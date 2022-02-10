Menu
Russian
Afterwater

Afterwater 18+
Synopsis

Afterwater is a three-part film spanning fiction, documentary and experimental film aiming to study and compare lakes across the world and their hidden treasures: submerged settlements, failed utopias and collective dreams, the remains of past eras and the seeds of a hopeful future.
Country Germany / Serbia / South Korea / Spain
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 10 February 2022
Release date
10 November 2022 Lithuania N13
Production Flaneur Films, Andergraun Films, Jeonju International Film Festival
Also known as
Director
Dane Komljen
Cast
Jonasz Hapka
Signe Westberg
Boban Kaluđer
Ton Gras
Gorka Martin
Cast and Crew
