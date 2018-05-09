Menu
Cannes Film Festival 2018

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2018

Date 9 May 2018 - 20 May 2018
Palme d'Or
Shoplifters 7.6
Shoplifters Manbiki kazoku / Shoplifters
Hirokazu Koreeda
Winner
All nominees
Sorry Angel 6.8
Sorry Angel Plaire, aimer et courir vite
Christophe Honoré
At War 6.9
At War Un Autre Monde
Stéphane Brizé
The Image Book 6.2
The Image Book Le livre d'image
Jean-Luc Godard
Dogman 7.0
Dogman
Matteo Garrone
Burning 7.3
Burning Beoning / Burning
Lee Chang-dong
Happy as Lazzaro 7.3
Happy as Lazzaro Lazzaro Felice
Alice Rohrwacher
The Wild Pear Tree 8.1
The Wild Pear Tree Ahlat Agaci
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Under the Silver Lake 5.8
Under the Silver Lake
David Robert Mitchell
Cold War 7.9
Cold War Zimna wojna
Pawel Pawlikowski
Girls of the Sun 6.5
Girls of the Sun Les filles du soleil / Girls of the Sun
Eva Husson
Knife + Heart Un couteau dans le coeur
Yann Gonzalez
Everybody Knows 6.6
Everybody Knows Todos lo saben
Asghar Farhadi
Yomeddine 7.3
Yomeddine
Abu Bakr Shawky
Asako I & II 7.0
Asako I & II Netemo sametemo
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Summertime 7.4
Summertime Leto
Kirill Serebrennikov
Ash Is Purest White 7.0
Ash Is Purest White Jiang hu er nv
Jia Zhangke
Cafarnaúm 8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
The Little One 6.4
The Little One Ayka
Sergey Dvortsevoy
BlacKkKlansman 7.2
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee
Three Faces 6.8
Three Faces Se rokh
Jafar Panahi
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Burning 7.3
Burning Beoning / Burning
Lee Chang-dong
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
Zhofiya Siladi
One Day
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Girl 7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
BlacKkKlansman 7.2
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
All These Creatures All These Creatures
Charles Williams
Winner
All nominees
Duality Duality
Genki Kawamura, Seki Yutaro, Toyota Masayuki, Hirase Kentaro, Masahiko Sato
Tariki Tariki
Saeed Jafarian
Caroline Caroline
Celine Held, Logan George
Judgement Judgement
Reymund Ribey Guterrez
Impossible Figures and Other Stories III III
Marta Pajek
Gabriel Gabriel
Oren Gerner
Duality Duality
Genki Kawamura, Seki Yutaro, Toyota Masayuki, Hirase Kentaro, Masahiko Sato
On the Border On the Border
Shujun Wei
Best Actor
Dogman 7.0
Dogman
Marcello Fonte
Winner
Best Actress
The Little One 6.4
The Little One Ayka
Samal Esljamova
Winner
Best Director
Cold War 7.9
Cold War Zimna wojna
Pawel Pawlikowski
Winner
Best Screenplay
Three Faces 6.8
Three Faces Se rokh
Jafar Panahi, Nader Saeivar
Winner
Happy as Lazzaro 7.3
Happy as Lazzaro Lazzaro Felice
Alice Rohrwacher
Winner
Three Faces 6.8
Three Faces Se rokh
Jafar Panahi, Nader Saeivar
Winner
Canal+ Award / Best Short
Un jour de mariage Un jour de mariage
Elias Belkeddar
Winner
All nominees
Tiikeri Tiikeri
Mikko Myllylahti
Pauline asservie Pauline asservie
Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet
Amor, Avenidas Novas Amor, Avenidas Novas
Duarte Coimbra
La persistente La persistente
Camille Lugan
Ya normalniy Ya normalniy
Mihail Borodin
Hector Malot: The Last Day of the Year Ektoras Malo: I teleftaia mera tis hronias
Jacqueline Lentzou
Mo-Bum-Shi-Min Mo-Bum-Shi-Min
Cheol-Hwi Kim
Schächer Schächer
Flurin Giger
Cinefondation Award
El verano del léon eléctrico El verano del léon eléctrico
Diego Céspedes
Winner
All nominees
Io sono Tempesta 5.8
Io sono Tempesta
Pier Lorenzo Pisano
Like A Good Kid Mesle Bache Adam
Arian Vazirdaftari
Los tiempos de Héctor Los tiempos de Héctor
Ariel Gutierrez
Dots Dots
Eryk Lenartowicz
Cinco minutos afuera Cinco minutos afuera
Constanza Gatti Shortfilm in competition
Calendar Kalendar
Igor Poplauhin
I Am My Own Mother I Am My Own Mother
Andrew Zox
Inanimate Inanimate
Lucia Bulgheroni
Così in terra Così in terra
Pier Lorenzo Pisano
End of Season End of Season
Zhannat Alshanova
Palm Trees and Power Lines Palm Trees and Power Lines
Jamie Dack
Golden Camera
Girl 7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Winner
All nominees
Little Tickles Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
Carmen & Lola Carmen y Lola
Arantxa Echevarría
Wildlife 6.8
Wildlife
Paul Dano
One Day 7.1
One Day Egy nap
Zhofiya Siladi
Arctic 7.2
Arctic
Joe Penna
Shéhérazade Shéhérazade
Zhan-Bernar Marlin
Treat Me Like Fire 5.5
Treat Me Like Fire Joueurs
Marie Monge
Yomeddine 7.3
Yomeddine
Abu Bakr Shawky
Little Tickles Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
Sauvage / Wild Sauvage
Camille Vidal-Naquet
Chris the Swiss Chris the Swiss
Anja Kofmel
My Favorite Fabric Mon tissu préféré
Gaya Jiji
Sofia Sofia
Meryem Benm'Barek-Aloïsi
The Harvesters Die Stropers
Etienne Kallos
The Load 6.5
The Load Teret / The Load
Ognjen Glavonić
Jury Prize
Cafarnaúm 8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Cafarnaúm 8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
BlacKkKlansman 7.2
BlacKkKlansman
Spike Lee
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Border 6.9
Border Gräns / Border
Ali Abbasi
Winner
All nominees
The Dead and the Others Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos
João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
Little Tickles Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
Sofia Sofia
Meryem Benm'Barek-Aloïsi
Murder Me, Monster 5.4
Murder Me, Monster Muere, monstruo, muere
Alejandro Fadel
The Angel 6.8
The Angel El Ángel
Luis Ortega
Donbass 6.7
Donbass
Sergey Loznica
Girl 7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Euphoria Euforia
Valeria Golino
In My Room 6.2
In My Room
Ulrich Köhler
Long Day's Journey Into Night Diqiu zuihou de yewan
Bi Gan
Little Tickles Les chatouilles
Éric Métayer, Andréa Bescond
The Gentle Indifference of the World 6.6
The Gentle Indifference of the World Laskovoe bezrazlichie mira
Adilkhan Yerzhanov
The Harvesters Die Stropers
Etienne Kallos
The Dead and the Others Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos
João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
Manto Manto
Nandita Das
Rafiki Rafiki
Wanuri Kahiu
My Favorite Fabric Mon tissu préféré
Gaya Jiji
Angel Face 6.0
Angel Face Gueule d'ange
Vanessa Filho
François Chalais Award
Yomeddine 7.3
Yomeddine
Abu Bakr Shawky
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
The Dead and the Others Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos
João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora
Winner
SACD Screenwriting Award
Woman at War 7.4
Woman at War Kona fer í stríð
Ólafur Egilsson, Benedikt Erlingsson
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Climax 7.0
Climax
Gaspar Noé
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Lucia's Grace Troppa grazia
Gianni Zanasi
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Joe Alwyn
Joe Alwyn
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
Girl 7.2
Girl
Victor Polster
Winner
Special Distinction / Short Film
On the Border On the Border
Shujun Wei
Winner
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Documentary
Guns Found Here Guns Found Here
David Freid
Winner
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Short Film
Man of the Hour Man of the Hour
Tom Palmer, Linda Ludwig, James Curle
Winner
Man of the Hour Man of the Hour
Tom Palmer, Linda Ludwig, James Curle
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Burning 7.3
Burning Beoning / Burning
En Hi Chon
Winner
Illy Prize
Skip Day Skip Day
Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan
Winner
Skip Day Skip Day
Ivete Lucas, Patrick Bresnan
Winner
All nominees
This Magnificent Cake! Ce magnifique gâteau!
Marc James Roels, Emma De Swaef
Basses Basses
Felix Imbert
The Fight La lotta
Marco Bellocchio
Our Song to War Our Song to War
Juanita Onzaga
The Orphan O Órfão
Carolina Markowicz
The Song La chanson
Tiphaine Raffier
The Night of the Plastic Bags La nuit des sacs plastiques
Gabriel Harel
Le sujet Le sujet
Patrick Bouchard
Queer Palm
Girl 7.2
Girl
Lukas Dhont
Winner
All nominees
Sorry Angel 6.8
Sorry Angel Plaire, aimer et courir vite
Christophe Honoré
The Angel 6.8
The Angel El Ángel
Luis Ortega
Sauvage / Wild Sauvage
Camille Vidal-Naquet
Carmen & Lola Carmen y Lola
Arantxa Echevarría
Diamantino 6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Diamantino 6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Love Blooms L'amour debout
Michaël Dacheux
Rafiki Rafiki
Wanuri Kahiu
Whitney 7.3
Whitney
Kevin Macdonald
Euphoria Euforia
Valeria Golino
Knife + Heart Un couteau dans le coeur
Yann Gonzalez
Cassandro, The Exotico! Cassandro, the Exotico!
Marie Losier
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Donbass 6.7
Donbass
Sergey Loznica
Winner
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Sir Sir
Rohena Gera
Winner
Palm Dog
Dogman 7.0
Dogman
For the canine cast.
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Diamantino 6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
The Orphan O Órfão
Carolina Markowicz
Winner
Golden Eye
Samouni Road Samouni Road
Stefano Savona
Winner
All nominees
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word 6.7
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word
Wim Wenders
Bergman: A Year in a Life 7.2
Bergman: A Year in a Life Bergman: А Year in a Life
Jane Magnusson
Chris the Swiss Chris the Swiss
Anja Kofmel
Searching for Ingmar Bergman Auf der Suche nach Ingmar Bergman
Margarethe von Trotta
The Eyes of Orson Welles 6.7
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Mark Cousins
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Pamela B. Green
To the Four Winds Libre
Michel Toesca
Dead Souls Si linghun
Wang Bing
On the Road in France La traversée
Romain Goupil
The State Against Mandela and the Others The State Against Mandela and the Others
Gilles Porte, Nicolas Champeaux
Whitney 7.3
Whitney
Kevin Macdonald
Another Day of Life Un día más con vida
Damian Nenow, Raúl de la Fuente
Jane Fonda in Five Acts 7.9
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Susan Lacy
Golden Eye - Special Mention
The Eyes of Orson Welles 6.7
The Eyes of Orson Welles
Mark Cousins
Winner
To the Four Winds Libre
Michel Toesca
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
Summertime 7.4
Summertime Leto
Роман Билык, German Osipov
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Sofia Sofia
Meryem Benm'Barek-Aloïsi
Winner
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Pierre Salvadori
Pierre Salvadori
The Trouble With You
Winner
All nominees
Ming Zhang
The Pluto Moment
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
Carla Simón
Carla Simón
Winner
Kering Women in Motion Award
Patty Jenkins
Patty Jenkins
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Diamantino 6.4
Diamantino
Gabriel Abrantes, Daniel Schmidt
Winner
All nominees
Chris the Swiss Chris the Swiss
Anja Kofmel
Fugue Fuga
Agnieszka Smoczynska
One Day 7.1
One Day Egy nap
Zhofiya Siladi
Sir Sir
Rohena Gera
Sauvage / Wild Sauvage
Camille Vidal-Naquet
Woman at War 7.4
Woman at War Kona fer í stríð
Benedikt Erlingsson
Carosse d'Or
Martin Scorsese
Martin Scorsese
Winner
Doc Alliance Selection Award
Srbenka 7.4
Srbenka
Nebojsa Slijepcevic
Winner
Palme d'Or Spéciale
The Image Book 6.2
The Image Book Le livre d'image
Jean-Luc Godard
Winner
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Sauvage / Wild Sauvage
Félix Maritaud
Winner
Prix de la citoyenneté
Cafarnaúm 8.3
Cafarnaúm
Nadine Labaki
Winner
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography
Edward Lachman
Winner
Arab Critic Award / Best Actor
Mohammad Bakri
Mohammad Bakri
Wajib
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Edward Lachman
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
Cecile Zhang
Winner
