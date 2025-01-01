Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 1964

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 1964

Site France
Date 29 April 1964 - 14 May 1964
Palme d'Or
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Jacques Demy
Winner
All nominees
One Potato, Two Potato One Potato, Two Potato
Larry Peerce
Tetri karavani Tetri karavani
Tamaz Meliava, Eldar Shengelaya
The Visit 7.5
The Visit
Bernhard Wicki
Me First Primero yo
Fernando Ayala
The Girl in Mourning La niña de luto
Manuel Summers
Mujhe Jeene Do Mujhe Jeene Do
Moni Bhattacharjee
The Soft Skin 7.5
The Soft Skin La peau douce
François Truffaut
Dead Woman from Beverly Hills Die Tote von Beverly Hills
Michael Pfleghar
Greed in the Sun 7.3
Greed in the Sun Cent mille dollars au soleil
Anri Verney
Last Night El-Lailah el-Akhirah
Kamal El-Shaikh
Raven's End Kvarteret Korpen
Bo Widerberg
Walking the Streets of Moscow 8.1
Walking the Streets of Moscow I Step Through Moscow / Walking the Streets of Moscow
Georgiy Daneliya Festival title: Romance à Moscou.
Watch trailer
Alone on the Pacific Taiheiyô hitoribotchi
Kon Ichikawa
Black God, White Devil 7.1
Black God, White Devil Deus e o Diabo na Terra do Sol
Glauber Rocha
The World of Henry Orient The World of Henry Orient
George Roy Hill
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
Jack Clayton
Krik Krik
Jaromil Jireš
The Woman in the Dunes 7.2
The Woman in the Dunes Woman in the Dunes / Suna no onna
Hiroshi Teshigahara
Pacsirta Pacsirta
László Ranódy
Pasazerka 7.4
Pasazerka
Andrzej Munk
Seduced and Abandoned 7.9
Seduced and Abandoned Sedotta e abbandonata
Pietro Germi
Donna Scimmia, La 7.3
Donna Scimmia, La
Marco Ferreri
The Red Lanterns Ta kokkina fanaria
Vasilis Georgiadis
Barren Lives 7.8
Barren Lives Vidas Secas
Nelson Pereira dos Santos
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
All nominees
The Memory of the Rose Memoria trandafirului
Sergiu Nicolaescu
Special Mention
Andrzej Munk For his whole works.
Winner
Technical Grand Prize
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Jacques Demy
Winner
Dead Woman from Beverly Hills Die Tote von Beverly Hills
Michael Pfleghar
Winner
Best Actor
Seduced and Abandoned 7.9
Seduced and Abandoned Sedotta e abbandonata
Saro Urzì Tied with Antal Páger for _Pacsirta (1963)_.
Winner
Pacsirta Pacsirta
Antal Páger Tied with Saro Urzì for Sedotta e abbandonata (1964).
Winner
Best Actress
One Potato, Two Potato One Potato, Two Potato
Barbara Barry Tied with Anne Bancroft for The Pumpkin Eater (1964).
Winner
The Pumpkin Eater The Pumpkin Eater
Anne Bancroft Tied with Barbara Barrie for One Potato, Two Potato (1964).
Winner
Jury Special Prize
The Woman in the Dunes 7.2
The Woman in the Dunes Woman in the Dunes / Suna no onna
Hiroshi Teshigahara
Winner
Kodak Short Film Award
All nominees
Lacrimae rerum Lacrimae rerum
Nikos Nikolaidis
OCIC Award
Barren Lives 7.8
Barren Lives Vidas Secas
Nelson Pereira dos Santos Tied with Les parapluies de Cherbourg (1964).
Winner
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg 8.0
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Les Parapluies de Cherbourg
Jacques Demy Tied with Vidas Secas (1963).
Winner
