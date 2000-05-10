Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Events
Cannes Film Festival 2000
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2000
Site
France
Date
10 May 2000 - 21 May 2000
Palme d'Or
7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Lars von Trier
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
7.4
Songs from the Second Floor
Roy Andersson
6.7
Sentimental Destinies
Destinées sentimentales, Les
Olivier Assayas
Esther Kahn
Esther Kahn
Arnaud Desplechin
Blackboards
Takhté siah
Samira Makhmalbaf
7.1
The Wedding
Svadba
Pavel Lungin
Faithless
Trolösa
Liv Ullmann
7.3
In the Mood for Love
In The Mood For Love
Wong Kar-Wai
7.0
Bread and Roses
Ken Loach
6.2
Nurse Betty
Neil LaBute
6.3
Kippur
Amos Gitai
7.9
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Joel Coen
6.9
Code Unknown
Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Michael Haneke
Devils on the Doorstep
Guizi lai le
Jiang Wen
Eureka
Yurîka
Shinji Aoyama
Chunhyang
Chunhyangdyun
Im Kvon Tek
Turbulence
Estorvo
Ruy Guerra
8.1
Yi Yi
Yi yi
Edvard Yan
Fast Food Fast Women
Fast Food Fast Women
Amos Kollek
6.9
Taboo
Gohatto
Nagisa Oshima
With a Friend Like Harry...
Harry, un ami qui vous veut du bien
Dominik Moll
6.2
The Golden Bowl
James Ivory
6.9
The Yards
James Gray
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Eureka
Yurîka
Shinji Aoyama
For its penetrating insights into the lives of survivors of a tragedy, for the formal beauty of the photography, and for the moving performances.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
7.7
A Time for Drunken Horses
Zamani barayé masti asbha
Bahman Ghobadi
For its compassionate but rigorous depiction of a harsh reality where horses and humans share the same predicament.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Devils on the Doorstep
Guizi lai le
Jiang Wen
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Shadows
Anino
Raymond Red
Winner
All nominees
Bone
Bone
Darren Walsh
Stop
Stop
Anthony Mullins
Usan
Usan
Chul-Won Yoo
Sochinushki
Sochinushki
Sergey Ovcharov
Shut the Door
Døren som ikke smakk
Jens Lien
Pieces of My Wife
Des morceaux de ma femme
Frédéric Pelle
Infection
Infection
James Cunningham
Bzz
Bzz
Benoît Féroumont
Better or Worse?
Better or Worse?
Jocelyn Cammack
Three Minutes
3 Minutos
Ana Luiza Azevedo
Show all nominees
Technical Grand Prize
7.3
In the Mood for Love
In The Mood For Love
William Chang, Christopher Doyle, Ping Bin Lee
Winner
7.3
In the Mood for Love
In The Mood For Love
William Chang, Christopher Doyle, Ping Bin Lee
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Girlfight
Girlfight
Karyn Kusama
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
The King's Daughters
Saint-Cyr
Patricia Mazuy
Winner
Best Actor
7.3
In the Mood for Love
In The Mood For Love
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Winner
Best Actress
7.3
Dancer in the Dark
Björk
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Director
8.1
Yi Yi
Yi yi
Edvard Yan
Winner
Best Screenplay
6.2
Nurse Betty
James Flamberg, John C. Richards
Winner
6.2
Nurse Betty
James Flamberg, John C. Richards
Winner
Canal+ Award
To Be Continued...
To Be Continued...
Linus Tunström
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Five Feet High and Rising
Five Feet High and Rising
Peter Sollett
Winner
All nominees
Dessert
Kinu'ach
Amit Sakomski
Tied with Kiss It Up to God (1999).
Cuôc xe dêm
Cuôc xe dêm
Bùi Thạc Chuyên
Tied with Indien (2000).
Breathing Under Water
Respirar (Debaixo D'água)
António Ferreira
Kiss It Up to God
Kiss It Up to God
Caran Hartsfield
Tied with Kinu'ach (2000).
Indien
Indien
Pernille Fischer Christensen
Tied with Cuôc xe dêm (2000).
Show all nominees
Critics Week Grand Prize
7.8
Amores Perros
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Watch trailer
Golden Camera
Djomeh
Djomeh
Hassan Yektapanah
Winner
7.7
A Time for Drunken Horses
Zamani barayé masti asbha
Bahman Ghobadi
Winner
All nominees
The Secret
Le secret
Virzhini Vagon
Girlfight
Girlfight
Karyn Kusama
7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
Pretend I'm Not Here
Faites comme si je n'étais pas là
Olive Dzhehan
Downtown 81
Downtown 81
Edo Bertoglio
Mallboy
Mallboy
Vincent Giarrusso
The Three Madeleines
Les fantômes des Trois Madeleine
Guylaine Dionne
Little Darling
Petite chérie
Anna Villasek
Show all nominees
Jury Prize
7.4
Songs from the Second Floor
Roy Andersson
Tied with Takhté siah (2000).
Winner
Blackboards
Takhté siah
Samira Makhmalbaf
Tied with Sånger från andra våningen (2000).
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
6.9
Code Unknown
Code inconnu: Récit incomplet de divers voyages
Michael Haneke
This is a special award.
Winner
Fast Food Fast Women
Fast Food Fast Women
Amos Kollek
This is a special award.
Winner
Eureka
Yurîka
Shinji Aoyama
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
6.8
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
Rodrigo García
Winner
All nominees
5.3
Woman on Top
Fina Torres
Such Is Life
Así es la vida...
Arturo Ripstein
Jacky
Jacky
Fow Pyng Hu, Brat Ljatifi
The Farewell
Abschied - Brechts letzter Sommer
Jan Schütte
Me You Them
Eu Tu Eles
Andrucha Waddington
The Waiting List
Lista de espera
Juan Carlos Tabío
Djomeh
Djomeh
Hassan Yektapanah
April Captains
Capitães de Abril
Maria de Medeiros
Tierra del Fuego
Tierra del Fuego
Miguel Littín
The Season of Men
La Saison des Hommes
Moufida Tlatli
The King's Daughters
Saint-Cyr
Patricia Mazuy
Sunday's Dream
Nichiyobi wa owaranai
Yôichirô Takahashi
Lisa Picard Is Famous
Lisa Picard Is Famous
Griffin Dunne
The Vertical Ray of the Sun
Mùa hè chieu thang dung
Tran Anh Hung
7.2
Virgin Stripped Bare by Her Bachelors
Oh! Soo-jung
Hong Sang-soo
Le premier du nom
Le premier du nom
Sabine Franel
Jacky
Jacky
Fow Pyng Hu, Brat Ljatifi
Wild Blue, Notes for Several Voices
Wild Blue, notes à quelques voix
Thierry Knauff, Antoine Meert
Preferisco il rumore del mare
Preferisco il rumore del mare
Mimmo Calopresti
Lost Killers
Lost Killers
Dito Tsintsadze
The King Is Alive
The King Is Alive
Kristian Levring
6.6
I Dreamed of Africa
I Dreamed Of Africa
Hugh Hudson
Show all nominees
Special Award of the Youth
Nico and Dani
Krámpack
Cesc Gay
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
7.8
Amores Perros
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Watch trailer
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Bad Connection
Faux contact
Eric Jameux
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
7.8
Amores Perros
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Watch trailer
Small Golden Rail
Bad Connection
Faux contact
Eric Jameux
Winner
Cannes Junior Award
Jaime
Jaime
António-Pedro Vasconcelos
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Life Doesn't Scare Me
La vie ne me fait pas peur
Noémie Lvovsky
Winner
François Chalais Award
6.3
Kippur
Amos Gitai
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
Salam
Salam
Suad El Buati
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
C'est pas si compliqué
C'est pas si compliqué
Xavier de Choudens
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Jaime
Jaime
António-Pedro Vasconcelos
Winner
All nominees
Downtown 81
Downtown 81
Edo Bertoglio
The Three Madeleines
Les fantômes des Trois Madeleine
Guylaine Dionne
Mallboy
Mallboy
Vincent Giarrusso
Cuba feliz
Cuba feliz
Karim Dridi
Film Noir
Koroshi
Masahiro Kobayashi
Girlfight
Girlfight
Karyn Kusama
Pretend I'm Not Here
Faites comme si je n'étais pas là
Olive Dzhehan
The Captive
La captive
Chantal Akerman
The Dark Room
La chambre obscure
Peppermint Candy
Bakhasatang
Lee Chang-dong
Lumumba
Lumumba
Raoul Peck
The Secret
Le secret
Virzhini Vagon
No Place to Go
Die Unberührbare
Oskar Roehler
8.1
Werckmeister Harmonies
Werckmeister harmóniák
Béla Tarr
7.5
Billy Elliot
Stephen Daldry
Everything's Fine, We're Leaving
Tout va bien, on s'en va
Claude Mouriéras
L'affaire Marcorelle
L'affaire Marcorelle
Serge Le Péron
Purely Belter
Purely Belter
Mark Herman
Little Darling
Petite chérie
Anna Villasek
6.9
Shadow of the Vampire
Shadow Of The Vampire
E. Elias Merige
7.3
Bread and Tulips
Pane e tulipani
Silvio Soldini
6.4
Some Voices
Simon Cellan Jones
Show all nominees
Gras Savoye Award
Le mur
Le mur
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Me You Them
Eu Tu Eles
Andrucha Waddington
Winner
Year
Cannes Film Festival 2025
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Cannes Film Festival 2020
Show all
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Cannes Film Festival 2004
Cannes Film Festival 2003
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Cannes Film Festival 1997
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Cannes Film Festival 1994
Cannes Film Festival 1993
Cannes Film Festival 1992
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Cannes Film Festival 1990
Cannes Film Festival 1989
Cannes Film Festival 1988
Cannes Film Festival 1987
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Cannes Film Festival 1985
Cannes Film Festival 1984
Cannes Film Festival 1983
Cannes Film Festival 1982
Cannes Film Festival 1981
Cannes Film Festival 1980
Cannes Film Festival 1979
Cannes Film Festival 1978
Cannes Film Festival 1977
Cannes Film Festival 1976
Cannes Film Festival 1975
Cannes Film Festival 1974
Cannes Film Festival 1973
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Cannes Film Festival 1971
Cannes Film Festival 1970
Cannes Film Festival 1969
Cannes Film Festival 1967
Cannes Film Festival 1966
Cannes Film Festival 1965
Cannes Film Festival 1964
Cannes Film Festival 1963
Cannes Film Festival 1962
Cannes Film Festival 1961
Cannes Film Festival 1960
Cannes Film Festival 1959
Cannes Film Festival 1958
Cannes Film Festival 1957
Cannes Film Festival 1956
Cannes Film Festival 1955
Cannes Film Festival 1954
Cannes Film Festival 1953
Cannes Film Festival 1952
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Cannes Film Festival 1949
Cannes Film Festival 1947
Cannes Film Festival 1946
Cannes Film Festival 1939
Nominations
Grand Prize of the Festival
Short Film
Best Short Film
Feature Film
Palme d'Or
/ Best Immersive Work Award
Show all
/ Un Certain Regard - Youth Prize
/ Directors' Fortnight Audience Award
/ Critics' Week - Next Step Award
/ Fipresci Award
/ AFCAE Award - Special Mention
/ Palm Dog - Mutt Moment
Un Regard Neuf Short Film Prize
Jury Prize - Short Film
Séance "Coup de coeur"
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Short Film
Discovery Award - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Palm Dog
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Award
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Discovery Award / Best Short
Discovery Award
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
SFR Prize
Golden Palm
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
Queer Palm
Illy Prize - Special Mention
Illy Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight) - Special Mention
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Nikon Discovery Award
France 4 Visionary Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury
Critics Week - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Documentary
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Short Film
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ Showcase
Regards Jeunes Prize
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Perspectives du Cinéma Award - Special Mention
40th Anniversary Prize
35th Anniversary Prize
25th Anniversary Prize
Gary Cooper Award
Best Music
International Peace Award
International Jury Prize
'La Chance de Cannes' Award
45th Anniversary Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
Young Cinema Award
OCIC Award - Special Mention
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
OCIC Award
Best First Work
20th Anniversary Prize
Palm of the Palms
FIFA Award
50th Anniversary Prize
Best Artistic Contribution
Unifrance Short Film Grand Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention
Best Art Direction
Special Award
Regard Knockout Award
Perspectives du Cinéma Award / Best short film
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
Hohoa Award
Special Distinction / Short Film
Special Distinction / Homage by the Jury's Unanimous Decision
Festival Trophy / Homage
Festival Trophy
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
Audience Award
60th Anniversary Prize
NFB Online Short Film Competition
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
UCMF Film Music Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of the Jury President
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor / Best Actor
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
Prix Grand Cru
Award of the City of Rome
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Best Film for the Youth / Best Film
Best Film for the Youth
SACD Short Film Award
Regard Intimity Award
Regard Hope Award
Norman McLaren Award
Label Europa Cinemas
Gras Savoye Award - Special Mention
Gras Savoye Award
Cinémas de Recherche - Special Mention
ACID Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award
SACD Screenwriting Award
Regard Original Award
30th Anniversary Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Cinefondation Award - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Le Premier Regard Award
Prix Regards Jeune / Directors' Fortnight
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Short Film
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Feature Film
Prix Regards Jeune / Critics Week
Prix Regards Jeune
Kodak Short Film Award / Best Short
Kodak Short Film Award
Honorary Golden Palm
Golden Coach
François Chalais Award / Best Film
François Chalais Award
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
France Culture Award / Cinéma Consécration
France Culture Award
France Culture Award / Cinéma des Étudiants
France Culture Award / French Cineaste of the Year
DVD Heritage Award
DVD Design Award
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Cannes Junior Award
Cannes Junior Award / Cannes Ecrans Juniors
AFCAE Award
Award / Short Film
Award / Grand Prix
Award / Hommage
Award / Best Cinematic Transposition (Prix de la meilleure transposition cinématographique)
Award / Best Comedy (Prix de la meilleure comédie)
Award / Best Musical Comedy
Award / Best Evocation of a World-Shattering Epic
Award / Best Musical Score
Award / Best Animation Design
Award / Best Selection
Award / Best Selection - Short Film
Award / Best Human Document
Award / Best Documentary - Short Film
Award / Best Dramatic Film
Award / Best Short Documentary
Award / Best Puppet Film - Short Film
Award / Best Lyrical Film
Award / Best Poetic Humor
Award / Best Adventure and Crime Film
Award / Best Psychological and Love Film
Award / Best Social Film
Award / Best Subject - Short Film (Prix pour le sujet - court métrage)
Award / Best Fantastic-Poetic Film
Award / Best Fictional - Short Film
Award / Best Color
Award / Feature films
Award / Romantic Documentary
Best Cinematography
Small Golden Rail
Grand Golden Rail
Golden Camera - Special Mention
55th Anniversary Prize
International Prize / Dramatic Film
International Prize / Exploration Film
International Prize / Comedy Film
International Prize / Best Visual Narration
International Prize
International Prize / International Critics Prize
International Prize / Adventure Film
International Prize / Entertainment Film
International Prize / Fairy Tale Film
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Young Critics Award
Special Award of the Youth
SACD Award / Directors' Fortnight
SACD Award / Best Short
SACD Award / Best Feature
SACD Award / Critics' Week
SACD Award
Mercedes-Benz Award
Jury Special Prize / Short Film
Jury Special Prize / Best Short Film
Jury Special Prize
Un Certain Regard Award
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Jury Prize
Golden Camera
Critics Week Grand Prize
Critics Week Grand Prize / Short Film
Cinefondation Award / Best Short Film
Cinefondation Award
Canal+ Award / Best Short
Canal+ Award
Best Screenplay
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Award of the Youth
Award of the Youth / French Film
Technical Grand Prize - Special Mention
Technical Grand Prize
Special Mention / Palme d'Or - Short Film
Special Mention / Investigative Documentary - Short Film
Special Mention / Short Film
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Special Mention
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Grand Prize of the Jury
Grand Prize of the Jury / Best Short Film
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
FIPRESCI Prize / Quinzaine des réalisateurs
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
FIPRESCI Prize / International Critics Week
FIPRESCI Prize / Critics Week
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Un Certain Regard - Freedom Prize
Un Certain Regard - New Voice Prize
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Story
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Interactive Experience
75th Anniversary Prize
Short Film - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actor
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
CST Young Film Technician Award
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Courage
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Originality
Grand Prix International du Film Scientifique - Court Métrage / Short Films
Arab Critic Award / Best Actor
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Cinematographer
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Director of Photography
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography
Prix de la citoyenneté
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Palme d'Or Spéciale
Doc Alliance Selection Award
Carosse d'Or
Palme de Whiskers
70th Anniversary Prize
Un Certain Regard - Poetry of Cinema Award
Critics' Week Grand Prize
SACD Grand Prize
International Grand Prize of the Association of Film Authors
Kering Women in Motion Award
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Award
ARTE International Prize
SACD Prize - Special Mention / Director's Fortnight
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
SACD Prize / Critics' Week
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Synchronised Music
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
Palm DogManitarian Award
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Special Mention
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Golden Eye / Documentary Prize
Golden Eye / Special Jury Prize
Golden Eye
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree