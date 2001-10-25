Frequently asked questions about the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”
When is the premiere of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?
The world premiere of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was on 25 October 2001.
What is the rating of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?
The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” is rated 5.5/10 on Kinoafisha (14 votes) and 5.7/10 on IMDb.
How long is the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?
The runtime of the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” is 1 hour 20 minutes.
Who directed the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?
The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was directed by Gerhard Hahn.
How much did the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” gross?
The animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” grossed $675,025 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die”?
The music for the animated film “Abrafaxe - Unter schwarzer Flagge, Die” was composed by Harry Schnitzler.