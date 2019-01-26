Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Posters
Рейтинги
8.3
IMDb Rating: 8.8
Rate
In overall ranking
116
In the Documentary genre
8
In the Musical genre
3
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Documentary
Musical
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2018
World premiere
26 January 2019
Release date
26 January 2019
Estonia
L
26 January 2019
Italy
26 January 2019
South Korea
ALL
26 January 2019
Sweden
Btl
26 January 2019
USA
Worldwide Gross
$10,195,760
Also known as
BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul, BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul, BTS Love Yourself Tour in Seoul, BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' IN SEOUL, Concierto: BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul, Love Yourself in Seoul
Film rating
8.3
Rate
127
votes
8.8
IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking
116
In the Documentary genre
8
In the Musical genre
3
In films of South Korea
10
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
Юлия Банченко
30 January 2019, 21:10
Доброе время суток! Хочу высказать свое недовольство, расстройство и возмущение. В Луганске большое колличество АРМИ которые хотят посмотреть фильм,…
Read more…
Olia Kolyadina
24 December 2018, 20:51
Его будут показывать в Изобильном!??????????
Reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
Rowing for Gold
2025, Russia, Drama
Finnick 2
2025, Russia, Animation, Family
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Lermontov. Doomsday
2025, Russia / Georgia, Biography
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Roofman
2025, USA, Crime, Drama
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree