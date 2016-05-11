Raw "An impressive debut with a strong visual language. The director tells a dark coming of age story and uses themes from horror movies to express the solitude and sexual awakening of a troubled teenage girl.
It's Only the End of the WorldJuste la fin du monde
Xavier Dolan What cannot be said by words can be communicated by the face, rendered transcendental by Xavier Dolan's filming. In what is not said, the screams and the looks, we find the history of a family where love is unspoken and where people yell not to reveal what is essential. Upon his return Louis, the prodigal son who came to announce his impending death, chooses instead to inspire love and hope to his relatives.
Andrea Arnold A road-movie that gives a loving glimpse of a forgotten youth, a "sales crew" travelling from town to town. It shows their ability of inner strength and dignity, while at the same time providing a social seismograph of various segments of society. It is a threefold journey: a journey of the crew, a journey from wealth to poverty and an inner journey of each of the protagonists, Star and Jake haven't lost their ability to dream and to transform themselves.
Ken Loach Sustained by the great artistic qualities of the director, this movie portrays a man at the end of his life, who puts his own suffering aside to be of service to a family challenged by marginalization and poverty. Like a Good Samaritan, he brings them the attention and affection that are as necessary to human beings as material needs.
Sharbanu Sadat We decided to award the bravest and truly innovative film in selection. This beautiful adventure gave us the opportunity to discover a hybrid film constructed from sweet fairy tales, mysterious fantasies, touchingly portrayed real life, inspiring dreams, unique culture traditions in stunning and calm landscapes just before chaos and war. The young and talented director amazed us with convincing and spontanious performances by joyful kids and friendly animals. With this award we want to encourage European producers, investors and decision makers to believe in promising directors from such rarely seen countries in cinema. The CICAE Art Cinema Award goes to Ms. Shahrbanoo Sadat from far away Afghanistan for her powerful WOLF AND SHEEP.
Sasha Folff In MERCENAIRE, Sacha Wolff has made a really powerful and original first feature. The story is simple and direct, and all the stronger for that. A boy is enticed to leave his home and culture in New Caledonia to go and play rugby in France. There he becomes a man, but at a price. Stand out elements in MERCENAIRE are the great script, excellent camerawork and the great performances by the non-professional cast. A very worthy winner of the Europa Cinemas Label at this year's Cannes.
Sébastien Lifshitz, Thérèse Clerc In awarding the Queer Palm to Les Vies de Thérèse, the Jury has decided to pay homage to two souls. The Queer Palm is thus awarded to Sébastien Lifshitz and his moving film - centered around the struggle of a woman, intertwining her private life with her political fights, crossing across times and questioning the roles imposed by society. The resolutely tender gaze Sébastien Lifshitz casts on this woman is a loving one - one that pays homage, yet at a distance - thus fully doing justice to Thérèse' political fights on the verge of her death. The Queer Palm is also awarded to Thérèse Clerc, who died on February, 16th 2016 - thus honouring a woman who, in carving her own path, opened up the way for our contemporary fights and reminded us relentlessly that our sexuality can and should both nourish our political fights and guide our commitment to a better society.
Anna Cazenave Cambet Gabber Lover is a delicate film in which the director acutely displays her own social and intimate struggles. It is a coming out film, one in which we learn to face our own desires and to free ourselves. We truly believe Gabber Lover will be a source of inspiration and will empower the youngsters.
Erik Rosha Cinema Novo is a film manifesto about the relevance today of almost forgotten Brazilian film movement of the sixties cinema novo. It is a daring impressionistic essay of a new genre showing us that cinema today could be at once political and sensual, poetical and engaged, formal and narrative, fictional and non-fictional - an interpretation of a mundo novo - of a new world.
Winner
All nominees
Gentleman RissientGentleman Rissient
Benoît Jacquot, Guy Seligmann
The Lives of ThérèseLes vies de Thérèse
Sébastien Lifshitz
The Family WhistleThe Family Whistle
Michele Russo
7.2
Wrong Elements
Jonathan Littell
My Journey Through French CinemaVoyage à travers le cinéma français
Bertrand Tavernier
Close Encounters with Vilmos ZsigmondClose Encounters with Vilmos Zsigmond
Pierre Filmon
Gentleman RissientGentleman Rissient
Benoît Jacquot, Guy Seligmann
7.9
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Fisher Stevens, Alexis Bloom
7.9
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds
Fisher Stevens, Alexis Bloom
Bernadette Lafont, and God Created the Free WomanBernadette Lafont et Dieu créa la femme libre
Esther Hoffenberg
6.3
Risk
Laura Poitras
Midnight Return: The Story of Billy Hayes and TurkeyMidnight Return: The Story of Billy Hayes and Turkey
Shirley Abraham, Amit Madheshya The film interweaves the trajectory of three protagonists - archetypal protagonists - in India today to tell the story of the end of an era in cinema. Without ever veering into sentimentality, the filmmakers focus their promising, tender, and incisive lens on the shifting reality of our contemporary world.