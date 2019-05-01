Cast
Kim Han-na
Woman by the lake
Kim Hyun-bin
Dong-goo (young)
Cast and Crew
Director
Yook Sun-hyo
Writer
Hyeon Na, Yook Sun-hyo, Lee Soo-ah
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2019
World premiere
1 May 2019
Release date
|16 November 2020
|Singapore
|
|
|1 May 2019
|South Korea
|
|12
|24 May 2019
|Taiwan
|
|
|10 May 2019
|Viet Nam
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$10,682,665
Production
Joy Rabbit, Myung Films
Also known as
Inseparable Bros, Irmãos Inseparáveis, My Special Brother, Naui Teukbyeolhan Hyungje, Thằng Em Lý Tưởng, Мой особенный брат, 僕の特別な兄弟, 完美搭檔