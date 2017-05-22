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Poster of The Day After
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Day After
6.9

The Day After

, 2017
Geu hu
South Korea / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Day After
6.9

Synopsis

The married Bongwan leaves home in the dark morning and sets off to work. The memories of the woman who left weigh down on him. That day Bongwan's wife finds a love note, bursts into the office, and mistakes Areum for the woman who left.

Cast

Kim Min-hee
Kim Min-hee
Song Ah-reum
Kwon Hae-hyo
Kim Bong-wan
Ki Joabang
Kim Sae-byeok
Kim Sae-byeok
Lee Changsook
Kang Taeu
Chinese restaurant delivery man
Yunhee Cho
Song Haejoo
Director Hong Sang-soo
Writer Hong Sang-soo
Composer Hong Sang-soo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 9 June 2018
World premiere 22 May 2017
Release date
7 June 2017 France
20 December 2018 Greece
6 July 2017 South Korea
Budget $100,000
Worldwide Gross $166,022
Production Jeonwonsa Film
Also known as
Geu hu, The Day After, El día después, Den poté, Dzień po, Geu-hu, Le Jour d'après, O Dia Depois, O Dia Seguinte, Sorekara, Η επόμενη μέρα μιας σχέσης, На следующий день, それから, 之后, 情今以後, 那天以後

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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