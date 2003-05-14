Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2003

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2003

Site France
Date 14 May 2003 - 25 May 2003
Palme d'Or
Elephant 5.9
Elephant
Gus Van Sant
Winner
All nominees
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
Denys Arcand
Purple Butterfly 6.1
Purple Butterfly Zi hudie
Lou Ye
At Five in the Afternoon Panj é asr
Samira Makhmalbaf
Dogville 7.6
Dogville
Lars von Trier

Bright Future Akarui mirai
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
Mystic River 7.8
Mystic River
Clint Eastwood
Les Côtelettes 4.7
Les Côtelettes Les Cotelettes
Bertrand Blier
Little Lili 6.3
Little Lili Petite Lili, La
Claude Miller
That Day 6.3
That Day Ce jour-là
Raul Ruiz
Strayed 6.5
Strayed Les Égarés
André Téchiné
Uzak 6.1
Uzak
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story 6.3
The Tulse Luper Suitcases, Part 1: The Moab Story
Peter Greenaway
Shara 7.2
Shara Sharasojyu
Naomi Kawase
Tiresia 6.2
Tiresia
Bertrand Bonello
The Brown Bunny The Brown Bunny
Vincent Gallo
Swimming Pool 6.7
Swimming Pool
Francois Ozon
Father and Son 6.4
Father and Son
Alexander Sokurov
Incantato 5.8
Incantato The heart is else where / Il Cuore Altrove
Pupi Avati
Carandiru Carandiru
Héctor Babenco
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Father and Son 6.4
Father and Son
Alexander Sokurov For brilliant images and the director's original way of depicting the powerful bond that unites a father and a son.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Jaime Rosales
The Hours of the Day For its subtle use of cinematographic expression in the observation of a mediocre man's behavior, whose only specificity is killing.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
American Splendor 7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini For their original approach to fiction and reality, combining two medias, that of cinema and graphic novels, in an innovative fashion.
Winner
American Splendor 7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini For their original approach to fiction and reality, combining two medias, that of cinema and graphic novels, in an innovative fashion.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Uzak 6.1
Uzak
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Cracker Bag Cracker Bag
Glendyn Ivin
Winner
All nominees
The Man Without a Head L'homme sans tête
Huan Solanas
My Blind Brother My Blind Brother
Sophie Goodhart
The Most Beautiful Man in the World The Most Beautiful Man in the World
Alicia Duffy
Fast Film Fast Film
Virdzhil Vidrich
I Sprout Ik Ontspruit
Esther Rots
Novembersnö Novembersnö
Karolina Jonsson
The Open Window A Janela Aberta
Philippe Barcinski
Offered Boy To tameno
Marsa Makris
Technical Grand Prize
Award of the Youth
A Thousand Months Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Winner
Best Actor
Uzak 6.1
Uzak
Mehmet Emin Toprak, Muzaffer Özdemir
Winner
Best Actress
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
Marie-Josée Croze
Winner
Best Director
Elephant 5.9
Elephant
Gus Van Sant
Winner
Best Screenplay
The Barbarian Invasions 5.5
The Barbarian Invasions
Denys Arcand
Winner
Canal+ Award
Love Is the Law Love Is the Law
Eivind Tolås
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Run Rabbit Run Bezi zeko bezi
Pavle Vukovich
Winner
All nominees
TV City TV City
Alberto Couceiro, Alejandra Tomei
At That Point... Rebecca Rebeca a esas alturas
Luciana Jauffred Gorostiza
TV City TV City
Alberto Couceiro, Alejandra Tomei
Desert Story Historia del desierto
Celia Galán
Golden Camera
Reconstruction 6.4
Reconstruction
Christoffer Boe
Winner
All nominees
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Sylvain Chomet

Who Killed Bambi? 6.1
Who Killed Bambi? Qui a tué Bambi?
Gilles Marchand
Milwaukee, Minnesota Milwaukee, Minnesota
Allan Mindel
Two Angels Deux fereshté
Mamad Haghighat
Between Two Hurricanes Entre ciclones
Enrique Colina
A Thousand Months Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Watermark Watermark
Georgina Willis
The Hours of the Day Las horas del día
Jaime Rosales
Since Otar Left 7.5
Since Otar Left Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Julie Bertuccelli
Kiss of Life 5.0
Kiss of Life
Emily Young
Osama 7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
The Man Without a Head L'homme sans tête
Huan Solanas
Winner
Jury Prize
At Five in the Afternoon Panj é asr
Samira Makhmalbaf
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
At Five in the Afternoon Panj é asr
Samira Makhmalbaf
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
The Best of Youth La meglio gioventù
Marco Tullio Giordana
Winner
All nominees
Stormy Weather Stormy Weather
Sólveig Anspach
American Splendor 7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Japanese Story 5.6
Japanese Story
Sue Brooks
Playing 'In the Company of Men' En jouant 'Dans la compagnie des hommes'
Arnaud Desplechin
All Tomorrow's Parties Mingri tianya
Nelson Lik-wai Yu
American Splendor 7.0
American Splendor
Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini
Where Is Madame Catherine? Les mans buides
Marc Recha
Drifters Er di
Wang Xiaoshuai
Crimson Gold Talaye sorkh
Jafar Panahi
September September
Maks Ferberbyok
Struggle Struggle
Ruth Mader
Young Adam 5.5
Young Adam
David Mackenzie
A Story That Begins at the End Arimpara
Murali Nair
A Thousand Months Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
The Southern Cross La cruz del sur
Pablo Reyero
Today and Tomorrow Hoy y mañana
Alejandro Chomski
Kiss of Life 5.0
Kiss of Life
Emily Young
Robinson's Crusoe Lu bin xun piao liu ji
Cheng-sheng Lin
Soldiers of Salamina Soldados de Salamina
David Trueba
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Milwaukee, Minnesota Milwaukee, Minnesota
Allan Mindel
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Short
The Truth About the Head The Truth About the Head
Dale Heslip
Winner
Golden Camera - Special Mention
Osama 7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Since Otar Left 7.5
Since Otar Left Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Julie Bertuccelli
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Love Is the Law Love Is the Law
Eivind Tolås
Winner
AFCAE Award
Osama 7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Winner
All nominees
The Hours of the Day Las horas del día
Jaime Rosales
Bright Leaves Bright Leaves
Ross McElwee
The Living World Le monde vivant
Eugène Green
No Rest for the Brave Pas de repos pour les braves
Alain Guiraudie
The Forest Le silence de la forêt
Bassek Ba Kobhio, Didier Ouenangare
Public Affairs La chose publique
Mathieu Amalric
The Mother 6.7
The Mother
Roger Michell
Watermark Watermark
Georgina Willis
Gozu Gokudô kyôfu dai-gekijô: Gozu
Takashi Miike
The Forest Le silence de la forêt
Bassek Ba Kobhio, Didier Ouenangare
Cannes Junior Award
Osama 7.3
Osama
Siddiq Barmak
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Elephant 5.9
Elephant
Gus Van Sant
Winner
DVD Design Award
Captain Conan Capitaine Conan
Tied with The Sixth Sense (1999).
Winner
The Sixth Sense 8.0
The Sixth Sense
Tied with Capitaine Conan (1996).
Winner
DVD Heritage Award
Flesh Flesh
Winner
Trash Trash
Winner
Heat Heat
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
Waiting for Happiness Heremakono
Abderrahmane Sissako
Winner
Secret Things 6.3
Secret Things Choses secrètes / Secret Things
Jean-Claude Brisseau
Winner
François Chalais Award
S21: The Khmer Rouge Killing Machine S21, la machine de mort khmère rouge
Riti Panh
Winner
Golden Coach
Mystic River 7.8
Mystic River
Clint Eastwood
Winner
Honorary Golden Palm
Jeanne Moreau
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
The Truth About the Head The Truth About the Head
Dale Heslip
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Feature Film
Reconstruction 6.4
Reconstruction
Christoffer Boe
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune / Best Short
The Truth About the Head The Truth About the Head
Dale Heslip Tied with Love Is the Law (2003).
Winner
Love Is the Law Love Is the Law
Eivind Tolås Tied with The Truth About the Head (2003).
Winner
Le Premier Regard Award
A Thousand Months Mille mois
Faouzi Bensaïdi
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Crimson Gold Talaye sorkh
Jafar Panahi
Winner
Gras Savoye Award
Why... Coz' Pourkoi... passkeu
Gilles Lellouche, Tristan Aurouet Tied with Des anges (2001).
Winner
Des anges Des anges
Julien Leloup Tied with Pourkoi... passkeu (2002).
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Gael García Bernal
Gael García Bernal
Winner
Palm Dog
Dogville 7.6
Dogville
"Moses"
Winner

Palm Dog - Special Mention
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
Triplettes de Belleville, Les
"Bruno the Dog"
Winner

Critics' Week Grand Prize
Since Otar Left 7.5
Since Otar Left Depuis qu'Otar est parti...
Julie Bertuccelli
Winner
All nominees
She's One of Us Elle est des nôtres
Siegrid Alnoy
Reconstruction 6.4
Reconstruction
Christoffer Boe
Milwaukee, Minnesota Milwaukee, Minnesota
Allan Mindel
8:17 p.m. Darling Street 6.9
8:17 p.m. Darling Street 20h17 rue Darling
Bernar Emon
Between Two Hurricanes Entre ciclones
Enrique Colina
Two Angels Deux fereshté
Mamad Haghighat
