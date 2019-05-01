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Poster of Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
7.1

Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje

, 2019
Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
South Korea / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Naui teukbyeolhan hyeongje
7.1

Cast

Shin Ha-kyun
Se-ha
Lee Kwang-soo
Dong-goo
Esom
Mi-hyeon
Cheol-min Park
Public Official Song Joo-sa
Lee Do-yeop
Attorney Oh
Kwon Hae-hyo
Father Park
Hae-yeon Kil
Hae-yeon Kil
Jeong-soon
Kim Han-na
Woman by the lake
Kim Hyun-bin
Dong-goo (young)
Yoon Jeong-ro
Clean guy
Director Yook Sun-hyo
Writer Hyeon Na, Yook Sun-hyo, Lee Soo-ah
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2019
World premiere 1 May 2019
Release date
16 November 2020 Singapore
1 May 2019 South Korea 12
24 May 2019 Taiwan
10 May 2019 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $10,682,665
Production Joy Rabbit, Myung Films
Also known as
Inseparable Bros, Irmãos Inseparáveis, My Special Brother, Naui Teukbyeolhan Hyungje, Thằng Em Lý Tưởng, Мой особенный брат, 僕の特別な兄弟, 完美搭檔

Film rating

7.1
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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