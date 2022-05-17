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Poster of Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel
6.9

Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel

, 2022
L'ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière
Spain, France, Portugal / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel
6.9

Synopsis

It is with great emotion that we rediscover the magical langage of the late screenwriter Jean-Claude Carrière, as he researches the painter Goya. An incredible trip through culture, emotion, cinema, painting and Spain.

Cast

Jean-Claude Carrière
Self
Carlos Saura
Carlos Saura
Self
Julian Schnabel
Julian Schnabel
Self
Nahal Tajadod
Self
Luis Antonio González Marín
Self
Charlotte Chastel-Rousseau
Self
Guillermo Pérez Villalta
Self
Pascual Adolfo Lopez Salueña
Self
Michel Cassé
Self
Araceli Guillaume-Alonso
Self
Director José Luis López-Linares
Writer Jean-Claude Carrière, Cristina Otero Roth
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 2 February 2023
World premiere 17 May 2022
Release date
10 March 2024 Russia CoolConnections
21 September 2022 France
17 March 2024 Kazakhstan 16+
27 October 2022 Spain A
31 May 2024 Taiwan 0+
Budget €500,000
Worldwide Gross $102,857
Production Mondex Et Cie, López-Li Films, Zampa Audiovisual
Also known as
L'ombre de Goya par Jean-Claude Carrière, Goya e o Fantasma de Buñuel, Goya El Ojo que Escucha, Goya, Carrière & the Ghost of Buñuel, Goya, el ojo que escucha, Goya. Śladami mistrza, L'ombre de Goya, Тени Гойи, Тінь Ґої, 再見哥雅：卡葉爾與布紐爾的最後巡禮, Goya, Carrière and the Ghost of Buñuel, The Thousand Faces of Goya, L'Ombre de Goya, par Jean-Paul-Carrière

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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