Chloé
Tell me your biggest fear.
Bastien
You first... .
Chloé
I'll tell you.
Bastien
You swear?
Chloé
I swear... .
Bastien
We do a countdown. 3, 2, 1. And we say our worst fear.
Chloé
Come on.
Bastien
But you really do, I'm not kidding. You say it?
Chloé
Yes, I'll say it.
Bastien
Are you ready?
Chloé
Yes. One...
Bastien
Three...
Bastien
Bastien, Chloé: [together] Three, two, one...
Bastien
Jerking off in front of my parents.
Chloé
No. No, that's not true!
Bastien
Yes... .
Chloé
Nonsense!
Bastien
But would you like that? "Dad, mom, sorry."
Chloé
No, but there are worse things than that.