1917. Bakary Diallo enlists in the French army to join his 17-year-old son, Thierno, who has been forcibly recruited. Sent to the front, they will have to face the war together. While Thierno learns to become a man, Bakary will do everything to bring him back safely.
Tirailleurs, Father & Soldier, Herói de Sangue, Mein Sohn, der Soldat, Én vagyok az apád, Fader och soldat, Héroe de sangre, Io sono tuo padre, Isa ja poeg, Ochotnik, Padeo aen soljeo, Padre y soldado, Pare i soldat, Ο πατέρας του στρατιώτη, Отец и сын, 戰爭開打之際, 狙击兵
Film rating
5.9
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 23 October 2023
Quotes
Bakary DialloI am in the wind that makes the trees sway and cools you. I am in the flowing water that quenches your thirst. I am in the earth that feeds you. I'm in the flight of a bird.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.