Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
5.5

Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die

, 2001
Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
Germany, South Korea / Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die
5.5

Cast

Kim Hasper
Abrax
David Turba
Brabax
Ilona Schulz
Califax
Nena
Anne Bonny
Helmut Krauss
Blackbeard
Santiago Ziesmer
Don Archimbaldo
Wilfried Herbst
Prado
Stefan Friedrich
Juan
Michael Pan
Carlos
Ulrich Voß
Shanty
Director Gerhard Hahn
Writer Lothar Dräger, Richard Everett, Julius Grützke, Thomas Platt
Composer Harry Schnitzler
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Germany / South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 25 October 2001
Release date
25 October 2001 Germany 6
Worldwide Gross $675,025
Production Hahn Film AG, Beauftragte der Bundesregierung für Kultur und Medien (BKM), Filmboard Berlin-Brandenburg (FBB)
Also known as
Die Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, The Abrafaxe: Under the Black Flag, A Lenda do Pirata Barba Negra, Abrafax i piraci z Karaibów, Abrafaxe e i pirati dei Caraibi, La leyenda del pirata Barbanegra, The Pirates of Tortuga: Under the Black Flag, Абрафакс под пиратским флагом, Абрафакси під чорним прапором, Abrafaxe - A spasso nel tempo

Cartoon rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 27 August 2024

Frequently asked questions about the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”

When is the premiere of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?

The world premiere of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was on 25 October 2001.

What is the rating of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?

The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” is rated 5.5/10 on Kinoafisha (14 votes) and 5.7/10 on IMDb.

How long is the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?

The runtime of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” is 1 hour 20 minutes.

Who directed the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?

The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was directed by Gerhard Hahn.

How much did the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” gross?

The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” grossed $675,025 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?

The music for the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was composed by Harry Schnitzler.

Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more