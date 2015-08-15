Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1986

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1986

Site France
Date 8 May 1986 - 19 May 1986
Palme d'Or
The Mission 7.4
The Mission
Roland Zhoffe
Winner
All nominees
Scene of the Crime Le lieu du crime
André Téchiné
After Hours 7.8
After Hours
Martin Scorsese
Mona Lisa 7.4
Mona Lisa
Neil Jordan
Genesis 6.9
Genesis
Mrinal Sen
Street of Crocodiles Street of Crocodiles
Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay
Down by Law 7.5
Down by Law Down by law
Jim Jarmusch
Watch trailer
Runaway Train 7.2
Runaway Train
Andrey Konchalovskiy
I Love You I Love You
Marco Ferreri
The Sacrifice 7.5
The Sacrifice Offret / Sacrifice, Le
Andrei Tarkovsky
Thérèse Thérèse
Alain Cavalier
Fool for Love 6.3
Fool for Love
Robert Altman
Max My Love 6.0
Max My Love Max mon amour
Nagisa Oshima
Tenue de soirée 6.1
Tenue de soirée Tenue de soiree
Bertrand Blier
La dernière image La dernière image
Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina
Poor Butterfly Pobre mariposa
Raúl de la Torre
Otello Otello
Franco Zeffirelli
The Fringe Dwellers The Fringe Dwellers
Bruce Beresford
Boris Godunov 6.3
Boris Godunov
Sergei Bondarchuk
Rosa Luxemburg Rosa Luxemburg
Margarethe von Trotta
Love Me Forever or Never Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar
Arnaldo Jabor
FIPRESCI Prize
The Decline of the American Empire 7.2
The Decline of the American Empire Le déclin de l'empire américain
Denys Arcand
Winner
The Sacrifice 7.5
The Sacrifice Offret / Sacrifice, Le
Andrei Tarkovsky
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Sacrifice 7.5
The Sacrifice Offret / Sacrifice, Le
Andrei Tarkovsky
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
An Exercise in Discipline: Peel An Exercise in Discipline: Peel
Jane Campion
Winner
All nominees
15 août 15 août
Nicole Garcia
A Gentle Spirit Lagodna
Petr Dumala
Turbo concerto Turbo concerto
Martin Barry
Quinoscopio 1 Quinoscopio 1
Juan Padrón
Dry Noodles Dry Noodles
Dan Collins
Miroir d'ailleurs Miroir d'ailleurs
Willy Kempeneers
The Wind A szél
Csaba Varga
Les petites magiciennes Les petites magiciennes
Yves Robert, Vincent Mercier
Gayduk Gayduk
L. Gorokhov, Y. Katsap
Les petits coins Les petits coins
Paskal Anbe
Question d'optiques Question d'optiques
Claude Luyet
Technical Grand Prize
The Mission 7.4
The Mission
Roland Zhoffe
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
She's Gotta Have It 6.8
She's Gotta Have It
Spike Lee
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
High Speed High Speed
Monique Dartonne, Michel Kaptur
Winner
Best Actor
Tenue de soirée 6.1
Tenue de soirée Tenue de soiree
Michel Blanc Tied with Bob Hoskins in Mona Lisa (1986).
Winner
Mona Lisa 7.4
Mona Lisa
Bob Hoskins Tied with Michel Blanc in Tenue de soirée (1986).
Winner
Best Actress
Love Me Forever or Never Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar
Fernanda Torres Tied with Barbara Sukowa in Rosa Luxemburg (1986).
Winner
Rosa Luxemburg Rosa Luxemburg
Barbara Sukowa Tied with Fernanda Torres in Eu Sei Que Vou Te Amar (1986).
Winner
Best Director
After Hours 7.8
After Hours
Martin Scorsese
Winner
Golden Camera
Noir et blanc Noir et blanc
Claire Devers
Winner
All nominees
She's Gotta Have It 6.8
She's Gotta Have It
Spike Lee
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Les petites magiciennes Les petites magiciennes
Yves Robert, Vincent Mercier
Winner
Gayduk Gayduk
L. Gorokhov, Y. Katsap
Winner
Jury Prize
Thérèse Thérèse
Alain Cavalier
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
The Sacrifice 7.5
The Sacrifice Offret / Sacrifice, Le
Andrei Tarkovsky
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Thérèse Thérèse
Alain Cavalier
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Man of Ashes Rih Essed
Nouri Bouzid
Winner
All nominees
The Unknown Soldier Tuntematon sotilas
Rauni Molberg
Best Artistic Contribution
The Sacrifice 7.5
The Sacrifice Offret / Sacrifice, Le
Sven Nykvist For the cinematography.
Winner
