Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Events
Cannes Film Festival 2018
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2018
Site
France
Date
9 May 2018 - 20 May 2018
Palme d'Or
7.6
Shoplifters
Manbiki kazoku / Shoplifters
Hirokazu Koreeda
Winner
All nominees
6.8
Sorry Angel
Plaire, aimer et courir vite
Christophe Honoré
6.9
At War
Un Autre Monde
Stéphane Brizé
6.2
The Image Book
Le livre d'image
Jean-Luc Godard
7.0
Dogman
Matteo Garrone
Watch trailer
7.3
Burning
Beoning / Burning
Lee Chang-dong
Watch trailer
7.3
Happy as Lazzaro
Lazzaro Felice
Alice Rohrwacher
8.1
The Wild Pear Tree
Ahlat Agaci
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
5.8
Under the Silver Lake
David Robert Mitchell
Watch trailer
7.9
Cold War
Zimna wojna
Pawel Pawlikowski
Watch trailer
6.5
Girls of the Sun
Les filles du soleil / Girls of the Sun
Eva Husson
Knife + Heart
Un couteau dans le coeur
Yann Gonzalez
6.6
Everybody Knows
Todos lo saben
Asghar Farhadi
Watch trailer
7.3
Yomeddine
Abu Bakr Shawky
7.0
Asako I & II
Netemo sametemo
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Watch trailer
7.4
Summertime
Leto
Kirill Serebrennikov
7.0
Ash Is Purest White
Jiang hu er nv
Jia Zhangke
8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
Watch trailer
6.4
The Little One
Ayka
Sergey Dvortsevoy
Watch trailer
7.2
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee
6.8
Three Faces
Se rokh
Jafar Panahi
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
7.3
Burning
Beoning / Burning
Lee Chang-dong
Winner
Watch trailer
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
Zhofiya Siladi
One Day
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Winner
Watch trailer
Grand Prize of the Jury
7.2
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
All These Creatures
All These Creatures
Charles Williams
Winner
All nominees
Duality
Duality
Genki Kawamura, Seki Yutaro, Toyota Masayuki, Hirase Kentaro, Masahiko Sato
Tariki
Tariki
Saeed Jafarian
Caroline
Caroline
Celine Held, Logan George
Judgement
Judgement
Reymund Ribey Guterrez
Impossible Figures and Other Stories III
III
Marta Pajek
Gabriel
Gabriel
Oren Gerner
Duality
Duality
Genki Kawamura, Seki Yutaro, Toyota Masayuki, Hirase Kentaro, Masahiko Sato
On the Border
On the Border
Shujun Wei
Show all nominees
Best Actor
7.0
Dogman
Marcello Fonte
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Actress
6.4
The Little One
Ayka
Samal Esljamova
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Director
7.9
Cold War
Zimna wojna
Pawel Pawlikowski
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
6.8
Three Faces
Se rokh
Jafar Panahi, Nader Saeivar
Winner
Watch trailer
7.3
Happy as Lazzaro
Lazzaro Felice
Alice Rohrwacher
Winner
6.8
Three Faces
Se rokh
Jafar Panahi, Nader Saeivar
Winner
Watch trailer
Canal+ Award / Best Short
Un jour de mariage
Un jour de mariage
Elias Belkeddar
Winner
All nominees
Tiikeri
Tiikeri
Mikko Myllylahti
Pauline asservie
Pauline asservie
Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet
Amor, Avenidas Novas
Amor, Avenidas Novas
Duarte Coimbra
La persistente
La persistente
Camille Lugan
Ya normalniy
Ya normalniy
Mihail Borodin
Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year
Ektoras Malo: I teleftaia mera tis hronias
Jacqueline Lentzou
Mo-Bum-Shi-Min
Mo-Bum-Shi-Min
Cheol-Hwi Kim
Schächer
Schächer
Flurin Giger
Show all nominees
Cinefondation Award
El verano del léon eléctrico
El verano del léon eléctrico
Diego Céspedes
Winner
All nominees
5.8
Io sono Tempesta
Pier Lorenzo Pisano
Watch trailer
Like A Good Kid
Mesle Bache Adam
Arian Vazirdaftari
Los tiempos de Héctor
Los tiempos de Héctor
Ariel Gutierrez
Dots
Dots
Eryk Lenartowicz
Cinco minutos afuera
Cinco minutos afuera
Constanza Gatti
Shortfilm in competition
Calendar
Kalendar
Igor Poplauhin
I Am My Own Mother
I Am My Own Mother
Andrew Zox
Inanimate
Inanimate
Lucia Bulgheroni
Così in terra
Così in terra
Pier Lorenzo Pisano
End of Season
End of Season
Zhannat Alshanova
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Palm Trees and Power Lines
Jamie Dack
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Little Tickles
Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
Carmen & Lola
Carmen y Lola
Arantxa Echevarría
6.8
Wildlife
Paul Dano
Watch trailer
7.1
One Day
Egy nap
Zhofiya Siladi
7.2
Arctic
Joe Penna
Watch trailer
Shéhérazade
Shéhérazade
Zhan-Bernar Marlin
5.5
Treat Me Like Fire
Joueurs
Marie Monge
7.3
Yomeddine
Abu Bakr Shawky
Little Tickles
Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
Sauvage / Wild
Sauvage
Camille Vidal-Naquet
Chris the Swiss
Chris the Swiss
Anja Kofmel
My Favorite Fabric
Mon tissu préféré
Gaya Jiji
Sofia
Sofia
Meryem Benm'Barek-Aloïsi
The Harvesters
Die Stropers
Etienne Kallos
6.5
The Load
Teret / The Load
Ognjen Glavonić
Show all nominees
Jury Prize
8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
Winner
Watch trailer
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
Winner
Watch trailer
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
7.2
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
6.9
Border
Gräns / Border
Ali Abbasi
Winner
All nominees
The Dead and the Others
Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos
João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
Little Tickles
Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
Sofia
Sofia
Meryem Benm'Barek-Aloïsi
5.4
Murder Me, Monster
Muere, monstruo, muere
Alejandro Fadel
6.8
The Angel
El Ángel
Luis Ortega
6.7
Donbass
Sergey Loznica
7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Watch trailer
Euphoria
Euforia
Valeria Golino
6.2
In My Room
Ulrich Köhler
Long Day's Journey Into Night
Diqiu zuihou de yewan
Bi Gan
Little Tickles
Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
6.6
The Gentle Indifference of the World
Laskovoe bezrazlichie mira
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
The Harvesters
Die Stropers
Etienne Kallos
The Dead and the Others
Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos
João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
Manto
Manto
Nandita Das
Rafiki
Rafiki
Wanuri Kahiu
My Favorite Fabric
Mon tissu préféré
Gaya Jiji
6.0
Angel Face
Gueule d'ange
Vanessa Filho
Watch trailer
Show all nominees
François Chalais Award
7.3
Yomeddine
Abu Bakr Shawky
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
The Dead and the Others
Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos
João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
Winner
SACD Screenwriting Award
7.4
Woman at War
Kona fer í stríð
Ólafur Egilsson, Benedikt Erlingsson
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
7.0
Climax
Gaspar Noé
Winner
Watch trailer
Label Europa Cinemas
Lucia's Grace
Troppa grazia
Gianni Zanasi
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Elizabeth Debicki
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Joe Alwyn
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
7.2
Girl
Victor Polster
Winner
Watch trailer
Special Distinction / Short Film
On the Border
On the Border
Shujun Wei
Winner
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Documentary
Guns Found Here
Guns Found Here
David Freid
Winner
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Short Film
Man of the Hour
Man of the Hour
Tom Palmer, Linda Ludwig, James Curle
Winner
Man of the Hour
Man of the Hour
Tom Palmer, Linda Ludwig, James Curle
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
7.3
Burning
Beoning / Burning
En Hi Chon
Winner
Watch trailer
Illy Prize
Skip Day
Skip Day
Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan
Winner
Skip Day
Skip Day
Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan
Winner
All nominees
This Magnificent Cake!
Ce magnifique gâteau!
Marc James Roels, Emma De Swaef
Basses
Basses
Felix Imbert
The Fight
La lotta
Marco Bellocchio
Our Song to War
Our Song to War
Juanita Onzaga
The Orphan
O Órfão
Carolina Markowicz
The Song
La chanson
Tiphaine Raffier
The Night of the Plastic Bags
La nuit des sacs plastiques
Gabriel Harel
Le sujet
Le sujet
Patrick Bouchard
Show all nominees
Queer Palm
7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
6.8
Sorry Angel
Plaire, aimer et courir vite
Christophe Honoré
6.8
The Angel
El Ángel
Luis Ortega
Sauvage / Wild
Sauvage
Camille Vidal-Naquet
Carmen & Lola
Carmen y Lola
Arantxa Echevarría
6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Love Blooms
L'amour debout
Michaël Dacheux
Rafiki
Rafiki
Wanuri Kahiu
7.3
Whitney
Kevin Macdonald
Euphoria
Euforia
Valeria Golino
Knife + Heart
Un couteau dans le coeur
Yann Gonzalez
Cassandro, The Exotico!
Cassandro, the Exotico!
Marie Losier
Show all nominees
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
6.7
Donbass
Sergey Loznica
Winner
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Sir
Sir
Rohena Gera
Winner
Palm Dog
7.0
Dogman
For the canine cast.
Winner
Watch trailer
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
The Orphan
O Órfão
Carolina Markowicz
Winner
Golden Eye
Samouni Road
Samouni Road
Stefano Savona
Winner
All nominees
6.7
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
Wim Wenders
7.2
Bergman: A Year in a Life
Bergman: А Year in a Life
Jane Magnusson
Chris the Swiss
Chris the Swiss
Anja Kofmel
Searching for Ingmar Bergman
Auf der Suche nach Ingmar Bergman
Margarethe von Trotta
6.7
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Mark Cousins
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Pamela B. Green
To the Four Winds
Libre
Michel Toesca
Dead Souls
Si linghun
Wang Bing
On the Road in France
La traversée
Romain Goupil
The State Against Mandela and the Others
The State Against Mandela and the Others
Gilles Porte, Nicolas Champeaux
7.3
Whitney
Kevin Macdonald
Another Day of Life
Un día más con vida
Damian Nenow, Raúl de la Fuente
7.9
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Susan Lacy
Show all nominees
Golden Eye - Special Mention
6.7
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Mark Cousins
Winner
To the Four Winds
Libre
Michel Toesca
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
7.4
Summertime
Leto
Роман Билык, German Osipov
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Sofia
Sofia
Meryem Benm'Barek-Aloïsi
Winner
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Pierre Salvadori
The Trouble With You
Winner
All nominees
Ming Zhang
The Pluto Moment
Show all nominees
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
Carla Simón
Winner
Kering Women in Motion Award
Patty Jenkins
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Winner
All nominees
Chris the Swiss
Chris the Swiss
Anja Kofmel
Fugue
Fuga
Agnieszka Smoczynska
7.1
One Day
Egy nap
Zhofiya Siladi
Sir
Sir
Rohena Gera
Sauvage / Wild
Sauvage
Camille Vidal-Naquet
7.4
Woman at War
Kona fer í stríð
Benedikt Erlingsson
Show all nominees
Carosse d'Or
Martin Scorsese
Winner
Doc Alliance Selection Award
7.4
Srbenka
Nebojsa Slijepcevic
Winner
Palme d'Or Spéciale
6.2
The Image Book
Le livre d'image
Jean-Luc Godard
Winner
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Sauvage / Wild
Sauvage
Félix Maritaud
Winner
Prix de la citoyenneté
8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
Winner
Watch trailer
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography
Edward Lachman
Winner
Arab Critic Award / Best Actor
Mohammad Bakri
Wajib
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Edward Lachman
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
Cecile Zhang
Winner
Year
Cannes Film Festival 2025
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Cannes Film Festival 2020
Show all
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Cannes Film Festival 2004
Cannes Film Festival 2003
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Cannes Film Festival 1997
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Cannes Film Festival 1994
Cannes Film Festival 1993
Cannes Film Festival 1992
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Cannes Film Festival 1990
Cannes Film Festival 1989
Cannes Film Festival 1988
Cannes Film Festival 1987
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Cannes Film Festival 1985
Cannes Film Festival 1984
Cannes Film Festival 1983
Cannes Film Festival 1982
Cannes Film Festival 1981
Cannes Film Festival 1980
Cannes Film Festival 1979
Cannes Film Festival 1978
Cannes Film Festival 1977
Cannes Film Festival 1976
Cannes Film Festival 1975
Cannes Film Festival 1974
Cannes Film Festival 1973
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Cannes Film Festival 1971
Cannes Film Festival 1970
Cannes Film Festival 1969
Cannes Film Festival 1967
Cannes Film Festival 1966
Cannes Film Festival 1965
Cannes Film Festival 1964
Cannes Film Festival 1963
Cannes Film Festival 1962
Cannes Film Festival 1961
Cannes Film Festival 1960
Cannes Film Festival 1959
Cannes Film Festival 1958
Cannes Film Festival 1957
Cannes Film Festival 1956
Cannes Film Festival 1955
Cannes Film Festival 1954
Cannes Film Festival 1953
Cannes Film Festival 1952
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Cannes Film Festival 1949
Cannes Film Festival 1947
Cannes Film Festival 1946
Cannes Film Festival 1939
Nominations
Grand Prize of the Festival
Short Film
Best Short Film
Feature Film
Palme d'Or
/ Best Immersive Work Award
Show all
/ Un Certain Regard - Youth Prize
/ Directors' Fortnight Audience Award
/ Critics' Week - Next Step Award
/ Fipresci Award
/ AFCAE Award - Special Mention
/ Palm Dog - Mutt Moment
Un Regard Neuf Short Film Prize
Jury Prize - Short Film
Séance "Coup de coeur"
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Short Film
Discovery Award - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Palm Dog
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Award
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Discovery Award / Best Short
Discovery Award
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
SFR Prize
Golden Palm
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
Queer Palm
Illy Prize - Special Mention
Illy Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight) - Special Mention
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Nikon Discovery Award
France 4 Visionary Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury
Critics Week - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Documentary
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Short Film
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ Showcase
Regards Jeunes Prize
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Perspectives du Cinéma Award - Special Mention
40th Anniversary Prize
35th Anniversary Prize
25th Anniversary Prize
Gary Cooper Award
Best Music
International Peace Award
International Jury Prize
'La Chance de Cannes' Award
45th Anniversary Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
Young Cinema Award
OCIC Award - Special Mention
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
OCIC Award
Best First Work
20th Anniversary Prize
Palm of the Palms
FIFA Award
50th Anniversary Prize
Best Artistic Contribution
Unifrance Short Film Grand Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention
Best Art Direction
Special Award
Regard Knockout Award
Perspectives du Cinéma Award / Best short film
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
Hohoa Award
Special Distinction / Short Film
Special Distinction / Homage by the Jury's Unanimous Decision
Festival Trophy / Homage
Festival Trophy
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
Audience Award
60th Anniversary Prize
NFB Online Short Film Competition
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
UCMF Film Music Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of the Jury President
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor / Best Actor
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
Prix Grand Cru
Award of the City of Rome
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Best Film for the Youth / Best Film
Best Film for the Youth
SACD Short Film Award
Regard Intimity Award
Regard Hope Award
Norman McLaren Award
Label Europa Cinemas
Gras Savoye Award - Special Mention
Gras Savoye Award
Cinémas de Recherche - Special Mention
ACID Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award
SACD Screenwriting Award
Regard Original Award
30th Anniversary Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Cinefondation Award - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Le Premier Regard Award
Prix Regards Jeune / Directors' Fortnight
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Short Film
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Feature Film
Prix Regards Jeune / Critics Week
Prix Regards Jeune
Kodak Short Film Award / Best Short
Kodak Short Film Award
Honorary Golden Palm
Golden Coach
François Chalais Award / Best Film
François Chalais Award
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
France Culture Award / Cinéma Consécration
France Culture Award
France Culture Award / Cinéma des Étudiants
France Culture Award / French Cineaste of the Year
DVD Heritage Award
DVD Design Award
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Cannes Junior Award
Cannes Junior Award / Cannes Ecrans Juniors
AFCAE Award
Award / Short Film
Award / Grand Prix
Award / Hommage
Award / Best Cinematic Transposition (Prix de la meilleure transposition cinématographique)
Award / Best Comedy (Prix de la meilleure comédie)
Award / Best Musical Comedy
Award / Best Evocation of a World-Shattering Epic
Award / Best Musical Score
Award / Best Animation Design
Award / Best Selection
Award / Best Selection - Short Film
Award / Best Human Document
Award / Best Documentary - Short Film
Award / Best Dramatic Film
Award / Best Short Documentary
Award / Best Puppet Film - Short Film
Award / Best Lyrical Film
Award / Best Poetic Humor
Award / Best Adventure and Crime Film
Award / Best Psychological and Love Film
Award / Best Social Film
Award / Best Subject - Short Film (Prix pour le sujet - court métrage)
Award / Best Fantastic-Poetic Film
Award / Best Fictional - Short Film
Award / Best Color
Award / Feature films
Award / Romantic Documentary
Best Cinematography
Small Golden Rail
Grand Golden Rail
Golden Camera - Special Mention
55th Anniversary Prize
International Prize / Dramatic Film
International Prize / Exploration Film
International Prize / Comedy Film
International Prize / Best Visual Narration
International Prize
International Prize / International Critics Prize
International Prize / Adventure Film
International Prize / Entertainment Film
International Prize / Fairy Tale Film
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Young Critics Award
Special Award of the Youth
SACD Award / Directors' Fortnight
SACD Award / Best Short
SACD Award / Best Feature
SACD Award / Critics' Week
SACD Award
Mercedes-Benz Award
Jury Special Prize / Short Film
Jury Special Prize / Best Short Film
Jury Special Prize
Un Certain Regard Award
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Jury Prize
Golden Camera
Critics Week Grand Prize
Critics Week Grand Prize / Short Film
Cinefondation Award / Best Short Film
Cinefondation Award
Canal+ Award / Best Short
Canal+ Award
Best Screenplay
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Award of the Youth
Award of the Youth / French Film
Technical Grand Prize - Special Mention
Technical Grand Prize
Special Mention / Palme d'Or - Short Film
Special Mention / Investigative Documentary - Short Film
Special Mention / Short Film
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Special Mention
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Grand Prize of the Jury
Grand Prize of the Jury / Best Short Film
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
FIPRESCI Prize / Quinzaine des réalisateurs
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
FIPRESCI Prize / International Critics Week
FIPRESCI Prize / Critics Week
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Un Certain Regard - Freedom Prize
Un Certain Regard - New Voice Prize
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Story
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Interactive Experience
75th Anniversary Prize
Short Film - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actor
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
CST Young Film Technician Award
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Courage
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Originality
Grand Prix International du Film Scientifique - Court Métrage / Short Films
Arab Critic Award / Best Actor
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Cinematographer
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Director of Photography
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography
Prix de la citoyenneté
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Palme d'Or Spéciale
Doc Alliance Selection Award
Carosse d'Or
Palme de Whiskers
70th Anniversary Prize
Un Certain Regard - Poetry of Cinema Award
Critics' Week Grand Prize
SACD Grand Prize
International Grand Prize of the Association of Film Authors
Kering Women in Motion Award
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Award
ARTE International Prize
SACD Prize - Special Mention / Director's Fortnight
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
SACD Prize / Critics' Week
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Synchronised Music
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
Palm DogManitarian Award
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Special Mention
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Golden Eye / Documentary Prize
Golden Eye / Special Jury Prize
Golden Eye
