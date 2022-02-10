Afterwater is a three-part film spanning fiction, documentary and experimental film aiming to study and compare lakes across the world and their hidden treasures: submerged settlements, failed utopias and collective dreams, the remains of past eras and the seeds of a hopeful future.
CountryGermany / Serbia / South Korea / Spain
Runtime1 hour 33 minutes
Production year2022
World premiere10 February 2022
Release date
10 November 2022
Lithuania
N13
ProductionFlaneur Films, Andergraun Films, Jeonju International Film Festival