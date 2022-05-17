It is with great emotion that we rediscover the magical langage of the late screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière, as he researches the painter Goya. An incredible trip through culture, emotion, cinema, painting and Spain.
ProductionMondex Et Cie, López-Li Films, Zampa Audiovisual
Also known as
L'ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière, Goya e o Fantasma de Buñuel, Goya El Ojo que Escucha, Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel, Goya, el ojo que escucha, Goya. Śladami mistrza, L'ombre de Goya, Тени Гойи, Тінь Ґої, 再見哥雅：卡葉爾與布紐爾的最後巡禮, Goya, Carrière and the Ghost of Buñuel, The Thousand Faces of Goya, L'Ombre de Goya, par Jean-Paul-Carrière
Film rating
6.9
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.