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Poster of All That Breathes
7.2
Kinoafisha Films All That Breathes
7.2

All That Breathes

, 2022
All That Breathes
India, Great Britain, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of All That Breathes
7.2

Synopsis

In one of the world’s most populated cities, two brothers — Nadeem and Saud — devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates.

Cast

Nadeem Shehzad
Self
Mohammad Saud
Self
Salik Rehman
Self
Director Shaunak Sen
Writer Aman Mann
Composer Roger Goula
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 30 May 2022
World premiere 23 May 2022
Release date
21 October 2022 Netherlands 9
Worldwide Gross $111,158
Production HBO Documentary Films, Submarine Deluxe, Sideshow (II)
Also known as
All That Breathes, Dünyanın Bütün Nefesleri, Kol Ma She'Noshem, Todo lo que respira, Tout ce que nous respirons, Tout ce qui respire, Tudo O que Respira, Wszystko, co żyje, Всё, что дышит, 숨쉬는 모든 것, オール・ザット・ブリーズ, 在牠們的凝視之間, 救雀奇兵

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 8 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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