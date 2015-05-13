Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2015

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2015

Site France
Date 13 May 2015 - 24 May 2015
Palme d'Or
Dheepan 7.5
Dheepan
Jacques Audiard
Winner
All nominees
Valley of Love Valley of Love
Guillaume Nicloux
Macbeth 7.0
Macbeth
Justin Kurzel
Carol 7.2
Carol
Todd Haynes
Chronic 6.5
Chronic
Michel Franco
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
László Nemes
Louder Than Bombs 6.6
Louder Than Bombs
Joachim Trier
The Assassin 6.3
The Assassin Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Sicario 7.5
Sicario
Denis Villeneuve
Mountains May Depart 7.0
Mountains May Depart Shan He Gu Ren
Jia Zhangke
Marguerite & Julien Marguerite et Julien
Valérie Donzelli
Our Little Sister 7.6
Our Little Sister Umimachi Diary
Hirokazu Koreeda
Mia Madre 7.2
Mia Madre
Nanni Moretti
Tale of Tales 6.4
Tale of Tales Il racconto dei racconti
Matteo Garrone
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster
Yorgos Lanthimos
The Sea of Trees 6.1
The Sea of Trees
Gus Van Sant
Youth 7.4
Youth
Paolo Sorrentino
The Measure of a Man 6.7
The Measure of a Man La loi du marché
Stéphane Brizé
My King 7.0
My King Mon Roi
Maïwenn
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
László Nemes
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Paulina 6.6
Paulina La patota
Santiago Mitre
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Masaan Masaan
Neeraj Ghaywan
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
László Nemes
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Waves 98 Waves '98
Ely Dagher
Winner
All nominees
Presente imperfecto Presente imperfecto
Iair Said
The Guests The Guests
Shane Danielsen
Ave Maria Ave Maria
Basil Khalil
Tuesday Sali
Ziya Demirel
Sunday Lunch Le repas dominical
Céline Devaux
Patriot Patriot
Eva Riley
Buddy Copain
Raf Roosens, Jan Roosens
Love Is Blind Love Is Blind
Dan Hodgson
Best Actor
The Measure of a Man 6.7
The Measure of a Man La loi du marché
Vincent Lindon
Winner
Best Actress
My King 7.0
My King Mon Roi
Emmanuelle Bercot Tied with Rooney Mara for Carol (2015).
Winner
Carol 7.2
Carol
Rooney Mara Tied with Emmanuelle Bercot for Mon roi (2015).
Winner
Best Director
The Assassin 6.3
The Assassin Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Winner
Best Screenplay
Chronic 6.5
Chronic
Michel Franco
Winner
Canal+ Award
Ramona Ramona
Andrey Kretulesku
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Share Share
Pippa Bianco
Winner
All nominees
Tsunami Tsunami
Sofie Kampmark
Ten Buildings Away Ten Buildings Away
Miki Polonski
Manoman Manoman
Simon Cartwright
Leonardo Leonardo
Félix Hazeaux, Edward Noonan, Thomas Nitsche, Franck Pina, Raphaëlle Plantier
Amphibian Anfibio
Héctor Silva Núñez
Ainahan ne palaa Ainahan ne palaa
Salla Sorri
Under the Sun Ri guang zhi xia
Qiu Yang
The Return of Erkin Vozvrashenie Erkina
Maria Guskova Tied with Victor XX (2015) for third place.
The Wheel of Emotions Les chercheurs
Aurélien Peilloux
Retriever Retriever
Tomás Klein, Tomás Merta
Lost Queens Locas Perdidas
Ignacio Juricic
Paradise Het paradijs
Laura Vandewynckel
Victor XX Victor XX
Ian de la Rosa Tied with Vozvrashenie Erkina (2015) for third place.
14 shagov 14 shagov
Max Shavkin
The Magnetic Nature El ser magnético
Mateo Bendesky
Slaughterhouse Koshtargah
Behzad Azadi
Absent Abwesend
Eliza Petkova
Critics Week Grand Prize
Paulina 6.6
Paulina La patota
Santiago Mitre
Winner
All nominees
The Wakhan Front Ni le ciel ni la terre
Clément Cogitore
Degrade Dégradé
Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser
Mediterranea Mediterranea
Jonas Carpignano
Krisha Krisha
Trey Edward Shults
Land and Shade La tierra y la sombra
César Augusto Acevedo
Sleeping Giant Sleeping Giant
Andrew Cividino
Golden Camera
Land and Shade La tierra y la sombra
César Augusto Acevedo
Winner
All nominees
Lamb Lamb
Yared Zeleke
Gérard Depardieu, grandeur nature Gérard Depardieu, grandeur nature
Richard Melloul
Songs My Brothers Taught Me Songs My Brothers Taught Me
Chloé Zhao
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
László Nemes
Learn by Heart La vie en grand
Mathieu Vadepied
Two Friends 6.1
Two Friends Les deux amis
Louis Garrel
Nahid 6.3
Nahid
Ida Panahandeh
The Legend of the Palme D'Or La légende de la palme d'or
Alexis Veller
Sleeping Giant Sleeping Giant
Andrew Cividino
Degrade Dégradé
Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser
Afterthought 7.3
Afterthought Hayored Lema'ala
Elad Keydan
The Wakhan Front Ni le ciel ni la terre
Clément Cogitore
Panama 5.4
Panama
Pavle Vukovich
Sembene! 7.1
Sembene!
Jason Silverman, Samba Gadjigo
Les Cowboys Les cowboys
Thomas Bidegain
Sembene! 7.1
Sembene!
Jason Silverman, Samba Gadjigo
Coin Locker Girl Cha-i-na-ta-un
Han Joon-hee
A Tale of Love and Darkness 6.2
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Natalie Portman
Mustang 7.7
Mustang
Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Beyond My Grandfather Allende Allende, mi abuelo Allende
Marcia Tambutti Allende
Degrade Dégradé
Arab Nasser, Tarzan Nasser
The Here After 6.4
The Here After Efterskalv
Magnus von Horn
Office Opiseu
Hong Won-chan
Mediterranea Mediterranea
Jonas Carpignano
I Am a Soldier Je suis un soldat
Laurent Larivière
Krisha Krisha
Trey Edward Shults
Masaan Masaan
Neeraj Ghaywan
Jury Prize
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster
Yorgos Lanthimos
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Mia Madre 7.2
Mia Madre
Nanni Moretti A well-crafted, fine film suffused with humour that elegantly explores the human journey through loss to new beginnings.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
The Measure of a Man 6.7
The Measure of a Man La loi du marché
Stéphane Brizé For its prophetical stance on the world of work and its sharp reflection on our tacit complicity in the inhumane logics of merchandising.
Winner
Trap Taklub
Briyante Mendosa For the sensitive portrayal of individuals and communities working for life in the midst of suffering and death in the shadows of natural catastrophies in the Philippines.
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Rams 7.2
Rams Hrútar
Grímur Hákonarson
Winner
All nominees
The Shameless Mu-roe-han
Seung-uk Oh
Masaan Masaan
Neeraj Ghaywan
One Floor Below Un etaj mai jos
Radu Muntean
Journey to the Shore 6.3
Journey to the Shore Kishibe no tabi
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
The Other Side The Other Side
Roberto Minervini
Alias Maria Alias María
José Luis Rugeles
Nahid 6.3
Nahid
Ida Panahandeh
Lamb Lamb
Yared Zeleke
I Am a Soldier Je suis un soldat
Laurent Larivière
Disorder 7.0
Disorder Maryland
Alice Winocour
The Treasure 6.7
The Treasure Comoara
Corneliu Porumboiu
The High Sun Zvizdan
Dalibor Matanic
Sweet Bean 7.4
Sweet Bean An
Naomi Kawase
Cemetery of Splendour 6.8
Cemetery of Splendour Rak ti Khon Kaen
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Trap Taklub
Briyante Mendosa
Madonna Madonna
Su-won Shin
The Fourth Direction Chauthi Koot
Gurvinder Singh
The Chosen Ones Las elegidas
David Pablos
SACD Award
Land and Shade La tierra y la sombra
César Augusto Acevedo
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Land and Shade La tierra y la sombra
César Augusto Acevedo
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Everything Will Be Okay Alles wird gut
Patrick Vollrath
Winner
François Chalais Award
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
László Nemes
Winner
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Agnès Varda
Agnès Varda
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
The High Sun Zvizdan
Dalibor Matanic
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Embrace of the Serpent 7.9
Embrace of the Serpent El abrazo de la serpiente / Embrace of the Serpent
Ciro Guerra
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Mustang 7.7
Mustang
Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Lola Kirke
Lola Kirke
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Jack O'Connell
Jack O'Connell
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
My Golden Days 6.7
My Golden Days Trois souvenirs de ma jeunesse
Arnaud Desplechin
Winner
France 4 Visionary Award
Land and Shade La tierra y la sombra
César Augusto Acevedo
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Son of Saul 7.4
Son of Saul Saul fia / Son of Saul
Tamás Zányi for the outstanding contribution of sound to the narration.
Winner
Illy Prize
Rate Me Rate Me
Fyzal Boulifa
Winner
All nominees
Calme ta joie Calme ta joie
Emmanuel Laskar
Bleu tonnerre Bleu tonnerre
Philippe David Gagné, Jean Marc E. Roy
Pitchoune Pitchoune
Reda Kateb
Provas, Exorcismos Provas, Exorcismos
Susana Nobre
El pasado roto El pasado roto
Martín Morgenfeld, Sebastián Schjaer
Quelques secondes Quelques secondes
Nora el Hourch
Pueblo Pueblo
Elena López Riera
The Exquisite Corpus 7.0
The Exquisite Corpus
Peter Tscherkassky
Kung Fury Kung Fury
David Sandberg
El pasado roto El pasado roto
Martín Morgenfeld, Sebastián Schjaer
Quintal Quintal
André Novais Oliveira
Illy Prize - Special Mention
The Exquisite Corpus 7.0
The Exquisite Corpus
Peter Tscherkassky
Winner
Queer Palm
Carol 7.2
Carol
Todd Haynes The film we've chosen to award is more than a movie, it's a moment in history. The first time a love story between two women was treated with the respect and significance of any other mainstream cinematic romance. For its heartbreaking performances, stunning mise-en-scene, and overall mastery of craft we are proud to award CAROL with the Queer Palm.
Winner
All nominees
Where There Is Shade De l'ombre il y a
Nathan Nicholovitch
Two Friends 6.1
Two Friends Les deux amis
Louis Garrel
Much Loved 6.2
Much Loved
Nabil Ayouch
Amy 7.9
Amy
Asif Kapadia
The Wakhan Front Ni le ciel ni la terre
Clément Cogitore
Mustang 7.7
Mustang
Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Marguerite & Julien Marguerite et Julien
Valérie Donzelli
Vanity La vanité
Lionel Baier
Love 5.9
Love
Gaspar Noé
Dope 7.4
Dope
Rick Famuyiwa
Oh La La Pauline! Pauline s'arrache
Émilie Brisavoine
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
The Treasure 6.7
The Treasure Comoara
Corneliu Porumboiu for the masterful narration.
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Nahid 6.3
Nahid
Ida Panahandeh Tied with Masaan (2015).
Winner
Masaan Masaan
Neeraj Ghaywan Tied with Nahid (2015).
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Journey to the Shore 6.3
Journey to the Shore Kishibe no tabi
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Winner
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
The Wakhan Front Ni le ciel ni la terre
Clément Cogitore
Winner
Discovery Award
Varicella 6.4
Varicella
Fulvio Risuleo
Winner
All nominees
Too Cool for School Too Cool for School
Kevin Phillips
The Dragon's Demise La fin du dragon
Marina Diaby
Love Comes Later Love Comes Later
Sonejuhi
Boys Pojkarna
Isabella Carbonell
Command Action Command Action
Zhoau Paulo Miranda Mariya
Ramona Ramona
Andrey Kretulesku
The Fox Exploits the Tiger's Might The Fox Exploits the Tiger's Might
Lucky Kuswandi
Everything Will Be Okay Alles wird gut
Patrick Vollrath
Monsters Turn Into Lovers Jeunesse des loups-garous
Yann Delattre
Palm Dog
Arabian Nights: Volume 1 - The Restless One As Mil e Uma Noites - Volume 1: O Inquieto
Lucky "The touching scenes of Dixie being befriended by households in a Portuguese tower block in a selection of rather fetching coats won the hearts and minds of the jury."
Winner
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One 7.1
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One As Mil e Uma Noites: Volume 2, O Desolado
Lucky "The touching scenes of Dixie being befriended by households in a Portuguese tower block in a selection of rather fetching coats won the hearts and minds of the jury."
Winner
Arabian Nights: Volume 3 - The Enchanted One As Mil e Uma Noites - Volume 3: O Encantado
Lucky "The touching scenes of Dixie being befriended by households in a Portuguese tower block in a selection of rather fetching coats won the hearts and minds of the jury."
Winner
Arabian Nights: Volume 1 - The Restless One As Mil e Uma Noites - Volume 1: O Inquieto
Lucky "The touching scenes of Dixie being befriended by households in a Portuguese tower block in a selection of rather fetching coats won the hearts and minds of the jury."
Winner
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One 7.1
Arabian Nights: Volume 2 - The Desolate One As Mil e Uma Noites: Volume 2, O Desolado
Lucky "The touching scenes of Dixie being befriended by households in a Portuguese tower block in a selection of rather fetching coats won the hearts and minds of the jury."
Winner
Arabian Nights: Volume 3 - The Enchanted One As Mil e Uma Noites - Volume 3: O Encantado
Lucky "The touching scenes of Dixie being befriended by households in a Portuguese tower block in a selection of rather fetching coats won the hearts and minds of the jury."
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster
Bob the Dog
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Lost Queens Locas Perdidas
Ignacio Juricic
Winner
All nominees
The Fox Exploits the Tiger's Might The Fox Exploits the Tiger's Might
Lucky Kuswandi
Victor XX Victor XX
Ian de la Rosa
Kung Fury Kung Fury
David Sandberg
Ramona Ramona
Andrey Kretulesku
Rate Me Rate Me
Fyzal Boulifa
Sunday Lunch Le repas dominical
Céline Devaux
Golden Eye
Beyond My Grandfather Allende Allende, mi abuelo Allende
Marcia Tambutti Allende The very personal film of a young filmmaker who is trying to break the silence that weighs decades in his own family on the legendary character was his grandfather. Delicate work that explores the intimacy of a family with great modesty.
Winner
All nominees
Gérard Depardieu, grandeur nature Gérard Depardieu, grandeur nature
Richard Melloul
Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans
Gabriel Clarke, John McKenna
This Is Orson Welles This Is Orson Welles
Clara Kuperberg, Julia Kuperberg
Hitchcock/Truffaut 7.0
Hitchcock/Truffaut
Kent Jones
Sembene! 7.1
Sembene!
Jason Silverman, Samba Gadjigo
By Sidney Lumet By Sidney Lumet
Nancy Buirski
Orson Welles: Shadows and Light Orson Welles, autopsie d'une légende
Elisabeth Kapnist
Amy 7.9
Amy
Asif Kapadia
Antarctica: Ice and Sky La glace et le ciel
Luc Jacquet
Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans
Gabriel Clarke, John McKenna
Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story
Daniel Raim
The Other Side The Other Side
Roberto Minervini
Our House O Ka
Souleymane Cissé
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words 7.4
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words Jag är Ingrid
Stig Björkman
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words 7.4
Ingrid Bergman in Her Own Words Jag är Ingrid
Stig Björkman The jury was moved by the mounting of this diary, built from family and artistic visual archives. A woman who has been through a time of unforgettable cinema with a freedom and a deep breath reinventing personal way beyond artistic family and cultural boundaries.
Winner
Queer Palm - Special Mention
The Lobster 6.4
The Lobster
Yorgos Lanthimos It doesn't include a gay narrative, but with the dearth of overtly gay films at the festival, this film stood out as an allegory, poking fun at the absurd societal rules and regulations around mating.
Winner
Palm DogManitarian Award
I Am a Soldier Je suis un soldat
This fine French film tells of the plight of dogs caught up in the illicit trade in dogs being sold from Eastern Europe.
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award
The Assassin 6.3
The Assassin Cìkè Niè Yinniáng
Giong Lim
Winner
ARTE International Prize
All nominees
A Taste of Ink Compte tes blessures
Morgan Simon
Kering Women in Motion Award
Megan Ellison
Winner
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Winner
Palme de Whiskers
Mountains May Depart 7.0
Mountains May Depart Shan He Gu Ren
-Stripey the tiger
Winner
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Cinematographer
Roger Deakins
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Roger Deakins
Winner
