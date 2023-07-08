Sky, the fastest aircraft in the world, is defending the earth from the toy evil. People can receive dreams and hope from the sky faster than from anyone else.
|15 February 2024
|Russia
|Вольга
|23 October 2025
|Argentina
|ATP
|15 February 2024
|Azerbaijan
|6+
|6 February 2025
|Brazil
|15 February 2024
|Bulgaria
|11 December 2025
|Colombia
|7 August 2024
|France
|8 February 2024
|Georgia
|PG
|12 September 2024
|Germany
|6
|3 May 2024
|Great Britain
|PG
|9 October 2025
|Guatemala
|3 May 2024
|Ireland
|G
|15 February 2024
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|15 February 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|9 February 2024
|Latvia
|(none)
|16 February 2024
|Lithuania
|V
|9 October 2025
|Mexico
|A
|15 February 2024
|Moldova
|23 October 2025
|Peru
|6 February 2025
|Qatar
|20 July 2023
|South Korea
|ALL
|28 February 2025
|Spain
|15 February 2024
|Tajikistan
|9 February 2024
|Turkey
|6+
|23 January 2025
|UAE
|18TC
|15 February 2024
|Uzbekistan