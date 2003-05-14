Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Events
Cannes Film Festival 2003
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2003
Site
France
Date
14 May 2003 - 25 May 2003
Palme d'Or
5.9
Elephant
Gus Van Sant
Winner
All nominees
5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
Denys Arcand
6.1
Purple Butterfly
Zi hudie
Lou Ye
At Five in the Afternoon
Panj é asr
Samira Makhmalbaf
7.6
Dogville
Lars von Trier
Watch trailer
Bright Future
Akarui mirai
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
7.8
Mystic River
Clint Eastwood
4.7
Les Côtelettes
Les Cotelettes
Bertrand Blier
6.3
Little Lili
Petite Lili, La
Claude Miller
6.3
That Day
Ce jour-là
Raul Ruiz
6.5
Strayed
Les Égarés
André Téchiné
6.1
Uzak
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
6.3
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
Peter Greenaway
7.2
Shara
Sharasojyu
Naomi Kawase
6.2
Tiresia
Bertrand Bonello
The Brown Bunny
The Brown Bunny
Vincent Gallo
6.7
Swimming Pool
Francois Ozon
6.4
Father and Son
Alexander Sokurov
5.8
Incantato
The heart is else where / Il Cuore Altrove
Pupi Avati
Carandiru
Carandiru
Héctor Babenco
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
6.4
Father and Son
Alexander Sokurov
For brilliant images and the director's original way of depicting the powerful bond that unites a father and a son.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Jaime Rosales
The Hours of the Day
For its subtle use of cinematographic expression in the observation of a mediocre man's behavior, whose only specificity is killing.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
For their original approach to fiction and reality, combining two medias, that of cinema and graphic novels, in an innovative fashion.
Winner
7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
For their original approach to fiction and reality, combining two medias, that of cinema and graphic novels, in an innovative fashion.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
6.1
Uzak
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Cracker Bag
Cracker Bag
Glendyn Ivin
Winner
All nominees
The Man Without a Head
L'homme sans tête
Huan Solanas
My Blind Brother
My Blind Brother
Sophie Goodhart
The Most Beautiful Man in the World
The Most Beautiful Man in the World
Alicia Duffy
Fast Film
Fast Film
Virdzhil Vidrich
I Sprout
Ik Ontspruit
Esther Rots
Novembersnö
Novembersnö
Karolina Jonsson
The Open Window
A Janela Aberta
Philippe Barcinski
Offered Boy
To tameno
Marsa Makris
Show all nominees
Technical Grand Prize
Award of the Youth
A Thousand Months
Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Winner
Best Actor
6.1
Uzak
Mehmet Emin Toprak, Muzaffer Özdemir
Winner
Best Actress
5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
Marie-Josée Croze
Winner
Best Director
5.9
Elephant
Gus Van Sant
Winner
Best Screenplay
5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
Denys Arcand
Winner
Canal+ Award
Love Is the Law
Love Is the Law
Eivind Tolås
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Run Rabbit Run
Bezi zeko bezi
Pavle Vukovich
Winner
All nominees
TV City
TV City
Alberto Couceiro, Alejandra Tomei
At That Point... Rebecca
Rebeca a esas alturas
Luciana Jauffred Gorostiza
TV City
TV City
Alberto Couceiro, Alejandra Tomei
Desert Story
Historia del desierto
Celia Galán
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
6.4
Reconstruction
Christoffer Boe
Winner
All nominees
7.7
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Sylvain Chomet
Watch trailer
6.1
Who Killed Bambi?
Qui a tué Bambi?
Gilles Marchand
Milwaukee, Minnesota
Milwaukee, Minnesota
Allan Mindel
Two Angels
Deux fereshté
Mamad Haghighat
Between Two Hurricanes
Entre ciclones
Enrique Colina
A Thousand Months
Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Watermark
Watermark
Georgina Willis
The Hours of the Day
Las horas del día
Jaime Rosales
7.5
Since Otar Left
Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Julie Bertuccelli
5.0
Kiss of Life
Emily Young
7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Show all nominees
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
The Man Without a Head
L'homme sans tête
Huan Solanas
Winner
Jury Prize
At Five in the Afternoon
Panj é asr
Samira Makhmalbaf
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
At Five in the Afternoon
Panj é asr
Samira Makhmalbaf
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
The Best of Youth
La meglio gioventù
Marco Tullio Giordana
Winner
All nominees
Stormy Weather
Stormy Weather
Sólveig Anspach
7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
5.6
Japanese Story
Sue Brooks
Playing 'In the Company of Men'
En jouant 'Dans la compagnie des hommes'
Arnaud Desplechin
All Tomorrow's Parties
Mingri tianya
Nelson Lik-wai Yu
7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Where Is Madame Catherine?
Les mans buides
Marc Recha
Drifters
Er di
Wang Xiaoshuai
Crimson Gold
Talaye sorkh
Jafar Panahi
September
September
Maks Ferberbyok
Struggle
Struggle
Ruth Mader
5.5
Young Adam
David Mackenzie
A Story That Begins at the End
Arimpara
Murali Nair
A Thousand Months
Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
The Southern Cross
La cruz del sur
Pablo Reyero
Today and Tomorrow
Hoy y mañana
Alejandro Chomski
5.0
Kiss of Life
Emily Young
Robinson's Crusoe
Lu bin xun piao liu ji
Cheng-sheng Lin
Soldiers of Salamina
Soldados de Salamina
David Trueba
Show all nominees
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Milwaukee, Minnesota
Milwaukee, Minnesota
Allan Mindel
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Short
The Truth About the Head
The Truth About the Head
Dale Heslip
Winner
Golden Camera - Special Mention
7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
7.5
Since Otar Left
Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Julie Bertuccelli
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Love Is the Law
Love Is the Law
Eivind Tolås
Winner
AFCAE Award
7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Winner
All nominees
The Hours of the Day
Las horas del día
Jaime Rosales
Bright Leaves
Bright Leaves
Ross McElwee
The Living World
Le monde vivant
Eugène Green
No Rest for the Brave
Pas de repos pour les braves
Alain Guiraudie
The Forest
Le silence de la forêt
Bassek Ba Kobhio, Didier Ouenangare
Public Affairs
La chose publique
Mathieu Amalric
6.7
The Mother
Roger Michell
Watermark
Watermark
Georgina Willis
Gozu
Gokudô kyôfu dai-gekijô: Gozu
Takashi Miike
The Forest
Le silence de la forêt
Bassek Ba Kobhio, Didier Ouenangare
Show all nominees
Cannes Junior Award
7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
5.9
Elephant
Gus Van Sant
Winner
DVD Design Award
Captain Conan
Capitaine Conan
Tied with The Sixth Sense (1999).
Winner
8.0
The Sixth Sense
Tied with Capitaine Conan (1996).
Winner
DVD Heritage Award
Flesh
Flesh
Winner
Trash
Trash
Winner
Heat
Heat
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Waiting for Happiness
Heremakono
Abderrahmane Sissako
Winner
6.3
Secret Things
Choses secrètes / Secret Things
Jean-Claude Brisseau
Winner
François Chalais Award
S21: The Khmer Rouge Killing Machine
S21, la machine de mort khmère rouge
Riti Panh
Winner
Golden Coach
7.8
Mystic River
Clint Eastwood
Winner
Honorary Golden Palm
Jeanne Moreau
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
The Truth About the Head
The Truth About the Head
Dale Heslip
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Feature Film
6.4
Reconstruction
Christoffer Boe
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Short
The Truth About the Head
The Truth About the Head
Dale Heslip
Tied with Love Is the Law (2003).
Winner
Love Is the Law
Love Is the Law
Eivind Tolås
Tied with The Truth About the Head (2003).
Winner
Le Premier Regard Award
A Thousand Months
Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Crimson Gold
Talaye sorkh
Jafar Panahi
Winner
Gras Savoye Award
Why... Coz'
Pourkoi... passkeu
Gilles Lellouche, Tristan Aurouet
Tied with Des anges (2001).
Winner
Des anges
Des anges
Julien Leloup
Tied with Pourkoi... passkeu (2002).
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Diane Kruger
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Gael García Bernal
Winner
Palm Dog
7.6
Dogville
"Moses"
Winner
Watch trailer
Palm Dog - Special Mention
7.7
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
"Bruno the Dog"
Winner
Watch trailer
Critics' Week Grand Prize
7.5
Since Otar Left
Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Julie Bertuccelli
Winner
All nominees
She's One of Us
Elle est des nôtres
Siegrid Alnoy
6.4
Reconstruction
Christoffer Boe
Milwaukee, Minnesota
Milwaukee, Minnesota
Allan Mindel
6.9
8:17 p.m. Darling Street
20h17 rue Darling
Bernar Emon
Between Two Hurricanes
Entre ciclones
Enrique Colina
Two Angels
Deux fereshté
Mamad Haghighat
Show all nominees
Year
Cannes Film Festival 2025
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Cannes Film Festival 2023
Cannes Film Festival 2022
Cannes Film Festival 2021
Cannes Film Festival 2020
Show all
Cannes Film Festival 2019
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Cannes Film Festival 2017
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Cannes Film Festival 2015
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Cannes Film Festival 2012
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Cannes Film Festival 2010
Cannes Film Festival 2009
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Cannes Film Festival 2004
Cannes Film Festival 2003
Cannes Film Festival 2002
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Cannes Film Festival 1999
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Cannes Film Festival 1997
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Cannes Film Festival 1995
Cannes Film Festival 1994
Cannes Film Festival 1993
Cannes Film Festival 1992
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Cannes Film Festival 1990
Cannes Film Festival 1989
Cannes Film Festival 1988
Cannes Film Festival 1987
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Cannes Film Festival 1985
Cannes Film Festival 1984
Cannes Film Festival 1983
Cannes Film Festival 1982
Cannes Film Festival 1981
Cannes Film Festival 1980
Cannes Film Festival 1979
Cannes Film Festival 1978
Cannes Film Festival 1977
Cannes Film Festival 1976
Cannes Film Festival 1975
Cannes Film Festival 1974
Cannes Film Festival 1973
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Cannes Film Festival 1971
Cannes Film Festival 1970
Cannes Film Festival 1969
Cannes Film Festival 1967
Cannes Film Festival 1966
Cannes Film Festival 1965
Cannes Film Festival 1964
Cannes Film Festival 1963
Cannes Film Festival 1962
Cannes Film Festival 1961
Cannes Film Festival 1960
Cannes Film Festival 1959
Cannes Film Festival 1958
Cannes Film Festival 1957
Cannes Film Festival 1956
Cannes Film Festival 1955
Cannes Film Festival 1954
Cannes Film Festival 1953
Cannes Film Festival 1952
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Cannes Film Festival 1949
Cannes Film Festival 1947
Cannes Film Festival 1946
Cannes Film Festival 1939
Nominations
Grand Prize of the Festival
Short Film
Best Short Film
Feature Film
Palme d'Or
/ Best Immersive Work Award
Show all
/ Un Certain Regard - Youth Prize
/ Directors' Fortnight Audience Award
/ Critics' Week - Next Step Award
/ Fipresci Award
/ AFCAE Award - Special Mention
/ Palm Dog - Mutt Moment
Un Regard Neuf Short Film Prize
Jury Prize - Short Film
Séance "Coup de coeur"
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Short Film
Discovery Award - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Palm Dog
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Award
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Discovery Award / Best Short
Discovery Award
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
SFR Prize
Golden Palm
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Un Certain Regard - Avenir Prize
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
Queer Palm
Illy Prize - Special Mention
Illy Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight) - Special Mention
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Nikon Discovery Award
France 4 Visionary Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Distinction of the Jury
Critics Week - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Director
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Documentary
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Best Short Film
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ Showcase
Regards Jeunes Prize
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Perspectives du Cinéma Award - Special Mention
40th Anniversary Prize
35th Anniversary Prize
25th Anniversary Prize
Gary Cooper Award
Best Music
International Peace Award
International Jury Prize
'La Chance de Cannes' Award
45th Anniversary Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Mention
Young Cinema Award
OCIC Award - Special Mention
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
OCIC Award
Best First Work
20th Anniversary Prize
Palm of the Palms
FIFA Award
50th Anniversary Prize
Best Artistic Contribution
Unifrance Short Film Grand Prize
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
C.I.C.A.E. Award - Special Mention
Best Art Direction
Special Award
Regard Knockout Award
Perspectives du Cinéma Award / Best short film
Perspectives du Cinéma Award
Hohoa Award
Special Distinction / Short Film
Special Distinction / Homage by the Jury's Unanimous Decision
Festival Trophy / Homage
Festival Trophy
Un Certain Regard - Jury Coup de Coeur
Audience Award
60th Anniversary Prize
NFB Online Short Film Competition
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
UCMF Film Music Award
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of the Jury President
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor / Best Actor
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
Prix Grand Cru
Award of the City of Rome
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Best Film for the Youth / Best Film
Best Film for the Youth
SACD Short Film Award
Regard Intimity Award
Regard Hope Award
Norman McLaren Award
Label Europa Cinemas
Gras Savoye Award - Special Mention
Gras Savoye Award
Cinémas de Recherche - Special Mention
ACID Award
C.I.C.A.E. Award
SACD Screenwriting Award
Regard Original Award
30th Anniversary Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Cinefondation Award - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Le Premier Regard Award
Prix Regards Jeune / Directors' Fortnight
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Short Film
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Feature Film
Prix Regards Jeune / Critics Week
Prix Regards Jeune
Kodak Short Film Award / Best Short
Kodak Short Film Award
Honorary Golden Palm
Golden Coach
François Chalais Award / Best Film
François Chalais Award
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
France Culture Award / Cinéma Consécration
France Culture Award
France Culture Award / Cinéma des Étudiants
France Culture Award / French Cineaste of the Year
DVD Heritage Award
DVD Design Award
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Cannes Junior Award
Cannes Junior Award / Cannes Ecrans Juniors
AFCAE Award
Award / Short Film
Award / Grand Prix
Award / Hommage
Award / Best Cinematic Transposition (Prix de la meilleure transposition cinématographique)
Award / Best Comedy (Prix de la meilleure comédie)
Award / Best Musical Comedy
Award / Best Evocation of a World-Shattering Epic
Award / Best Musical Score
Award / Best Animation Design
Award / Best Selection
Award / Best Selection - Short Film
Award / Best Human Document
Award / Best Documentary - Short Film
Award / Best Dramatic Film
Award / Best Short Documentary
Award / Best Puppet Film - Short Film
Award / Best Lyrical Film
Award / Best Poetic Humor
Award / Best Adventure and Crime Film
Award / Best Psychological and Love Film
Award / Best Social Film
Award / Best Subject - Short Film (Prix pour le sujet - court métrage)
Award / Best Fantastic-Poetic Film
Award / Best Fictional - Short Film
Award / Best Color
Award / Feature films
Award / Romantic Documentary
Best Cinematography
Small Golden Rail
Grand Golden Rail
Golden Camera - Special Mention
55th Anniversary Prize
International Prize / Dramatic Film
International Prize / Exploration Film
International Prize / Comedy Film
International Prize / Best Visual Narration
International Prize
International Prize / International Critics Prize
International Prize / Adventure Film
International Prize / Entertainment Film
International Prize / Fairy Tale Film
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Young Critics Award
Special Award of the Youth
SACD Award / Directors' Fortnight
SACD Award / Best Short
SACD Award / Best Feature
SACD Award / Critics' Week
SACD Award
Mercedes-Benz Award
Jury Special Prize / Short Film
Jury Special Prize / Best Short Film
Jury Special Prize
Un Certain Regard Award
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Jury Prize
Golden Camera
Critics Week Grand Prize
Critics Week Grand Prize / Short Film
Cinefondation Award / Best Short Film
Cinefondation Award
Canal+ Award / Best Short
Canal+ Award
Best Screenplay
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
Award of the Youth
Award of the Youth / French Film
Technical Grand Prize - Special Mention
Technical Grand Prize
Special Mention / Palme d'Or - Short Film
Special Mention / Investigative Documentary - Short Film
Special Mention / Short Film
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Special Mention
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Grand Prize of the Jury
Grand Prize of the Jury / Best Short Film
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
FIPRESCI Prize / Quinzaine des réalisateurs
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
FIPRESCI Prize / International Critics Week
FIPRESCI Prize / Critics Week
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
FIPRESCI Prize
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Un Certain Regard - Freedom Prize
Un Certain Regard - New Voice Prize
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Story
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Interactive Experience
75th Anniversary Prize
Short Film - Special Mention
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actor
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance / Best Actress
Un Certain Regard - Best Performance
French Touch Prize of the Critics' Week Jury
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
CST Young Film Technician Award
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Courage
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Originality
Grand Prix International du Film Scientifique - Court Métrage / Short Films
Arab Critic Award / Best Actor
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Cinematographer
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Director of Photography
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography
Prix de la citoyenneté
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Palme d'Or Spéciale
Doc Alliance Selection Award
Carosse d'Or
Palme de Whiskers
70th Anniversary Prize
Un Certain Regard - Poetry of Cinema Award
Critics' Week Grand Prize
SACD Grand Prize
International Grand Prize of the Association of Film Authors
Kering Women in Motion Award
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Award
ARTE International Prize
SACD Prize - Special Mention / Director's Fortnight
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
SACD Prize / Critics' Week
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
Cannes Soundtrack Award
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Synchronised Music
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
Palm DogManitarian Award
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist - Special Mention
Queer Palm - Special Mention
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Golden Eye / Documentary Prize
Golden Eye / Special Jury Prize
Golden Eye
Other awards and film festivals
Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree