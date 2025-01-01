Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1954

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1954

Site France
Date 25 March 1954 - 9 April 1954
Grand Prize of the Festival
Gate of Hell 7.1
Gate of Hell Jigokumon
Teinosuke Kinugasa
Winner
All nominees
The Little Kidnappers The Kidnappers
Philip Leacock
Do Bigha Zamin Do Bigha Zamin
Bimal Roy
Chronicle of Poor Lovers 7.3
Chronicle of Poor Lovers Cronache di poveri amanti
Carlo Lizzani
Cómicos Cómicos
Juan Antonio Bardem
Kiskrajcár Kiskrajcár
Márton Keleti
Komedianti Komedianti
Vladimír Vlcek
Naked Amazon Feitiço do Amazonas
Zygmunt Sulistrowski
Marina's Destiny 6.3
Marina's Destiny Sudba Mariny
Viktor Ivchenko, Isaak Shmaruk
¡¡Todo es posible en Granada!! ¡¡Todo es posible en Granada!!
Carlos Blanco, José Luis Sáenz de Heredia
Knights of the Round Table 6.3
Knights of the Round Table
Richard Thorp
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef 5.8
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef
Robert D. Webb
The Monster El wahsh
Salah Abouseif
As Long as You're Near Me 7.1
As Long as You're Near Me Solange Du da bist
Harald Braun
El mártir del Calvario El mártir del Calvario
Miguel Morayta
Windfall in Athens Kyriakatiko xypnima
Mihalis Kakoyannis
Kärlekens bröd Kärlekens bröd
Arne Mattsson
Before the Deluge Avant le déluge
Andre Kayatt
El niño y la niebla El niño y la niebla
Roberto Galvadon
Five from Barska Street Piatka z ulicy Barskiej
Aleksander Ford
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
Fred Cinneman
Little Boy Lost Little Boy Lost
George Seaton
The Living Desert The Living Desert
Walt Disney, James Algar
Love Letter 7.1
Love Letter Koibumi
Kinuyo Tanaka
Knave of Hearts Monsieur Ripois
René Clément
Beauty and the Bullfighter Sang et lumières
Ricardo Muñoz Suay, Georges Rouquier
An Inlet of Muddy Water Nigorie
Tadashi Imai
The Adventurer of Seville Aventuras del barbero de Sevilla
Ladislao Vajda
Man of Africa Man of Africa
Cyril Frankel
The Living Desert The Living Desert
Walt Disney, James Algar
Mayurpankh Mayurpankh
Kishore Sahu
Cirkus Fandango Cirkus Fandango
Arne Skouen
Si mis campos hablaran Si mis campos hablaran
José Bohr
The Blazing Sun Siraa Fil-Wadi
Yussef Shahin
Maddalena Maddalena
Avgusto Dzhenina
Memorias de un mexicano Memorias de un mexicano
Carmen Toscano
The Last Bridge Die letzte Brücke
Helmut Käutner
Beauty and the Bullfighter Sang et lumières
Ricardo Muñoz Suay, Georges Rouquier
Neapolitan Carousel Carosello napoletano
Ettore Giannini
Pamposh Pamposh
Ezra Mir
Skanderbeg Velikiy voin Albanii Skanderbeg
Sergey Yutkevich
Stars of the Russian Ballet Mastera russkogo baleta
Herbert Rappaport
Song of the Sea O Canto do Mar
Alberto Cavalcanti
The Great Adventure Det stora äventyret
Arne Sucksdorff
Flesh and the Woman Le grand jeu
Robert Siodmak
Special Mention
Before the Deluge Avant le déluge
Andre Kayatt, Charles Spaak
Winner
Five from Barska Street Piatka z ulicy Barskiej
Aleksander Ford For the direction.
Winner
Skanderbeg Velikiy voin Albanii Skanderbeg
Sergey Yutkevich For the direction.
Winner
The Living Desert The Living Desert
For the camera crew.
Winner
The Great Adventure Det stora äventyret
Arne Sucksdorff For the direction.
Winner
The Last Bridge Die letzte Brücke
Maria Schell For her acting performance.
Winner
Jury Special Prize
Knave of Hearts Monsieur Ripois
René Clément
Winner
International Prize
The Living Desert The Living Desert
James Algar
Winner
Five from Barska Street Piatka z ulicy Barskiej
Aleksander Ford
Winner
The Last Bridge Die letzte Brücke
Helmut Käutner
Winner
Neapolitan Carousel Carosello napoletano
Ettore Giannini
Winner
The Great Adventure Det stora äventyret
Arne Sucksdorff
Winner
Do Bigha Zamin Do Bigha Zamin
Bimal Roy
Winner
Skanderbeg Velikiy voin Albanii Skanderbeg
Sergey Yutkevich
Winner
Chronicle of Poor Lovers 7.3
Chronicle of Poor Lovers Cronache di poveri amanti
Carlo Lizzani
Winner
Before the Deluge Avant le déluge
Andre Kayatt
Winner
Award / Best Fantastic-Poetic Film
The Pleasure Garden The Pleasure Garden
James Broughton
Winner
Award / Best Puppet Film - Short Film
A Drop Too Much O sklenicku víc
Bretislav Pojar
Winner
Special Award
From Here to Eternity 7.6
From Here to Eternity
Fred Cinneman
Winner
OCIC Award
The Last Bridge Die letzte Brücke
Helmut Käutner
Winner
Year
Nominations

