Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Love Reset
7.4
Love Reset - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love Reset
7.4

Love Reset

, 2023
30 il
South Korea / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Love Reset
7.4
Love Reset - Dubbed trailer
Love Reset  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A romantic comedy about 'Roh Jeong-yeol' and 'Hong Na-ra' who lost their memories due to an unexpected accident just 30 days before the end of their married life, which started as a romance but turned into a thriller.

Cast

Kang Ha-neul
No Jeong-yeol
Kim Sun-young
Kim Sun-young
Jo Min-su
Do Bo-bae
Yoon Gyeong-ho
Bae Gi-bae
So-Min Jung
So-Min Jung
Hong Na-ra
Lim Cheol-hyeong
Hong Jang-goon
Song Hae-na
Cheon Ae-ok
Tae In Ho
Lead actor on film set
Uhm Ji-yoon
Go Yeong-ji
Hak Jin
Handsome doctor
Im Jin-taek
Elderly person
Na Ho Sook
Director Da-Jung Nam
Writer Da-Jung Nam, Bang Gi-cheol
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 21 March 2024
World premiere 18 September 2023
Release date
22 February 2024 Russia Кинологистика
22 February 2024 Azerbaijan
1 November 2023 Indonesia
22 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
22 February 2024 Moldova
3 October 2023 South Korea 12
22 February 2024 Tajikistan
23 November 2023 Thailand 13
5 July 2024 UAE PG12
Worldwide Gross $18,425,590
Production A Cinema Woollim
Also known as
30 il, Love Reset, 30 Days, 30 днів, 30天, 30日, 30日求「分」大作戰, Yêu Lại Vợ Ngầu, Любовь без памяти, 30 วัน โคตร(เกลียด)เธอเลย, بازگشت عشق, تنظیم مجدد عشق, ۳۰ روز

Film rating

7.4
Rate 14 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Love Reset - Dubbed trailer
Love Reset Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more