I am in the wind that makes the trees sway and cools you. I am in the flowing water that quenches your thirst. I am in the earth that feeds you. I'm in the flight of a bird.

Bakary Diallo I am in the wind that makes the trees sway and cools you. I am in the flowing water that quenches your thirst. I am in the earth that feeds you. I'm in the flight of a bird.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.