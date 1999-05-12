Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1999

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1999

Site France
Date 12 May 1999 - 23 May 1999
Palme d'Or
Rosetta 7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Rosetta 7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
All nominees
8½ Women 5.6
8½ Women 8 1/2 women
Peter Greenaway
No One Writes to the Colonel El coronel no tiene quien le escriba
Arturo Ripstein
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai 7.5
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Jim Jarmusch
Kikujiro 7.8
Kikujiro Kikujirô no natsu
Takeshi Kitano
The Nanny La balia
Marco Bellocchio
Felicia's Journey Felicia's Journey
Atom Egoyan
Cradle Will Rock 6.8
Cradle Will Rock
Tim Robbins
All About My Mother 7.6
All About My Mother Todo sobre mi madre
Pedro Almodóvar
The Emperor and the Assassin 7.2
The Emperor and the Assassin Jing Ke ci Qin Wang
Chen Kaige
Tales of Kish Ghesse haye Kish
Abolfazl Jalili, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Nasser Taghvai
Tales of Kish Ghesse haye Kish
Abolfazl Jalili, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Nasser Taghvai
Wonderland Wonderland
Michael Winterbottom
Marcel Proust's Time Regained 6.7
Marcel Proust's Time Regained Le temps retrouvé
Raul Ruiz
Love Will Tear Us Apart Tin seung yan gaan
Nelson Lik-wai Yu
The Letter 6.2
The Letter La lettre
Manoel de Oliveira
The Straight Story 7.9
The Straight Story
David Lynch
Nos vies heureuses Nos vies heureuses
Jacques Maillot
Moloch 6.8
Moloch
Alexander Sokurov
Pola X 5.7
Pola X
Leos Carax
Limbo Limbo
Dzhon Seylz
Kadosh 6.9
Kadosh
Amos Gitai
Humanité L'humanité
Bruno Dumont
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Peau neuve Peau neuve
Emilie Deleuze For its profound and moving analysis of personal and professional anxiety in an unique setting. (Note: FIPRESCI lists this film as in the festival's official selection, but it was in the parallel sections.)
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
M/Other M/Other
Nobuhiro Suwa For its captivating and original observation of a couple's behaviour during an existential crisis.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury / Best Short Film
The Picnic So-poong
Son Il-gon Tied with Stop (1999).
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Humanité L'humanité
Bruno Dumont
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
When the Day Breaks When the Day Breaks
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
Winner
When the Day Breaks When the Day Breaks
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
Winner
Stop Stop
Rodolfo Markoni Tied with _So-poong (1999)_.
Winner
All nominees
An Eternity An Eternity
Daehyun Kim
Food for Thought Food for Thought
John Paton, Matthew Michael Ross
Simultaneity Dong si-e
Seong Sook Kim
The Cookie Thief The Cookie Thief
Hugo Currie, Toby Leslie
The Cookie Thief The Cookie Thief
Hugo Currie, Toby Leslie
Billy's Balloon Billy's Balloon
Don Hertzfeldt
Rien à dire Rien à dire
Vincent Perez
Ruleta Ruleta
Roberto Santiago
Food for Thought Food for Thought
John Paton, Matthew Michael Ross
Devil Doll/Ring Pull Devil Doll/Ring Pull
Jarl Olsen
The Picnic So-poong
Son Il-gon
Husk Husk
Jerry Handler
Technical Grand Prize
The Emperor and the Assassin 7.2
The Emperor and the Assassin Jing Ke ci Qin Wang
Juhua Tu For the production design.
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
The Blair Witch Project 6.8
The Blair Witch Project
Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Voyages Voyages
Emmanuel Finkiel
Winner
Best Actor
Humanité L'humanité
Emmanuel Schotté
Winner
Best Actress
Rosetta 7.5
Rosetta
Émilie Dequenne Tied with Séverine Caneele for L'humanité (1999).
Winner
Humanité L'humanité
Séverine Caneele Tied with Émilie Dequenne for Rosetta (1999).
Winner
Best Director
All About My Mother 7.6
All About My Mother Todo sobre mi madre
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
Best Screenplay
Moloch 6.8
Moloch
Yuriy Arabov
Winner
Canal+ Award
Shoes Off! Shoes Off!
Mark Sawers
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Second Hand Second Hand
Emily Young
Winner
All nominees
Im Hukim Im Hukim
Dover Kosashvili Tied with La puce (1999).
Inter-View Inter-View
Jessica Hausner
La puce La puce
Emmanuelle Bercot Tied with Im Hukim (1999).
Golden Camera
Marana Simhasanam Marana Simhasanam
Murali Nair
Winner
All nominees
The Blair Witch Project 6.8
The Blair Witch Project
Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
The Virgin Suicides 7.5
The Virgin Suicides
Sofia Coppola
Le bleu des villes Le bleu des villes
Stéphane Brizé
The War Zone 7.3
The War Zone
Tim Roth
Les convoyeurs attendent Les convoyeurs attendent
Benua Maryazh
East Is East East Is East
Demien O`Donnell
Jury Prize
The Letter 6.2
The Letter La lettre
Manoel de Oliveira
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
All About My Mother 7.6
All About My Mother Todo sobre mi madre
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Rosetta 7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Rosetta 7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Beautiful People Beautiful People
Jasmin Dizdar
Winner
All nominees
If I Give You My Humbleness, Don't Take Away My Pride If I Give You My Humbleness, Don't Take Away My Pride
Karin Westerlund
Les passagers Les passagers
Jean-Claude Guiguet
The Personals Zheng hun qi shi
Kuo-Fu Chen
Away with Words 6.3
Away with Words San tiao ren
Christopher Doyle
Garage Olimpo Garage Olimpo
Marco Bechis
Marana Simhasanam Marana Simhasanam
Murali Nair
The Other El-Akhar
Yussef Shahin
Vanaprastham Vanaprastham
Shaji N. Karun
Peau neuve Peau neuve
Emilie Deleuze
So Close to Paradise Bian dan, gu niang
Wang Xiaoshuai
The Shade The Shade
Raphaël Nadjari
Judy Berlin Judy Berlin
Eric Mendelsohn
Sicily! Sicilia!
Danièle Huillet, Jean-Marie Straub
The Winslow Boy The Winslow Boy
David Mamet
Genesis La genèse
Cheick Oumar Sissoko
Kaizokuban Bootleg Film Kaizokuban Bootleg Film
Masahiro Kobayashi
The Spousals of God As Bodas de Deus
João César Monteiro
March of Happiness Tian ma cha fang
Cheng-sheng Lin
Harem Suare Harem Suare
Ferzan Özpetek
Ratcatcher 7.6
Ratcatcher
Lynne Ramsay
Nadia et les hippopotames Nadia et les hippopotames
Dominique Cabrera
Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland Beresina oder Die letzten Tage der Schweiz
Daniel Schmid
Mercedes-Benz Award
Flowers from Another World Flores de otro mundo
Icíar Bollaín
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Siam Sunset 6.4
Siam Sunset
John Polson
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Dérapages Dérapages
Pascal Adant
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
François Chalais Award
The Other El-Akhar
Yussef Shahin
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
Un petit air de fête Un petit air de fête
Eric Guirado
Winner
Cinefondation Award - Special Mention
Inter-View Inter-View
Jessica Hausner
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Troubled Waters Ô trouble
Sylvia Calle
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Qui plume la lune? Qui plume la lune?
Christine Carrière
Winner
All nominees
Le bleu des villes Le bleu des villes
Stéphane Brizé
East Is East East Is East
Demien O`Donnell
Agnes Browne Agnes Browne
Anjelica Huston
Les convoyeurs attendent Les convoyeurs attendent
Benua Maryazh
The War Zone 7.3
The War Zone
Tim Roth
South Sud
Chantal Akerman
The Virgin Suicides 7.5
The Virgin Suicides
Sofia Coppola
Charisma 7.1
Charisma Karisuma
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
The Blair Witch Project 6.8
The Blair Witch Project
Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
Summer of Sam 6.7
Summer of Sam
Spike Lee
Gras Savoye Award
A Castle in Spain Un château en Espagne
Delphine Gleize
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

Academy Awards, USA
1929-2025
Academy Awards, USA
Golden Globes, USA
Golden Globe Award
1944-2025
Golden Globes, USA
Primetime Emmy Awards
1949-2025
Primetime Emmy Awards
BAFTA Awards
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts
1949-2025
BAFTA Awards
Venice Film Festival
Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica
1932-2025
Venice Film Festival
Razzie Awards
Razzie
1981-2025
Razzie Awards
MTV Movie + TV Awards
MTV Movie & TV Awards
1992-2025
MTV Movie + TV Awards
Sundance Film Festival
1982-2025
Sundance Film Festival
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
1993-2025
St. Petersburg Message to Man Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival
Internationale Filmfestspiele Berlin
1951-2025
Berlin International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival
Sochi International Film Festival & Awards — SIFFA
1994-2025
Sochi International Film Festival
Screen Actors Guild Awards
Screen Actors Guild Award
1963-2025
Screen Actors Guild Awards
2024-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival (Kinotavr)
1990-2025
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival
Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF)
1959-2025
Moscow International Film Festival
Window to Europe
1993-2025
Window to Europe
Toronto International Film Festival
1978-2025
Toronto International Film Festival
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
Pimedate Ööde Filmifestival
1998-2025
Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more