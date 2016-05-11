The Lives of Thérèse

Les vies de Thérèse

Sébastien Lifshitz, Thérèse Clerc In awarding the Queer Palm to Les Vies de Thérèse, the Jury has decided to pay homage to two souls. The Queer Palm is thus awarded to Sébastien Lifshitz and his moving film - centered around the struggle of a woman, intertwining her private life with her political fights, crossing across times and questioning the roles imposed by society. The resolutely tender gaze Sébastien Lifshitz casts on this woman is a loving one - one that pays homage, yet at a distance - thus fully doing justice to Thérèse' political fights on the verge of her death. The Queer Palm is also awarded to Thérèse Clerc, who died on February, 16th 2016 - thus honouring a woman who, in carving her own path, opened up the way for our contemporary fights and reminded us relentlessly that our sexuality can and should both nourish our political fights and guide our commitment to a better society.