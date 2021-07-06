Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2021

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2021

Site France
Date 6 July 2021 - 17 July 2021
Palme d'Or
Titane 6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
Winner
All nominees
The French Dispatch 7.5
The French Dispatch
Wes Anderson
Benedetta 6.6
Benedetta
Paul Verhoeven
Watch trailer
Flag Day 5.1
Flag Day
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Watch trailer
Ahed's Knee Ha'berech
Nadav Lapid
The Story of My Wife 5.6
The Story of My Wife
Ildikó Enyedi
The Divide 6.5
The Divide La fracture
Catherine Corsini
Red Rocket 7.1
Red Rocket
Sean Baker
Paris, 13th District 6.8
Paris, 13th District Les Olympiades
Jacques Audiard
Everything Went Fine 6.4
Everything Went Fine Tout s'est bien passé
Francois Ozon
Hytti nro 6 7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Watch trailer
The Restless 6.6
The Restless Les intranquilles
Joachim Lafosse
Watch trailer
Annette 6.1
Annette
Leos Carax
Watch trailer
Bergman Island 6.1
Bergman Island
Mia Hansen-Løve
Watch trailer
Nitram 6.9
Nitram
Justin Kurzel
Memoria 6.0
Memoria
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Watch trailer
Casablanca Beats Haut et fort
Nabil Ayouch
Lingui Lingui
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
A Hero 7.9
A Hero Ghahreman
Asghar Farhadi
Watch trailer
Petrov's Flu 6.8
Petrov's Flu Petrovy v grippe
Kirill Serebrennikov
Watch trailer
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
The Worst Person in the World Verdens verste menneske
Joachim Trier
Watch trailer
Tre piani 6.4
Tre piani Tre piani / Kolm korrust
Nanni Moretti
France 5.5
France
Bruno Dumont
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Winner
Watch trailer
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Feathers Feathers
Omar El Zohairy
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Playground 7.2
Playground La naissance des arbres
Laura Wandel
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
All the Crows in the World Tian xia wu ya
Yi Tang
Winner
All nominees
In the Soil Det er i jorden
Casper Rudolf Emil Kjeldsen
The Right Words Haut les coeurs
Adrian Moyse Dullin
North Pole North Pole
Marija Apcevska
August Sky Céu de Agosto
Jasmin Tenucci
Absence Xue yun
Lang Wu
Through the Haze Noite Turva
Diogo Salgado
Orthodontics Orthodontics
Mohammadreza Mayghani
Sideral Sideral
Carlos Segundo
Displaced Pa vend
Samir Karahoda
Best Actor
Nitram 6.9
Nitram
Caleb Landry Jones
Winner
Best Actress
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
The Worst Person in the World Verdens verste menneske
Renate Reinsve
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Director
Annette 6.1
Annette
Leos Carax
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Oe Takamasa
Winner
Watch trailer
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Oe Takamasa
Winner
Watch trailer
Canal+ Award / Best Short
Brutalia, Days of Labour Brutalia, ergasimes meres
Manolis Mavris
Winner
All nominees
An Invitation Fang ke
Hao Zhao, Yeung Tung
Black Soldier Soldat noir
Jimmy Laporal-Trésor
Safe Safe
Ian Barling
Intercom 15 Interfon 15
Andrei Epure
Inherent Inherent
Nicolai G.H. Johansen
If It Ain't Broke If It Ain't Broke
Elinor Nechemya
An Invitation Fang ke
Hao Zhao, Yeung Tung
On Solid Ground Über Wasser
Jela Hasler
Noir-soleil Noir-soleil
Marie Larrivé
Lili Alone Lili Alone
Jing Zou
Cinefondation Award
The Salamander Child L'enfant salamandre
Théo Degen
Winner
All nominees
Free Men Frie mænd
Óskar Kristinn Vignisson
Night Visit Habikur
Mya Kaplan
Beasts Among Us Bestie wokól nas
Natalia Durszewicz
Bill and Joe Go Duck Hunting Bill and Joe Go Duck Hunting
Auden Lincoln-Vogel
The Cat from the Deep Sea Oyogeruneko
Menglu Huang
Saint Android Saint Android
Lukas von Berg
Frida Frida
Aleksandra Odic
Other Half Other Half
Lina Kalcheva
King Max King Max
Adèle Vincenti-Crasson
Billy Boy Billy Boy
Sacha Amaral
Red Shoes Rudé boty
Anna Podskalská
The Fall of the Swift La caída del vencejo
Gonzalo Quincoces
Cantareira Cantareira
Rodrigo Ribeyro Joint Third Prize (tied with Prin oras circula scurte povesti de dragoste)
Fonica M-120 Fonica M-120
Olivér Rudolf
Love Stories on the Move Prin oras circula scurte povesti de dragoste
Carina-Gabriela Dasoveanu Joint Third Prize (tied with Cantareira)
Cicada Cicada
Daewoen Yoon Second Prize
Golden Camera
Murina 6.8
Murina
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
Winner
All nominees
Moneyboys Moneyboys
C.B. Yi
Rien à foutre 6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
Playground 7.2
Playground La naissance des arbres
Laura Wandel
Watch trailer
The Gravedigger's Wife Guled & Nasra
Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
Clara Sola Clara Sola
Nathalie Álvarez Mesén
Amparo Amparo
Simón Mesa Soto
Are You Lonesome Tonight? 6.0
Are You Lonesome Tonight? Re dai wang shi
Wen Shipei
Watch trailer
Lamb 6.4
Lamb
Valdimar Jóhannsson
Watch trailer
Bruno Reidal, Confessions of a Murderer Bruno Reidal
Vincent Le Port
A Brighter Tomorrow De bas étage
Yassine Qnia
A Night of Knowing Nothing A Night of Knowing Nothing
Payal Kapadia
Feathers Feathers
Omar El Zohairy
Hit the Road 7.2
Hit the Road Jaddeh Khaki
Panah Panahi
Magnetic Beats Les magnétiques
Vincent Maël Cardona
Libertad Libertad
Clara Roquet
Robust 5.6
Robust Robuste
Constance Meyer
La civil La civil
Teodora Mihai
Anaïs in Love 6.4
Anaïs in Love Les amours d'Anaïs
Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet
My Brothers and I Mes frères et moi
Yohan Manca
Neptune Frost Neptune Frost
Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman
Rien à foutre 6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
A Radiant Girl Une jeune fille qui va bien
Sandrine Kiberlain
Olga Olga
Elie Grappe
Freda Freda
Gessica Geneus
Small Body Piccolo corpo
Laura Samani
The Tale of King Crab 6.7
The Tale of King Crab Re Granchio
Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
Mi iubita, mon amour Mi iubita, mon amour
Noémie Merlant
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar La colline où rugissent les lionnes
Luàna Bajrami
The Sea Ahead Albahr 'amamakum
Ely Dagher
Streetwise Gaey wa'r
Jiazuo Na
The Heroics Les héroïques
Maxime Roy
Jury Prize
Memoria 6.0
Memoria
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Winner
Watch trailer
Ahed's Knee Ha'berech
Nadav Lapid
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Drive My Car 7.2
Drive My Car Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Winner
Watch trailer
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Hytti nro 6 7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard Award
Unclenching the Fists 5.9
Unclenching the Fists Razzhimaya kulaki
Kira Kovalenko
Winner
All nominees
Commitment Hasan Baglilik Hasan
Semih Kaplanoğlu
Moneyboys Moneyboys
C.B. Yi
My Brothers and I Mes frères et moi
Yohan Manca
Good Mother Bonne mère
Hafsia Herzi
House Arrest 5.2
House Arrest Delo
Aleksey German-mladshiy
Playground 7.2
Playground La naissance des arbres
Laura Wandel
Watch trailer
After Yang 6.7
After Yang
Kogonada
Lamb 6.4
Lamb
Valdimar Jóhannsson
Watch trailer
Let It Be Morning Vayehi Boker
Eran Kolirin
Great Freedom 7.6
Great Freedom Grosse Freiheit
Sebastian Meise
The Innocents 6.8
The Innocents De uskyldige
Eskil Vogt
Blue Bayou 6.7
Blue Bayou
Justin Chon
La civil La civil
Teodora Mihai
Rehana Rehana Maryam Noor
Abdullah Mohammed Saad
Streetwise Gaey wa'r
Jiazuo Na
Prayers for the Stolen 7.4
Prayers for the Stolen Noche de fuego
Tatiana Huezo
Watch trailer
Freda Freda
Gessica Geneus
Women Do Cry Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
Women Do Cry Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle Onoda
Arthur Harari
SACD Award / Critics' Week
Olga Olga
Raphaëlle Desplechin, Elie Grappe
Winner
Award / Grand Prix
Hytti nro 6 7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Winner
Watch trailer
A Hero 7.9
A Hero Ghahreman
Asghar Farhadi
Winner
Watch trailer
François Chalais Award
A Hero 7.9
A Hero Ghahreman
Asghar Farhadi
Winner
Watch trailer
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster
Winner
Marco Bellocchio
Marco Bellocchio
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Great Freedom 7.6
Great Freedom Grosse Freiheit
Sebastian Meise
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
A Chiara 6.8
A Chiara
Jonas Carpignano
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Winner
Special Distinction / Short Film
August Sky Céu de Agosto
Jasmin Tenucci
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Magnetic Beats Les magnétiques
Catherine Paillé, Vincent Maël Cardona, Chloé Larouchi, Romain Compingt, Rose Philippon, Maël Le Garrec
Winner
Magnetic Beats Les magnétiques
Catherine Paillé, Vincent Maël Cardona, Chloé Larouchi, Romain Compingt, Rose Philippon, Maël Le Garrec
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
Prayers for the Stolen 7.4
Prayers for the Stolen Noche de fuego
Tatiana Huezo
Winner
Watch trailer
Illy Prize
All nominees
Anxious Body Anxious Body
Yoriko Mizushiri
Queer Palm
The Divide 6.5
The Divide La fracture
Catherine Corsini
Winner
All nominees
Titane 6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
Ghost Song Ghost Song
Nicolas Peduzzi
Bruno Reidal, Confessions of a Murderer Bruno Reidal
Vincent Le Port
Great Freedom 7.6
Great Freedom Grosse Freiheit
Sebastian Meise
Moneyboys Moneyboys
C.B. Yi
Women Do Cry Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar La colline où rugissent les lionnes
Luàna Bajrami
Hytti nro 6 7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Watch trailer
Returning to Reims (Fragments) 7.1
Returning to Reims (Fragments) Retour à Reims (Fragments)
Jean-Gabriel Périot
Anaïs in Love 6.4
Anaïs in Love Les amours d'Anaïs
Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet
Benedetta 6.6
Benedetta
Paul Verhoeven
Watch trailer
Softie 7.1
Softie Petite nature
Samuel Theis
Everything Went Fine 6.4
Everything Went Fine Tout s'est bien passé
Francois Ozon
Neptune Frost Neptune Frost
Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman
Paris, 13th District 6.8
Paris, 13th District Les Olympiades
Jacques Audiard
Venus by Water Venus by Water
Lin Wang
Women Do Cry Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
Rien à foutre 6.4
Rien à foutre
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Good Mother Bonne mère
Hafsia Herzi
Winner
Palm Dog
The Souvenir Part II 7.2
The Souvenir Part II The Souvenir: Part II
Rosie, Dora, Snowbear
Winner
The Souvenir Part II 7.2
The Souvenir Part II The Souvenir: Part II
Rosie, Dora, Snowbear
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Frida Frida
Aleksandra Odic
Winner
The Fall of the Swift La caída del vencejo
Gonzalo Quincoces
Winner
All nominees
The Right Words Haut les coeurs
Adrian Moyse Dullin
On Solid Ground Über Wasser
Jela Hasler
Cicada Cicada
Daewoen Yoon
Brutalia, Days of Labour Brutalia, ergasimes meres
Manolis Mavris
Billy Boy Billy Boy
Sacha Amaral
King Max King Max
Adèle Vincenti-Crasson
Simone Is Gone Simone est partie
Mathilde Chavanne
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Freda Freda
Gessica Geneus
Winner
Golden Eye
A Night of Knowing Nothing A Night of Knowing Nothing
Payal Kapadia We were all won over by a film with a strong artistic vision, which combines the personal and the political in a hypnotic way. For a first film, that makes it even more amazing.
Winner
All nominees
The Year of the Everlasting Storm 6.1
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Malik Vitthal, Entoni Chen, Dominga Sotomayor
The Storms of Jeremy Thomas The Storms of Jeremy Thomas
Mark Cousins
Flickering Ghosts of Loves Gone By Et j'aime à la fureur
André Bonzel
Ice on Fire 7.4
Ice on Fire
Leyla Konners Peterson
The Velvet Queen 7.8
The Velvet Queen La panthère des neiges
Marie Amiguet
Above Water 7.1
Above Water Marcher sur l'eau
Aïssa Maïga
Babi Yar. Context 7.7
Babi Yar. Context
Sergey Loznica
Bigger Than Us Bigger Than Us
Flore Vasseur
Buñuel: A Surrealist Filmmaker Buñuel, un cineasta surrealista
Javier Espada
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass 7.5
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass
Oliver Stone
Watch trailer
Jane by Charlotte 5.9
Jane by Charlotte Jane par Charlotte
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Watch trailer
Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking
Francesco Zippel
Marx può aspettare 7.4
Marx può aspettare
Marco Bellocchio
Black Notebooks: Ronit Cahiers Noirs
Shlomi Elkabetz
I'm So Sorry I'm So Sorry
Zhao Liang
7.0
Animal
Cyril Dion
The Story of Film: A New Generation 7.3
The Story of Film: A New Generation
Mark Cousins
Watch trailer
All About Yves Montand Montand est à nous
Yves Jeuland
The Year of the Everlasting Storm 6.1
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Malik Vitthal, Entoni Chen, Dominga Sotomayor
Val Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
Futura Futura
Francesco Munzi, Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher
Futura Futura
Francesco Munzi, Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher
H6 H6
Ye Ye
New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization
Andrew Muscato
The Velvet Underground The Velvet Underground
Todd Haynes
Invisible Demons Invisible demons: tuhon merkit
Rahul Jain
Cow 7.1
Cow
Andrea Arnold
Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist Satoshi Kon, l'illusionniste
Pascal Vincent
Val Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
Returning to Reims (Fragments) 7.1
Returning to Reims (Fragments) Retour à Reims (Fragments)
Jean-Gabriel Périot
Golden Eye - Special Mention
Babi Yar. Context 7.7
Babi Yar. Context
Sergey Loznica A film with masterful editing and a director who has meticulously woven a lost part of the story into the continuum of our collective memory.
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
Paris, 13th District 6.8
Paris, 13th District Les Olympiades
Rone
Winner
Annette 6.1
Annette
Ron Mael, Russell Mael
Winner
Watch trailer
Kering Women in Motion Award
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Feathers Feathers
Omar El Zohairy
Winner
All nominees
Amparo Amparo
Simón Mesa Soto
Small Body Piccolo corpo
Laura Samani
Rien à foutre 6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
Rien à foutre 6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
The Gravedigger's Wife Guled & Nasra
Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
Olga Olga
Elie Grappe
Libertad Libertad
Clara Roquet
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Amparo Amparo
Sandra Melissa Torres
Winner
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Lili Alone Lili Alone
Jing Zou
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Originality
Lamb 6.4
Lamb
Valdimar Jóhannsson
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Courage
La civil La civil
Teodora Mihai
Winner
CST Artist - Technician Prize
Petrov's Flu 6.8
Petrov's Flu Petrovy v grippe
Vladislav Opelyants Chief director of photography
Winner
Watch trailer
CST Young Film Technician Award
Mi iubita, mon amour Mi iubita, mon amour
Armance Durix Head sound engineer
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Agnès Godard
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
Pamela Albarran
Winner
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Interactive Experience
All nominees
Under the pillow Under the pillow
Georgy Molodtsov
