Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1990

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1990

Date 10 May 1990 - 21 May 1990
Palme d'Or
Wild at Heart 7.4
Wild at Heart
David Lynch
Winner
All nominees
Everybody's Fine Stanno tutti bene
Giuseppe Tornatore
The Law Tilaï
Idrissa Ouédraogo
The King's Whore La putain du roi
Axel Corti
The Sting of Death Shi no toge
Kohei Oguri
Daddy Nostalgia Daddy Nostalgie
Bertrand Tavernier
Interrogation 7.9
Interrogation Przesluchanie
Ryszard Bugajski
Hidden Agenda 6.9
Hidden Agenda
Ken Loach
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Jean-Paul Rappeneau
White Hunter Black Heart White Hunter Black Heart
Clint Eastwood
Nouvelle vague 6.6
Nouvelle vague
Jean-Luc Godard
The Ear 7.8
The Ear Ucho
Karel Kachyňa
Rodrigo D: No futuro Rodrigo D: No futuro
Víctor Gaviria
Ju Dou 7.6
Ju Dou
Zhang Yimou
Mother 7.2
Mother Mat
Gleb Panfilov
Taksi-blyuz 7.4
Taksi-blyuz
Pavel Lungin
Captive of the Desert La captive du désert
Raymond Depardon
Come See the Paradise Come See the Paradise
Alan Parker
FIPRESCI Prize
Swan Lake. The Zone 6.7
Swan Lake. The Zone Swan lake. The zone
Yuriy Ilenko
Winner
The Sting of Death Shi no toge
Kohei Oguri
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Sting of Death Shi no toge
Kohei Oguri Tied with Tilaï (1990).
Winner
The Law Tilaï
Idrissa Ouédraogo Tied with Shi no toge (1990).
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
The Lunch Date The Lunch Date
Adam Davidson
Winner
All nominees
To Be To Be
John Weldon
The Portrait Portrét
Pavel Koutský
The Bedroom De slaapkamer
Maarten Koopman
Hen, His Wife Ego zhena kuritsa
Igor Kovalev
Polvo enamorado Polvo enamorado
Javier López Izquierdo
Revestriction Revestriction
Barthélémy Bompard
Die Pedianten Die Pedianten
Jours de plaine Jours de plaine
Réal Bérard, André Leduc
Le baiser Le baiser
Pascale Ferran
Le pinceau à lèvres Le pinceau à lèvres
Bruno Chiche
Night Cries: A Rural Tragedy Night Cries: A Rural Tragedy
Tracey Moffatt
Technical Grand Prize
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Pierre Lhomme
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Swan Lake. The Zone 6.7
Swan Lake. The Zone Swan lake. The zone
Yuriy Ilenko
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Printemps perdu Printemps perdu
Alain Mazars
Winner
Best Actor
Cyrano de Bergerac 7.5
Cyrano de Bergerac
Winner
Best Actress
Interrogation 7.9
Interrogation Przesluchanie
Krystyna Janda
Winner
Best Director
Taksi-blyuz 7.4
Taksi-blyuz
Pavel Lungin
Winner
Golden Camera
Freeze Die Come to Life 7.6
Freeze Die Come to Life Zamri, umri, voskresni!
Vitali Kanevsky
Winner
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Revestriction Revestriction
Barthélémy Bompard
Winner
The Bedroom De slaapkamer
Maarten Koopman
Winner
Jury Prize
Hidden Agenda 6.9
Hidden Agenda
Ken Loach
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Everybody's Fine Stanno tutti bene
Giuseppe Tornatore
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Hidden Agenda 6.9
Hidden Agenda
Ken Loach
Winner
Taksi-blyuz 7.4
Taksi-blyuz
Pavel Lungin
Winner
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Time of the Servants Cas sluhu
Irena Pavlásková
Winner
Farendj Farendj
Sabine Prenczina
Winner
Best Film for the Youth / Best Film
War of the Birds Fuglekrigen i Kanøfleskoven
Jannik Hastrup
Winner
Audience Award
Abrahams Gold Abrahams Gold
Jörg Graser
Winner
The South 7.3
The South Sur
Fernando E. Solanas
Winner
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
L'amour L'amour
Philippe Faucon
Winner
Best Artistic Contribution
Mother 7.2
Mother Mat
Gleb Panfilov
Winner
