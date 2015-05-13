Todd Haynes The film we've chosen to award is more than a movie, it's a moment in history. The first time a love story between two women was treated with the respect and significance of any other mainstream cinematic romance. For its heartbreaking performances, stunning mise-en-scene, and overall mastery of craft we are proud to award CAROL with the Queer Palm.
Beyond My Grandfather AllendeAllende, mi abuelo Allende
Marcia Tambutti Allende The very personal film of a young filmmaker who is trying to break the silence that weighs decades in his own family on the legendary character was his grandfather. Delicate work that explores the intimacy of a family with great modesty.
Stig Björkman The jury was moved by the mounting of this diary, built from family and artistic visual archives. A woman who has been through a time of unforgettable cinema with a freedom and a deep breath reinventing personal way beyond artistic family and cultural boundaries.
Yorgos Lanthimos It doesn't include a gay narrative, but with the dearth of overtly gay films at the festival, this film stood out as an allegory, poking fun at the absurd societal rules and regulations around mating.