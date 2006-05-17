Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2006

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2006

Site France
Date 17 May 2006 - 28 May 2006
Palme d'Or
The Wind That Shakes the Barley 7.4
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Ken Loach
Winner
All nominees
Flanders 6.4
Flanders Flandres
Bruno Dumont
Lights in the Dusk 6.5
Lights in the Dusk Laitakaupungin valot
Aki Kaurismäki
Marie Antoinette 7.0
Marie Antoinette
Sofia Coppola
Fast Food Nation 6.9
Fast Food Nation
Richard Linklater
Babel 7.6
Babel
Alejandro González Iñárritu
The Singer 6.4
The Singer Quand j'étais chanteur
Xavier Giannoli
Days of Glory 7.0
Days of Glory Indigènes
Rachid Bouchareb
Raison du plus faible, La 6.7
Raison du plus faible, La
Lucas Belvaux
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
Pan's Labyrinth Pan's Labyrinth / Laberinto del Fauno, El
Guillermo del Toro
The Family Friend L'amico di famiglia
Paolo Sorrentino
Climates 7.2
Climates Iklimler
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Colossal Youth Juventude em Marcha
Pedro Costa
The Caiman 6.7
The Caiman Il caimano
Nanni Moretti
Volver 7.1
Volver
Pedro Almodóvar
Red Road 6.7
Red Road
Andrea Arnold
Chronicle of an Escape Crónica de una fuga
Israel Adrián Caetano
Summer Palace 7.1
Summer Palace
Lou Ye (Withdrawn from competition.)
Southland Tales 6.0
Southland Tales
Richard Kelley
Charlie Says 5.1
Charlie Says Selon Charlie
Nicole Garcia
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Climates 7.2
Climates Iklimler
Nuri Bilge Ceylan
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Quinzaine des réalisateurs
Bug 6.2
Bug
William Friedkin
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Paraguayan Hammock Hamaca paraguaya
Paz Encina
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Flanders 6.4
Flanders Flandres
Bruno Dumont
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Sniffer Sniffer
Bobby Pierce
Winner
All nominees
O Monstro O Monstro
Eduardo Valente
Boreas Poyraz
Belma Bas
Ongeriewe Ongeriewe
Robin Kleinsmidt
Nature's Way Nature's Way
Jane Shearer
First Snow Primera nieve
Pablo Agero
Film Noir Film Noir
Osbert Parker
Sexy Thing Sexy Thing
Denie Pentecost
Banquise Banquise
Cédric Louis, Claude Barras
Conte de quartier Conte de quartier
Florence Miailhe
Special Mention / Best Short Film
Conte de quartier Conte de quartier
Florence Miailhe
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
Babel 7.6
Babel
Stephen Mirrione For the editing.
Winner
Award of the Youth
Bled Number One Bled Number One
Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche
Winner
Best Actor
Days of Glory 7.0
Days of Glory Indigènes
Bernard Blancan, Sami Bouajila, Jamel Debbouze, Samy Naceri, Roschdy Zem To the male ensemble cast.
Winner
Best Actress
Volver 7.1
Volver
Penelope Cruz, Yohana Cobo, Lola Duenas, Chus Lampreave, Carmen Maura, Blanka Portilo To the female ensemble cast.
Winner
Best Director
Babel 7.6
Babel
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Best Screenplay
Volver 7.1
Volver
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
Canal+ Award
Kristall Kristall
Christoph Girardet, Matthias Müller
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Ge & Zeta Ge & Zeta
Gustavo Riet
Winner
All nominees
Emile's Girlfriend Ha-Chavera Shell Emile
Nadav Lapid
A Drop of Water Bir damla su (Une goutte d'eau)
Deniz Gamze Ergüven
Mother Mother
Sian Heder Tied with A vírus (2005).
Mr. Schwartz, Mr. Hazen & Mr. Horlocker Mr. Schwartz, Mr. Hazen & Mr. Horlocker
Stefan Müller
Graceland Graceland
Anocha Suwichakornpong
A vírus A vírus
Ágnes Kocsis Tied with Mother (2006).
Snow Snow
Dastin Fineli
Critics Week Grand Prize
Poison Friends Les amitiés maléfiques
Emmanuel Bourdieu
Winner
Golden Camera
12:08 East of Bucharest 7.1
12:08 East of Bucharest A fost sau n-a fost?
Corneliu Porumboiu
Winner
All nominees
Anche libero va bene Anche libero va bene
Kim Rossi Stuart
Quixotic/Honor de Cavelleria Honor de cavalleria
Albert Serra
Lying Lying
M. Blash
Paraguayan Hammock Hamaca paraguaya
Paz Encina
We Should Not Exist On ne devrait pas exister
Hervé Pierre-Gustave
Over the Hedge 7.2
Over the Hedge
Karey Kirkpatrick
Komma Komma
Martine Doyen
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
First Snow Primera nieve
Pablo Agero
Winner
Jury Prize
Red Road 6.7
Red Road
Andrea Arnold
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Babel 7.6
Babel
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Retrieval Z odzysku
Slawomir Fabicki
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Luxury Car Jiang cheng xia ri
Chao Wang
Winner
All nominees
The Unforgiven Yongseobadji mothan ja
Yoon Jong-bin
Paris, je t aime 7.1
Paris, je t aime
How I Celebrated the End of the World Cum mi-am petrecut sfârsitul lumii
Cătălin Mitulescu
Retrieval Z odzysku
Slawomir Fabicki
Ten Canoes 7.0
Ten Canoes
Rolf de Heer
Salvador (Puig Antich) Salvador (Puig Antich)
Manuel Huerga
2:37 7.1
2:37 2:37 / Two Thirty 7
Murali Talluri
Bled Number One Bled Number One
Rabah Ameur-Zaïmeche
La Californie La Californie
Jacques Fieschi
As esi tu As esi tu
Kristiyonas Vildzhyunas
Uro Uro
Stefan Faldbakken
977 5.6
977
Nikolay Khomeriki
The Wedding Director Il regista di matrimoni
Marco Bellocchio
The Page Turner 7.0
The Page Turner La tourneuse de pages / The Page Turner
Denis Dercourt
To Get to Heaven First You Have to Die Bihisht faqat baroi murdagon
Jamshed Usmonov
Taxidermia 6.9
Taxidermia
György Pálfi
Re-cycle Gwai wik
Oxide Pang Chun, Danny Pang Phat
A Scanner Darkly 7.0
A Scanner Darkly
Richard Linklater
Paraguayan Hammock Hamaca paraguaya
Paz Encina
Suburban Mayhem 6.0
Suburban Mayhem
Paul Goldman
The Violin El violín
Francisco Vargas
Serambi Serambi
Garin Nugroho, Viva Westi, Lianto Luseno, Tonny Trimarsanto
Young Critics Award / Best Feature
Pingpong 6.4
Pingpong
Mattias Luthardt
Winner
Young Critics Award / Best Short
Printed Rainbow Printed Rainbow
Gitanjali Rao Tied with _Iron (2006)_.
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Poison Friends Les amitiés maléfiques
Emmanuel Bourdieu
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Printed Rainbow Printed Rainbow
Gitanjali Rao
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Marie Antoinette 7.0
Marie Antoinette
Sofia Coppola
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
François Chalais Award
Days of Glory 7.0
Days of Glory Indigènes
Rachid Bouchareb
Winner
Golden Coach
Kodak Short Film Award
Printed Rainbow Printed Rainbow
Gitanjali Rao
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune / Critics Week
Sonhos de Peixe 6.4
Sonhos de Peixe
Kirill Mikhanovsky
Winner
Prix Regards Jeune / Directors' Fortnight
Julia Loktev
Day Night Day Night
Winner
SACD Screenwriting Award
Pingpong 6.4
Pingpong
Mattias Luthardt, Meike Hauck
Winner
Poison Friends Les amitiés maléfiques
Emmanuel Bourdieu, Marcia Romano
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Anche libero va bene Anche libero va bene
Kim Rossi Stuart
Winner
All nominees
Azur et Asmar 6.5
Azur et Asmar
Michel Ocelot
Les Anges Exterminateurs 5.8
Les Anges Exterminateurs Anges exterminateurs, Les
Jean-Claude Brisseau
Congorama 7.1
Congorama
Philippe Falardeau
The Hawk Is Dying 5.9
The Hawk Is Dying
Julian Goldberger
Quixotic/Honor de Cavelleria Honor de cavalleria
Albert Serra
12:08 East of Bucharest 7.1
12:08 East of Bucharest A fost sau n-a fost?
Corneliu Porumboiu
Changement d'Adresse 6.2
Changement d'Adresse
Emmanuel Mouret
Bug 6.2
Bug
William Friedkin
We Should Not Exist On ne devrait pas exister
Hervé Pierre-Gustave
Summer '04 6.4
Summer '04 Sommer '04
Shtefan Kromer
Lying Lying
M. Blash
Sway Yureru
Miwa Nishikawa
Jindabyne 6.3
Jindabyne
Ray Lawrence
The Host 7.1
The Host Gwoemul
Bong Joon-ho
Princess 7.1
Princess
Andres Morgentaller
Day Night Day Night 6.2
Day Night Day Night
Julia Loktev
Dans Paris 6.4
Dans Paris
Christophe Honoré
ACID Award
The Bothersome Man 7.0
The Bothersome Man The Bothersome Man / Brysomme mannen, Den
Jens Lien
Winner
Gras Savoye Award
Un rat Un rat
Bosilka Simonovitch
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
12:08 East of Bucharest 7.1
12:08 East of Bucharest A fost sau n-a fost?
Corneliu Porumboiu
Winner
Norman McLaren Award
Sniffer Sniffer
Bobby Pierce
Winner
SACD Short Film Award
Dans le rang Dans le rang
Cyprien Vial
Winner
All nominees
Menged Menged
Daniel Taye Workou
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Jasmine Trinca
Jasmine Trinca
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Kevin Zegers
Kevin Zegers
Winner
Award of the City of Rome
The Caiman 6.7
The Caiman Il caimano
Nanni Moretti
Winner
Prix Grand Cru
Esmir Filho
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Actor
The Violin El violín
Ángel Tavira
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
How I Celebrated the End of the World Cum mi-am petrecut sfârsitul lumii
Dorotheea Petre
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Prize of the Jury President
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
Ten Canoes 7.0
Ten Canoes
Rolf de Heer
Winner
UCMF Film Music Award
Brothers Brødre
Johan Söderqvist
Winner
Prix France Musique (Original Film Score)
The Constant Gardener 6.4
The Constant Gardener
Alberto Iglesias
Winner
NFB Online Short Film Competition
Palm Dog
Marie Antoinette 7.0
Marie Antoinette
"Mops"
Winner
Palm Dog - Special Mention
Pingpong 6.4
Pingpong
Schumann
Winner
