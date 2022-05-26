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Poster of Pacifiction
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Pacifiction
6.4

Pacifiction

, 2022
Tourment sur les îles
Germany, Spain, France, Portugal / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Pacifiction
6.4

Synopsis

Island of Tahiti. French government official De Roller is a calculating man with impeccable manners, capable of dealing with both high society and the locals he frequents in shady joints.

Cast

Benoit Magimel
Benoit Magimel
De Roller
Sergi López
Sergi López
Morton
Cécile Guilbert
Romane Attia
Pahoa Mahagafanau
Shannah
Matahi Pambrun
Matahi
Marc Susini
L'amiral
Laura Poulvet
Lluís Serrat
Lois
Montse Triola
Francesca
Baptiste Pinteaux
Mareva Wong
Cyrus Arai
Director Albert Serra
Writer Albert Serra, Baptiste Pinteaux, Marta Alves, Laurent Jacquemin
Composer Marc Verdaguer, Joe Robinson, Marc Verdaguer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany / Spain / France / Portugal
Runtime 2 hours 45 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 December 2022
World premiere 26 May 2022
Release date
9 September 2022 Andorra
9 December 2022 Austria
9 March 2023 Czechia
6 January 2023 Estonia
9 November 2022 France
2 February 2023 Germany
15 August 2024 Greece
11 May 2023 Italy
8 December 2022 Latvia N16
10 November 2022 Lithuania N16
12 April 2023 Mexico
1 June 2023 Netherlands
14 April 2023 Poland
9 March 2023 Portugal
9 March 2023 Slovakia 15
1 July 2026 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $416,721
Production Idéale Audience, Andergraun Films, Tamtam Film
Also known as
Pacifiction, Tourment sur les îles, パシフィクション, Bora Bora, Kluso salu fikcija, Lepitus, Pacificción, Pacifiction - Tourment sur les îles, Pacifiction - Un mondo sommerso, Pacifikcija, Priča s Pacifika, Ειρηνοποίηση, Мучения на островах, 퍼시픽션, 天堂幻影, 太平洋危險人物, 岛屿上的煎熬, Pacifiction – Tourment sur les îles

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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