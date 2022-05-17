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Poster of Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
7.3

Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid

, 2022
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
France / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
7.3

Cast

Romane Bohringer
Romane Bohringer
Narrator
Jacques Becker
Self
Jean Carmet
Self
Marcel Carné
Marcel Carné
Self
María Casares
Self
Claude Chabrol
Claude Chabrol
Self
Monique Chaumette
Self
Christian-Jaque
Self
René Clair
Self
Jean-Luc Godard
Jean-Luc Godard
Gina Lollobrigida
Gina Lollobrigida
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Director Patrick Jeudy
Writer Patrick Jeudy, Jérôme Garcin
Composer Laurent de Nanteuil
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 17 May 2022
Production Temps Noir
Also known as
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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