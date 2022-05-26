In the French music world, the beginning of the 2000s was marked by the arrival of a young rapper, Diam's. Over the course of three albums, she has become a phenomenon in France, as well as in many countries around the world. Diam's has won some of the most prestigious awards in French music, graced the covers of countless magazines, and sold millions of records. However, in 2010, at the height of her fame, Diam's made a life choice that shocked the French: she converted to Islam. How did a tortured and suicidal artist find her way to peace? For the first time Diam's, known to her family as Mélanie, tells us the real story.
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 20 minutes
Production year2022
Online premiere18 November 2022
World premiere26 May 2022
Release date
1 July 2022
France
Worldwide Gross$668,909
ProductionBlack Dynamite Production, Brut, M by M Productions