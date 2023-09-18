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7.4
Kinoafisha
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Love Reset
7.4
Love Reset
, 2023
30 il
South Korea / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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7.4
Love Reset
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
A romantic comedy about 'Roh Jeong-yeol' and 'Hong Na-ra' who lost their memories due to an unexpected accident just 30 days before the end of their married life, which started as a romance but turned into a thriller.
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Cast
Kang Ha-neul
No Jeong-yeol
Kim Sun-young
Jo Min-su
Do Bo-bae
Yoon Gyeong-ho
Bae Gi-bae
So-Min Jung
Hong Na-ra
Lim Cheol-hyeong
Hong Jang-goon
Song Hae-na
Cheon Ae-ok
Tae In Ho
Lead actor on film set
Uhm Ji-yoon
Go Yeong-ji
Hak Jin
Handsome doctor
Im Jin-taek
Elderly person
Na Ho Sook
Director
Da-Jung Nam
Writer
Da-Jung Nam
,
Bang Gi-cheol
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
21 March 2024
World premiere
18 September 2023
Release date
22 February 2024
Russia
Кинологистика
22 February 2024
Azerbaijan
1 November 2023
Indonesia
22 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
22 February 2024
Moldova
3 October 2023
South Korea
12
22 February 2024
Tajikistan
23 November 2023
Thailand
13
5 July 2024
UAE
PG12
Worldwide Gross
$18,425,590
Production
A Cinema Woollim
Also known as
30 il, Love Reset, 30 Days, 30 днів, 30天, 30日, 30日求「分」大作戰, Yêu Lại Vợ Ngầu, Любовь без памяти, 30 วัน โคตร(เกลียด)เธอเลย, بازگشت عشق, تنظیم مجدد عشق, ۳۰ روز
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Film rating
7.4
Rate
14
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 12 August 2026
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Love Reset
Dubbed trailer
1
0
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