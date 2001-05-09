Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2001

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2001

Site France
Date 9 May 2001 - 20 May 2001
Palme d'Or
The Son's Room 7.3
The Son's Room La stanza del figlio
Nanni Moretti
Winner
All nominees
Replay La répétition
Catherine Corsini
Desert Moon Tsuki no sabaku
Shinji Aoyama
I'm Going Home 6.8
I'm Going Home Je rentre à la maison
Manoel de Oliveira
Kandahar 6.8
Kandahar Safar-e Ghandehar
Mohsen Makhmalbaf
Who Knows? Va savoir
Jacques Rivette
Warm Water Under a Red Bridge Akai hashi no shita no nurui mizu
Shohei Imamura
The Profession of Arms Il mestiere delle armi
Ermanno Olmi
Millennium Mambo Qian xi man bo
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Roberto Succo Roberto Succo
Cédric Kahn
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
Moulin Rouge!
Baz Luhrmann
Watch trailer
No Man's Land 7.9
No Man's Land
Danis Tanovic
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson
Watch trailer
In Praise of Love 6.7
In Praise of Love Éloge de l'amour / The Praise of Love
Jean-Luc Godard
Distance Distance
Hirokazu Koreeda
Pau and His Brother Pau i el seu germà
Marc Recha
The Piano Teacher 7.0
The Piano Teacher La Pianiste / The Piano Teacher
Michael Haneke
Watch trailer
The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
Joel Coen
The Pledge 6.8
The Pledge
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
Mulholland Dr.
David Lynch
Watch trailer
What Time Is It There? 7.3
What Time Is It There? What Time Is It Over There?
Tsai Ming-liang
The Officer's Ward La chambre des officiers
François Dupeyron
Taurus 6.8
Taurus Telets
Alexander Sokurov
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
The Son's Room 7.3
The Son's Room La stanza del figlio
Nanni Moretti For its depiction of a united family's destruction following the death of a child
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Sandrine Veysset
Martha... Martha For its powerful portrayal of the psychological degeneration of a young mother and its traumatic impact on her family.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / International Critics Week
The Pornographer 5.2
The Pornographer Le pornographe
Bertrand Bonello, Jean-Pierre Léaud For the sensivity it shows in its portrayal of a delicate subject and for Jean-Pierre Léaud's performance.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Séance Kôrei
Kiyoshi Kurosawa An original view on the 'virtual' danger of the world of computers.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
The Piano Teacher 7.0
The Piano Teacher La Pianiste / The Piano Teacher
Michael Haneke
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Bean Cake Bean Cake
David Greenspan
Winner
All nominees
Natural Glasses Naturlige briller
Jens Lien
Bird in the Wire Bird in the Wire
Phillip Donnellon
Chicken Chicken
Barry Dignam
Daddy's Girl Daddy's Girl
Irvine Allan
Music for One Apartment and Six Drummers Music for One Apartment and Six Drummers
Yohannes Sherne Nilsson, Ula Simonsson
Goo Goo
Dwight Hwang
Just Little Birds Les petits oiseaux
Fred Luf
Pizza passionata Pizza passionata
Kari Juusonen
Truth in Advertising Truth in Advertising
Tim Hamilton
Paulette Paulette
Louise-Marie Colon
The Holy Family Shin-sung-ga-jok
Dong-il Shin
Technical Grand Prize
Millennium Mambo Qian xi man bo
Duu-Chih Tu
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Slogans Slogans
Gjergj Xhuvani
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Clement Clément
Emmanuelle Bercot
Winner
Best Actor
The Piano Teacher 7.0
The Piano Teacher La Pianiste / The Piano Teacher
Benoit Magimel
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Actress
The Piano Teacher 7.0
The Piano Teacher La Pianiste / The Piano Teacher
Isabelle Huppert Unanimously.
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Director
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
Mulholland Dr.
David Lynch Tied with Joel Coen for The Man Who Wasn't There (2001).
Winner
Watch trailer
The Man Who Wasn't There 8.0
The Man Who Wasn't There
Joel Coen Tied with David Lynch for Mulholland Dr. (2001).
Winner
Best Screenplay
No Man's Land 7.9
No Man's Land
Danis Tanovic
Winner
Canal+ Award
Eat Eat
Bill Plympton
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Portrait Portrait
Sergei Luchishin
Winner
All nominees
Run Away Dai bi
Yang Chao
Bucharest - Vienna, 8:15 Bucuresti-Wien, 8-15
Cătălin Mitulescu
Reparation Reparation
Jens Jønsson
Crow Stone Crow Stone
Alicia Duffy
Null Defizit Null Defizit
Ruth Mader
Critics Week Grand Prize
Under the Moonlight Zir-e noor-e maah
Reza Mirkarimi
Winner
Golden Camera
Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner Atanarjuat
Zacharias Kunuk
Winner
All nominees
The Anniversary Party 6.3
The Anniversary Party
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Alan Cumming
Rain Rain
Christine Jeffs
Clement Clément
Emmanuelle Bercot
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson
Watch trailer
Chelsea Walls 5.0
Chelsea Walls
Shrek 8.3
Shrek
Andrew Adamson, Vicky Jenson
Watch trailer
La libertad La libertad
Lisandro Alonso
Stuff and Dough Marfa si banii
Cristi Puiu
Human Nature 6.4
Human Nature
Michel Gondry
The Woman Who Drinks La femme qui boit
Bernar Emon
The Anniversary Party 6.3
The Anniversary Party
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Alan Cumming
Big Bad Love 5.9
Big Bad Love
Arliss Howard
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Daddy's Girl Daddy's Girl
Irvine Allan (Fiction).
Winner
Pizza passionata Pizza passionata
Kari Juusonen (Animation).
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Kandahar 6.8
Kandahar Safar-e Ghandehar
Mohsen Makhmalbaf
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Pauline and Paulette 7.0
Pauline and Paulette Pauline & Paulette
Livan Debroer
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Boyhood Loves Amour d'enfance
Yves Caumon
Winner
All nominees
Pulse 6.5
Pulse Kairo
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Late Marriage Hatuna Meuheret
Dover Kosashvili
Lovely Rita Lovely Rita
Jessica Hausner
Tears of the Black Tiger 6.9
Tears of the Black Tiger
Visit Sasanaten
Jol Jol
Darežen Omirbajev
H Story H Story
Nobuhiro Suwa
Hijack Stories Hijack Stories
Oliver Schmitz
The Words of My Father Le parole di mio padre
Francesca Comencini
Man Walking on Snow Aruku, hito
Masahiro Kobayashi
No Such Thing No Such Thing
Hal Hartley
Storytelling 6.8
Storytelling
Todd Solondz
Tomorrow Domani
Francesca Archibugi
Clement Clément
Emmanuelle Bercot
Just the Two of Us Ty da ya, da my s toboy
Aleksandr Veledinskiy
The Anniversary Party 6.3
The Anniversary Party
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Alan Cumming
The Chimp Maimil
Aktan Abdykalykov
Lan Yu Lan Yu
Stanley Kwan
The Anniversary Party 6.3
The Anniversary Party
Jennifer Jason Leigh, Alan Cumming
Carrément à l'Ouest Carrément à l'Ouest
Jacques Doillon
La libertad La libertad
Lisandro Alonso
Get a Life Ganhar a Vida
João Canijo
'R Xmas 'R Xmas
Abel Ferrara
A Dog's Day Pattiyude Divasam
Murali Nair
Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner Atanarjuat
Zacharias Kunuk
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Bolivia Bolivia
Israel Adrián Caetano
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Le dos au mur Le dos au mur
Bruno Collet
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Unloved Unloved
Kunitoshi Manda
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Le dos au mur Le dos au mur
Bruno Collet
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Devils on the Doorstep Guizi lai le
Jiang Wen
Winner
Fat Girl À ma soeur !
Catherine Breillat
Winner
François Chalais Award
Made in the USA Made in the USA
Sólveig Anspach
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
A Close-Up on Bintou Bintou
Fanta Régina Nacro
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Le système Zsygmondy Le système Zsygmondy
Lyuk Mulle
Winner
Gras Savoye Award
HK HK
Xavier de Choudens
Winner
Palm Dog
The Anniversary Party 6.3
The Anniversary Party
Otis
Winner
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Large Large
Leo
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more