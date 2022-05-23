In one of the world’s most populated cities, two brothers — Nadeem and Saud — devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates.
ProductionHBO Documentary Films, Submarine Deluxe, Sideshow (II)
Also known as
All That Breathes, Dünyanın Bütün Nefesleri, Kol Ma She'Noshem, Todo lo que respira, Tout ce que nous respirons, Tout ce qui respire, Tudo O que Respira, Wszystko, co żyje, Всё, что дышит, 숨쉬는 모든 것, オール・ザット・ブリーズ, 在牠們的凝視之間, 救雀奇兵
Film rating
7.2
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Updated 8 February 2023
Quotes
Mohammad SaudThat's why it's called science fiction. So much of science fiction is unscientific.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.