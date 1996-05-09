Menu
Cannes Film Festival 1996

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1996

Site France
Date 9 May 1996 - 20 May 1996
Palme d'Or
Secrets & Lies 8.0
Secrets & Lies
Mike Leigh
Winner
All nominees
Drifting Clouds 7.3
Drifting Clouds Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Aki Kaurismäki
A Self-Made Hero Un héros très discret
Jacques Audiard
Breaking the Waves 7.7
Breaking the Waves Breaking the waves
Lars von Trier
Stealing Beauty 6.6
Stealing Beauty Stealing Beauty / Io ballo da sola
Bernardo Bertolucci
Three Lives and Only One Death 6.9
Three Lives and Only One Death Trois vies & une seule mort
Raul Ruiz
The Sunchaser The Sunchaser
Michael Cimino
The Eighth Day 7.2
The Eighth Day Le huitième jour
Jaco Van Dormael
Crash 6.6
Crash
David Cronenberg
Ridicule 7.3
Ridicule
Patrice Leconte
Temptress Moon Feng yue
Chen Kaige
La seconda volta 6.9
La seconda volta
Mimmo Calopresti
Goodbye South, Goodbye Nan guo zai jian, nan guo
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
Fargo 7.7
Fargo
Joel Coen
Watch trailer
Kansas City 6.3
Kansas City
Robert Altman
The Van The Van
Stephen Frears
Too Late Prea târziu
Lucian Pintilie
6.7
My Sex Life... Or How I Got Into an Argument Comment je me suis disputé... (ma vie sexuelle)
Arnaud Desplechin
The Quiet Room The Quiet Room
Rolf de Heer
Earth 7.0
Earth Tierra
Julio Medem
Thieves Les voleurs
André Téchiné
Po di Sangui Po di Sangui
Flora Gomes
Grand Prize of the Jury
Breaking the Waves 7.7
Breaking the Waves Breaking the waves
Lars von Trier
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Szél Szél
Marcell Iványi
Winner
All nominees
Film Noir Film Noir
Michael Liu
Passeio com Johnny Guitar Passeio com Johnny Guitar
João César Monteiro
Oru Neenda Yathra Oru Neenda Yathra
Murali Nair
Small Deaths Small Deaths
Lynne Ramsay
This Film Is a Dog This Film Is a Dog
Jonathan Ogilvie
Attraction Attraktsion
Aleksey Dyomin
Brooms Brooms
Luke Cresswell, Steve McNicholas
Sin #8 Sin #8
Barbara Heller
4 maneras de tapar un hoyo 4 maneras de tapar un hoyo
Guillermo Rendón, Jorge Villalobos
Petite sotte Petite sotte
Luc Otter
Brooms Brooms
Luke Cresswell, Steve McNicholas
The Beach The Beach
Dorthe Scheffmann
Technical Grand Prize
Microcosmos 7.9
Microcosmos Microcosmos: Le peuple de l`herbe
Claude Nuridsany, Mari Perenu
Winner
Microcosmos 7.9
Microcosmos Microcosmos: Le peuple de l`herbe
Claude Nuridsany, Mari Perenu
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
White Night Layla Lavan
Arnon Zadok
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Les aveux de l'innocent Les aveux de l'innocent
Zhan-Per Ameri
Winner
Best Actor
The Eighth Day 7.2
The Eighth Day Le huitième jour
Daniel Auteuil, Pascal Duquenne
Winner
Best Actress
Secrets & Lies 8.0
Secrets & Lies
Brenda Blethyn
Winner
Best Director
Fargo 7.7
Fargo
Joel Coen
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
A Self-Made Hero Un héros très discret
Jacques Audiard, Alain Le Henry
Winner
A Self-Made Hero Un héros très discret
Jacques Audiard, Alain Le Henry
Winner
Canal+ Award
Planet Man Planet Man
Andrew Bancroft
Winner
Golden Camera
Love Serenade 6.6
Love Serenade
Shirley Barrett
Winner
All nominees
Trees Lounge 7.1
Trees Lounge
Steve Buscemi
Hard Eight 7.1
Hard Eight Hard Eight / Sydney
Paul Thomas Anderson
I Shot Andy Warhol 6.9
I Shot Andy Warhol
Mary Harron
La bouche de Jean-Pierre La bouche de Jean-Pierre
Lucile Hadzihalilovic
Looking for Richard 7.8
Looking for Richard Looking For Richard
Al Pacino
Some Mother's Son Some Mother's Son
Terry George
Flame Flame
Ingrid Sinclair
Bastard Out of Carolina Bastard Out of Carolina
Anjelica Huston
The Daytrippers The Daytrippers
Greg Mottola
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Small Deaths Small Deaths
Lynne Ramsay
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Secrets & Lies 8.0
Secrets & Lies
Mike Leigh
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Drifting Clouds 7.3
Drifting Clouds Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Aki Kaurismäki
Winner
A Drifting Life Chun hua meng lu
Cheng-sheng Lin
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
All nominees
Few of Us Few of Us
Sharunas Bartas
Jury Special Prize
Crash 6.6
Crash
David Cronenberg
Winner
Mercedes-Benz Award
Les aveux de l'innocent Les aveux de l'innocent
Zhan-Per Ameri
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Les aveux de l'innocent Les aveux de l'innocent
Zhan-Per Ameri
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Le réveil Le réveil
Marc-Henri Wajnberg
Winner
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
All nominees
Gabbeh 6.9
Gabbeh
Mohsen Makhmalbaf
Year
Nominations

