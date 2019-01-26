Menu
Kinoafisha Films BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul

BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul

BTS: Love Yourself Tour in Seoul 18+
Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 26 January 2019
Release date
26 January 2019 Estonia L
26 January 2019 Italy
26 January 2019 South Korea ALL
26 January 2019 Sweden Btl
26 January 2019 USA
Worldwide Gross $10,195,760
Also known as
BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul, BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul, BTS Love Yourself Tour in Seoul, BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF' IN SEOUL, Concierto: BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul, Love Yourself in Seoul

Film rating

8.3
Rate 127 votes
8.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  116 In the Documentary genre  8 In the Musical genre  3 In films of South Korea  10
Film Reviews
Юлия Банченко 30 January 2019, 21:10
Доброе время суток! Хочу высказать свое недовольство, расстройство и возмущение. В Луганске большое колличество АРМИ которые хотят посмотреть фильм,… Read more…
Olia Kolyadina 24 December 2018, 20:51
Его будут показывать в Изобильном!??????????
