Kinoafisha
Film festivals
Cannes Film Festival
Events
Cannes Film Festival 2021
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2021
Date
6 July 2021 - 17 July 2021
Palme d'Or
6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
Winner
All nominees
7.5
The French Dispatch
Wes Anderson
6.6
Benedetta
Paul Verhoeven
Watch trailer
5.1
Flag Day
Watch trailer
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Watch trailer
Ahed's Knee
Ha'berech
Nadav Lapid
5.6
The Story of My Wife
Ildikó Enyedi
6.5
The Divide
La fracture
Catherine Corsini
7.1
Red Rocket
Sean Baker
6.8
Paris, 13th District
Les Olympiades
Jacques Audiard
6.4
Everything Went Fine
Tout s'est bien passé
Francois Ozon
7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Watch trailer
6.6
The Restless
Les intranquilles
Joachim Lafosse
Watch trailer
6.1
Annette
Leos Carax
Watch trailer
6.1
Bergman Island
Mia Hansen-Løve
Watch trailer
6.9
Nitram
Justin Kurzel
6.0
Memoria
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Watch trailer
Casablanca Beats
Haut et fort
Nabil Ayouch
Lingui
Lingui
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
7.9
A Hero
Ghahreman
Asghar Farhadi
Watch trailer
6.8
Petrov's Flu
Petrovy v grippe
Kirill Serebrennikov
Watch trailer
7.7
The Worst Person in the World
Verdens verste menneske
Joachim Trier
Watch trailer
6.4
Tre piani
Tre piani / Kolm korrust
Nanni Moretti
5.5
France
Bruno Dumont
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Winner
Watch trailer
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
Feathers
Feathers
Omar El Zohairy
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
7.2
Playground
La naissance des arbres
Laura Wandel
Winner
Watch trailer
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
All the Crows in the World
Tian xia wu ya
Yi Tang
Winner
All nominees
In the Soil
Det er i jorden
Casper Rudolf Emil Kjeldsen
The Right Words
Haut les coeurs
Adrian Moyse Dullin
North Pole
North Pole
Marija Apcevska
August Sky
Céu de Agosto
Jasmin Tenucci
Absence
Xue yun
Lang Wu
Through the Haze
Noite Turva
Diogo Salgado
Orthodontics
Orthodontics
Mohammadreza Mayghani
Sideral
Sideral
Carlos Segundo
Displaced
Pa vend
Samir Karahoda
Show all nominees
Best Actor
6.9
Nitram
Caleb Landry Jones
Winner
Best Actress
7.7
The Worst Person in the World
Verdens verste menneske
Renate Reinsve
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Director
6.1
Annette
Leos Carax
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Oe Takamasa
Winner
Watch trailer
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Oe Takamasa
Winner
Watch trailer
Canal+ Award / Best Short
Brutalia, Days of Labour
Brutalia, ergasimes meres
Manolis Mavris
Winner
All nominees
An Invitation
Fang ke
Hao Zhao, Yeung Tung
Black Soldier
Soldat noir
Jimmy Laporal-Trésor
Safe
Safe
Ian Barling
Intercom 15
Interfon 15
Andrei Epure
Inherent
Inherent
Nicolai G.H. Johansen
If It Ain't Broke
If It Ain't Broke
Elinor Nechemya
An Invitation
Fang ke
Hao Zhao, Yeung Tung
On Solid Ground
Über Wasser
Jela Hasler
Noir-soleil
Noir-soleil
Marie Larrivé
Lili Alone
Lili Alone
Jing Zou
Show all nominees
Cinefondation Award
The Salamander Child
L'enfant salamandre
Théo Degen
Winner
All nominees
Free Men
Frie mænd
Óskar Kristinn Vignisson
Night Visit
Habikur
Mya Kaplan
Beasts Among Us
Bestie wokól nas
Natalia Durszewicz
Bill and Joe Go Duck Hunting
Bill and Joe Go Duck Hunting
Auden Lincoln-Vogel
The Cat from the Deep Sea
Oyogeruneko
Menglu Huang
Saint Android
Saint Android
Lukas von Berg
Frida
Frida
Aleksandra Odic
Other Half
Other Half
Lina Kalcheva
King Max
King Max
Adèle Vincenti-Crasson
Billy Boy
Billy Boy
Sacha Amaral
Red Shoes
Rudé boty
Anna Podskalská
The Fall of the Swift
La caída del vencejo
Gonzalo Quincoces
Cantareira
Cantareira
Rodrigo Ribeyro
Joint Third Prize (tied with Prin oras circula scurte povesti de dragoste)
Fonica M-120
Fonica M-120
Olivér Rudolf
Love Stories on the Move
Prin oras circula scurte povesti de dragoste
Carina-Gabriela Dasoveanu
Joint Third Prize (tied with Cantareira)
Cicada
Cicada
Daewoen Yoon
Second Prize
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
6.8
Murina
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic
Winner
All nominees
Moneyboys
Moneyboys
C.B. Yi
6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
7.2
Playground
La naissance des arbres
Laura Wandel
Watch trailer
The Gravedigger's Wife
Guled & Nasra
Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
Clara Sola
Clara Sola
Nathalie Álvarez Mesén
Amparo
Amparo
Simón Mesa Soto
6.0
Are You Lonesome Tonight?
Re dai wang shi
Wen Shipei
Watch trailer
6.4
Lamb
Valdimar Jóhannsson
Watch trailer
Bruno Reidal, Confessions of a Murderer
Bruno Reidal
Vincent Le Port
A Brighter Tomorrow
De bas étage
Yassine Qnia
A Night of Knowing Nothing
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Payal Kapadia
Feathers
Feathers
Omar El Zohairy
7.2
Hit the Road
Jaddeh Khaki
Panah Panahi
Magnetic Beats
Les magnétiques
Vincent Maël Cardona
Libertad
Libertad
Clara Roquet
5.6
Robust
Robuste
Constance Meyer
La civil
La civil
Teodora Mihai
6.4
Anaïs in Love
Les amours d'Anaïs
Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet
My Brothers and I
Mes frères et moi
Yohan Manca
Neptune Frost
Neptune Frost
Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman
6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
A Radiant Girl
Une jeune fille qui va bien
Sandrine Kiberlain
Olga
Olga
Elie Grappe
Freda
Freda
Gessica Geneus
Small Body
Piccolo corpo
Laura Samani
6.7
The Tale of King Crab
Re Granchio
Alessio Rigo de Righi, Matteo Zoppis
Mi iubita, mon amour
Mi iubita, mon amour
Noémie Merlant
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar
La colline où rugissent les lionnes
Luàna Bajrami
The Sea Ahead
Albahr 'amamakum
Ely Dagher
Streetwise
Gaey wa'r
Jiazuo Na
The Heroics
Les héroïques
Maxime Roy
Show all nominees
Jury Prize
6.0
Memoria
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Winner
Watch trailer
Ahed's Knee
Ha'berech
Nadav Lapid
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
7.2
Drive My Car
Doraibu mai kâ / Drive My Car
Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Winner
Watch trailer
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard Award
5.9
Unclenching the Fists
Razzhimaya kulaki
Kira Kovalenko
Winner
All nominees
Commitment Hasan
Baglilik Hasan
Semih Kaplanoğlu
Moneyboys
Moneyboys
C.B. Yi
My Brothers and I
Mes frères et moi
Yohan Manca
Good Mother
Bonne mère
Hafsia Herzi
5.2
House Arrest
Delo
Aleksey German-mladshiy
7.2
Playground
La naissance des arbres
Laura Wandel
Watch trailer
6.7
After Yang
Kogonada
6.4
Lamb
Valdimar Jóhannsson
Watch trailer
Let It Be Morning
Vayehi Boker
Eran Kolirin
7.6
Great Freedom
Grosse Freiheit
Sebastian Meise
6.8
The Innocents
De uskyldige
Eskil Vogt
6.7
Blue Bayou
Justin Chon
La civil
La civil
Teodora Mihai
Rehana
Rehana Maryam Noor
Abdullah Mohammed Saad
Streetwise
Gaey wa'r
Jiazuo Na
7.4
Prayers for the Stolen
Noche de fuego
Tatiana Huezo
Watch trailer
Freda
Freda
Gessica Geneus
Women Do Cry
Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
Women Do Cry
Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle
Onoda
Arthur Harari
Show all nominees
SACD Award / Critics' Week
Olga
Olga
Raphaëlle Desplechin, Elie Grappe
Winner
Award / Grand Prix
7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Winner
Watch trailer
7.9
A Hero
Ghahreman
Asghar Farhadi
Winner
Watch trailer
François Chalais Award
7.9
A Hero
Ghahreman
Asghar Farhadi
Winner
Watch trailer
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Jodie Foster
Winner
Marco Bellocchio
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
7.6
Great Freedom
Grosse Freiheit
Sebastian Meise
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
6.8
A Chiara
Jonas Carpignano
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Jessie Buckley
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Winner
Special Distinction / Short Film
August Sky
Céu de Agosto
Jasmin Tenucci
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Magnetic Beats
Les magnétiques
Catherine Paillé, Vincent Maël Cardona, Chloé Larouchi, Romain Compingt, Rose Philippon, Maël Le Garrec
Winner
Magnetic Beats
Les magnétiques
Catherine Paillé, Vincent Maël Cardona, Chloé Larouchi, Romain Compingt, Rose Philippon, Maël Le Garrec
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award - Special Mention
7.4
Prayers for the Stolen
Noche de fuego
Tatiana Huezo
Winner
Watch trailer
Illy Prize
All nominees
Anxious Body
Anxious Body
Yoriko Mizushiri
Show all nominees
Queer Palm
6.5
The Divide
La fracture
Catherine Corsini
Winner
All nominees
6.2
Titane
Julia Ducournau
Ghost Song
Ghost Song
Nicolas Peduzzi
Bruno Reidal, Confessions of a Murderer
Bruno Reidal
Vincent Le Port
7.6
Great Freedom
Grosse Freiheit
Sebastian Meise
Moneyboys
Moneyboys
C.B. Yi
Women Do Cry
Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
The Hill Where Lionesses Roar
La colline où rugissent les lionnes
Luàna Bajrami
7.4
Hytti nro 6
Juho Kuosmanen
Watch trailer
7.1
Returning to Reims (Fragments)
Retour à Reims (Fragments)
Jean-Gabriel Périot
6.4
Anaïs in Love
Les amours d'Anaïs
Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet
6.6
Benedetta
Paul Verhoeven
Watch trailer
7.1
Softie
Petite nature
Samuel Theis
6.4
Everything Went Fine
Tout s'est bien passé
Francois Ozon
Neptune Frost
Neptune Frost
Saul Williams, Anisia Uzeyman
6.8
Paris, 13th District
Les Olympiades
Jacques Audiard
Venus by Water
Venus by Water
Lin Wang
Women Do Cry
Zhenite naistina plachat
Vesela Kazakova, Mina Mileva
Show all nominees
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
6.4
Rien à foutre
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Ensemble Prize
Good Mother
Bonne mère
Hafsia Herzi
Winner
Palm Dog
7.2
The Souvenir Part II
The Souvenir: Part II
Rosie, Dora, Snowbear
Winner
7.2
The Souvenir Part II
The Souvenir: Part II
Rosie, Dora, Snowbear
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Frida
Frida
Aleksandra Odic
Winner
The Fall of the Swift
La caída del vencejo
Gonzalo Quincoces
Winner
All nominees
The Right Words
Haut les coeurs
Adrian Moyse Dullin
On Solid Ground
Über Wasser
Jela Hasler
Cicada
Cicada
Daewoen Yoon
Brutalia, Days of Labour
Brutalia, ergasimes meres
Manolis Mavris
Billy Boy
Billy Boy
Sacha Amaral
King Max
King Max
Adèle Vincenti-Crasson
Simone Is Gone
Simone est partie
Mathilde Chavanne
Show all nominees
François Chalais Award - Special Mention
Freda
Freda
Gessica Geneus
Winner
Golden Eye
A Night of Knowing Nothing
A Night of Knowing Nothing
Payal Kapadia
We were all won over by a film with a strong artistic vision, which combines the personal and the political in a hypnotic way. For a first film, that makes it even more amazing.
Winner
All nominees
6.1
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Malik Vitthal, Entoni Chen, Dominga Sotomayor
The Storms of Jeremy Thomas
The Storms of Jeremy Thomas
Mark Cousins
Flickering Ghosts of Loves Gone By
Et j'aime à la fureur
André Bonzel
7.4
Ice on Fire
Leyla Konners Peterson
7.8
The Velvet Queen
La panthère des neiges
Marie Amiguet
7.1
Above Water
Marcher sur l'eau
Aïssa Maïga
7.7
Babi Yar. Context
Sergey Loznica
Bigger Than Us
Bigger Than Us
Flore Vasseur
Buñuel: A Surrealist Filmmaker
Buñuel, un cineasta surrealista
Javier Espada
7.5
JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass
Oliver Stone
Watch trailer
5.9
Jane by Charlotte
Jane par Charlotte
Charlotte Gainsbourg
Watch trailer
Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking
Oscar Micheaux: The Superhero of Black Filmmaking
Francesco Zippel
7.4
Marx può aspettare
Marco Bellocchio
Black Notebooks: Ronit
Cahiers Noirs
Shlomi Elkabetz
I'm So Sorry
I'm So Sorry
Zhao Liang
7.0
Animal
Cyril Dion
7.3
The Story of Film: A New Generation
Mark Cousins
Watch trailer
All About Yves Montand
Montand est à nous
Yves Jeuland
6.1
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Malik Vitthal, Entoni Chen, Dominga Sotomayor
Val
Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
Futura
Futura
Francesco Munzi, Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher
Futura
Futura
Francesco Munzi, Pietro Marcello, Alice Rohrwacher
H6
H6
Ye Ye
New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization
New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilization
Andrew Muscato
The Velvet Underground
The Velvet Underground
Todd Haynes
Invisible Demons
Invisible demons: tuhon merkit
Rahul Jain
7.1
Cow
Andrea Arnold
Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist
Satoshi Kon, l'illusionniste
Pascal Vincent
Val
Val
Ting Poo, Leo Scott
7.1
Returning to Reims (Fragments)
Retour à Reims (Fragments)
Jean-Gabriel Périot
Show all nominees
Golden Eye - Special Mention
7.7
Babi Yar. Context
Sergey Loznica
A film with masterful editing and a director who has meticulously woven a lost part of the story into the continuum of our collective memory.
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
6.8
Paris, 13th District
Les Olympiades
Rone
Winner
6.1
Annette
Ron Mael, Russell Mael
Winner
Watch trailer
Kering Women in Motion Award
Salma Hayek
Winner
Critics' Week Grand Prize
Feathers
Feathers
Omar El Zohairy
Winner
All nominees
Amparo
Amparo
Simón Mesa Soto
Small Body
Piccolo corpo
Laura Samani
6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
6.4
Rien à foutre
Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre
The Gravedigger's Wife
Guled & Nasra
Khadar Ayderus Ahmed
Olga
Olga
Elie Grappe
Libertad
Libertad
Clara Roquet
Show all nominees
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award
Amparo
Amparo
Sandra Melissa Torres
Winner
Leitz Cine Discovery Prize
Lili Alone
Lili Alone
Jing Zou
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Originality
6.4
Lamb
Valdimar Jóhannsson
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard - Prize of Courage
La civil
La civil
Teodora Mihai
Winner
CST Artist - Technician Prize
6.8
Petrov's Flu
Petrovy v grippe
Vladislav Opelyants
Chief director of photography
Winner
Watch trailer
CST Young Film Technician Award
Mi iubita, mon amour
Mi iubita, mon amour
Armance Durix
Head sound engineer
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Agnès Godard
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux Special Encouragement Award
Pamela Albarran
Winner
Cannes XR x VeeR Future Award / Best VR Interactive Experience
All nominees
Under the pillow
Under the pillow
Georgy Molodtsov
Show all nominees
