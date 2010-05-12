Menu
Kinoafisha Film festivals Cannes Film Festival Events Cannes Film Festival 2010

All nominated films "Cannes Film Festival" in 2010

Site France
Date 12 May 2010 - 23 May 2010
Palme d'Or
Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives 6.6
Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives Loong Boonmee raleuk chat
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
Winner
All nominees
On Tour 6.9
On Tour Tournee / On Tour
Mathieu Amalric
Chongqing Blues Rizhao Chongqing
Wang Xiaoshuai
Certified Copy 6.2
Certified Copy Copie conforme
Abbas Kiarostami
Route Irish 6.4
Route Irish
Ken Loach
Fair Game 7.2
Fair Game
Doug Liman
The Housemaid 6.4
The Housemaid Hanyo / The Housemaid
Im Sang Su
Outside the Law 7.1
Outside the Law Outside the law
Rachid Bouchareb
Biutiful 7.5
Biutiful
Alejandro González Iñárritu
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape 5.1
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape Utomlennye solntsem 2
Nikita Mihalkov
The Princess of Montpensier 6.8
The Princess of Montpensier La princesse de Montpensier
Bertrand Tavernier
A Screaming Man 6.6
A Screaming Man Un homme qui crie
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Another Year 7.1
Another Year
Mike Leigh
Poetry 6.9
Poetry Shi / Poetry
Lee Chang-dong
Outrage 7.2
Outrage Autoreiji
Takeshi Kitano
My Joy 5.5
My Joy Schaste moe
Sergey Loznica
La nostra vita 6.7
La nostra vita
Daniele Luchetti
Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men Des hommes et des dieux
Xavier Beauvois
A Frankenstein-terv 5.6
A Frankenstein-terv
Kornél Mundruczó
FIPRESCI Prize / Competition
On Tour 6.9
On Tour Tournee / On Tour
Mathieu Amalric
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Directors' Fortnight or Critics' Week
Oliver Laks
You All Are Captains
Winner
FIPRESCI Prize / Un Certain Regard
Adrienn Pál 6.7
Adrienn Pál Pál Adrienn
Ágnes Kocsis
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men Des hommes et des dieux
Xavier Beauvois
Winner
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Barking Island Chienne d'histoire
Serge Avedikian
Winner
All nominees
To Swallow a Toad Norit krupi
Jurgis Krasons
Blocks Blokes
Marialy Rivas
Muscles Muscles
Edward Housden
Maya Maya
Pedro Pio
Station Estação
Márcia Faria
Micky Bader Micky Bader
Frida Kempff
First Aid Ezra rishona
Yarden Karmin
Historias breves VI: Rosa Historias breves VI: Rosa
Mónica Lairana
Award of the Youth
Certified Copy 6.2
Certified Copy Copie conforme
Abbas Kiarostami
Winner
Best Actor
La nostra vita 6.7
La nostra vita
Elio Germano Tied with Javier Bardem for Biutiful (2010).
Winner
Biutiful 7.5
Biutiful
Javier Bardem Tied with Elio Germano for La nostra vita (2010).
Winner
Best Actress
Certified Copy 6.2
Certified Copy Copie conforme
Juliette Binoche
Winner
Best Director
On Tour 6.9
On Tour Tournee / On Tour
Mathieu Amalric
Winner
Best Screenplay
Poetry 6.9
Poetry Shi / Poetry
Lee Chang-dong
Winner
Canal+ Award
Berik Berik
Daniel Borgman
Winner
Cinefondation Award
The Painting Sellers Taulukauppiaat
Juho Kuosmanen
Winner
All nominees
I Already Am Everything I Want to Have Ja vec jesam sve ono sto zelim da imam
Dane Komljen Tied with Hinkerort zorasune (2010) for third place.
The Minutes, the Hours Los minutos, las horas
Janaina Marques
Miramare Miramare
Michaela Müller
Iceland Ijsland
Gilles Coulier
Shelley Shelley
Andrew Wesman
Thanks, Fine Dakujem, dobre
Mátyás Prikler
El juego El juego
Benjamín Naishtat
Frozen Land Frozen Land
Tae-yong Kim
Anywhere Out of the World Coucou-les-nuages
Vincent Maël Cardona
Cooked Cooked
Jens Blank
The Fifth Column Hinkerort zorasune
Vatche Boulghourjian Tied with Ja vec jesam sve ono sto zelim da imam (2010) for third place.
Here I Am Itt vagyok
Balint Zimler
Critics Week Grand Prize
Armadillo Armadillo
Janus Metz Pedersen
Winner
All nominees
Bedevilled 7.2
Bedevilled
Chhol So Chan
Dear Prudence Belle Épine
Rebecca Zlotowski
Sandcastle Sandcastle
Junfeng Boo
Sound of Noise 7.1
Sound of Noise Sounds of Noise
Yohannes Sherne Nilsson, Ula Simonsson
The Myth of the American Sleepover The Myth of the American Sleepover
David Robert Mitchell
Bi, Don't Be Afraid Bi, dung so!
Dang Di Phan
Golden Camera
Leap Year 5.9
Leap Year Año bisiesto / Leap Year
Mihael Roue
Winner
All nominees
Benda Bilili! Benda Bilili!
Renaud Barret, Florent de La Tullaye
Love Like Poison Un poison violent
Keytel Kuilive
Sandcastle Sandcastle
Junfeng Boo
We Are What We Are Somos lo que hay
Jorge Michel Grau
Women Are Heroes Women Are Heroes
JR
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
Dear Prudence Belle Épine
Rebecca Zlotowski
Bi, Don't Be Afraid Bi, dung so!
Dang Di Phan
My Joy 5.5
My Joy Schaste moe
Sergey Loznica
The Wanderer Ha'Meshotet
Avishai Sivan
Two Gates of Sleep Two Gates of Sleep
Alister Benks Griffin
Udaan Udaan
Vikramaditya Motwane
The Myth of the American Sleepover The Myth of the American Sleepover
David Robert Mitchell
Sound of Noise 7.1
Sound of Noise Sounds of Noise
Yohannes Sherne Nilsson, Ula Simonsson
Armadillo Armadillo
Janus Metz Pedersen
The Silent House La casa muda
Gustavo Hernández
Picco 7.1
Picco
Philip Koch
Benda Bilili! Benda Bilili!
Renaud Barret, Florent de La Tullaye
Bedevilled 7.2
Bedevilled
Chhol So Chan
Blue Valentine 7.3
Blue Valentine
Derek Cianfrance
You All Are Captains Todos vós sodes capitáns
Oliver Laks
All Good Children All Good Children
Alicia Duffy
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
Little Baby Jesus of Flandr 6.1
Little Baby Jesus of Flandr En waar de sterre bleef stille staan
Gust van den Berghe
Lights Out Simon Werner a disparu...
Fabrice Gobert
Jury Prize
A Screaming Man 6.6
A Screaming Man Un homme qui crie
Mahamat-Saleh Harun
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury
Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men Des hommes et des dieux
Xavier Beauvois This movie of great artistic value benefits from a remarkable group of actors and follows the daily rhytm of work and liturgy. It depicts the sacrifice of the monks of Tibhirine (Algeria 1996) choosing to maintain their peaceful presence despite surrounding violence. The deep humanity of the monks, their respect for Islam and their generosity towards their village neighbours make the reason for our choice.
Winner
Prize of the Ecumenical Jury - Special Mention
Poetry 6.9
Poetry Shi / Poetry
Lee Chang-dong Through the charm of poetry, Mija, a decent grandmother weakened by disease and culpability, opens up to a contemplative perception of the world. Tied with Another Year (2010).
Winner
Another Year 7.1
Another Year
Mike Leigh Along the rhytm of the seasons, friendship and tenderness bring together ordinary people dealing with the joys and pains of everyday life. Clear directing and great acting combine to express authentic relations. It's up to everyone to be responsible of his own life. Tied with Shi (2010).
Winner
Un Certain Regard Award
Hahaha 6.8
Hahaha
Hong Sang-soo
Winner
All nominees
I Wish I Knew Hai shang chuan qi
Jia Zhangke
The Lips Los labios
Santiago Loza, Iván Fund
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
Life, Above All Le secret de Chanda
Oliver Schmitz
Aurora Aurora
Cristi Puiu
The Lips Los labios
Santiago Loza, Iván Fund
The Strange Case of Angelica O Estranho Caso de Angélica
Manoel de Oliveira
Lights Out Simon Werner a disparu...
Fabrice Gobert
Udaan Udaan
Vikramaditya Motwane
R U There R U There
David Verbeek
Film socialisme 6.0
Film socialisme Socialisme
Jean-Luc Godard
Rebecca H. (Return to the Dogs) Rebecca H. (Return to the Dogs)
Lodge Kerrigan
Carancho 6.8
Carancho
Pablo Trapero
Blue Valentine 7.3
Blue Valentine
Derek Cianfrance
Unter dir die Stadt 6.2
Unter dir die Stadt
Christoph Hochhäusler
Tuesday, After Christmas Marti, dupa Craciun
Radu Muntean
Adrienn Pál 6.7
Adrienn Pál Pál Adrienn
Ágnes Kocsis
Chatroom 6.1
Chatroom
Hideo Nakata
Heartbeats 7.5
Heartbeats Les amours imaginaires
Xavier Dolan
SACD Award
Bi, Don't Be Afraid Bi, dung so!
Dang Di Phan
Winner
Young Critics Award
Sound of Noise 7.1
Sound of Noise Sounds of Noise
Yohannes Sherne Nilsson, Ula Simonsson
Winner
Grand Golden Rail
Sound of Noise 7.1
Sound of Noise Sounds of Noise
Yohannes Sherne Nilsson, Ula Simonsson
Winner
Small Golden Rail
Deeper Than Yesterday Deeper Than Yesterday
Ariel Kleiman
Winner
Cinema Prize of the French National Education System
Of Gods and Men 7.1
Of Gods and Men Des hommes et des dieux
Xavier Beauvois
Winner
France Culture Award
Ronit Elkabetz
Winner
François Chalais Award
Life, Above All Le secret de Chanda
Oliver Schmitz
Winner
Golden Coach
Un Certain Regard Jury Prize
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
Winner
October Octubre
Daniel Vega Vidal, Diego Vega Vidal
Winner
C.I.C.A.E. Award
Lily Sometimes 6.5
Lily Sometimes Pieds nus sur les limaces / Lily Sometimes
Fabenn Berto
Winner
All nominees
You All Are Captains Todos vós sodes capitáns
Oliver Laks
Benda Bilili! Benda Bilili!
Renaud Barret, Florent de La Tullaye
The Tiger Factory The Tiger Factory
Ming Jin Woo
Shit Year 5.4
Shit Year
Cam Archer
The Invisible Eye La mirada invisible
Diego Lerman
Everything Will Be Fine Alting Bliver Godt Igen
Christoffer Boe
Little Baby Jesus of Flandr 6.1
Little Baby Jesus of Flandr En waar de sterre bleef stille staan
Gust van den Berghe
We Are What We Are Somos lo que hay
Jorge Michel Grau
Two Gates of Sleep Two Gates of Sleep
Alister Benks Griffin
Boxing Gym Boxing Gym
Frederik Vaysman
All Good Children All Good Children
Alicia Duffy
The Joy A Alegria
Felipe Bragança, Marina Meliande
The Silent House La casa muda
Gustavo Hernández
The Light Thief Svet-Ake
Aktan Abdykalykov
Illégal Illégal
Olivier Masset-Depasse
Cleveland Versus Wall Street Cleveland Versus Wall Street
Jean-Stéphane Bron
The Wanderer Ha'Meshotet
Avishai Sivan
The Joy A Alegria
Felipe Bragança, Marina Meliande
Picco 7.1
Picco
Philip Koch
Love Like Poison Un poison violent
Keytel Kuilive
Young Girls in Black Des filles en noir
Jean-Paul Civeyrac
Leap Year 5.9
Leap Year Año bisiesto / Leap Year
Mihael Roue
Le Quattro Volte 7.2
Le Quattro Volte Le quattro volte
Mikelandzhelo Frammartino
ACID Award
Bi, Don't Be Afraid Bi, dung so!
Dang Di Phan
Winner
Label Europa Cinemas
Le Quattro Volte 7.2
Le Quattro Volte Le quattro volte
Mikelandzhelo Frammartino
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Female Revelation
Liya Kebede
Winner
Chopard Trophy / Male Revelation
Edward Hogg
Winner
Un Certain Regard - Best Actress
The Lips Los labios
Eva Bianco, Adela Sanchez, Victoria Raposo
Winner
The Lips Los labios
Eva Bianco, Adela Sanchez, Victoria Raposo
Winner
SACD Prize (Directors' Fortnight)
Illégal Illégal
Olivier Masset-Depasse
Winner
Regards Jeunes Prize
Heartbeats 7.5
Heartbeats Les amours imaginaires
Xavier Dolan
Winner
Vulcain Prize for the Technical Artist
Biutiful 7.5
Biutiful
Bob Beemer, Leslie Shatz, Jon Taylor
Winner
Biutiful 7.5
Biutiful
Bob Beemer, Leslie Shatz, Jon Taylor
Winner
Queer Palm
Kaboom 5.7
Kaboom
Gregg Araki
Winner
SFR Prize
Quest Cautare
Ionut Piturescu
Winner
Mary Last Seen Mary Last Seen
Sean Durkin
Winner
Discovery Award
Deeper Than Yesterday Deeper Than Yesterday
Ariel Kleiman
Winner
All nominees
A Distração de Ivan A Distração de Ivan
Cavi Borges, Gustavo Melo
Love patate Love patate
Gilles Cuvelier
A Distração de Ivan A Distração de Ivan
Cavi Borges, Gustavo Melo
The Boy Who Wanted to Be a Lion The Boy Who Wanted to Be a Lion
Alois Di Leo
Berik Berik
Daniel Borgman
Vasco Vasco
Sebasten Lodenbah
Native Son Native Son
Scott Graham
Palm Dog
Tamara Drewe 6.1
Tamara Drewe
Albert Clark
Winner
Palm Dog - Jury Prize
Le Quattro Volte 7.2
Le Quattro Volte Le quattro volte
Vuk
Winner
Jury Prize - Short Film
Micky Bader Micky Bader
Frida Kempff
Winner
Palme de Whiskers
Film socialisme 6.0
Film socialisme Socialisme
-Jean and Luc
Winner
Year
Nominations

Other awards and film festivals

