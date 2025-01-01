Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1956

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1956

Site France
Date 23 April 1956 - 10 May 1956
Palme d'Or
The Silent World 6.9
The Silent World Le monde du silence
Louis Malle, Zhak Iv Kusto
Winner
The Silent World 6.9
The Silent World Le monde du silence
Louis Malle, Zhak Iv Kusto
Winner
All nominees
Dalibor Dalibor
Václav Krska
Othello 7.1
Othello Otello
Sergey Yutkevich
A Girl in Black To koritsi me ta mavra
Mihalis Kakoyannis
Hanka Hanka
Slavko Vorkapich
Shadow of the Guillotine Marie-Antoinette reine de France
Jean Delannoy
Shevgyachya Shenga Shevgyachya Shenga
Shantaram Athavale
I'll Cry Tomorrow I'll Cry Tomorrow
Daniel Mann
Maboroshi no uma Maboroshi no uma
Koji Shima
Merry-Go-Round Körhinta
Zoltán Fábri
Talpa Talpa
Alfredo B. Crevenna
The Man Who Never Was The Man Who Never Was
Ronald Nim
I Live in Fear Ikimono no kiroku
Akira Kurosawa
Walk Into Hell Walk Into Paradise
Lee Robinson
Mother 6.7
Mother Mat
Mark Donskoy
Christ in Bronze Seido no Kirisuto
Minoru Shibuya
El último perro El último perro
Lucas Demare
Viva Revolution La escondida
Roberto Galvadon
The Leech Shabab emraa
Salah Abouseif
Seven Years in Tibet Seven Years in Tibet
Hans Nieter
Sob o Céu da Bahia Sob o Céu da Bahia
Ernesto Remani
Wild Love Gli innamorati
Mauro Bolognini
Tochka parva Tochka parva
Boyan Danovski
Seagulls Die in the Harbour Meeuwen sterven in de haven
Rik Kuypers, Ivo Michiels, Roland Verhavert
The Unwilling Doctor Toubib el affia
Henry Jacques
Pather Panchali 8.4
Pather Panchali
Satyajit Ray
Road to Life 6.9
Road to Life Pedagogicheskaya poema
Aleksei Maslyukov, Mechislava Maevskaya
The Harder They Fall The Harder They Fall
Mark Robson
Seagulls Die in the Harbour Meeuwen sterven in de haven
Rik Kuypers, Ivo Michiels, Roland Verhavert
Afacerea Protar Afacerea Protar
Haralambie Boros
Afternoon of the Bulls Tarde de toros
Ladislao Vajda
The Mystery of Picasso 7.2
The Mystery of Picasso Le mystère Picasso
Henri-Georges Clouzot
Smiles of a Summer Night 7.8
Smiles of a Summer Night Sommarnattens leende
Ingmar Bergman
The Railroad Man Il ferroviere
Pietro Germi
The Roof 7.4
The Roof Tetto, Il
Vittorio De Sica
Yield to the Night Yield to the Night
Dzh. Li Tompson
Mozart 7.1
Mozart
Karl Hartl
The Man Who Knew Too Much 7.4
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Alfred Hitchcock
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit
Nunnally Johnson
Cien Cien
Jerzy Kawalerowicz
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Le ballon rouge 8.4
Le ballon rouge
Albert Lamorisse
Winner
Special Mention / Investigative Documentary - Short Film
Together Together
Lorenza Mazzetti
Winner
Best Actress
I'll Cry Tomorrow I'll Cry Tomorrow
Susan Hayward
Winner
Best Director
Othello 7.1
Othello Otello
Sergey Yutkevich
Winner
Jury Special Prize
The Mystery of Picasso 7.2
The Mystery of Picasso Le mystère Picasso
Henri-Georges Clouzot
Winner
Award / Best Fiction Film - Short
Magdana's Donkey 7.6
Magdana's Donkey Magdanas lurja
Tengiz Abuladze, Rezo Chkheidze
Winner
Award / Best Human Document
Pather Panchali 8.4
Pather Panchali
Satyajit Ray
Winner
Award / Best Poetic Humor
Smiles of a Summer Night 7.8
Smiles of a Summer Night Sommarnattens leende
Ingmar Bergman
Winner
OCIC Award
The Roof 7.4
The Roof Tetto, Il
Vittorio De Sica
Winner
OCIC Award - Special Mention
Pather Panchali 8.4
Pather Panchali
Satyajit Ray
Winner
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit
Nunnally Johnson
Winner
The Railroad Man Il ferroviere
Pietro Germi
Winner
