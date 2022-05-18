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Poster of Tirailleurs
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Tirailleurs
5.9

Tirailleurs

, 2022
Tirailleurs
France, Senegal / Action, Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Tirailleurs
5.9

Synopsis

1917. Bakary Diallo enlists in the French army to join his 17-year-old son, Thierno, who has been forcibly recruited. Sent to the front, they will have to face the war together. While Thierno learns to become a man, Bakary will do everything to bring him back safely.

Cast

Omar Sy
Omar Sy
Bakary Diallo
Alassane Diong
Thierno Diallo
Jonas Bloquet
Jonas Bloquet
Lieutenant Chambreau
Bamar Kane
Salif
François Chattot
François Chattot
Général Chambreau
Alassane Sy
Birama
Aminata Wone
Salimata
Clément Sambou
Adama
Oumar Sey
Abdoulaye
Léa Carne
Lucie
Director Mathieu Vadepied
Writer Olivier Demangel, Mathieu Vadepied
Composer Alexandre Desplat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Senegal
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 July 2023
World premiere 18 May 2022
Release date
7 December 2023 Czechia 12
4 January 2023 France TP
2 November 2023 Germany 16
16 November 2023 Greece
7 December 2023 Hungary 16
24 August 2023 Italy
30 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
9 June 2023 Spain
Worldwide Gross $8,598,322
Production Unité, Korokoro, Sy Possible Africa
Also known as
Tirailleurs, Father & Soldier, Herói de Sangue, Mein Sohn, der Soldat, Én vagyok az apád, Fader och soldat, Héroe de sangre, Io sono tuo padre, Isa ja poeg, Ochotnik, Padeo aen soljeo, Padre y soldado, Pare i soldat, Ο πατέρας του στρατιώτη, Отец и сын, 戰爭開打之際, 狙击兵

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 23 October 2023

Quotes

Bakary Diallo I am in the wind that makes the trees sway and cools you. I am in the flowing water that quenches your thirst. I am in the earth that feeds you. I'm in the flight of a bird.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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