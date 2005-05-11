Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2005

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2005

Site France
Date 11 May 2005 - 22 May 2005
Palme d'Or
The Child 6.3
The Child Enfant, L'
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
The Child 6.3
The Child Enfant, L'
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
All nominees
Shanghai Dreams Qing hong
Wang Xiaoshuai
Broken Flowers 7.1
Broken Flowers
Jim Jarmusch
Free Zone 5.6
Free Zone
Amos Gitai
Three Times 6.9
Three Times Zui hao de shi guang
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Tale of Cinema Geuk jang jeon
Hong Sang-soo
Sin City 7.9
Sin City
Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller
Watch trailer
Caché 6.1
Caché Caché / Hidden
Michael Haneke
Don't Come Knocking 5.7
Don't Come Knocking Don't Come Knockin'
Wim Wenders
A History of Violence 6.4
A History of Violence
David Cronenberg
Once You're Born You Can No Longer Hide Quando sei nato non puoi più nasconderti
Marco Tullio Giordana
Lemming 6.0
Lemming
Dominik Moll
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada 7.2
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
Tommy Lee Jones
Where the Truth Lies 6.4
Where the Truth Lies
Atom Egoyan
Battle in Heaven 5.3
Battle in Heaven Batalla en el cielo / Battle in Heaven
Carlos Reygadas
Bashing Bashing
Masahiro Kobayashi
To Paint or Make Love Peindre ou faire l'amour
Arnaud Larrieu, Jean-Marie Larrieu
Kilometre Zero Kilomètre zéro
Huner Saleem
Manderlay 6.4
Manderlay
Lars von Trier
Last Days 6.1
Last Days
Gus Van Sant
Election 7.1
Election Hak seh wui / Election
Johnny To
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Caché 6.1
Caché Caché / Hidden
Michael Haneke
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Quinzaine des réalisateurs
Crying Fist Jumeogi unda
Ryu Seung-wan
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Sangre 5.9
Sangre
Amat Escalante
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Broken Flowers 7.1
Broken Flowers
Jim Jarmusch
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Wayfarers Podorozhni
Ihor Strembitskyi
Winner
All nominees
The Man Who Met Himself The Man Who Met Himself
Ben Crowe
Clara Clara
Van Sowerwine
Kitchen Kitchen
Alice Winocour
Moonglow Schijn van de maan
Peter Ghesquière
Missing Missing
Kit Hui
Before Dawn Before Dawn
Bálint Kenyeres
Nothing Special Nothing Special
Helena Brooks
Baby Shark Bébé requin
Pascal Vincent
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Clara Clara
Van Sowerwine
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
Last Days 6.1
Last Days
Leslie Shatz For the sound design.
Winner
Sin City 7.9
Sin City
Robert Rodriguez For the visual shaping.
Winner
Watch trailer
Award of the Youth
Lower City 4.8
Lower City Cidade Baixa
Sérgio Machado
Winner
Best Actor
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada 7.2
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
Tommy Lee Jones
Winner
Best Actress
Free Zone 5.6
Free Zone
Hana Laszlo
Winner
Best Director
Caché 6.1
Caché Caché / Hidden
Michael Haneke
Winner
Best Screenplay
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada 7.2
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
Guillermo Arriaga
Winner
Canal+ Award
Jona/Tomberry Jona/Tomberry
Rosto
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Buy It Now Buy It Now
Antonio Campos
Winner
All nominees
The White Sheet O Lençol Branco
Marco Dutra, Juliana Rojas
Vdvoyom Vdvoyom
Nikolay Khomeriki Tied with _Bikur Holim (2005)_.
La plaine La plaine
Roland Edzard Tied with Be Quiet (2005).
Slavek the Shit Slavek the Shit
Grímur Hákonarson
The White Sheet O Lençol Branco
Marco Dutra, Juliana Rojas
Visiting Hours Bikur Holim
Maya Dreifuss Tied with Vdvoyom (2005).
Be Quiet Be Quiet
Sameh Zoabi Tied with _ La plaine (2005) _.
Critics Week Grand Prize
Me and You and Everyone We Know 7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know
Miranda July
Winner
Golden Camera
The Forsaken Land Sulanga Enu Pinisa
Vimukthi Jayasundara
Winner
Me and You and Everyone We Know 7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know
Miranda July
Winner
All nominees
Northeast Nordeste
Huan Solanas
Wolf Creek 5.8
Wolf Creek
Greg McLean
Sangre 5.9
Sangre
Amat Escalante
Sleeper 6.4
Sleeper Schläfer
Benjamin Heisenberg
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang 7.2
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
Shane Black
Alice Alice
Marco Martins
Jewboy Jewboy
Tony Krawitz
One Night Yek shab
Niki Karimi
Jury Prize
Shanghai Dreams Qing hong
Wang Xiaoshuai
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Caché 6.1
Caché Caché / Hidden
Michael Haneke
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Delwende Delwende
S. Pierre Yameogo
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
The Death of Mr. Lazarescu 8.0
The Death of Mr. Lazarescu Moartea domnului Lazarescu
Cristi Puiu
Winner
All nominees
My God, My God, Why Hast Thou Forsaken Me? Eri Eri rema sabakutani
Shinji Aoyama
Jewboy Jewboy
Tony Krawitz
Sangre 5.9
Sangre
Amat Escalante
Lower City 4.8
Lower City Cidade Baixa
Sergio Machado
Zim and Co. 6.6
Zim and Co.
Pierre Jolivet
One Night Yek shab
Niki Karimi
Down in the Valley 5.7
Down in the Valley
David Jacobson
Sleeper 6.4
Sleeper Schläfer
Benjamin Heisenberg
The Bow 6.8
The Bow Hwal
Kim Ki Duk
The Forsaken Land Sulanga Enu Pinisa
Vimukthi Jayasundara
The King 6.6
The King
James Marsh
Time to Leave 6.9
Time to Leave Time to Leave / Temps qui reste, Le
Francois Ozon
Le filmeur Le filmeur
Alain Cavalier
Habana Blues Habana Blues
Benito Zambrano
I Am Guilty Falscher Bekenner
Christoph Hochhäusler
Marock Marock
Laïla Marrakchi
Johanna Johanna
Kornél Mundruczó
Northeast Nordeste
Huan Solanas
Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures Cinema, Aspirinas e Urubus
Marcelo Gomes
Dark Horse 7.5
Dark Horse Voksne mennesker
Dagur Kári
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
A Stranger of Mine 7.1
A Stranger of Mine Unmei janai hito / Stranger of Mine, A
Kenji Uchida Tied with Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005).
Winner
Me and You and Everyone We Know 7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know
Miranda July Tied with Unmei janai hito (2005).
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Respire Hu xi
Ho Wi-Ding
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
A Stranger of Mine 7.1
A Stranger of Mine Unmei janai hito / Stranger of Mine, A
Kenji Uchida
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Imago Imago
Cédric Babouche
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Cinema, Aspirins and Vultures Cinema, Aspirinas e Urubus
Marcelo Gomes
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Avanim Avanim
Raphaël Nadjari
Winner
Damnation 7.7
Damnation Kárhozat
Béla Tarr
Winner
François Chalais Award
Once You're Born You Can No Longer Hide Quando sei nato non puoi più nasconderti
Marco Tullio Giordana
Winner
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
Respire Hu xi
Ho Wi-Ding
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Feature Film
Alice Alice
Marco Martins
Winner
Me and You and Everyone We Know 7.1
Me and You and Everyone We Know
Miranda July
Winner
SACD Screenwriting Award
Little Jerusalem 7.0
Little Jerusalem Petite Jerusalem, La
Karin Albou Tied with Kenji Uchida for Unmei janai hito (2005).
Winner
A Stranger of Mine 7.1
A Stranger of Mine Unmei janai hito / Stranger of Mine, A
Kenji Uchida Tied with Karin Albou for La petite Jérusalem (2005).
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Sisters in Law Sisters in Law
Kim Londzhinotto, Florence Ayisi
Winner
All nominees
Factotum 6.9
Factotum
Bent Hamer
Seven Invisible Men 6.4
Seven Invisible Men
Sharunas Bartas
Two Drifters Odete
João Pedro Rodrigues
Room Room
Kyle Henry
Tbilisi-Tbilisi Tbilisi-Tbilisi
Levan Zakareishvili
Wolf Creek 5.8
Wolf Creek
Greg McLean
Keane Keane
Lodge Kerrigan
Alice Alice
Marco Martins
ACID Award
Grain in Ear Mang zhong
Zhang Lu
Winner
Cinémas de Recherche - Special Mention
Two Drifters Odete
João Pedro Rodrigues
Winner
Gras Savoye Award
À bras le corps À bras le corps
Winner
All nominees
Sous le bleu Sous le bleu
Devid Oelhoffen
Label Europa Cinemas
La moustache 6.7
La moustache
Emmanuel Karrere
Winner
Norman McLaren Award
Regard Hope Award
Delwende Delwende
S. Pierre Yameogo
Winner
Regard Intimity Award
Le filmeur Le filmeur
Alain Cavalier
Winner
SACD Short Film Award
Du soleil en hiver Du soleil en hiver
Samuel Collardey
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Kelly Reilly
Kelly Reilly
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
Winner
Award of the City of Rome
Pele Forever Pelé Eterno
Anibal Massaini Neto
Winner
NFB Online Short Film Competition
Festival Trophy
George Lucas
George Lucas
Winner
Hohoa Award
Cécile Vernant
For Il était une fois... Sasha et Désiré (2006).
Winner
Palm Dog
The Cave of the Yellow Dog Die Höhle des gelben Hundes
"Bruno"
Winner
Palm Dog - Special Mention
The Adventures of Greyfriars Bobby The Adventures of Greyfriars Bobby
"faithful little West Highland terrier"
Winner
