Cannes Film Festival 1996
All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1996
Site
France
Date
9 May 1996 - 20 May 1996
Palme d'Or
8.0
Secrets & Lies
Mike Leigh
Winner
All nominees
7.3
Drifting Clouds
Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Aki Kaurismäki
A Self-Made Hero
Un héros très discret
Jacques Audiard
7.7
Breaking the Waves
Breaking the waves
Lars von Trier
6.6
Stealing Beauty
Stealing Beauty / Io ballo da sola
Bernardo Bertolucci
6.9
Three Lives and Only One Death
Trois vies & une seule mort
Raul Ruiz
The Sunchaser
The Sunchaser
Michael Cimino
7.2
The Eighth Day
Le huitième jour
Jaco Van Dormael
6.6
Crash
David Cronenberg
7.3
Ridicule
Patrice Leconte
Temptress Moon
Feng yue
Chen Kaige
6.9
La seconda volta
Mimmo Calopresti
Goodbye South, Goodbye
Nan guo zai jian, nan guo
Hou Hsiao-Hsien
7.7
Fargo
Joel Coen
Watch trailer
6.3
Kansas City
Robert Altman
The Van
The Van
Stephen Frears
Too Late
Prea târziu
Lucian Pintilie
6.7
My Sex Life... Or How I Got Into an Argument
Comment je me suis disputé... (ma vie sexuelle)
Arnaud Desplechin
The Quiet Room
The Quiet Room
Rolf de Heer
7.0
Earth
Tierra
Julio Medem
Thieves
Les voleurs
André Téchiné
Po di Sangui
Po di Sangui
Flora Gomes
Show all nominees
Grand Prize of the Jury
7.7
Breaking the Waves
Breaking the waves
Lars von Trier
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Szél
Szél
Marcell Iványi
Winner
All nominees
Film Noir
Film Noir
Michael Liu
Passeio com Johnny Guitar
Passeio com Johnny Guitar
João César Monteiro
Oru Neenda Yathra
Oru Neenda Yathra
Murali Nair
Small Deaths
Small Deaths
Lynne Ramsay
This Film Is a Dog
This Film Is a Dog
Jonathan Ogilvie
Attraction
Attraktsion
Aleksey Dyomin
Brooms
Brooms
Luke Cresswell, Steve McNicholas
Sin #8
Sin #8
Barbara Heller
4 maneras de tapar un hoyo
4 maneras de tapar un hoyo
Guillermo Rendón, Jorge Villalobos
Petite sotte
Petite sotte
Luc Otter
Brooms
Brooms
Luke Cresswell, Steve McNicholas
The Beach
The Beach
Dorthe Scheffmann
Show all nominees
Technical Grand Prize
7.9
Microcosmos
Microcosmos: Le peuple de l`herbe
Claude Nuridsany, Mari Perenu
The movie was shown out of competition.
Winner
7.9
Microcosmos
Microcosmos: Le peuple de l`herbe
Claude Nuridsany, Mari Perenu
The movie was shown out of competition.
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
White Night
Layla Lavan
Arnon Zadok
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Les aveux de l'innocent
Les aveux de l'innocent
Zhan-Per Ameri
Winner
Best Actor
7.2
The Eighth Day
Le huitième jour
Daniel Auteuil, Pascal Duquenne
Winner
Best Actress
8.0
Secrets & Lies
Brenda Blethyn
Winner
Best Director
7.7
Fargo
Joel Coen
Winner
Watch trailer
Best Screenplay
A Self-Made Hero
Un héros très discret
Jacques Audiard, Alain Le Henry
Winner
A Self-Made Hero
Un héros très discret
Jacques Audiard, Alain Le Henry
Winner
Canal+ Award
Planet Man
Planet Man
Andrew Bancroft
Winner
Golden Camera
6.6
Love Serenade
Shirley Barrett
Winner
All nominees
7.1
Trees Lounge
Steve Buscemi
7.1
Hard Eight
Hard Eight / Sydney
Paul Thomas Anderson
6.9
I Shot Andy Warhol
Mary Harron
La bouche de Jean-Pierre
La bouche de Jean-Pierre
Lucile Hadzihalilovic
7.8
Looking for Richard
Looking For Richard
Al Pacino
Some Mother's Son
Some Mother's Son
Terry George
Flame
Flame
Ingrid Sinclair
Bastard Out of Carolina
Bastard Out of Carolina
Anjelica Huston
The Daytrippers
The Daytrippers
Greg Mottola
Show all nominees
Jury Prize / Best Short Film
Small Deaths
Small Deaths
Lynne Ramsay
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
8.0
Secrets & Lies
Mike Leigh
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
7.3
Drifting Clouds
Kauas pilvet karkaavat
Aki Kaurismäki
Winner
A Drifting Life
Chun hua meng lu
Cheng-sheng Lin
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
All nominees
Few of Us
Few of Us
Sharunas Bartas
Show all nominees
Jury Special Prize
6.6
Crash
David Cronenberg
Winner
Mercedes-Benz Award
Les aveux de l'innocent
Les aveux de l'innocent
Zhan-Per Ameri
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Les aveux de l'innocent
Les aveux de l'innocent
Zhan-Per Ameri
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Le réveil
Le réveil
Marc-Henri Wajnberg
Winner
Un Certain Regard - A Certain Talent Prize
All nominees
6.9
Gabbeh
Mohsen Makhmalbaf
Show all nominees
