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Poster of Falcon Lake
7.1
Falcon Lake - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Falcon Lake
7.1

Falcon Lake

, 2022
Falcon Lake
Canada, France / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Falcon Lake
7.1
Falcon Lake - Trailer
Falcon Lake  Trailer

Synopsis

A shy teenager on a summer vacation experiences the joy and pain of young adulthood when he forges an unlikely bond with an older girl.

Cast

Monia Chokri
Monia Chokri
Violette
Arthur Igual
Romain
Joseph Engel
Joseph Engel
Bastien
Sara Montpetit
Chloé
Karine Gonthier-Hyndman
Louise
Anthony Therrien
Oliver
Pierre-Luc Lafontaine
Stan
Thomas Laperriere
Titi
Lévi Doré
Paul
Jeff Roop
Bryan
Director Charlotte Le Bon
Writer Charlotte Le Bon, François Choquet, Bastien Vivès
Composer Shida Shahabi, Wilhelm Brandl
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada / France
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 15 May 2023
World premiere 2 July 2022
Release date
14 October 2022 Canada
27 April 2023 Czechia 12+
7 December 2022 France
4 January 2024 Greece
9 February 2023 Netherlands 12
28 July 2023 Romania
1 November 2023 Serbia
8 September 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $155,392
Production Cinéfrance Studios, Metafilms, OnzeCinq
Also known as
Falcon Lake, Hồ Falcon, Jezero Falcon, Λίμνη Φάλκον, Езерото Фалкън, Соколиное озеро, ファルコン・レイク, 湖思嫩想, 猎鹰湖, ファルコン･レイク

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 31 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Falcon Lake - Trailer
Falcon Lake Trailer
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Quotes

Chloé Tell me your biggest fear.
Bastien You first... .
Chloé I'll tell you.
Bastien You swear?
Chloé I swear... .
Bastien We do a countdown. 3, 2, 1. And we say our worst fear.
Chloé Come on.
Bastien But you really do, I'm not kidding. You say it?
Chloé Yes, I'll say it.
Bastien Are you ready?
Chloé Yes. One...
Bastien Three...
Bastien Bastien, Chloé: [together] Three, two, one...
Bastien Jerking off in front of my parents.
Chloé No. No, that's not true!
Bastien Yes... .
Chloé Nonsense!
Bastien But would you like that? "Dad, mom, sorry."
Chloé No, but there are worse things than that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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