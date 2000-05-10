Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2000

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2000

Site France
Date 10 May 2000 - 21 May 2000
Palme d'Or
Dancer in the Dark 7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Lars von Trier
Winner
All nominees
Songs from the Second Floor 7.4
Songs from the Second Floor
Roy Andersson
Sentimental Destinies 6.7
Sentimental Destinies Destinées sentimentales, Les
Olivier Assayas
Esther Kahn Esther Kahn
Arnaud Desplechin
Blackboards Takhté siah
Samira Makhmalbaf
The Wedding 7.1
The Wedding Svadba
Pavel Lungin
Faithless Trolösa
Liv Ullmann
In the Mood for Love 7.3
In the Mood for Love In The Mood For Love
Wong Kar-Wai
Bread and Roses 7.0
Bread and Roses
Ken Loach
Nurse Betty 6.2
Nurse Betty
Neil LaBute
Kippur 6.3
Kippur
Amos Gitai
O Brother, Where Art Thou? 7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Joel Coen
Code Unknown 6.9
Code Unknown Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Michael Haneke
Devils on the Doorstep Guizi lai le
Jiang Wen
Eureka Yurîka
Shinji Aoyama
Chunhyang Chunhyangdyun
Im Kvon Tek
Turbulence Estorvo
Ruy Guerra
Yi Yi 8.1
Yi Yi Yi yi
Edvard Yan
Fast Food Fast Women Fast Food Fast Women
Amos Kollek
Taboo 6.9
Taboo Gohatto
Nagisa Oshima
With a Friend Like Harry... Harry, un ami qui vous veut du bien
Dominik Moll
The Golden Bowl 6.2
The Golden Bowl
James Ivory
The Yards 6.9
The Yards
James Gray
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Eureka Yurîka
Shinji Aoyama For its penetrating insights into the lives of survivors of a tragedy, for the formal beauty of the photography, and for the moving performances.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
A Time for Drunken Horses 7.7
A Time for Drunken Horses Zamani barayé masti asbha
Bahman Ghobadi For its compassionate but rigorous depiction of a harsh reality where horses and humans share the same predicament.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Devils on the Doorstep Guizi lai le
Jiang Wen
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Shadows Anino
Raymond Red
Winner
All nominees
Bone Bone
Darren Walsh
Stop Stop
Anthony Mullins
Usan Usan
Chul-Won Yoo
Sochinushki Sochinushki
Sergey Ovcharov
Shut the Door Døren som ikke smakk
Jens Lien
Pieces of My Wife Des morceaux de ma femme
Frédéric Pelle
Infection Infection
James Cunningham
Bzz Bzz
Benoît Féroumont
Better or Worse? Better or Worse?
Jocelyn Cammack
Three Minutes 3 Minutos
Ana Luiza Azevedo
Technical Grand Prize
In the Mood for Love 7.3
In the Mood for Love In The Mood For Love
William Chang, Christopher Doyle, Ping Bin Lee
Winner
In the Mood for Love 7.3
In the Mood for Love In The Mood For Love
William Chang, Christopher Doyle, Ping Bin Lee
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Girlfight Girlfight
Karyn Kusama
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
The King's Daughters Saint-Cyr
Patricia Mazuy
Winner
Best Actor
In the Mood for Love 7.3
In the Mood for Love In The Mood For Love
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Winner
Best Actress
Dancer in the Dark 7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Björk
Winner
Best Director
Yi Yi 8.1
Yi Yi Yi yi
Edvard Yan
Winner
Best Screenplay
Nurse Betty 6.2
Nurse Betty
James Flamberg, John C. Richards
Winner
Nurse Betty 6.2
Nurse Betty
James Flamberg, John C. Richards
Winner
Canal+ Award
To Be Continued... To Be Continued...
Linus Tunström
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Five Feet High and Rising Five Feet High and Rising
Peter Sollett
Winner
All nominees
Dessert Kinu'ach
Amit Sakomski Tied with Kiss It Up to God (1999).
Cuôc xe dêm Cuôc xe dêm
Bùi Thạc Chuyên Tied with Indien (2000).
Breathing Under Water Respirar (Debaixo D'água)
António Ferreira
Kiss It Up to God Kiss It Up to God
Caran Hartsfield Tied with Kinu'ach (2000).
Indien Indien
Pernille Fischer Christensen Tied with Cuôc xe dêm (2000).
Critics Week Grand Prize
Amores Perros 7.8
Amores Perros
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Golden Camera
Djomeh Djomeh
Hassan Yektapanah
Winner
A Time for Drunken Horses 7.7
A Time for Drunken Horses Zamani barayé masti asbha
Bahman Ghobadi
Winner
All nominees
The Secret Le secret
Virzhini Vagon
Girlfight Girlfight
Karyn Kusama
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
Pretend I'm Not Here Faites comme si je n'étais pas là
Olive Dzhehan
Downtown 81 Downtown 81
Edo Bertoglio
Mallboy Mallboy
Vincent Giarrusso
The Three Madeleines Les fantômes des Trois Madeleine
Guylaine Dionne
Little Darling Petite chérie
Anna Villasek
Jury Prize
Songs from the Second Floor 7.4
Songs from the Second Floor
Roy Andersson Tied with Takhté siah (2000).
Winner
Blackboards Takhté siah
Samira Makhmalbaf Tied with Sånger från andra våningen (2000).
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Code Unknown 6.9
Code Unknown Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Michael Haneke This is a special award.
Winner
Fast Food Fast Women Fast Food Fast Women
Amos Kollek This is a special award.
Winner
Eureka Yurîka
Shinji Aoyama
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her 6.8
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
Rodrigo García
Winner
All nominees
Woman on Top 5.3
Woman on Top
Fina Torres
Such Is Life Así es la vida...
Arturo Ripstein
Jacky Jacky
Fow Pyng Hu, Brat Ljatifi
The Farewell Abschied - Brechts letzter Sommer
Jan Schütte
Me You Them Eu Tu Eles
Andrucha Waddington
The Waiting List Lista de espera
Juan Carlos Tabío
Djomeh Djomeh
Hassan Yektapanah
April Captains Capitães de Abril
Maria de Medeiros
Tierra del Fuego Tierra del Fuego
Miguel Littín
The Season of Men La Saison des Hommes
Moufida Tlatli
The King's Daughters Saint-Cyr
Patricia Mazuy
Sunday's Dream Nichiyobi wa owaranai
Yôichirô Takahashi
Lisa Picard Is Famous Lisa Picard Is Famous
Griffin Dunne
The Vertical Ray of the Sun Mùa hè chieu thang dung
Tran Anh Hung
Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors 7.2
Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors Oh! Soo-jung
Hong Sang-soo
Le premier du nom Le premier du nom
Sabine Franel
Jacky Jacky
Fow Pyng Hu, Brat Ljatifi
Wild Blue, Notes for Several Voices Wild Blue, notes à quelques voix
Thierry Knauff, Antoine Meert
Preferisco il rumore del mare Preferisco il rumore del mare
Mimmo Calopresti
Lost Killers Lost Killers
Dito Tsintsadze
The King Is Alive The King Is Alive
Kristian Levring
I Dreamed of Africa 6.6
I Dreamed of Africa I Dreamed Of Africa
Hugh Hudson
Special Award of the Youth
Nico and Dani Krámpack
Cesc Gay
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Amores Perros 7.8
Amores Perros
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Bad Connection Faux contact
Eric Jameux
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Amores Perros 7.8
Amores Perros
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Bad Connection Faux contact
Eric Jameux
Winner
Cannes Junior Award
Jaime Jaime
António-Pedro Vasconcelos
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Life Doesn't Scare Me La vie ne me fait pas peur
Noémie Lvovsky
Winner
François Chalais Award
Kippur 6.3
Kippur
Amos Gitai
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
Salam Salam
Suad El Buati
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
C'est pas si compliqué C'est pas si compliqué
Xavier de Choudens
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Jaime Jaime
António-Pedro Vasconcelos
Winner
All nominees
Downtown 81 Downtown 81
Edo Bertoglio
The Three Madeleines Les fantômes des Trois Madeleine
Guylaine Dionne
Mallboy Mallboy
Vincent Giarrusso
Cuba feliz Cuba feliz
Karim Dridi
Film Noir Koroshi
Masahiro Kobayashi
Girlfight Girlfight
Karyn Kusama
Pretend I'm Not Here Faites comme si je n'étais pas là
Olive Dzhehan
The Captive La captive
Chantal Akerman
The Dark Room La chambre obscure
Peppermint Candy Bakhasatang
Lee Chang-dong
Lumumba Lumumba
Raoul Peck
The Secret Le secret
Virzhini Vagon
No Place to Go Die Unberührbare
Oskar Roehler
Werckmeister Harmonies 8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies Werckmeister harmóniák
Béla Tarr
Billy Elliot 7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
Everything's Fine, We're Leaving Tout va bien, on s'en va
Claude Mouriéras
L'affaire Marcorelle L'affaire Marcorelle
Serge Le Péron
Purely Belter Purely Belter
Mark Herman
Little Darling Petite chérie
Anna Villasek
Shadow of the Vampire 6.9
Shadow of the Vampire Shadow Of The Vampire
E. Elias Merige
Bread and Tulips 7.3
Bread and Tulips Pane e tulipani
Silvio Soldini
Some Voices 6.4
Some Voices
Simon Cellan Jones
Gras Savoye Award
Le mur Le mur
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Me You Them Eu Tu Eles
Andrucha Waddington
Winner
