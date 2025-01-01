Menu
Cannes Film Festival 1954
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1954
Site
France
Date
25 March 1954 - 9 April 1954
Grand Prize of the Festival
7.1
Gate of Hell
Jigokumon
Teinosuke Kinugasa
Winner
All nominees
The Little Kidnappers
The Kidnappers
Philip Leacock
Do Bigha Zamin
Do Bigha Zamin
Bimal Roy
7.3
Chronicle of Poor Lovers
Cronache di poveri amanti
Carlo Lizzani
Cómicos
Cómicos
Juan Antonio Bardem
Kiskrajcár
Kiskrajcár
Márton Keleti
Komedianti
Komedianti
Vladimír Vlcek
Naked Amazon
Feitiço do Amazonas
Zygmunt Sulistrowski
6.3
Marina's Destiny
Sudba Mariny
Viktor Ivchenko, Isaak Shmaruk
¡¡Todo es posible en Granada!!
¡¡Todo es posible en Granada!!
Carlos Blanco, José Luis Sáenz de Heredia
6.3
Knights of the Round Table
Richard Thorp
5.8
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef
Robert D. Webb
The Monster
El wahsh
Salah Abouseif
7.1
As Long as You're Near Me
Solange Du da bist
Harald Braun
El mártir del Calvario
El mártir del Calvario
Miguel Morayta
Windfall in Athens
Kyriakatiko xypnima
Mihalis Kakoyannis
Kärlekens bröd
Kärlekens bröd
Arne Mattsson
Before the Deluge
Avant le déluge
Andre Kayatt
El niño y la niebla
El niño y la niebla
Roberto Galvadon
Five from Barska Street
Piatka z ulicy Barskiej
Aleksander Ford
7.6
From Here to Eternity
Fred Cinneman
Little Boy Lost
Little Boy Lost
George Seaton
The Living Desert
The Living Desert
Walt Disney, James Algar
7.1
Love Letter
Koibumi
Kinuyo Tanaka
Knave of Hearts
Monsieur Ripois
René Clément
Beauty and the Bullfighter
Sang et lumières
Ricardo Muñoz Suay, Georges Rouquier
An Inlet of Muddy Water
Nigorie
Tadashi Imai
The Adventurer of Seville
Aventuras del barbero de Sevilla
Ladislao Vajda
Man of Africa
Man of Africa
Cyril Frankel
The Living Desert
The Living Desert
Walt Disney, James Algar
Mayurpankh
Mayurpankh
Kishore Sahu
Cirkus Fandango
Cirkus Fandango
Arne Skouen
Si mis campos hablaran
Si mis campos hablaran
José Bohr
The Blazing Sun
Siraa Fil-Wadi
Yussef Shahin
Maddalena
Maddalena
Avgusto Dzhenina
Memorias de un mexicano
Memorias de un mexicano
Carmen Toscano
The Last Bridge
Die letzte Brücke
Helmut Käutner
Beauty and the Bullfighter
Sang et lumières
Ricardo Muñoz Suay, Georges Rouquier
Neapolitan Carousel
Carosello napoletano
Ettore Giannini
Pamposh
Pamposh
Ezra Mir
Skanderbeg
Velikiy voin Albanii Skanderbeg
Sergey Yutkevich
Stars of the Russian Ballet
Mastera russkogo baleta
Herbert Rappaport
Song of the Sea
O Canto do Mar
Alberto Cavalcanti
The Great Adventure
Det stora äventyret
Arne Sucksdorff
Flesh and the Woman
Le grand jeu
Robert Siodmak
Show all nominees
Special Mention
Before the Deluge
Avant le déluge
Andre Kayatt, Charles Spaak
Winner
Five from Barska Street
Piatka z ulicy Barskiej
Aleksander Ford
For the direction.
Winner
Skanderbeg
Velikiy voin Albanii Skanderbeg
Sergey Yutkevich
For the direction.
Winner
The Living Desert
The Living Desert
For the camera crew.
Winner
The Great Adventure
Det stora äventyret
Arne Sucksdorff
For the direction.
Winner
The Last Bridge
Die letzte Brücke
Maria Schell
For her acting performance.
Winner
Jury Special Prize
Knave of Hearts
Monsieur Ripois
René Clément
Winner
International Prize
The Living Desert
The Living Desert
James Algar
Winner
Five from Barska Street
Piatka z ulicy Barskiej
Aleksander Ford
Winner
The Last Bridge
Die letzte Brücke
Helmut Käutner
Winner
Neapolitan Carousel
Carosello napoletano
Ettore Giannini
Winner
The Great Adventure
Det stora äventyret
Arne Sucksdorff
Winner
Do Bigha Zamin
Do Bigha Zamin
Bimal Roy
Winner
Skanderbeg
Velikiy voin Albanii Skanderbeg
Sergey Yutkevich
Winner
7.3
Chronicle of Poor Lovers
Cronache di poveri amanti
Carlo Lizzani
Winner
Before the Deluge
Avant le déluge
Andre Kayatt
Winner
Award / Best Fantastic-Poetic Film
The Pleasure Garden
The Pleasure Garden
James Broughton
Winner
Award / Best Puppet Film - Short Film
A Drop Too Much
O sklenicku víc
Bretislav Pojar
Winner
Special Award
7.6
From Here to Eternity
Fred Cinneman
Winner
OCIC Award
The Last Bridge
Die letzte Brücke
Helmut Käutner
Winner
