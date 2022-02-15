Menu
Poster of Little Nicholas
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.1
3 posters
Little Nicholas

Little Nicholas

Le petit Nicolas: Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux ?
Synopsis

Somewhere between Montmartre and Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Jean-Jacques Sempé and René Goscinny lean over a large white sheet of paper and bring to life a mischievous and endearing boy, Little Nicolas. From schoolyard games and fights to summer camp pranks and camaraderie, Nicolas lives a merry and enriching childhood – and brings friendship and newfound life to his creators, too.

Little Nicholas - trailer in russian
Country France / Luxembourg
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 February 2023
World premiere 15 February 2022
Release date
20 October 2022 Russia Вольга
13 July 2023 Croatia
8 December 2022 Czechia
12 October 2022 France
1 December 2022 Germany 0
9 November 2023 Greece
29 December 2022 Hungary 6
15 February 2024 Italy
13 October 2022 Kazakhstan 12+
20 October 2022 Kyrgyzstan
9 November 2023 Lithuania V
20 January 2023 Poland
30 December 2022 Spain
16 August 2022 USA G
Worldwide Gross $3,826,786
Production On Classics (Mediawan), Bidibul Productions, Align
Also known as
Le petit Nicolas: Qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux?, Little Nicholas, Der kleine Nick erzählt vom Glück, El pequeño Nicolás, Little Nicholas - Happy as Can Be, Маленький Николя, A kis Nicolas: Eljött a boldogság ideje!, Le Avventure del Piccolo Nicolas, Le petit Nicolas : qu'est-ce qu'on attend pour être heureux ?, Le Petit Nicolas: Happy as Can Be, Mikulášovy patálie: Jak to celé začalo, Nikica: Kako je sve počelo, O Menino Nicolau - A Felicidade Não Pode Esperar, Pıtırcık - Mutlu Olmak İçin Neyi Bekliyoruz?, Szczęście Mikołajka, Ο μικρός Νικόλας: Τι περιμένουμε για να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;, Малий Ніколя: навіщо чекати, щоб бути щасливим?, Малкият Никола: Какво чакаме, за да бъдем щастливи?, 꼬마 니콜라, プチ・ニコラ パリがくれた幸せ, 小淘氣尼古拉：快樂的源頭
Director
Amandine Fredon
Benjamin Massoubre
Cast
Laurent Lafitte
Laurent Lafitte
Alain Chabat
Alain Chabat
Frédérique Tirmont
Frédérique Tirmont
Simon Faliu
Simon Faliu
7.1
7.1 IMDb
Best Animated Films 
Little Nicholas - trailer in russian
Little Nicholas - trailer in russian
