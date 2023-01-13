A group of Korean tourists is taken hostage by an extremist Taliban group in Afghanistan. The Korean government dispatches Jae-ho, known as one of Korea’s most skilled diplomats, in order to handle the situation. Once he arrives, he asks for the Afghan government’s cooperation and uses every means possible to free the hostages. However, his efforts go in vain. Due to his failure, he’s forced to work with Dae-sik, a special agent who is an expert on the Middle East. As they begin making their move to get to the Taliban, the first hostage death occurs. With nowhere else to turn, the two become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the rest of the hostages.
Gyoseob, The Point Men, 24小時救參行動, Afgański łącznik, Đàm Phán, Hedefteki Adam, În prima linie, Na Linha de Frente, Sauvetage à haut risque, The Point Men - Gegen die Zeit, Торг, 極限境界線 救出までの18日間, 火線交涉, Bargaining, Gyoseop, رجال الطليعة, Negotiation, The Point Man
Film rating
6.0
Rate10 votes
6IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Stills
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