Chloé Tell me your biggest fear.

Bastien You first... .

Chloé I'll tell you.

Bastien You swear?

Chloé I swear... .

Bastien We do a countdown. 3, 2, 1. And we say our worst fear.

Chloé Come on.

Bastien But you really do, I'm not kidding. You say it?

Chloé Yes, I'll say it.

Bastien Are you ready?

Chloé Yes. One...

Bastien Three...

Bastien Bastien, Chloé: [together] Three, two, one...

Bastien Jerking off in front of my parents.

Chloé No. No, that's not true!

Bastien Yes... .

Chloé Nonsense!

Bastien But would you like that? "Dad, mom, sorry."