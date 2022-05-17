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7.3
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Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
7.3
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
, 2022
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
France / Biography, Documentary, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
7.3
Cast
Romane Bohringer
Narrator
Jacques Becker
Self
Jean Carmet
Self
Marcel Carné
Self
María Casares
Self
Claude Chabrol
Self
Monique Chaumette
Self
Christian-Jaque
Self
René Clair
Self
Jean-Luc Godard
Gina Lollobrigida
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Director
Patrick Jeudy
Writer
Patrick Jeudy
,
Jérôme Garcin
Composer
Laurent de Nanteuil
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
17 May 2022
Production
Temps Noir
Also known as
Gérard Philipe, le dernier hiver du Cid
More
Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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