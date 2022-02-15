Cartoon reviews
No reviewsWrite review
Somewhere between Montmartre and Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Jean-Jacques Sempé and René Goscinny lean over a large white sheet of paper and bring to life a mischievous and endearing boy, Little Nicolas. From schoolyard games and fights to summer camp pranks and camaraderie, Nicolas lives a merry and enriching childhood – and brings friendship and newfound life to his creators, too.
|20 October 2022
|Russia
|Вольга
|13 July 2023
|Croatia
|8 December 2022
|Czechia
|12 October 2022
|France
|1 December 2022
|Germany
|0
|9 November 2023
|Greece
|29 December 2022
|Hungary
|6
|15 February 2024
|Italy
|13 October 2022
|Kazakhstan
|12+
|20 October 2022
|Kyrgyzstan
|9 November 2023
|Lithuania
|V
|20 January 2023
|Poland
|30 December 2022
|Spain
|16 August 2022
|USA
|G