen Tied with Stop (2008) for third place.
Silence Shtika
Hadar Morag
Naus Naus
Lukás Glaser
The Watch El reloj
Marco Berger
This Is a Story About Ted and Alice This Is a Story About Ted and Alice
Teressa Tunney
Gata Gata
Diana Mkrtchyan
Critics Week Grand Prize
Snow Snijeg
Aida Begic
Winner
All nominees
Everybody Dies but Me 6.4
Everybody Dies but Me Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Valeriya Gay Germanika
Les grandes personnes Les grandes personnes
Anna Novion
Moscow, Belgium 7.2
Moscow, Belgium Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Christophe van Rompaey
Better Things 5.1
Better Things
Duane Hopkins
Blood Appears La sangre brota
Pablo Fendrik
Fremde in mir, Das 6.0
Fremde in mir, Das
Emily Atef
Golden Camera
Hunger 7.0
Hunger
Steve McQueen
Winner
All nominees
It's Hard Being Loved by Jerks C'est dur d'être aimé par des cons
Daniel Leconte
Acne Acné
Federico Veiroj
Snow Snijeg
Aida Begic
Versailles 6.8
Versailles
Pierre Schöller
Moscow, Belgium 7.2
Moscow, Belgium Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Christophe van Rompaey
Synecdoche, New York 6.4
Synecdoche, New York
Charlie Kaufman
Parking Ting che
Mong-Hong Chung
Shultes 6.1
Shultes
Bakur Bakuradze
Everybody Dies but Me 6.4
Everybody Dies but Me Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Valeriya Gay Germanika
The Chaser 7.8
The Chaser Chugyeogja
Na Hong-jin
Salamander Salamandra
Pablo Agero
Salt of This Sea Milh Hadha al-Bahr
Annemari Dzhasir
Blind Loves 7.2
Blind Loves Slepe lásky
Juraj Lehotský
Les grandes personnes Les grandes personnes
Anna Novion
Better Things 5.1
Better Things
Duane Hopkins
Afterschool 6.6
Afterschool
Antonio Campos
Tulpan 7.4
Tulpan
Sergey Dvortsevoy
The Dead Girl's Feast A Festa da Menina Morta
Matheus Nachtergaele
The Pleasure of Being Robbed The Pleasure of Being Robbed
Joshua Safdie
Jury Prize
Il Divo 7.0
Il Divo Il divo
Paolo Sorrentino
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Adoration 6.3
Adoration
Atom Egoyan Simon, an adolescent with a complex family history, attempts to create his identity while overcoming cultural stereotypes. His invented personal story, which he presents to his class, explodes in Internet forums. He must contend both emotionally and intellectually with the issues raised. Using a poetic cinematography, the director presents traditional and contemporary symbols and objects to invite us to re-evaluate existing clichés about the Other or that which is foreign in our own culture and religion.
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Tulpan 7.4
Tulpan
Sergey Dvortsevoy
Winner
All nominees
The Bastards Los bastardos
Amat Escalante
Parking Ting che
Mong-Hong Chung
Hunger 7.0
Hunger
Steve McQueen
Wendy and Lucy 6.9
Wendy and Lucy
Kelly Reichardt
Involuntary 7.2
Involuntary De ofrivilliga / Involuntary
Ruben Östlund
The Dead Girl's Feast A Festa da Menina Morta
Matheus Nachtergaele
Tokyo Sonata 7.5
Tokyo Sonata
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Tyson 7.6
Tyson
James Toback
Je Veux Voir 6.1
Je Veux Voir
Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige
Modern Life Profils paysans: La vie moderne
Raymond Depardon
Salt of This Sea Milh Hadha al-Bahr
Annemari Dzhasir
Tokyo! 7.0
Tokyo! Tôkyô! / Tokyo!
Bong Joon-ho, Leos Carax, Michel Gondry
Versailles 6.8
Versailles
Pierre Schöller
Soi Cowboy Soi Cowboy
Thomas Clay
Johnny Mad Dog 7.2
Johnny Mad Dog
Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
Wolke Neun / Cloud nine 6.5
Wolke Neun / Cloud nine
Andreas Dresen
Afterschool 6.6
Afterschool
Antonio Campos
Ocean Flame Yi ban hai shui, yi ban huo yan
Fendou Liu
O' Horten 6.9
O' Horten
Bent Hamer
SACD Award
Moscow, Belgium 7.2
Moscow, Belgium Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem, Pat van Beirs
Winner
Moscow, Belgium 7.2
Moscow, Belgium Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Jean-Claude Van Rijckeghem, Pat van Beirs
Winner
Young Critics Award
Blood Appears La sangre brota
Pablo Fendrik
Winner
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Everybody Dies but Me 6.4
Everybody Dies but Me Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Valeriya Gay Germanika
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Moscow, Belgium 7.2
Moscow, Belgium Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Christophe van Rompaey
Winner
Small Golden Rail
La copie de Coralie La copie de Coralie
Nicolas Engel
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Tulpan 7.4
Tulpan
Sergey Dvortsevoy
Winner
France Culture Award
Sandrine Bonnaire
Sandrine Bonnaire
Winner
François Chalais Award
Wild Blood 6.5
Wild Blood Sangue pazzo
Marco Tullio Giordana
Winner
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Manoel de Oliveira
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune
Everybody Dies but Me 6.4
Everybody Dies but Me Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Valeriya Gay Germanika
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Tokyo Sonata 7.5
Tokyo Sonata
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Blind Loves 7.2
Blind Loves Slepe lásky
Juraj Lehotský
Winner
All nominees
Le voyage aux Pyrénées Le voyage aux Pyrénées
Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu
Tony Manero 6.8
Tony Manero
Pablo Larrain
Acne Acné
Federico Veiroj
Eldorado 6.7
Eldorado
Bouli Lanners
Now Showing Now Showing
Raya Martin
Dernier maquis Adhen
Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche
5.9
Il resto della notte
Francesco Munzi
Private Lessons 6.2
Private Lessons Élève libre / Private Lessons
Joachim Lafosse
Summer Holiday Boogie
Radu Muntean
The Pleasure of Being Robbed The Pleasure of Being Robbed
Joshua Safdie
6.3
Birdsong El cant dels ocells
Albert Serra
Four Nights with Anna Cztery noce z Anna
Jerzy Skolimowski
God's Offices 6.0
God's Offices Les bureaux de Dieu
Claire Simon
Knitting Niu lang zhi nu
Lichuan Yin
Salamander Salamandra
Pablo Agero
Liverpool Liverpool
Lisandro Alonso
Lonely Tunes of Tehran Taraneh tanhaïye Tehran
Saman Salur
Our Beloved Month of August Aquele Querido Mês de Agosto
Migel Gomesh
Monsieur Morimoto Monsieur Morimoto
Nicola Sornaga
On War 6.0
On War De la guerre
Bertrand Bonello
ACID Award
Moscow, Belgium 7.2
Moscow, Belgium Aanrijding in Moscou / Moscow, Belgium / Collision a Moscou
Christophe van Rompaey
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Eldorado 6.7
Eldorado
Bouli Lanners
Winner
Regard Hope Award
Johnny Mad Dog 7.2
Johnny Mad Dog
Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Tang Wei
Tang Wei
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Omar Metwally
Omar Metwally
Winner
NFB Online Short Film Competition
Historia de un letrero Historia de un letrero
Alonso Alvarez
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
Wolke Neun / Cloud nine 6.5
Wolke Neun / Cloud nine
Andreas Dresen
Winner
Regard Knockout Award
Tyson 7.6
Tyson
James Toback
Winner
Special Award
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
God's Offices 6.0
God's Offices Les bureaux de Dieu
Claire Simon
Winner
Regards Jeunes Prize
Everybody Dies but Me 6.4
Everybody Dies but Me Vse umrut a ya ostanus
Valeriya Gay Germanika
Winner
Eldorado 6.7
Eldorado
Bouli Lanners
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Il Divo 7.0
Il Divo Il divo
Luca Bigazzi, Angelo Raguseo
Winner
Discovery Award
Skhizein Skhizein
Jérémy Clapin
Winner
All nominees
Next Floor Next Floor
Denis Villeneuve
Nosebleed Nosebleed
Jeff Vespa
I Hear Your Scream Ahendu nde sapukai (Oigo tu grito)
Pablo Lamar
A espera A espera
Fernanda Teixeira
Ergo Ergo
Géza M. Tóth
La copie de Coralie La copie de Coralie
Nicolas Engel
Palm Dog
Wendy and Lucy 6.9
Wendy and Lucy
Lucy
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
O' Horten 6.9
O' Horten
Molly
Winner
Jury Prize - Short Film
Jerrycan Jerrycan
Julius Avery
Winner
Un Regard Neuf Short Film Prize
Muro Muro
Tião
Winner
