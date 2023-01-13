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Poster of The Point Men
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Point Men
6.0

The Point Men

, 2023
Gyoseob
South Korea / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Point Men
6.0

Synopsis

A group of Korean tourists is taken hostage by an extremist Taliban group in Afghanistan. The Korean government dispatches Jae-ho, known as one of Korea’s most skilled diplomats, in order to handle the situation. Once he arrives, he asks for the Afghan government’s cooperation and uses every means possible to free the hostages. However, his efforts go in vain. Due to his failure, he’s forced to work with Dae-sik, a special agent who is an expert on the Middle East. As they begin making their move to get to the Taliban, the first hostage death occurs. With nowhere else to turn, the two become unlikely allies in a race against time to save the rest of the hostages.

Cast

Hyeon Bin
Hyeon Bin
Park Dae Sik [NIS Agent]
Hwang Jung-min
Hwang Jung-min
Jung Jae-ho (Diplomat)
Bryan Larkin
Fahim Fazli
Fahim Fazli
Jeon Seong-woo
Cha Seo-gi
Kang Gi-yeong
Lee Bong-han
Kang Gi-yeong
Lee Bong-han
Lee Seung-cheol
Minister Choi
Jeong Jae-seong
Vice Minister Kim
Park Hyeong-soo
Park Jeon-ryak
Ahn Chang-hwan
Sim Jeong-bo
Iyad Hajjaj
Afghan representative
Director Im Sun-rye
Writer Young-soo Ahn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 22 February 2023
World premiere 13 January 2023
Release date
2 February 2023 Hong Kong IIB
1 February 2023 Indonesia
2 February 2023 Singapore NC16
18 January 2023 South Korea 12
3 February 2023 Taiwan
23 February 2023 Thailand
Worldwide Gross $13,433,834
Production Watermelon Pictures Co., Ltd.
Also known as
Gyoseob, The Point Men, 24小時救參行動, Afgański łącznik, Đàm Phán, Hedefteki Adam, În prima linie, Na Linha de Frente, Sauvetage à haut risque, The Point Men - Gegen die Zeit, Торг, 極限境界線　救出までの18日間, 火線交涉, Bargaining, Gyoseop, رجال الطليعة, Negotiation, The Point Man

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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