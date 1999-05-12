Menu
Palme d'Or
7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
All nominees
5.6
8½ Women
8 1/2 women
Peter Greenaway
No One Writes to the Colonel
El coronel no tiene quien le escriba
Arturo Ripstein
7.5
Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai
Jim Jarmusch
7.8
Kikujiro
Kikujirô no natsu
Takeshi Kitano
The Nanny
La balia
Marco Bellocchio
Felicia's Journey
Felicia's Journey
Atom Egoyan
6.8
Cradle Will Rock
Tim Robbins
7.6
All About My Mother
Todo sobre mi madre
Pedro Almodóvar
7.2
The Emperor and the Assassin
Jing Ke ci Qin Wang
Chen Kaige
Tales of Kish
Ghesse haye Kish
Abolfazl Jalili, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Nasser Taghvai
Tales of Kish
Ghesse haye Kish
Abolfazl Jalili, Mohsen Makhmalbaf, Nasser Taghvai
Wonderland
Wonderland
Michael Winterbottom
6.7
Marcel Proust's Time Regained
Le temps retrouvé
Raul Ruiz
Love Will Tear Us Apart
Tin seung yan gaan
Nelson Lik-wai Yu
6.2
The Letter
La lettre
Manoel de Oliveira
7.9
The Straight Story
David Lynch
Nos vies heureuses
Nos vies heureuses
Jacques Maillot
6.8
Moloch
Alexander Sokurov
5.7
Pola X
Leos Carax
Limbo
Limbo
Dzhon Seylz
6.9
Kadosh
Amos Gitai
Humanité
L'humanité
Bruno Dumont
Show all nominees
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
Peau neuve
Peau neuve
Emilie Deleuze
For its profound and moving analysis of personal and professional anxiety in an unique setting. (Note: FIPRESCI lists this film as in the festival's official selection, but it was in the parallel sections.)
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Parallel Sections
M/Other
M/Other
Nobuhiro Suwa
For its captivating and original observation of a couple's behaviour during an existential crisis.
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury / Best Short Film
The Picnic
So-poong
Son Il-gon
Tied with Stop (1999).
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Humanité
L'humanité
Bruno Dumont
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
When the Day Breaks
When the Day Breaks
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
Winner
When the Day Breaks
When the Day Breaks
Amanda Forbis, Wendy Tilby
Winner
Stop
Stop
Rodolfo Markoni
Tied with _So-poong (1999)_.
Winner
All nominees
An Eternity
An Eternity
Daehyun Kim
Food for Thought
Food for Thought
John Paton, Matthew Michael Ross
Simultaneity
Dong si-e
Seong Sook Kim
The Cookie Thief
The Cookie Thief
Hugo Currie, Toby Leslie
The Cookie Thief
The Cookie Thief
Hugo Currie, Toby Leslie
Billy's Balloon
Billy's Balloon
Don Hertzfeldt
Rien à dire
Rien à dire
Vincent Perez
Ruleta
Ruleta
Roberto Santiago
Food for Thought
Food for Thought
John Paton, Matthew Michael Ross
Devil Doll/Ring Pull
Devil Doll/Ring Pull
Jarl Olsen
The Picnic
So-poong
Son Il-gon
Husk
Husk
Jerry Handler
Show all nominees
Technical Grand Prize
7.2
The Emperor and the Assassin
Jing Ke ci Qin Wang
Juhua Tu
For the production design.
Winner
Award of the Youth / Foreign Film
6.8
The Blair Witch Project
Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
Winner
Award of the Youth / French Film
Voyages
Voyages
Emmanuel Finkiel
Winner
Best Actor
Humanité
L'humanité
Emmanuel Schotté
Winner
Best Actress
7.5
Rosetta
Émilie Dequenne
Tied with Séverine Caneele for L'humanité (1999).
Winner
Humanité
L'humanité
Séverine Caneele
Tied with Émilie Dequenne for Rosetta (1999).
Winner
Best Director
7.6
All About My Mother
Todo sobre mi madre
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
Best Screenplay
6.8
Moloch
Yuriy Arabov
Winner
Canal+ Award
Shoes Off!
Shoes Off!
Mark Sawers
Winner
Cinefondation Award
Second Hand
Second Hand
Emily Young
Winner
All nominees
Im Hukim
Im Hukim
Dover Kosashvili
Tied with La puce (1999).
Inter-View
Inter-View
Jessica Hausner
La puce
La puce
Emmanuelle Bercot
Tied with Im Hukim (1999).
Show all nominees
Golden Camera
Marana Simhasanam
Marana Simhasanam
Murali Nair
Winner
All nominees
6.8
The Blair Witch Project
Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
7.5
The Virgin Suicides
Sofia Coppola
Le bleu des villes
Le bleu des villes
Stéphane Brizé
7.3
The War Zone
Tim Roth
Les convoyeurs attendent
Les convoyeurs attendent
Benua Maryazh
East Is East
East Is East
Demien O`Donnell
Show all nominees
Jury Prize
6.2
The Letter
La lettre
Manoel de Oliveira
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
7.6
All About My Mother
Todo sobre mi madre
Pedro Almodóvar
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
7.5
Rosetta
Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Beautiful People
Beautiful People
Jasmin Dizdar
Winner
All nominees
If I Give You My Humbleness, Don't Take Away My Pride
If I Give You My Humbleness, Don't Take Away My Pride
Karin Westerlund
Les passagers
Les passagers
Jean-Claude Guiguet
The Personals
Zheng hun qi shi
Kuo-Fu Chen
6.3
Away with Words
San tiao ren
Christopher Doyle
Garage Olimpo
Garage Olimpo
Marco Bechis
Marana Simhasanam
Marana Simhasanam
Murali Nair
The Other
El-Akhar
Yussef Shahin
Vanaprastham
Vanaprastham
Shaji N. Karun
Peau neuve
Peau neuve
Emilie Deleuze
So Close to Paradise
Bian dan, gu niang
Wang Xiaoshuai
The Shade
The Shade
Raphaël Nadjari
Judy Berlin
Judy Berlin
Eric Mendelsohn
Sicily!
Sicilia!
Danièle Huillet, Jean-Marie Straub
The Winslow Boy
The Winslow Boy
David Mamet
Genesis
La genèse
Cheick Oumar Sissoko
Kaizokuban Bootleg Film
Kaizokuban Bootleg Film
Masahiro Kobayashi
The Spousals of God
As Bodas de Deus
João César Monteiro
March of Happiness
Tian ma cha fang
Cheng-sheng Lin
Harem Suare
Harem Suare
Ferzan Özpetek
7.6
Ratcatcher
Lynne Ramsay
Nadia et les hippopotames
Nadia et les hippopotames
Dominique Cabrera
Beresina or The Last Days of Switzerland
Beresina oder Die letzten Tage der Schweiz
Daniel Schmid
Show all nominees
Mercedes-Benz Award
Flowers from Another World
Flores de otro mundo
Icíar Bollaín
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
6.4
Siam Sunset
John Polson
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Dérapages
Dérapages
Pascal Adant
Winner
France Culture Award / Foreign Cineaste of the Year
François Chalais Award
The Other
El-Akhar
Yussef Shahin
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
Un petit air de fête
Un petit air de fête
Eric Guirado
Winner
Cinefondation Award - Special Mention
Inter-View
Inter-View
Jessica Hausner
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award - Special Mention
Troubled Waters
Ô trouble
Sylvia Calle
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Qui plume la lune?
Qui plume la lune?
Christine Carrière
Winner
All nominees
Le bleu des villes
Le bleu des villes
Stéphane Brizé
East Is East
East Is East
Demien O`Donnell
Agnes Browne
Agnes Browne
Anjelica Huston
Les convoyeurs attendent
Les convoyeurs attendent
Benua Maryazh
7.3
The War Zone
Tim Roth
South
Sud
Chantal Akerman
7.5
The Virgin Suicides
Sofia Coppola
7.1
Charisma
Karisuma
Kiyoshi Kurosawa
6.8
The Blair Witch Project
Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez
6.7
Summer of Sam
Spike Lee
Show all nominees
Gras Savoye Award
A Castle in Spain
Un château en Espagne
Delphine Gleize
Winner
