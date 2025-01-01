Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1975

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1975

Site France
Date 9 May 1975 - 23 May 1975
Palme d'Or
Chronicle of the Years of Fire Ahdat Sanawovach El-Djamr
Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina
Winner
All nominees
Scent of a Woman 7.4
Scent of a Woman Profumo di donna
Dino Risi
The Story of Sin Dzieje grzechu
Walerian Borowczyk
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore 7.4
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Martin Scorsese
Do You Hear the Dogs Barking? ¿No oyes ladrar los perros?
François Reichenbach
Pastoral: To Die in the Country Den-en ni shisu
Shūji Terayama
Lenny 7.6
Lenny
Bob Fossi
Special Section Section spéciale
Costa-Gavras
The Amulet of Ogum O Amuleto de Ogum
Nelson Pereira dos Santos
Man Friday Man Friday
Jack Gold
Aloïse Aloïse
Liliane de Kermadec
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser 7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle
Werner Herzog
Orders 8.1
Orders Les ordres
Michel Brault
Cher Victor Ce cher Victor
Robin Davis
A Touch of Zen 7.6
A Touch of Zen Hsia nu
King Hu
Electra, My Love 7.0
Electra, My Love Szerelmem, Elektra
Miklós Jancsó
Lotte in Weimar Lotte in Weimar
Egon Günther
They Fought for Their Country 8.4
They Fought for Their Country Oni srazhalis za rodinu
Sergei Bondarchuk
The Passenger 7.5
The Passenger Professione: reporter / The passenger
Michelangelo Antonioni
Mariken van Nieumeghen 7.0
Mariken van Nieumeghen
Jos Stelling
A Happy Divorce Un divorce heureux
Henning Carlsen
Yuppi du Yuppi du
Adriano Celentano
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser 7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle
Werner Herzog
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
The Travelling Players 7.9
The Travelling Players Thiasos, O
Theo Angelopoulos
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser 7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle
Werner Herzog
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Lautrec Lautrec
Geoff Dunbar
Winner
All nominees
Daryu tebe zvezdu 7.7
Daryu tebe zvezdu
Fyodor Khitruk
Don't Don't
Robin Lehman
Kolory zycia Kolory zycia
Piotr Szpakowicz
L'empreinte L'empreinte
Jacques Cardon
Pedestrians Pedestrians
Andrew Ruhl
WOW Women of the World WOW Women of the World
Faith Hubley
La corrida La corrida
Christian Broutin
Technical Grand Prize
A Touch of Zen 7.6
A Touch of Zen Hsia nu
King Hu
Winner
Best Actor
Scent of a Woman 7.4
Scent of a Woman Profumo di donna
Vittorio Gassman
Winner
Best Actress
Lenny 7.6
Lenny
Valeri Perrayn
Winner
Best Director
Orders 8.1
Orders Les ordres
Michel Brault Tied with Section spéciale (1975).
Winner
Special Section Section spéciale
Costa-Gavras Tied with Les ordres (1974).
Winner
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Daryu tebe zvezdu 7.7
Daryu tebe zvezdu
Fyodor Khitruk
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser 7.2
The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle
Werner Herzog
Winner
