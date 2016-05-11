Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2016

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2016

Date 11 May 2016 - 22 May 2016
Palme d'Or
I, Daniel Blake 7.7
I, Daniel Blake
Ken Loach
Winner
All nominees
The Unknown Girl 6.6
The Unknown Girl La fille inconnue
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Aquarius 7.5
Aquarius
Kleber Mendonça Filho
From the Land of the Moon 6.9
From the Land of the Moon Mal de pierres
Nicole Garcia
Graduation 7.3
Graduation Bacalaureat
Cristian Mungiu
The Unknown Girl 6.6
The Unknown Girl La fille inconnue
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Toni Erdmann 7.3
Toni Erdmann
Maren Ade
Slack Bay 6.1
Slack Bay Ma loute
Bruno Dumont
Ma' Rosa Ma' Rosa
Briyante Mendosa
Julieta 7.2
Julieta
Pedro Almodóvar
American Honey 7.0
American Honey
Andrea Arnold
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
It's Only the End of the World Juste la fin du monde
Xavier Dolan
Personal Shopper 6.3
Personal Shopper
Olivier Assayas
Elle 7.2
Elle
Paul Verhoeven
Sieranevada 7.3
Sieranevada
Cristi Puiu
Staying Vertical 6.0
Staying Vertical Rester vertical
Alain Guiraudie
The Handmaiden 7.9
The Handmaiden Agasshi
Park Chan-wook
Loving 7.0
Loving
Jeff Nichols
Paterson 7.3
Paterson
Jim Jarmusch
The Last Face 5.0
The Last Face
The Neon Demon 6.5
The Neon Demon
Nicolas Winding Refn
The Salesman 7.6
The Salesman Forushande
Asghar Farhadi
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Toni Erdmann 7.3
Toni Erdmann
Maren Ade A film gorgeously crafted, made with a fresh and a sensitive approach, that captures the complex relationship between father and daughter and comments on the lunacy of today's world.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
Julia Ducournau
Julia Ducournau
Raw "An impressive debut with a strong visual language. The director tells a dark coming of age story and uses themes from horror movies to express the solitude and sexual awakening of a troubled teenage girl.
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Dogs 7.1
Dogs Câini
Bogdan Mirica A promising first feature that skillfully mixes crime and western genres, giving us insight into conflicts of contemporary Romania.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
It's Only the End of the World Juste la fin du monde
Xavier Dolan
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Timecode 7.1
Timecode
Huanho Himenes Penya
Winner
All nominees
Après Suzanne Après Suzanne
Félix Moati
The Girl Who Danced with the Devil 6.8
The Girl Who Danced with the Devil A moça que dançou com o Diabo
Zhoau Paulo Miranda Mariya
Fight on a Swedish Beach!! Fight on a Swedish Beach!!
Simon Vahlne
Law of Lamb La laine sur le dos
Lotfi Achour
The Silence Il silenzio
Ali Asgari, Farnush Samadi
Mother Madre
Simón Mesa Soto
Imago Imago
Reymund Ribey Guterrez
4:15 P.M. Sfârsitul lumii 4:15 P.M. Sfârsitul lumii
Catalin Rotaru, Gabi Virginia Sarga
Dreamlands Dreamlands
Sara Dunlop
Special Mention / Short Film
The Girl Who Danced with the Devil 6.8
The Girl Who Danced with the Devil A moça que dançou com o Diabo
Zhoau Paulo Miranda Mariya
Winner
Best Actor
The Salesman 7.6
The Salesman Forushande
Shahab Hosseini
Winner
Best Actress
Ma' Rosa Ma' Rosa
Jaclyn Jose
Winner
Best Director
Graduation 7.3
Graduation Bacalaureat
Cristian Mungiu Tied with Olivier Assayas for Personal Shopper (2016).
Winner
Personal Shopper 6.3
Personal Shopper
Olivier Assayas Tied with Cristian Mungiu for Bacalaureat (2016).
Winner
Best Screenplay
The Salesman 7.6
The Salesman Forushande
Asghar Farhadi
Winner
Canal+ Award
Birth of a Leader L'enfance d'un chef
Antuan de Beri
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Anna Anna
Or Sinai
Winner
All nominees
Whatever the Weather Bei Wind und Wetter
Remo Scherrer
The Reasons in the World Las razones del mundo
Ernesto Martínez Bucio
The Noise of Licking A nyalintás nesze
Nadja Andrasev Tied with La culpa, probablemente (2016) for third place.
The Sleeping Saint La santa che dorme
Laura Samani
Business Business
Malena Vain
The Guilt, Probably La culpa, probablemente
Michael Labarca Tied with A nyalintás nesze (2016) for third place.
Trash Poubelle
Alexandre Gilmet
All Rivers Run to the Sea Toate fluviile curg în mare
Alexandru Badea
1 Kilogram 1 Kilogram
Park Yong-ju
In the Hills In the Hills
Hamid Ahmadi
Somewhere Ailleurs
Mélody Boulissière
Dobro Dobro
Marta Ernaiz Pidal
The Alan Dimension The Alan Dimension
Jac Clinch
Gabber Lover Gabber Lover
Anna Cazenave Cambet
Submarine Submarine
Mounia Akl
Nest Gudh
Saurav Rai
Aram Aram
Fereshteh Parnian
Critics Week Grand Prize
Mimosas 6.3
Mimosas
Oliver Laxe
Winner
All nominees
One Week and a Day Shavua ve Yom
Asaph Polonsky
Albüm 6.2
Albüm
Mehmet Kan Mertoglu
Diamond Island 6.6
Diamond Island
Davy Chou
Tramontane Tramontane
Vatche Boulghourjian
A Yellow Bird 5.5
A Yellow Bird
K. Radzhagopal
Raw 6.7
Raw
Julia Ducournau
Golden Camera
Divines Divines
Houda Benyamina
Winner
All nominees
Personal Affairs 6.5
Personal Affairs Omor Shakhsiya
Maha Haj
The Transfiguration The Transfiguration
Michael O'Shea
The Family Whistle The Family Whistle
Michele Russo
Albüm 6.2
Albüm
Mehmet Kan Mertoglu
Midnight Return: The Story of Billy Hayes and Turkey Midnight Return: The Story of Billy Hayes and Turkey
Sally Sussman
7.7
The Cinema Travellers
Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshya
The Red Turtle 7.5
The Red Turtle La tortue rouge
Michael Dudok de Wit
A Yellow Bird 5.5
A Yellow Bird
K. Radzhagopal
Fool Moon La forêt de quinconces
Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
One Week and a Day Shavua ve Yom
Asaph Polonsky
Raw 6.7
Raw
Julia Ducournau
Wrong Elements 7.2
Wrong Elements
Jonathan Littell
Close Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond Close Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond
Pierre Filmon
Dogs 7.1
Dogs Câini
Bogdan Mirica
Apnée Apnée
Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Wolf and Sheep 6.3
Wolf and Sheep
Sharbanu Sadat
The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis La larga noche de Francisco Sanctis
Francisco Márquez, Andrea Testa
My Life as a Zucchini 7.6
My Life as a Zucchini Ma vie de Courgette
Claude Barras
The Dancer 6.5
The Dancer La danseuse
Stéphanie Di Giusto
Mercenaire 6.4
Mercenaire
Sasha Folff
Tramontane Tramontane
Vatche Boulghourjian
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki 7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki Hymyilevä mies
Juho Kuosmanen
Jury Prize
American Honey 7.0
American Honey
Andrea Arnold
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
It's Only the End of the World 7.1
It's Only the End of the World Juste la fin du monde
Xavier Dolan What cannot be said by words can be communicated by the face, rendered transcendental by Xavier Dolan's filming. In what is not said, the screams and the looks, we find the history of a family where love is unspoken and where people yell not to reveal what is essential. Upon his return Louis, the prodigal son who came to announce his impending death, chooses instead to inspire love and hope to his relatives.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
American Honey 7.0
American Honey
Andrea Arnold A road-movie that gives a loving glimpse of a forgotten youth, a "sales crew" travelling from town to town. It shows their ability of inner strength and dignity, while at the same time providing a social seismograph of various segments of society. It is a threefold journey: a journey of the crew, a journey from wealth to poverty and an inner journey of each of the protagonists, Star and Jake haven't lost their ability to dream and to transform themselves.
Winner
I, Daniel Blake 7.7
I, Daniel Blake
Ken Loach Sustained by the great artistic qualities of the director, this movie portrays a man at the end of his life, who puts his own suffering aside to be of service to a family challenged by marginalization and poverty. Like a Good Samaritan, he brings them the attention and affection that are as necessary to human beings as material needs.
Winner
Watch trailer
Un Certain Regard Award
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki 7.1
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki Hymyilevä mies
Juho Kuosmanen
Winner
Watch trailer
All nominees
Beyond the Mountains and Hills Me'Ever Laharim Vehagvaot
Eran Kolirin
The Dancer 6.5
The Dancer La danseuse
Stéphanie Di Giusto
Dogs 7.1
Dogs Câini
Bogdan Mirica
Personal Affairs 6.5
Personal Affairs Omor Shakhsiya
Maha Haj
Clash 7.5
Clash Eshtebak / Clash
Mohamed Diab
Pericle 5.7
Pericle Pericle il nero
Stefano Mordini
Inversion Varoonegi
Behnam Behzadi
The Student 7.2
The Student (M)uchenik
Kirill Serebrennikov
Harmonium 6.9
Harmonium Fuchi ni tatsu
Kōji Fukada
Hell or High Water 7.6
Hell or High Water
David Mackenzie
Captain Fantastic 7.6
Captain Fantastic
Matt Ross
The Transfiguration The Transfiguration
Michael O'Shea
After the Storm 7.4
After the Storm Umi yori mo mada fukaku
Hirokazu Koreeda
The Red Turtle 7.5
The Red Turtle La tortue rouge
Michael Dudok de Wit
The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis La larga noche de Francisco Sanctis
Francisco Márquez, Andrea Testa
The Stopover Voir du pays
Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin
Apprentice Apprentice
Junfeng Boo
Grand Golden Rail
Tramontane Tramontane
Vatche Boulghourjian
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Birth of a Leader L'enfance d'un chef
Antuan de Beri
Winner
France Culture Award / Cinéma Consécration
Frederik Vaysman
Winner
France Culture Award / Cinéma des Étudiants
Toto and His Sisters Toto si surorile lui
Aleksandr Naneu
Winner
François Chalais Award
The Student 7.2
The Student (M)uchenik
Kirill Serebrennikov
Winner
Golden Coach
Honorary Golden Palm
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Jean-Pierre Léaud
Winner
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
Harmonium 6.9
Harmonium Fuchi ni tatsu
Kōji Fukada
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Wolf and Sheep 6.3
Wolf and Sheep
Sharbanu Sadat We decided to award the bravest and truly innovative film in selection. This beautiful adventure gave us the opportunity to discover a hybrid film constructed from sweet fairy tales, mysterious fantasies, touchingly portrayed real life, inspiring dreams, unique culture traditions in stunning and calm landscapes just before chaos and war. The young and talented director amazed us with convincing and spontanious performances by joyful kids and friendly animals. With this award we want to encourage European producers, investors and decision makers to believe in promising directors from such rarely seen countries in cinema. The CICAE Art Cinema Award goes to Ms. Shahrbanoo Sadat from far away Afghanistan for her powerful WOLF AND SHEEP.
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Mercenaire 6.4
Mercenaire
Sasha Folff In MERCENAIRE, Sacha Wolff has made a really powerful and original first feature. The story is simple and direct, and all the stronger for that. A boy is enticed to leave his home and culture in New Caledonia to go and play rugby in France. There he becomes a man, but at a price. Stand out elements in MERCENAIRE are the great script, excellent camerawork and the great performances by the non-professional cast. A very worthy winner of the Europa Cinemas Label at this year's Cannes.
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Bel Powley
Bel Powley
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
John Boyega
John Boyega
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Special Jury Prize
The Red Turtle 7.5
The Red Turtle La tortue rouge
Michael Dudok de Wit
Winner
American Pavillon's Emerging Filmmaker Showcase / Emerging Filmmaker LGBTQ Showcase
All nominees
Breaking Fast Breaking Fast
Seth Hauer, Mike Mosallam, Alex Lampsos, Sarah Bazzi
Breaking Fast Breaking Fast
Seth Hauer, Mike Mosallam, Alex Lampsos, Sarah Bazzi
France 4 Visionary Award
Albüm 6.2
Albüm
Mehmet Kan Mertoglu
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
The Handmaiden 7.9
The Handmaiden Agasshi
Ryu Seong-hie For the artistic direction, with great inspiration.
Winner
Illy Prize
Chasse royale Chasse royale
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Winner
Chasse royale Chasse royale
Lise Akoka, Romane Gueret
Winner
All nominees
Abigail Abigail
Isabel Penoni, Valentina Homem
Import Import
Ena Sendiarovich
Kindil El Bahr Kindil El Bahr
Damien Ounouri
Decorado Decorado
Alberto Vázquez
Listening to Beethoven Listening to Beethoven
Garri Bardin
Hitchhiker Hitchhiker
Jero Yun
Daughter of the Bride Habat Shel Hakala
Tamar Rudoy
The Beast Zvir
Miroslav Sikavica
Happy End Happy End
Jan Saska
Léthé Léthé
Dea Kulumbegashvili
Illy Prize - Special Mention
The Beast Zvir
Miroslav Sikavica
Winner
Queer Palm
The Lives of Thérèse Les vies de Thérèse
Sébastien Lifshitz, Thérèse Clerc In awarding the Queer Palm to Les Vies de Thérèse, the Jury has decided to pay homage to two souls. The Queer Palm is thus awarded to Sébastien Lifshitz and his moving film - centered around the struggle of a woman, intertwining her private life with her political fights, crossing across times and questioning the roles imposed by society. The resolutely tender gaze Sébastien Lifshitz casts on this woman is a loving one - one that pays homage, yet at a distance - thus fully doing justice to Thérèse' political fights on the verge of her death. The Queer Palm is also awarded to Thérèse Clerc, who died on February, 16th 2016 - thus honouring a woman who, in carving her own path, opened up the way for our contemporary fights and reminded us relentlessly that our sexuality can and should both nourish our political fights and guide our commitment to a better society.
Winner
All nominees
The Neon Demon 6.5
The Neon Demon
Nicolas Winding Refn
The Handmaiden 7.9
The Handmaiden Agasshi
Park Chan-wook
Aquarius 7.5
Aquarius
Kleber Mendonça Filho
Willy the 1st Willy 1er
Marielle Gautier, Hugo P. Thomas, Zoran Boukherma, Ludovic Boukherma
The Dancer 6.5
The Dancer La danseuse
Stéphanie Di Giusto
Staying Vertical 6.0
Staying Vertical Rester vertical
Alain Guiraudie
Fiore Fiore
Claudio Giovannesi
Divines Divines
Houda Benyamina
Apnée Apnée
Jean-Christophe Meurisse
Raw 6.7
Raw
Julia Ducournau
Le cancre 5.6
Le cancre
Paul Vecchiali
Willy the 1st Willy 1er
Marielle Gautier, Hugo P. Thomas, Zoran Boukherma, Ludovic Boukherma
Un Certain Regard - Directing Prize
Captain Fantastic 7.6
Captain Fantastic
Matt Ross
Winner
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution / Gan Foundation Award for Distribution
One Week and a Day Shavua ve Yom
Naomi Levari, Saar Yogev, Asaph Polonsky
Winner
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution
One Week and a Day Shavua ve Yom
Asaph Polonsky
Winner
Discovery Award
Prenjak Prenjak
Wregas Bhanuteja
Winner
All nominees
The Virgin Soldier Le soldat vierge
Erwan Le Duc
Arnie Arnie
Rina B. Tsou
Campo de Víboras Campo de Víboras
Cristèle Alves Meira
Superbia Superbia
Luca Toth
Delusion Is Redemption to Those in Distress O Delírio é a Redenção dos Aflitos
Fellipe Fernandes
Limbo Limbo
Konstantina Kotzamani
Ascensão Ascensão
Pedro Peralta
Oh What a Wonderful Feeling Oh What a Wonderful Feeling
François Jaros
Birth of a Leader L'enfance d'un chef
Antuan de Beri
Palm Dog
Paterson 7.3
Paterson
Nellie
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Victoria 6.4
Victoria
Jacques
Winner
Queer Palm - Short Film
Gabber Lover Gabber Lover
Anna Cazenave Cambet Gabber Lover is a delicate film in which the director acutely displays her own social and intimate struggles. It is a coming out film, one in which we learn to face our own desires and to free ourselves. We truly believe Gabber Lover will be a source of inspiration and will empower the youngsters.
Winner
All nominees
Superbia Superbia
Luca Toth
In the Hills In the Hills
Hamid Ahmadi
The Virgin Soldier Le soldat vierge
Erwan Le Duc
Prenjak Prenjak
Wregas Bhanuteja
Golden Eye
Cinema Novo 7.3
Cinema Novo
Erik Rosha Cinema Novo is a film manifesto about the relevance today of almost forgotten Brazilian film movement of the sixties cinema novo. It is a daring impressionistic essay of a new genre showing us that cinema today could be at once political and sensual, poetical and engaged, formal and narrative, fictional and non-fictional - an interpretation of a mundo novo - of a new world.
Winner
All nominees
Gentleman Rissient Gentleman Rissient
Benoît Jacquot, Guy Seligmann
The Lives of Thérèse Les vies de Thérèse
Sébastien Lifshitz
The Family Whistle The Family Whistle
Michele Russo
Wrong Elements 7.2
Wrong Elements
Jonathan Littell
My Journey Through French Cinema Voyage à travers le cinéma français
Bertrand Tavernier
Close Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond Close Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond
Pierre Filmon
Gentleman Rissient Gentleman Rissient
Benoît Jacquot, Guy Seligmann
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds 7.9
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Fisher Stevens, Alexis Bloom
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds 7.9
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Fisher Stevens, Alexis Bloom
Bernadette Lafont, and God Created the Free Woman Bernadette Lafont et Dieu créa la femme libre
Esther Hoffenberg
Risk 6.3
Risk
Laura Poitras
Midnight Return: The Story of Billy Hayes and Turkey Midnight Return: The Story of Billy Hayes and Turkey
Sally Sussman
7.7
The Cinema Travellers
Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshya
Gimme Danger 7.2
Gimme Danger
Jim Jarmusch
Hissein Habre, A Chadian Tragedy Hissein Habré, une tragédie tchadienne
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Exil Exil
Riti Panh
The Last Resort L'ultima spiaggia
Thanos Anastopoulos, Davide Del Degan
Et la femme créa Hollywood Et la femme créa Hollywood
Clara Kuperberg, Julia Kuperberg
Golden Eye - Special Mention
7.7
The Cinema Travellers
Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshya The film interweaves the trajectory of three protagonists - archetypal protagonists - in India today to tell the story of the end of an era in cinema. Without ever veering into sentimentality, the filmmakers focus their promising, tender, and incisive lens on the shifting reality of our contemporary world.
Winner
Palm DogManitarian Award
I, Daniel Blake 7.7
I, Daniel Blake
Ken Loach For showcasing a three-legged dog named Shae.
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Composer
The Neon Demon 6.5
The Neon Demon
Cliff Martinez
Winner
Cannes Soundtrack Award / Best Synchronised Music
Slack Bay 6.1
Slack Bay Ma loute
Bruno Dumont
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Screenplay Prize
The Stopover Voir du pays
Delphine Coulin, Muriel Coulin
Winner
SACD Prize / Critics' Week
Diamond Island 6.6
Diamond Island
Davy Chou, Claire Maugendre
Winner
Diamond Island 6.6
Diamond Island
Davy Chou, Claire Maugendre
Winner
SACD Prize / Directors' Fortnight
Sólveig Anspach
The Aquatic Effect
Winner
Jean-Luc Gaget
The Aquatic Effect
Winner
SACD Prize - Special Mention / Director's Fortnight
Houda Benyamina
Divines
Winner
Romain Compingt
Divines
Winner
Malik Rumeau
Divines
Winner
Houda Benyamina
Divines
Winner
Romain Compingt
Divines
Winner
Malik Rumeau
Divines
Winner
ARTE International Prize
FIPRESCI Prize - Special Award
Thierry Frémaux
Thierry Frémaux
For keeping cinema in our memories as the art of our times.
Winner
Kering Women in Motion Young Talent Award
Leyla Bouzid
Winner
Gaya Jiji
Winner
Ida Panahandeh
Winner
Kering Women in Motion Award
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Winner
Geena Davis
Geena Davis
Winner
Palme de Whiskers
Kitty Kitty
Rocky
Winner
Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography / Cinematographer
Peter Suschitzky
Winner
Pierre Angénieux Tribute / Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award
Peter Suschitzky
Winner
Year
Nominations

