Xavier Beauvois This movie of great artistic value benefits from a remarkable group of actors and follows the daily rhytm of work and liturgy. It depicts the sacrifice of the monks of Tibhirine (Algeria 1996) choosing to maintain their peaceful presence despite surrounding violence. The deep humanity of the monks, their respect for Islam and their generosity towards their village neighbours make the reason for our choice.
Lee Chang-dong Through the charm of poetry, Mija, a decent grandmother weakened by disease and culpability, opens up to a contemplative perception of the world. Tied with Another Year (2010).
Winner
7.1
Another Year
Mike Leigh Along the rhytm of the seasons, friendship and tenderness bring together ordinary people dealing with the joys and pains of everyday life. Clear directing and great acting combine to express authentic relations. It's up to everyone to be responsible of his own life. Tied with Shi (2010).