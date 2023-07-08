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Poster of Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed
6.2
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed
6.2

Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed

, 2023
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed
South Korea / Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed
6.2
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed - Dubbed trailer
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

Sky, the fastest aircraft in the world, is defending the earth from the toy evil. People can receive dreams and hope from the sky faster than from anyone else.

Cast

Moon Nam-sook
Jett
Choe Bo Bae
Fei
Lee Hyun
Billywilly
Kim Eun Ah
Sky
Zimu Shi
Dizzy
Lim Chae Heon
Fei's Dad
Lim Chae Heon
Fei's Dad
So-yeong Hong
So-yeong Hong
Donnie
Jeon Tae-Yeol
Jerome
Jung Young-Woong
Paul
Jae Beom Lee
Doug
Director Xiaoqing Cai, Cai Dongqing
Writer Jeong Gil-hoon
Composer Seung-Hyuk Kang
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 8 July 2023
World premiere 8 July 2023
Release date
15 February 2024 Russia Вольга
23 October 2025 Argentina ATP
15 February 2024 Azerbaijan 6+
6 February 2025 Brazil
15 February 2024 Bulgaria
11 December 2025 Colombia
7 August 2024 France
8 February 2024 Georgia PG
12 September 2024 Germany 6
3 May 2024 Great Britain PG
9 October 2025 Guatemala
3 May 2024 Ireland G
15 February 2024 Kazakhstan 6+
15 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
9 February 2024 Latvia (none)
16 February 2024 Lithuania V
9 October 2025 Mexico A
15 February 2024 Moldova
23 October 2025 Peru
6 February 2025 Qatar
20 July 2023 South Korea ALL
28 February 2025 Spain
15 February 2024 Tajikistan
9 February 2024 Turkey 6+
23 January 2025 UAE 18TC
15 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $1,858,364
Production Youku Information Technology (beijing) Co., Alpha Group, FunnyFlux Entertainment
Also known as
Geugjangpan Syupeo Wingseu: Maegsimeom Seupideu, Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed, Super Wings: Máxima velocidad, Super Wings: Maximum Speed, Супер Крылья. Фильм, Harika Kanatlar: Maksimum Hız, Super Wings em Velocidade Máxima, Super Wings O Filme: Velocidade Máxima, Super Wings, máxima velocidad, Super Wings: Màxima Velocitat, Super Wings: Vitesse maximum, Superlidmašīnas. Filma, Superwings: Maximum Speed, Väikesed superlennukid: Täiskiirusel. Film, Супер Крила, מטוסי על הסרט, 극장판 슈퍼윙스 맥시멈 스피드, 劇場版 SUPER WINGS：究極加速, 超级飞侠：乐迪加速, 超级飞侠大电影, מטוסי על: הסרט

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 20 votes
4.7 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3131 In the Animation genre  364 In films of South Korea  48 In films of 2023  197
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed - Dubbed trailer
Super Wings the Movie: Maximum Speed Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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