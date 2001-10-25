The music for the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was composed by Harry Schnitzler.

The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was directed by Gerhard Hahn.

The runtime of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” is 1 hour 20 minutes.

The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” is rated 5.5/10 on Kinoafisha (14 votes) and 5.7/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was on 25 October 2001.

Showtimes

Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.